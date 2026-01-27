Chippendale Carshare Pty Ltd: Chippendale Carshare Announces Expansion to 70 Vehicles

Sydney-based car rental operator Chippendale Carshare has expanded its fleet to 70 vehicles after surpassing $750k in annual revenue. Founded by entrepreneur Alexander Munao, the business grew from a single-car side hustle into a city-wide operation by leveraging the peer-to-peer platform Turo to scale bookings and vehicle supply across Greater Sydney.

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA / ACCESS Newswire / January 27, 2026 / Chippendale Carshare today announced that it has expanded its operational fleet to 70 vehicles and exceeded 750,000 dollars in annual revenue, marking a significant growth milestone for the Sydney-based car rental operator.

Founded by Sydney entrepreneur Alexander Munao, Chippendale Carshare has grown from a single-vehicle operation into a multi-vehicle business providing car rental services across the Sydney CBD, Inner West, and surrounding metropolitan areas. The company operates vehicles listed on the Turo peer-to-peer car sharing marketplace and has expanded its fleet progressively in response to observed booking demand and utilisation trends.

Since its establishment, Chippendale Carshare has focused on developing a scalable operational structure while increasing vehicle availability across multiple Sydney locations. The company's growth has occurred through incremental fleet additions rather than large-scale acquisitions, allowing operational processes to be formalised alongside expansion.

"Reaching 70 vehicles represents an important stage in the company's development," Munao said. "It reflects sustained demand and the operational framework we have built over time."

Operational Growth and Fleet Development

Chippendale Carshare's fleet expansion has been supported by structured processes covering pricing, availability management, cleaning coordination, maintenance scheduling, and customer support. As the number of vehicles increased, the business implemented systems to ensure consistency across the fleet, including standardised vehicle preparation procedures and service workflows.

The current fleet includes compact city vehicles, sedans, SUVs, and larger models. This mix reflects booking patterns observed across short-term rentals, extended reservations, and replacement vehicle use cases within metropolitan Sydney. Vehicles are distributed across multiple locations rather than operated from a single central depot, aligning with booking activity across inner-city and suburban areas.

The company's distributed vehicle placement supports access for customers seeking car hire in Sydney based on proximity to residential, commercial, and accommodation areas. This approach reflects how customers search for and book vehicles within digital marketplaces, prioritising location and availability.

Use of the Turo Marketplace

Chippendale Carshare operates its vehicles through the Turo marketplace, which provides a digital platform for booking management, payment processing, and trip administration. The business has utilised platform data to monitor booking activity, trip duration trends, and vehicle utilisation across different Sydney locations.

According to Munao, access to consistent booking and utilisation information has informed decisions around fleet composition and expansion timing. Vehicle additions have been made in line with observed demand rather than projected volume targets.

"Turo provides a structured environment for managing bookings and monitoring vehicle performance," Munao said. "That information has been used internally to guide decisions about fleet growth and vehicle mix."

As the business expanded, Chippendale Carshare continued to formalise its internal processes while operating within the framework of the marketplace. This included aligning vehicle onboarding, maintenance cycles, and availability management with booking patterns observed over time.

Revenue Milestone and Market Demand

Surpassing 750,000 dollars in annual revenue reflects increased utilisation across the fleet and sustained demand for car rental services within Sydney. According to the company, revenue growth has been driven by consistent booking volumes across a range of vehicle types and trip durations rather than reliance on a single customer segment.

The company has observed ongoing demand for flexible vehicle access among both Sydney residents and visitors. Use cases include short-term mobility needs, longer bookings associated with work or travel, and temporary vehicle replacement requirements.

Chippendale Carshare's operational model has remained focused on servicing metropolitan Sydney rather than expanding into regional markets. Fleet placement and vehicle selection have been guided by booking activity within the CBD, Inner West, and surrounding suburbs.

Scaling Operations in Line With Demand

As the fleet expanded, Chippendale Carshare introduced additional operational controls to support scale. These included structured maintenance schedules, approved supplier arrangements, and standardised service processes designed to maintain consistency across a growing number of vehicles.

"Our approach has been to expand the fleet only when demand supports it," Munao said. "That allows us to maintain service standards and operational stability as the business grows."

The company has also invested in internal monitoring and reporting processes to track fleet performance, booking patterns, and vehicle availability. These measures are intended to support informed decision-making as the business continues to scale within Greater Sydney.

Outlook and Future Expansion

With the fleet now at 70 vehicles, Chippendale Carshare plans to continue expanding its operations across Greater Sydney while maintaining a focus on operational efficiency and service reliability. Future growth will be guided by booking demand, vehicle utilisation data, and the company's capacity to support additional vehicles within its existing operational framework.

The company has stated that its priority remains maintaining consistency across its Sydney car rental operations while responding to customer demand through measured fleet growth.

About the Company - Chippendale Carshare Pty Ltd

Chippendale Carshare Pty Ltd is a Sydney-based car rental operator founded in 2021 and headquartered in Chippendale, New South Wales. The company provides short-term and medium-term vehicle rental services across the Sydney CBD, Inner West, and surrounding metropolitan areas.

Chippendale Carshare operates a distributed fleet model, listing vehicles through the Turo peer-to-peer car sharing marketplace and managing fleet operations including pricing, availability, maintenance coordination, and customer support. The company focuses on servicing metropolitan Sydney with a range of vehicle types to meet diverse mobility needs.

For more information, visit https://chippocarshare.com.au.

