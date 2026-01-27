Trading Central and LongPoint will be co-promoting four proposed TC ETFs in Canada

The proposed ETFs will replicate regional TC Quant Indices

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 27, 2026) - LongPoint Asset Management Inc. ("LongPoint") and Trading Central Canada Inc.("Trading Central") are pleased to announce that they have filed the preliminary prospectus for the listing of the following four ETFs, designed to replicate regional TC Quant Indices:



Name of ETF Ticker Symbol Trading Central Quant Canada 50 Equity Index ETF TCCA Trading Central Quant U.S. 50 Equity Index ETF TCUS Trading Central Quant Europe 50 Equity Index ETF TCEU Trading Central Quant Global 50 Equity Index ETF TCWW

collectively, the Trading Central ETFs

The proposed Trading Central ETFs are expected to increase the number of products launched under LongPoint's unique ETF partnership platform to nine. LongPoint works with partner firms, primarily asset managers and index providers, to bring differentiated investment mandates to the Canadian market through ETF and mutual fund offerings. LongPoint's flexible platform simplifies the launch and ongoing operation of ETFs, often a complex and commercially challenging process for many asset managers, by leveraging deep industry relationships and local market expertise. This enables partners to focus on portfolio strategy, sales, and marketing.

"LongPoint is thrilled to be working with Trading Central as co-promoters to develop these unique ETFs. Combining LongPoint's ETF expertise with Trading Central's expertise building quant based equity strategies and indices is expected to provide appealing ETF opportunities for Canadian equity investors," said Steve Hawkins, CEO of LongPoint. "We are pleased to see the benefits from our flexible ETF platform, allowing a global organization like Trading Central to focus on their own areas of expertise while we manage and administer the operations of the ETFs."

As disclosed in the preliminary prospectus, the investment objectives of the Trading Central ETFs are as follows:

TCCA

TCCA seeks to replicate, to the extent possible, the performance of a Canadian equity focused index. Currently, TCCA seeks to track the Solactive TC Quant CA 50 Index, before fees and expenses.

TCUS

TCUS seeks to replicate, to the extent possible, the performance of a United States equity focused index. Currently, TCUS seeks to track the Solactive TC Quant US Index, before fees and expenses.

TCEU

TCEU seeks to replicate, to the extent possible, the performance of a European equity focused index. Currently, TCEU seeks to track the Solactive TC Quant EU 50 Index, before fees and expenses.

TCWW

TCWW seeks to replicate, to the extent possible, the performance of a global equity focused index. Currently, TCWW seeks to track the Solactive TC Quant WW 50 Index, before fees and expenses.

The investment strategy of a Trading Central ETF is currently to invest in and hold the constituent securities of the applicable TC Quant Index in the same proportion as they are reflected in that index.

Trading Central's parent company, Trading Central SA, and Solactive AG ("Solactive") partnered to create and launch the TC Quant Index family, comprising the Solactive TC Quant EU 50 Index, the Solactive TC Quant US 50 Index, the Solactive TC Quant CA 50 Index, and the Solactive TC Quant WW 50 Index (the "TC Quant Indices"). Built on Trading Central SA's proprietary TC Quantamental Rating process, the TC Quant Indices provide systematic hypothetical exposure to 50 high-scoring companies in each respective region (Canada, the United States, Europe and Globally), translating Trading Central SA's data-driven research into benchmark indices. Trading Central SA and/or its subsidiaries will provide ongoing information to Solactive concerning the selection of the index components of each of the TC Quant Indices.

"These ETFs will mark Trading Central Group's first foray into the global ETF market, and we are proud to take that step in Canada alongside LongPoint, an innovative ETF manager with deep operational expertise and long standing industry connections," said Alain Pellier, CEO of Trading Central SA. "These ETFs are expected to offer Canadian investors unique access to the TC Quant Indices and provide systematic exposure to 50 high-scoring companies in each region."

The annual management fees of the Trading Central ETFs, plus applicable sales tax, calculated and accrued daily and payable monthly in arrears, are as follows:

Trading Central ETF Management Fee TCCA 0.75% TCUS 0.75% TCEU 0.85% TCWW 0.85%

The preliminary prospectus dated January 23, 2026, containing important information relating to the Trading Central ETFs, has been filed with the securities commissions or similar authorities in each of the provinces and territories of Canada. A copy of the preliminary prospectus is available on www.sedarplus.ca. You cannot buy units of the Trading Central ETFs until the relevant securities commissions or similar authorities issue receipts for the final prospectus of the Trading Central ETFs and they begin trading on the TSX.

About LongPoint Asset Management Inc.

LongPoint Asset Management Inc. is a Canadian owned and operated company which delivers innovative ETF solutions designed to enhance your Canadian investing journey. With over 70 years of combined expertise in the ETF market, our dedicated team leverages deep industry connections and local insights to design, build and launch exceptional ETFs tailored for Canadian investors. LongPoint also offers its unique Partnership ETF platform, which simplifies the launch, operation, and growth of ETFs for its partner asset managers. LongPoint is Canada's fastest growing ETF provider in 2025, on a percentage basis, and offers 39 Canadian-listed ETFs with approximately $280 million in assets under management. Discover the advantage of investing with LongPoint.

About Trading Central Canada Inc.

Trading Central has supported investment decision-making with actionable insights across the investing journey since 1999. Powered by proprietary AI and global research teams, their award-winning analytics help millions of investors identify, validate, and manage trade opportunities through the world's leading digital wealth platforms. Trading Central is a registered investment advisor in multiple jurisdictions and is ISO/IEC 27001:2022 certified.

This material is for informational purposes only. This material is not intended to be relied upon as research, investment, or tax advice and is not an implied or express recommendation, offer or solicitation to buy or sell any security or to adopt any particular investment or portfolio strategy. Any views and opinions expressed do not take into account the particular investment objectives, needs, restrictions and circumstances of a specific investor and, thus, should not be used as the basis of any specific investment recommendation. Investors should consult a financial and/or tax advisor for financial and/or tax information applicable to their specific situation.

Commissions, management fees, performance fees and operating expenses may all be associated with an investment in a Trading Central ETF. The ETF is not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. The ETF Facts and prospectus contain important detailed information about a Trading Central ETF. Please read the relevant documents before investing.

Certain statements may constitute a forward-looking statement, including those identified by the expression "expect" and similar expressions (including grammatical variations thereof). The forward-looking statements are not historical facts but reflect LongPoint's current expectations regarding future results or events. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations. These and other factors should be considered carefully and readers should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and LongPoint does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement that is contained herein, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless required by applicable law.

