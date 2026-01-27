Strong Financial Performance Driven By Strategic Priorities and Operational Discipline
SIX Swiss Exchange Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR Logitech International (SIX: LOGN) (Nasdaq: LOGI) today announced financial results for the third quarter of Fiscal Year 2026.
- Sales were $1.42 billion, up 6 percent in US dollars and 4 percent in constant currency compared to Q3 of the prior year.
- GAAP gross margin was 43.2 percent, up 30 basis points compared to Q3 of the prior year. Non-GAAP gross margin was 43.5 percent, up 30 basis points compared to Q3 of the prior year.
- GAAP operating income was $286 million, up 22 percent compared to Q3 of the prior year. Non-GAAP operating income was $312 million, up 17 percent compared to Q3 of the prior year.
- GAAP earnings per share (EPS) was $1.69, up 28 percent compared to Q3 of the prior year. Non-GAAP EPS was $1.93, up 21 percent compared to Q3 of the prior year.
- Cash flow from operations was $481 million. The quarter-ending cash balance was $1.8 billion.
"We delivered another quarter of excellent financial performance," said Hanneke Faber, Logitech chief executive officer. "Growth was broad-based across categories, regions and both consumer and business channels. We continued to drive superior innovation with iconic new products like the premium MX Master 4 mouse. And, with the exception of pandemic peaks, we drove record operating income despite tariff headwinds, underscoring the quality of our portfolio, the strength of our innovation and our unique global operational capabilities."
"Our team's excellent operational execution and disciplined cost management delivered outstanding gross and operating margins," said Matteo Anversa, Logitech chief financial officer. "This is a strong performance in our biggest quarter of the year, in spite of the ongoing uncertain environment."
Outlook
Our financial outlook for the fourth quarter of Fiscal Year 2026 is:
Q4 FY26 outlook
FY26 outlook
Sales
$1,070 $1,090 million
$4,825 $4,845 million
Sales growth (in US dollars, year over year)
6% 8%
Approximately 6%
Sales growth (in constant currency, year over year)
3% 5%
Approximately 4%
Non-GAAP operating income
$155 $165 million
$900 $910 million
Financial Results Videoconference and Webcast
Logitech will hold a financial results videoconference to discuss the results for Q3 Fiscal Year 2026 on Tuesday, January 27, 2026 at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Standard Time (PST) and 10:30 p.m. Central European Time (CET).
A livestream of the event will be available on the Logitech corporate website at https://ir.logitech.com. This press release and the Q3 Fiscal Year 2026 Shareholder Letter are also available there.
Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information and Constant Currency
To facilitate comparisons to Logitech's historical results, Logitech has included non-GAAP adjusted measures in this press release, which exclude share-based compensation expense, amortization of intangible assets, acquisition-related costs, restructuring charges (credits), net, loss (gain) on investments, non-GAAP income tax adjustment, and other items detailed under "Supplemental Financial Information" after the tables below and posted to our website at https://ir.logitech.com. Logitech also presents percentage sales growth in constant currency ("cc"), a non-GAAP measure, to show performance unaffected by fluctuations in currency exchange rates. Percentage sales growth in constant currency is calculated by translating prior period sales in each local currency at the current period's average exchange rate for that currency and comparing that to current period sales. Logitech believes this information, used together with the GAAP financial information, will help investors to evaluate its current period performance, outlook and trends in its business. With respect to the Company's outlook for non-GAAP operating income, most of the excluded amounts pertain to events that have not yet occurred and are not currently possible to estimate with a reasonable degree of accuracy. Therefore, no reconciliation to the GAAP amounts has been provided for the fourth quarter of Fiscal Year 2026 non-GAAP outlook.
Public Dissemination of Certain Information
Recordings of Logitech's earnings videoconferences and certain events Logitech participates in or hosts, with members of the investment community are posted on the company's investor relations website at https://ir.logitech.com. Additionally, Logitech provides notifications of news or announcements regarding its operations and financial performance, including its filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), investor events, and press and earnings releases as part of its investor relations website. Logitech intends to use its investor relations website as means of disclosing material nonpublic information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Logitech's corporate governance information also is available on its investor relations website.
