Dienstag, 27.01.2026
1 Billion Dollar reichen nicht: Europas kritisches Rohstoffproblem
PR Newswire
27.01.2026 19:12 Uhr
Cadonix Launches smartBuild: An AI-First Manufacturing Solution that Modernizes Wire Harness Production

smartBuild debuts at the WHMA Annual Global Leadership Summit in Las Vegas, delivering guided digital assembly, at-station testing, and cloud traceability, increasing margins by 2-6% per harness and accelerating production by up to 40%.

FRAMINGHAM, Mass., Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cadonix, a Re:Build Manufacturing Company, today announced the launch of smartBuild, an AI-first manufacturing platform designed to modernize wire harness assembly and production. Debuting at the WHMA Annual Global Leadership Summit at booth 513 in Las Vegas, smartBuild replaces paper-based artifacts and fragmented work instructions with guided digital assembly, integrated testing, and real-time operational insight.

Cadonix Logo

Wire harness manufacturers have long faced slow formboard revision processes, inconsistent build quality, lengthy technician training cycles, and limited production visibility. smartBuild addresses these challenges with a connected, design-driven workflow that converts Arcadia wire harness designs into digital assembly aids, including animated, step-by-step build instructions and harness test programs that automatically generate from each design. The result is faster builds, fewer errors, and clearer execution across teams and locations.

"smartBuild delivers manufacturing guidance the way technicians actually work," said Kishore Boyalakuntla at Cadonix. "It removes ambiguity from every step, collapses lead times, and gives leaders a single source of truth across stations, facilities, and programs."

smartBuild can be deployed as a fully digital or hybrid build station, allowing manufacturers to modernize without disrupting existing workflows. Digital build stations eliminate printed formboards by projecting full-scale virtual formboards on monitors, while hybrid stations bring guided digital instructions and at-station testing to existing physical boards.

Every action, revision, and test result is captured in the cloud, enabling complete, audit-ready traceability across wires, connectors, and splices. Organizations using smartBuild have reported production acceleration of up to 50%, a 95% reduction in design-to-build time, and direct labor cost reductions up to 25%.

Early adopters are already seeing measurable impact. One customer, a global manufacturer of utility equipment serving more than 100 countries, replaced physical formboards with smartBuild's digital manufacturing platform to increase flexibility and cut production times on the factory floor. With smartBuild's guided digital assembly and at-station testing, this customer has reduced harness build times by 25%, cut training from weeks to days, and eliminated formboard storage and printing costs - saving between $70,000 and $90,000 annually.

"smartBuild lets us put junior operators on complex harnesses, not just our veterans. It gives us real flexibility in how we use our technicians," says a Control Systems Engineer at a global utility industry equipment manufacturer.

smartBuild is available now as part of the Cadonix ecosystem, connecting class-leading Arcadia wire harness designs directly to manufacturing through guided build, validation, and reporting.

To learn more, see it firsthand during WHMAs' Annual Global Leadership Summit, at booth 513, or by visiting smartBuild by Cadonix.

About Cadonix
Cadonix, a Re:Build Manufacturing company, provides cloud-based software and hardware that helps engineers and manufacturers design and build wire harnesses for the next generation of products. Built by industry experts, Cadonix solutions integrate seamlessly into existing workflows, enabling faster adoption, improved quality, and scalable digital manufacturing.

For more information, please visit: https://www.cadonix.com/

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2869958/Cadonix_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/cadonix-launches-smartbuild-an-ai-first-manufacturing-solution-that-modernizes-wire-harness-production-302671536.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
