San Francisco, California--(Newsfile Corp. - January 27, 2026) - Almabase, a donor engagement platform for non-profits, has announced the winners of its second iteration of 50 Champions in Advancement, showcasing the best in the alumni relations and advancement field. The winners were vetted through a rigorous process from June through December 2025, and represent a variety of prestigious educational institutions across the world.

Key Takeaways:

Almabase concluded AB50C 2025 by revealing the 50 best professionals in Advancement

AB50C is a program that recognizes the impact made by advancement professionals around the world

Champions hailed from prestigious institutions including Cornell, East Stroudsburg, and Erasmus University