About Logitech
Logitech designs software-enabled hardware solutions that help businesses thrive and bring people together when working, creating and gaming. As the point of connection between people and the digital world, our mission is to extend human potential in work and play, in a way that is good for people and the planet. Founded in 1981, Logitech International is a Swiss public company listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (LOGN) and on the Nasdaq Global Select Market (LOGI). Find Logitech and its other brands, including Logitech G, at www.logitech.com or company blog.
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. federal securities laws, including, without limitation, statements regarding: our preliminary financial results for the three and nine months ended December 31, 2025; Q4 FY26 outlook, including for net sales and non-GAAP operating income, growth expectations, and related assumptions. The forward-looking statements in this press release are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, including, without limitation: macroeconomic and geopolitical conditions and other factors and their impact, for example the resilience of overall consumer demand, B2B and IT spending levels, changes in inflation levels and monetary policies, governments' fiscal policies, and geopolitical conflicts; our expectations regarding our expense discipline efforts, including the timing thereof; changes in secular trends that impact our business; if our product offerings, marketing activities and investment prioritization decisions do not result in the sales, profitability or profitability growth we expect, or when we expect it; if we fail to innovate and develop new products in a timely and cost-effective manner for our new and existing product categories; issues relating to development and use of artificial intelligence; if we do not successfully execute on our growth opportunities or our growth opportunities are more limited than we expect; the effect of demand variability, production costs, supply shortages and other supply chain challenges; the effect of logistics challenges, including disruptions in logistics; the effect of pricing, product, marketing and other initiatives by our competitors, and our reaction to them, on our sales, gross margins and profitability; if we are not able to maintain and enhance our brands; if our products and marketing strategies fail to separate our products from competitors' products; if we do not efficiently manage our spending; our expectations regarding our restructuring efforts, including the timing thereof; if there is a deterioration of business and economic conditions in one or more of our sales regions or product categories, or significant fluctuations in exchange rates; changes in trade regulations, policies and agreements and the imposition of tariffs or other trade restrictions that affect our products or operations and our ability to mitigate; if we do not successfully execute on strategic acquisitions and investments; risks associated with acquisitions; and the effect of changes to our effective income tax rates. A detailed discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from such forward-looking statements is included in Logitech's periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2025 and other reports filed with the SEC, available at www.sec.gov, under the caption Risk Factors and elsewhere. Logitech does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect new information or events or circumstances occurring after the date of this press release.
Note that unless noted otherwise, comparisons are year over year.
Logitech and other Logitech marks are trademarks or registered trademarks of Logitech Europe S.A. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. For more information about Logitech and its products, visit the company's website at www.logitech.com.
LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL S.A.
PRELIMINARY RESULTS*
(In thousands, except per share amounts) unaudited
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
GAAP CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
2025
2024
2025
2024
Net sales
1,421,479
1,340,294
3,755,238
3,544,545
Cost of goods sold
805,267
763,403
2,141,277
2,010,411
Amortization of intangible assets
1,573
2,450
5,904
7,344
Gross profit
614,639
574,441
1,608,057
1,526,790
Operating expenses:
Marketing and selling
206,875
217,048
601,664
615,816
Research and development
78,452
77,973
229,149
229,485
General and administrative
41,921
42,117
125,520
123,748
Amortization of intangible assets and acquisition-related costs
915
2,637
5,379
8,065
Restructuring charges, net
462
110
6,946
725
Total operating expenses
328,625
339,885
968,658
977,839
Operating income
286,014
234,556
639,399
548,951
Interest income
10,985
12,176
34,042
42,603
Other income (expense), net
2,131
(1,524
3,229
(2,889
Income before income taxes
299,130
245,208
676,670
588,665
Provision for income taxes
48,091
45,061
108,946
101,202
Net income
251,039
200,147
567,724
487,463
Net income per share:
Basic
1.71
1.33
3.86
3.20
Diluted
1.69
1.32
3.82
3.18
Weighted average shares used to compute net income per share:
Basic
146,827
150,647
147,265
152,127
Diluted
148,450
151,895
148,635
153,506
LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL S.A.
