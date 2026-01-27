Anzeige
1 Billion Dollar reichen nicht: Europas kritisches Rohstoffproblem
WKN: A41WY4 | ISIN: CA36118G1072 | Ticker-Symbol: T500
Frankfurt
27.01.26 | 15:46
0,170 Euro
-10,43 % -0,020
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
FutureGen Industries is Unaware of Any Material Change

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / January 27, 2026 / FutureGen Industries Corp. (formerly Right Season Investments Corp.) (TSXV:LITT) ("FutureGen Industries" or the "Company"). At the request of the Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization, the Company wishes to confirm that its management is unaware of any material change in the Company's operations that would account for the recent increase in market activity.

About FutureGen Industries Corp.

FutureGen Industries Corp. is a Canadian venture capital, investment and advisory firm that strives to actively drive innovation and accelerate growth for its shareholders. FutureGen invests capital into private and public companies that offer excellent growth opportunities.

Contact:

Kristian Thorlund, CEO
Tel: 1 833 383 9900
Email: investor@futuregenindustries.com

Cautionary and Forward-Looking Statements

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "projects," "potential," and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will," "would," "may," "could," or "should" occur. Although FutureGen believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates, and opinions of FutureGen' management on the date the statements are made. FutureGen undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates, or opinions, or other factors, should change, except as required by law.

SOURCE: FutureGen Industries Corp.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/futuregen-industries-is-unaware-of-any-material-change-1131028

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
