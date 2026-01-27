Special event-ready active testing, monitoring, and benchmarking package provides daily reporting, venue-level insights, and proactive issue detection to protect roaming revenues and customer experience

Mobileum Inc. ("Mobileum"), a leading global provider of analytics and network solutions, today announced a Special GlobalRoamer package for the FIFA World Cup 2026, designed to help mobile network operators (MNOs) validate roaming readiness and maintain high-quality connectivity during one of the world's most demanding network events, where service performance directly impacts roaming revenue, customer retention, and brand reputation.

The FIFA World Cup 2026 will place unprecedented pressure on mobile networks across 16 stadiums in the United States, Canada, and Mexico, as millions of fans, teams, media, and officials rely on mobile services to stream, share, and communicate in real time. Sudden spikes in data, voice, and roaming traffic can degrade performance precisely when customer experience is most visible.

Mobileum's FIFA World Cup 2026 package builds on the GlobalRoamer end-to-end active testing ecosystem used at major global events, including roaming quality campaigns conducted during UEFA EURO 2024 and the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. Enhanced with additional probes deployed around key event locations, the package enables continuous assessment of service quality, network performance, and critical technologies such as 5G and VoLTE, giving operators early visibility into issues before they impact users.

"During global events, networks don't just need capacity, they need predictable performance that meets customers' expectations," said Miguel Carames, Chief Product Officer, Mobileum. "Our reporting and dashboards translate network data into clear, actionable insights, showing operators exactly where service quality is slipping and enabling them to resolve issues before fans, media, or VIP customers notice a problem."

What the package delivers

The GlobalRoamer FIFA World Cup 2026 package provides continuous visibility and actionable insights throughout the tournament, enabling operators to:

Verify network performance and speeds under real-world peak load

Benchmark roaming partners and competitors (where permitted)

Identify bottlenecks and service degradation at the venue level

Detect failures early through automated testing and alerting

Key benefits include dedicated test locations in close proximity to the stadiums, four daily test campaigns across major MNOs, daily performance reports, and weekly cumulative dashboards consolidating insights and trends.

For example, operators can quickly identify when mobile experience degrades at a specific stadium, determine whether the issue is related to capacity or a roaming partner, and take corrective action, such as adjusting roaming policies, to preserve call quality, data speeds, and overall user satisfaction.

Inbound and outbound roaming use cases

For inbound roaming, operators can differentiate network quality, become preferred roaming partners, and deliver a consistently strong experience to visiting subscribers during high-traffic moments, maximizing roaming revenue opportunities during the event.

For outbound roaming, operators can validate agreements, assess steering policies with venue-level precision, and proactively ensure their subscribers enjoy reliable service while traveling, including VIP and high-value customers.

Proven at global events

Mobileum's event-readiness approach is backed by extensive experience delivering large-scale testing and monitoring programs. In addition to UEFA EURO 2024 and the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, Mobileum supported Azercell during COP 29 in Baku, executing a multi-phase testing and 24/7 monitoring campaign that helped ensure flawless roaming performance for more than 50,000 additional visitors, including high-profile delegates.

About GlobalRoamer

Mobileum's GlobalRoamer is the world's largest end-to-end active testing footprint for roaming, covering over 98% of the globe and supporting 2G, 3G, LTE, VoLTE, 5G, IoT, and Emergency Services. By virtualizing any SIM to any location worldwide, GlobalRoamer generates real mobile international traffic across our SIM pool of 500+ operators and provides real-time reporting and automated alerts to detect service degradation before customers are impacted.

About Mobileum Inc.

Mobileum is a leading provider of Telecom analytics solutions for roaming, core network, security, risk management, domestic and international connectivity testing, and customer intelligence. More than 1,000 customers rely on its Active Intelligence platform, which provides advanced analytics solutions, allowing customers to connect deep network and operational intelligence with real-time actions that increase revenue, improve customer experience, and reduce costs. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, Mobileum has global offices in Australia, Germany, Greece, India, Japan, Portugal, Singapore, UK, and United Arab Emirates. Learn more at www.mobileum.com