PRELIMINARY RESULTS*
(In thousands, except per share amounts) unaudited
December 31,
March 31,
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
2025
2025
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
1,817,820
1,503,205
Accounts receivable, net
683,126
454,546
Inventories
449,544
503,747
Other current assets
166,988
131,211
Total current assets
3,117,478
2,592,709
Non-current assets:
Property, plant and equipment, net
115,363
113,858
Goodwill
466,579
463,230
Other intangible assets, net
13,889
24,630
Other assets
382,380
344,077
Total assets
4,095,689
3,538,504
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
590,421
414,586
Accrued and other current liabilities
817,924
686,503
Total current liabilities
1,408,345
1,101,089
Non-current liabilities:
Income taxes payable
113,621
88,483
Other non-current liabilities
238,000
221,512
Total liabilities
1,759,966
1,411,084
Shareholders' equity:
Registered shares, CHF 0.25 par value
28,001
29,432
Additional paid-in capital
104,310
82,591
Shares in treasury, at cost
(908,278
(1,464,912
Retained earnings
3,237,815
3,627,261
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(126,125
(146,952
Total shareholders' equity
2,335,723
2,127,420
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
4,095,689
3,538,504
LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL S.A.
PRELIMINARY RESULTS*
(In thousands) unaudited
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
2025
2024
2025
2024
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net income
251,039
200,147
567,724
487,463
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation
16,687
15,075
47,622
44,178
Amortization of intangible assets
2,488
5,087
11,283
15,258
Loss (gain) on investments
(206
119
291
1,718
Share-based compensation expense
23,435
26,193
86,575
76,067
Deferred income taxes
(15,900
2,163
6,296
18,652
Other
77
73
65
130
Changes in assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivable, net
22,044
(46,366
(213,815
(127,934
Inventories
68,701
26,353
66,921
(67,554
Other assets
(12,939
7,175
(30,423
9,416
Accounts payable
6,548
28,472
171,967
136,848
Accrued and other liabilities
118,558
106,379
119,908
118,659
Net cash provided by operating activities
480,532
370,870
834,414
712,901
Cash flows from investing activities:
Purchases of property, plant and equipment
(14,890
(14,227
(47,723
(43,340
Purchases of deferred compensation investments
(1,520
(2,202
(5,557
(5,802
Proceeds from sales of deferred compensation investments
2,159
2,659
5,718
4,958
Other investing activities
(213
(261
(1,196
(1,173
Net cash used in investing activities
(14,464
(14,031
(48,758
(45,357
Cash flows from financing activities:
Payment of cash dividends
(233,059
(207,853
Purchases of registered shares
(27,117
(200,137
(255,380
(463,322
Proceeds from exercises of stock options and purchase rights
2,459
24,172
20,235
Tax withholdings related to net share settlements of restricted stock units
(1,195
(1,008
(19,406
(22,251
Other financing activities
(2,908
Net cash used in financing activities
(25,853
(201,145
(483,673
(676,099
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
1,798
(16,138
12,632
(9,455
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
442,013
139,556
314,615
(18,010
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of the period
1,375,807
1,363,276
1,503,205
1,520,842
Cash and cash equivalents, end of the period
1,817,820
1,502,832
1,817,820
1,502,832
LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL S.A.
PRELIMINARY RESULTS*
(In thousands) unaudited
SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
NET SALES
2025
2024
Change
2025
2024
Change
Net sales by product category:
Gaming (1)
482,714
466,715
3
1,121,894
1,076,660
4
Keyboards Combos
254,612
236,748
8
712,974
662,017
8
Pointing Devices
241,160
217,045
11
658,034
602,927
9
Video Collaboration
193,252
176,053
10
527,645
482,755
9
Webcams
82,268
84,419
(3
249,944
237,572
5
Tablet Accessories
93,567
77,433
21
269,855
241,586
12
Headsets
45,939
45,886
134,959
137,038
(2
Other (2)
27,967
35,995
(22
79,933
103,990
(23
Total Net Sales
1,421,479
1,340,294
6
3,755,238
3,544,545
6
(1)
Gaming includes streaming services revenue generated by Streamlabs.
