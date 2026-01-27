Mesa, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - January 27, 2026) - Padel may still be new to much of Arizona, but this winter, the sport's highest levels will be on full display in a setting designed as much for spectators as for players. Padel Pals, the Valley's first fully indoor padel club, will host a USPA 250 Tournament from February 28 through March 1, 2026, bringing nationally ranked players, rising local talent, and curious newcomers together for a weekend of fast-paced matches, social energy, and front-row access to one of the world's fastest-growing sports.

Designed as both a competitive showcase and an easy entry point for first-time fans, the tournament highlights one of Mesa's newest sports destinations. Recently opened, Padel Pals was created to introduce Arizona to padel in its most accessible and high-energy form. With seven premium indoor courts, expansive playing areas, and a lounge-forward setting, the club lets spectators experience the action up close while players compete at their highest level.

"We built Padel Pals as one of the cornerstones to help grow padel in the U.S.," said CEO and co-founder Armando Acevedo. "Everything about this club was designed to welcome the best players in the world and let them play at peak performance. Hosting a tournament of this level allows people who may not know padel yet to see the game played the way it's meant to be played. Once you watch it live, it's easy to understand why people fall in love with it."

Sanctioned by the United States Padel Association, the USPA 250 Tournament is a nationally recognized event that attracts high-level competitors while remaining accessible to local players and spectators alike. For fans, it offers a rare opportunity to watch elite padel in an intimate, indoor setting where rallies are fast, points are dynamic, and the action never feels far away.

"For players, competing in a tournament like this opens the opportunity to measure your level and identify where you can keep improving," said Carlos Pereyra, co-founder and head coach of Pereyra's Padel Academy. "For fans, it's exciting because you get to see well-known players compete live and feel the energy of the game. Even if you've never picked up a racket, you can follow the action and enjoy the atmosphere."





Beyond the matches, the tournament reflects Padel Pals' long-term vision to build a sustainable padel culture in Arizona, one that blends competition, community, and social connection. The club plans to host multiple sanctioned events each year, with the goal of welcoming higher-level tournaments as interest and participation continue to grow across the Valley.

What to expect at the Padel Pals USPA 250 Tournament:

USPA-sanctioned competition featuring national and international-level players.

Opportunities for local athletes to compete against elite talent.

Seven climate-controlled indoor courts designed for professional play and spectator viewing.

A social-forward venue with bar, lounge, and gathering spaces for fans.

A welcoming environment for newcomers curious about the sport.

"Awareness is everything," Acevedo said. "Tournaments bring visibility, visibility creates curiosity, and curiosity is what brings new people through our doors. From there, our academy and certified coaches help guide players through their padel journey, whether they want to play socially, compete seriously, or simply be part of the community."

The USPA 250 Tournament will take place February 28 through March 1, 2026, with match times to be announced. Padel Pals is located at 4945 S. 71st Street in Mesa, near Loop 202. Courts are open daily from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. For more information about the tournament, upcoming events, or booking court time, visit padel-pals.com, call 480-318-3219, or book through the Playtomic app. For those interested in sponsorship details, email support@padel-pals.com.

