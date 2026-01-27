FutureGen Industries is Unaware of Any Material Change

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / January 27, 2026 / FutureGen Industries Corp. (formerly Right Season Investments Corp.) (TSXV:LITT) ("FutureGen Industries" or the "Company"). At the request of the Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization, the Company wishes to confirm that its management is unaware of any material change in the Company's operations that would account for the recent increase in market activity.

About FutureGen Industries Corp.

FutureGen Industries Corp. is a Canadian venture capital, investment and advisory firm that strives to actively drive innovation and accelerate growth for its shareholders. FutureGen invests capital into private and public companies that offer excellent growth opportunities.

Contact:

Kristian Thorlund, CEO

Tel: 1 833 383 9900

Email: investor@futuregenindustries.com

