Flushing Financial Corporation Reports 4Q25 and Full Year 2025 Results; Continued Net Interest Margin Expansion and Noninterest Deposit Growth; 4Q25 GAAP and Core EPS of $0.12 and $0.32, Respectively

"Flushing Financial's fourth quarter and full-year 2025 results underscore the strength and resilience of our franchise. Net interest margin expanded 4 basis points to 2.68%, with Core NIM reaching 2.66%, driven by favorable deposit mix and declining funding costs. Average noninterest-bearing deposits increased 12% year-over-year to 13% of total deposits, providing a stable, low-cost funding base. Our tangible common equity ratio improved to 8.14%, up 32 basis points from a year ago, while our CRE concentration declined to 465% from 522% a year earlier, reflecting our strategic capital and balance sheet management. With a loan pipeline of $276 million and liquidity of $3.9 billion at December 31, 2025, we are well-positioned to serve our customers and deploy capital prudently. We remain committed to serving our customers and executing on our priorities with excellence. We look forward to the Company's transformation due to the announced merger with OceanFirst Financial Corp. and the opportunities the combination will create."
- John R. Buran, President and CEO
UNIONDALE, NY / ACCESS Newswire / January 27, 2026 / GAAP and Core NIM Expansion and Average Noninterest Deposit Growth. The Company reported 4Q25 GAAP and Core EPS of $0.12 and $0.32, compared to ($1.64) and $0.14, respectively, a year ago. During the quarter, NIM expanded on both a GAAP and Core basis by 4 bps QoQ to 2.68% and 2.66%, respectively, primarily driven by growth in noninterest-bearing deposits and lower deposit costs. Average net loans decreased 2.8% YoY and 0.05 % QoQ consistent with the Company's focus on disciplined pricing and credit standards. Maintaining these disciplined standards resulted in the Bank's CRE concentration declining to 465% at December 31, 2025, compared to 522% a year ago and 475% at the prior quarter end.
Strong Capital and Stable Credit Metrics. NPAs to assets were 68 bps, compared to 70 bps the prior quarter. Criticized and classified loans totaled 126 bps of gross loans compared to 111 bps in the prior quarter. Net charge-offs to average loans were 11 bps in 4Q25 compared to 7 bps in 3Q25. TCE/TA1 was 8.14% at December 31, 2025, compared to 8.01% at September 30, 2025.
Key Financial Metrics2
4Q25
3Q25
2Q25
1Q25
4Q24
2025
2024
GAAP:
Earnings (Loss) per Share
$
0.12
$
0.30
$
0.41
$
(0.29
)
$
(1.64
)
$
0.54
$
(1.07
)
ROAA (%)
0.18
0.48
0.64
(0.43
)
(2.17
)
0.21
(0.35
)
ROAE (%)
2.24
5.86
8.00
(5.36
)
(29.24
)
2.63
(4.67
)
NIM FTE3 (%)
2.68
2.64
2.54
2.51
2.39
2.59
2.15
Core:
EPS
$
0.32
$
0.35
$
0.32
$
0.23
$
0.14
$
1.22
$
0.73
ROAA (%)
0.49
0.55
0.50
0.35
0.19
0.47
0.24
ROAE (%)
6.08
6.71
6.29
4.34
2.54
5.84
3.25
Core NIM FTE (%)
2.66
2.62
2.52
2.49
2.25
2.57
2.10
Credit Quality:
NPAs/Assets (%)
0.68
0.70
0.75
0.71
0.57
0.68
0.57
ACLs/Loans (%)
0.64
0.63
0.62
0.59
0.60
0.64
0.60
ACLs/NPLs (%)
102.98
93.28
83.76
86.54
120.51
102.98
120.51
NCOs/Avg Loans (%)
0.11
0.07
0.15
0.27
0.28
0.15
0.11
Balance Sheet:
Avg Loans ($B)
$
6.6
$
6.6
$
6.7
$
6.7
$
6.8
$
6.6
$
6.8
Avg Dep ($B)
$
7.5
$
7.3
$
7.6
$
7.6
$
7.4
$
7.5
$
7.3
Book Value/Share
$
20.96
$
21.06
$
20.91
$
20.81
$
21.53
$
20.96
$
21.53
Tangible BV/Share
$
20.94
$
21.03
$
20.89
$
20.78
$
20.97
$
20.94
$
20.97
TCE/TA (%)
8.14
8.01
8.04
7.79
7.82
8.14
7.82
Note: In certain circumstances, reclassifications have been made to prior periods to conform to the current presentation.
