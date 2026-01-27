FIA confirms WRC candidate event will be held in the United States from 11-17 June 2026 with stages assessed in Kentucky and Tennessee

A candidate event is a trial-run event for possible inclusion in the FIA WRC calendar. Organised to WRC standards and observed closely, it functions to test whether the event can meet the sporting, safety and operational requirements of the WRC.

The success of the event would open the door to a WRC round in the USA from 2027

The Fédération Internationale de l'Automobile (FIA), the global governing body for motor sport and the federation for mobility organisations worldwide, is accelerating plans for the FIA World Rally Championship (WRC) to return to the United States, with announcement of a WRC candidate event scheduled for mid-2026.

A Ford Fiesta Rally three tackling a round of the American Rally Association (ARA)

Organised in collaboration with the Automobile Competition Committee of the United States (ACCUS), the candidate event, running from 11-17 June, will see FIA delegates conduct a thorough inspection and assessment of every aspect of rally organisation from sporting operations to safety protocols. The goal of this event is to evaluate the potential for hosting a full WRC round in the U.S. starting in 2027.

Delegates will explore stages and infrastructure across Kentucky and Tennessee, gaining first-hand insight into the terrain and facilities. The programme will also include a visit to a round of the American Rally Association (ARA) National Championship, offering the FIA team a chance to engage directly with the U.S. rally community, including organisers, volunteers and fans, and meetings with the proposed event promoter and organiser, Podium Event Partners, which has long-established experience across multiple motor sport disciplines, including NASCAR.

A successful candidate event would pave the way for the United States to rejoin the WRC calendar in 2027, marking a milestone for both the championship and rallying in the country.

With a deep-rooted history in the United States, rallying has seen a renewed momentum in recent years driven by grassroots participation and the strength of the ARA National Championship. This vibrant rally culture provides a solid foundation for a world class WRC event.

The potential return of the WRC to the U.S. reflects the joint ambition of FIA and WRC Promoter to expand its global footprint in a country with a rich motor sport heritage and a growing appetite for rallying, opening a thrilling new chapter in the world's premier rally series.

Speaking ahead of the event, FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem said: "The United States represents one of the most important growth opportunities for the FIA World Rally Championship. It is a nation where motor sport is part of the cultural DNA, with world-class domestic championships and a rapidly growing appetite for global competition. I am deeply committed to strengthening the FIA's presence in the U.S. and ensuring that rallying becomes a defining pillar of that future.

"With five FIA-sanctioned events already established across three FIA World Championships across the nation, the foundations are firmly in place. Now is the time to build on that momentum. Expanding the WRC into North America would not only enhance the championship's global reach, but connect rallying with a knowledgeable, passionate, and expanding fanbase in a market where participation and engagement continue to accelerate and grow."