(2)
Other primarily consists of mobile speakers and PC speakers.
LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL S.A.
PRELIMINARY RESULTS*
(In thousands, except per share amounts) unaudited
SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
GAAP TO NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION (A)
2025
2024
2025
2024
Gross profit GAAP
614,639
574,441
1,608,057
1,526,790
Share-based compensation expense
2,636
2,173
8,375
8,673
Amortization of intangible assets
1,573
2,450
5,904
7,344
Gross profit Non-GAAP
618,848
579,064
1,622,336
1,542,807
Gross margin GAAP
43.2
42.9
42.8
43.1
Gross margin Non-GAAP
43.5
43.2
43.2
43.5
Operating expenses GAAP
328,625
339,885
968,658
977,839
Less: Share-based compensation expense
20,799
24,020
78,200
67,394
Less: Amortization of intangible assets and acquisition-related costs
915
2,637
5,379
8,065
Less: Restructuring charges, net
462
110
6,946
725
Operating expenses Non-GAAP
306,449
313,118
878,133
901,655
% of net sales GAAP
23.1
25.4
25.8
27.6
% of net sales Non-GAAP
21.6
23.4
23.4
25.4
Operating income GAAP
286,014
234,556
639,399
548,951
Share-based compensation expense
23,435
26,193
86,575
76,067
Amortization of intangible assets and acquisition-related costs
2,488
5,087
11,283
15,409
Restructuring charges, net
462
110
6,946
725
Operating income Non-GAAP
312,399
265,946
744,203
641,152
% of net sales GAAP
20.1
17.5
17.0
15.5
% of net sales Non-GAAP
22.0
19.8
19.8
18.1
Net income GAAP
251,039
200,147
567,724
487,463
Share-based compensation expense
23,435
26,193
86,575
76,067
Amortization of intangible assets and acquisition-related costs
2,488
5,087
11,283
15,409
Restructuring charges, net
462
110
6,946
725
Loss (gain) on investments
(206
119
291
1,718
Non-GAAP income tax adjustment
9,802
9,834
17,944
18,820
Net income Non-GAAP
287,020
241,490
690,763
600,202
Net income per share:
Diluted GAAP
1.69
1.32
3.82
3.18
Diluted Non-GAAP
1.93
1.59
4.65
3.91
Shares used to compute net income per share:
Diluted GAAP and Non-GAAP
148,450
151,895
148,635
153,506
LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL S.A.
PRELIMINARY RESULTS*
(In thousands) unaudited
SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
SHARE-BASED COMPENSATION EXPENSE
2025
2024
2025
2024
Share-based Compensation Expense
Cost of goods sold
2,636
2,173
8,375
8,673
Marketing and selling
5,911
11,813
31,982
34,133
Research and development
5,395
5,043
17,412
15,849
General and administrative
9,493
7,164
28,806
17,412
Total share-based compensation expense
23,435
26,193
86,575
76,067
Income tax benefit
(4,699
(4,523
(15,620
(16,901
Total share-based compensation expense, net of income tax benefit
18,736
21,670
70,955
59,166
*Note: These preliminary results for the three and nine months ended December 31, 2025 are subject to adjustments, including subsequent events that may occur through the date of filing our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q.
(A) Non-GAAP Financial Measures
To supplement our condensed consolidated financial results prepared in accordance with GAAP, we use a number of financial measures, both GAAP and non-GAAP, in analyzing and assessing our overall business performance, for making operating decisions and for forecasting and planning future periods. We consider the use of non-GAAP financial measures helpful in assessing our current financial performance, ongoing operations and prospects for the future as well as understanding financial and business trends relating to our financial condition and results of operations.
