Calvin B. Taylor Bankshares, Inc. Announces Increase in Quarterly Cash Dividend to $0.38 per Share

BERLIN, MD / ACCESS Newswire / January 27, 2026 / Calvin B. Taylor Bankshares, Inc. (OTCQX:TYCB), parent company of Calvin B. Taylor Bank, announced that the Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.38 per share for the fourth quarter of 2025 which is an increase of $0.01 per share, compared to the prior quarter. This dividend is payable on February 12, 2026, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on February 2, 2026.

"We are pleased to announce an increase to our quarterly cash dividend for the fourth quarter of 2025. Total quarterly cash dividends for 2025 will be $1.49 per share, representing a 4.9% increase over 2024 quarterly cash dividends," said M. Dean Lewis, Chief Executive Officer and President. "Our strong financial performance, disciplined balance-sheet management, and solid capital position continue to support steady dividend growth and ongoing stock repurchases, reinforcing our commitment to create long-term value for our stockholders."

About Calvin B. Taylor Bank

Calvin B. Taylor Bank, the bank subsidiary of Calvin B. Taylor Bankshares, Inc. (OTCQX: TYCB), founded in 1890, offers a wide range of loan, deposit, and ancillary banking services through both physical and digital delivery channels. Calvin B. Taylor Bank has 12 banking locations in Maryland, Delaware, and Virginia on the Delmarva Peninsula.

