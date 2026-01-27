New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - January 27, 2026) - Exchange, the premier financial services conference for ETF professionals and wealth advisors, announced today that a powerhouse lineup of the industry's most influential podcasts will record live episodes from the event. Taking place March 15-18 at the Virgin Hotels Las Vegas, the addition of these live recordings solidifies Exchange's position as the epicenter of peer-to-peer learning and advisor-centric conversation, debate, and innovation.

As the flagship gathering for the ETF ecosystem, Exchange 2026 serves as the primary setting where the future of investment products and advisor workflows is defined. By bringing top-tier industry leaders directly to the exhibit floor, the conference provides a transparent, "unscripted" look at the trends shaping the $10 trillion ETF market.

"By bringing the industry's most popular podcasts to Exchange, we are providing advisors with a front-row seat to the intellectual rigor that drives the ETF market forward," said Todd Rosenbluth, Head of Research at VettaFi. "The Podcast Stage creates a unique opportunity for attendees to experience some of the industry's most respected voices as they happen - live, in the room, and in a highly dynamic format."

Featured Programming on the Exchange Podcast Stage, Sponsored by Dimensional Fund Advisors (DFA)

The 2026 Podcast Stage will cover a diverse array of topics ranging from practice management to deep-dive technical analysis. Featured podcasts include:

Dimensional Fund Advisors' ' Managing Your Practice ': This podcast is dedicated to helping financial professionals optimize their firms, focusing on driving growth, operational efficiency, and enhancing the client experience.

This podcast is dedicated to helping financial professionals optimize their firms, focusing on driving growth, operational efficiency, and enhancing the client experience. Nate Geraci's ' ETF Prime ': This industry-leading program spotlights specific ETF strategies and features interviews with the most prominent experts in the country.

This industry-leading program spotlights specific ETF strategies and features interviews with the most prominent experts in the country. Bloomberg Intelligence's ' Inside Active ': Bloomberg's David Cohne deep dives into the rapidly growing world of active ETFs, exploring how managers are navigating volatile markets.

Bloomberg's David Cohne deep dives into the rapidly growing world of active ETFs, exploring how managers are navigating volatile markets. Brad Roth's 'Behind The Ticker' : Join Brad as he interviews entrepreneurs and experts in the wealth management industry, providing an inside look at the mechanics of fund management and the stories behind the most innovative tickers on the market.

Join Brad as he interviews entrepreneurs and experts in the wealth management industry, providing an inside look at the mechanics of fund management and the stories behind the most innovative tickers on the market. Wealth Consulting Group's 'The Bull of Wall Street:' Hosts Jimmy Lee, CEO, The Wealth Consulting Group (WCG), Jim Worden, CFA, CAIA, CMT, Chief Investment Officer (WCG), and Tally Léger, Chief Market Strategist (WCG) discuss various topics that are of interest to financial advisors and investors, including the markets, economy, strategies, financial planning, taxes, and life.

"They've sparked debate, educated thousands, and have never been afraid to ask the tough questions on advisors' minds as the ETF industry has continued to grow and evolve. We're thrilled to have these teams joining us and adding to the conversations that promise to make this year's iteration of Exchange the most exciting yet," added Rosenbluth.

A Hub for Advisor Education

In addition to the Podcast Stage, Exchange 2026 will feature a comprehensive agenda of keynote sessions, technical workshops, and networking opportunities designed to help RIAs and wealth managers scale their practices.

Financial professionals are encouraged to register early to secure their place at these live recordings and participate in the conversations that will define the year ahead in finance.

For more information or to register for Exchange 2026, please visit ExchangeETF.com.

About VettaFi

VettaFi is a differentiated index provider, helping asset managers across the globe build and grow their product suites. With an industry-leading index platform, it partners with issuers to develop innovative investment solutions and bring them to market. Beyond that, its modern distribution solutions help clients scale products and achieve success. For more information, please visit www.VettaFi.com.

VettaFi hosts Exchange, an annual conference for financial services professionals taking place March 15-18, 2026, in Las Vegas. For more information, please visit www.ExchangeETF.com.

VettaFi LLC is a wholly-owned subsidiary of TMX Group Limited (TMX Group). For more information about TMX Group, please visit www.tmx.com.