While we use non-GAAP financial measures as a tool to enhance our understanding of certain aspects of our financial performance and to provide incremental insight into the underlying factors and trends affecting both our performance and our cash-generating potential, we do not consider these measures to be a substitute for, or superior to, the information provided by GAAP financial measures. Consistent with this approach, we believe that disclosing non-GAAP financial measures to the readers of our financial statements provides useful supplemental data that, while not a substitute for GAAP financial measures, can offer insight in the review of our financial and operational performance and enable investors to more fully understand trends in our current and future performance. In assessing our business during the quarter ended December 31, 2025 and prior periods presented, we excluded items in the following general categories, each of which are described below:
Share-based compensation expense. We believe that providing non-GAAP measures excluding share-based compensation expense, in addition to the GAAP measures, allows for a more transparent comparison of our financial results from period to period. We prepare and maintain our budgets and forecasts for future periods on a basis consistent with this non-GAAP financial measure. Further, companies use a variety of types of equity awards as well as a variety of methodologies, assumptions and estimates to determine share-based compensation expense. We believe that excluding share-based compensation expense enhances our ability and the ability of investors to understand the impact of non-cash share-based compensation on our operating results and to compare our results against the results of other companies.
Amortization of intangible assets. We incur intangible asset amortization expense, primarily in connection with our acquisitions of various businesses and technologies. The amortization of purchased intangibles varies depending on the level of acquisition activity. We exclude these various charges in budgeting, planning and forecasting future periods and we believe that providing the non-GAAP measures excluding these various non-cash charges, as well as the GAAP measures, provides additional insight when comparing our gross profit, operating expenses, and financial results from period to period.
Acquisition-related costs. We incurred expenses in connection with our acquisitions which we generally would not have otherwise incurred in the periods presented as a part of our continuing operations. Acquisition-related costs include certain incremental expenses incurred to effect a business combination. We believe that providing the non-GAAP measures excluding these costs, as well as the GAAP measures, assists our investors because such costs are not reflective of our ongoing operating results.
Restructuring charges (credits), net. These charges (credits) are associated with restructuring plans and will vary based on the initiatives in place during any given period. Restructuring charges may include costs related to employee terminations, facility closures and early cancellation of certain contracts as well as other costs resulting from our restructuring initiatives. We believe that providing the non-GAAP measures excluding these items, as well as the GAAP measures, assists our investors because such charges (credits) are not reflective of our ongoing operating results.
Loss (gain) on investments. We recognize losses (gains) related to our investments in various companies, which vary depending on the operational and financial performance of the companies in which we invest. These amounts include our losses (earnings) on equity method investments as well as investment impairments and losses (gains) resulting from sales or other events related to our investments. We believe that providing the non-GAAP measures excluding these items, as well as the GAAP measures, assists our investors because such losses (gains) are not reflective of our ongoing operations.
Non-GAAP income tax adjustment. Non-GAAP income tax adjustment primarily measures the income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments excluded above as well as the income tax impact of non-recurring deferred taxes, tax settlements, and other non-routine tax events, the determination of which is based upon the nature of the underlying items.
Each of the non-GAAP financial measures described above, and used in this press release, should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, a measure of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. Further, investors are cautioned that there are inherent limitations associated with the use of each of these non-GAAP financial measures as an analytical tool. In particular, these non-GAAP financial measures are not based on a comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles and many of the adjustments to the GAAP financial measures reflect the exclusion of items that are recurring and may be reflected in the Company's financial results for the foreseeable future. We compensate for these limitations by providing specific information in the reconciliation included in this press release regarding the GAAP amounts excluded from the non-GAAP financial measures. In addition, as noted above, we evaluate the non-GAAP financial measures together with the most directly comparable GAAP financial information.
Additional Supplemental Financial Information Constant Currency
In addition, Logitech presents percentage sales growth in constant currency to show performance unaffected by fluctuations in currency exchange rates. Percentage sales growth in constant currency is calculated by translating prior period sales in each local currency at the current period's average exchange rate for that currency and comparing that to current period sales.
(LOGIIR)
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260127592078/en/
Contacts:
Editorial Contacts:
Nate Melihercik, Head of Investor Relations ir@logitech.com
Bruno Rodriguez, Head of Corporate Communications mediarelations@logitech.com
Ben Starkie, Corporate Communications +41 (0) 79-292-3499, bstarkie1@logitech.com