Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 27, 2026) - Legend Power Systems Inc. (TSXV: LPS) (OTCQB: LPSIF) ("Legend Power" or the "Company"), a global leader in commercial electrical system solutions, announces it will release its fiscal 2025 financial results for the year ended September 30, 2025, on Wednesday, January 28, 2026. The Company has also scheduled a webinar to provide a business update and discuss its financial results for Thursday, January 29, 2026 at 11:00 AM ET (8:00 AM PT). Please register in advance. The webinar will be hosted by Randy Buchamer, President and Chief Executive Officer of Legend Power.

WEBINAR DETAILS:

DATE: Thursday, January 29, 2026 TIME: 11:00 AM ET (8:00 AM PT) WEBINAR: https://legendpower.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_u5LMJl6yRFmCGsXajHngOg REPLAY: Available at: https://legendpower.com

About Legend Power Systems Inc.

Legend Power Systems Inc. (https://legendpower.com) provides an intelligent energy management platform that analyzes and improves building energy challenges, significantly impacting asset management and corporate performance. Legend Power's proven solutions support proactive executive decision-making in a complex and volatile business and energy environment. The proprietary and patented system reduces total energy consumption and power costs, while also maximizing the life of electrical equipment. Legend Power's unique solution is also a key contributor to both corporate sustainability efforts and the meeting of utility energy efficiency targets.

