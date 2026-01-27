Songji Biotech. Enterprise Co.,Ltd.: Songji Biotech Launches 1,000-Dalton Marine Peptides Backed by Hualien Tzu Chi Hospital Research Collaboration

Songji Biotech Enterprise Co., Ltd. (SGBE) has announced the commercial launch of standardized 1,000-Dalton marine collagen peptides, scientifically validated for anti-aging efficacy through a collaborative study with Hualien Tzu Chi Hospital. Derived from sustainable milkfish scales using proprietary enzymatic hydrolysis technology, these low-molecular-weight peptides are engineered to overcome transdermal absorption barriers. SGBE supports the global market through its proprietary brand, Fishelton, and provides comprehensive OEM/ODM services from its ISO 22716 and GMP-certified facilities.

TAINAN, TAIWAN / ACCESS Newswire / January 27, 2026 / Songji Biotech Enterprise Co., Ltd. (SGBE) today announced the commercial launch of its standardized 1,000-Dalton marine collagen peptides. This release follows a collaborative study with Hualien Tzu Chi Hospital that validates the ingredient's potential in anti-aging applications. By utilizing enzymatic hydrolysis technology on milkfish scales, the company has achieved a molecular weight significantly below the 1,500-Dalton threshold, addressing a key technical barrier in transdermal absorption for the cosmetic industry.

Collaborative Research on Peptide Efficacy

To verify the biological activity of its ingredients, Songji Biotech partnered with the research team led by Vice Dean Huang Zhi-yang at Hualien Tzu Chi Hospital. The study utilized an H2O2-induced human skin fibroblast aging model to evaluate the specific collagen peptides produced by SGBE.

According to preliminary findings presented at the Healthcare+ Expo, the peptides showed no cytotoxicity in the tested models. The data indicated that SGBE's peptides contributed to increased cell survival rates and a reduction in inflammation markers mediated by NF-?B. Furthermore, the study suggested a positive correlation between the application of these peptides and collagen synthesis within the cellular model.

Overcoming the Molecular Weight Barrier

SGBE reports that its proprietary process consistently yields peptides with a molecular weight of approximately 1,000 Daltons (approx. 100 nanometers). This is a significant differentiation in the market, where standard animal-derived collagen typically ranges from 300,000 to 500,000 Daltons.

This low-molecular-weight profile is engineered to enhance solubility and stability against heat and acid. Technically, it allows the peptides to penetrate the stratum corneum more effectively, making them suitable for high-performance skincare formulations and functional oral supplements.

Sustainable Sourcing and Quality Assurance

The peptides are sourced exclusively from the scales of milkfish (Chanos chanos), a byproduct of Tainan's local aquaculture industry. This ensures a sustainable supply chain free from mammalian disease concerns.

"Our development focus is to bridge the gap between biotechnology and aquaculture," said Chiou Yang-haw, General Manager of Songji Biotech Enterprise Co., Ltd. "With the scientific data provided by our collaboration with Hualien Tzu Chi Hospital, we can now offer our global OEM partners a raw material that is not only sustainable but also scientifically verified for safety and efficacy."

Manufacturing Compliance

Songji Biotech confirms that its production facilities have maintained ISO 22716, GMP, and HACCP certifications. The company's ingredients are registered under the International Nomenclature of Cosmetic Ingredients (INCI), facilitating immediate adoption by international beauty and healthcare brands.

