Mobilization for the high-resolution drone-borne radiometric and UAV VLF-EM survey is now in its final stages, with field operations scheduled to commence next week across three of the Company's 100%-owned UA92 Prospecting Licenses in Botswana.

Equipment, personnel, and logistical arrangements are being finalized on site, and all operational planning has been completed in coordination with relevant stakeholders. The survey program is planned to include:

High-resolution drone-borne radiometric surveying to map surface and near-surface radiometric anomalies

UAV VLF-EM resistivity surveying to identify conductive structures potentially associated with uranium mineralization

Integrated data processing, modelling, and interpretation, culminating in a comprehensive technical report

This marks the transition of Nuclear Vision's late-2025 to early-2026 exploration campaign from the contracting phase into active field execution and follows Nuclear Vision's previously announced exploration program.

The Company also announces that Mr. Arno Brand has resigned from the board of directors of the Company in order to pursue other interests. The board has accepted his resignation. The Company thanks Mr. Brand for his valuable contributions and wishes him great success in his future endeavors.

About Nuclear Vision Ltd.

Nuclear Vision Ltd. is an energy transition focused exploration and development company advancing a diversified portfolio of uranium and critical mineral assets in stable, mining-friendly jurisdictions. The Company's strategy is to identify underdeveloped assets with strong fundamentals, advance them through disciplined technical programs, and create long-term value through responsible development.

