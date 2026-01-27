Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 27, 2026) - Green Panda Capital Corp. (TSXV: GPCC.P) (the "Company") announces that it has extended the closing of its non-brokered private placement financing of up to $300,000 (the "Private Placement"), as previously announced on November 10, 2025, and December 30, 2025.

The Company now expects the closing of the remaining tranche of the Private Placement to occur on or before February 25, 2026, subject to receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals, including acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the Private Placement for general corporate purposes.

Neither the TSX-V nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX-V) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements regarding the Private Placement, including the proposed terms, use of proceeds, insider participation, required approvals, and expected closing. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements except as required by law.

This release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the common shares, nor shall there be any sale of the common shares in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. The Units being offered will not be, and have not been, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, a U.S. person.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR DISEMMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

Source: Green Panda Capital Corp