1 Tangible Common Equity ("TCE")/Total Assets ("TA").
2 See "Reconciliation of GAAP Earnings (Loss) and Core Earnings", "Reconciliation of GAAP Revenue and Pre-Provision Pre-Tax Net Revenue", and "Reconciliation of GAAP Net Interest Income Net Interest Margin to Core Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin."
3 Net Interest Margin ("NIM") Fully Taxable Equivalent ("FTE").
4Q25 Highlights
Net interest margin FTE increased 29 bps YoY and 4 bps QoQ to 2.68%; Core net interest margin FTE increased 41 bps YoY and 4 bps QoQ to 2.66%; Prepayment penalty income, net reversals and recovered interest from nonaccrual and delinquent loans, net gains and losses from fair value adjustments on hedges, and purchase accounting accretion totaled 8 bps in 4Q25 compared to 17 bps in 4Q24 and 9 bps in 3Q25
Average total deposits increased 0.6% YoY and 2.1% QoQ to $7.5 billion; Average noninterest bearing deposits increased 11.6% YoY and 8.6% QoQ and totaled 12.9% of total average deposits compared to 11.7% in 4Q24 and 12.2% in 3Q25; Average CDs were $2.3 billion, down 13.1% YoY and 4.7% QoQ
Period end net loans decreased 1.4% YoY and 0.3% QoQ to $6.6 billion; Loan closings were $261.4 million, up 16.1 % YoY and 3.4% QoQ; Back-to-back swap loan originations were $45.5 million compared to $58.5 million in 4Q24 and $37.1 million in 3Q25 and generated $0.7 million, $0.9 million, and $0.7 million of noninterest income, respectively; Loan pipeline increased 38.6% YoY but decreased 20.3% QoQ to $275.5 million; Approximately 29.5% of the loan pipeline consists of back-to-back swap loans
NPAs totaled $58.8 million (68 bps of assets) in 4Q25 compared to $51.3 million (57 bps) a year ago and $62.1 million (70 bps) in the prior quarter
Provision for credit losses was $2.7 million in 4Q25 compared to $6.4 million in 4Q24 and $1.5 million in 3Q25; Net charge-offs were $1.8 million in 4Q25 compared to $4.7 million in 4Q24 and $1.1 million in 3Q25; Allowance for loan losses to gross loans totaled 0.64% in 4Q25 compared to 0.60% in 4Q24 and 0.63% in 3Q25
Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets was 8.14% at December 31, 2025, compared to 7.82% at December 31, 2024, and 8.01% at September 30, 2025; Tangible book value per share was $20.94 at December 31, 2025, compared to $20.97 a year ago and $21.03 for the prior quarter
Income Statement Highlights
YoY
QoQ
($000s, except EPS)
4Q25
3Q25
2Q25
1Q25
4Q24
Change
Change
Net Interest Income
$
55,506
$
53,828
$
53,209
$
52,989
$
51,235
8.3
%
3.1
%
Provision for Credit Losses
2,745
1,531
4,194
4,318
6,440
(57.4
)
79.3
Noninterest Income (Loss)
3,303
4,746
10,277
5,074
(71,022
)
104.7
(30.4
)
Noninterest Expense
48,228
43,365
40,356
59,676
45,630
5.7
11.2
Income (Loss) Before Income Taxes
7,836
13,678
18,936
(5,931
)
(71,857
)
110.9
(42.7
)
Provision (Benefit) for Income Taxes
3,810
3,231
4,733
3,865
(22,612
)
116.8
17.9
Net Income (Loss)
$
4,026
$
10,447
$
14,203
$
(9,796
)
$
(49,245
)
108.2
(61.5
)
Diluted Earnings (Loss) per Common Share
$
0.12
$
0.30
$
0.41
$
(0.29
)
$
(1.64
)
107.3
(60.0
)
Core Net Income1
$
10,918
$
11,957
$
11,162
$
7,931
$
4,209
159.4
(8.7
)
Core EPS1
$
0.32
$
0.35
$
0.32
$
0.23
$
0.14
128.6
(8.6
)
1 See Reconciliation of GAAP Earnings (Loss) and Core Earnings
Net interest income increased YoY and QoQ.
Net Interest Margin FTE of 2.68% increased 29 bps YoY and 4 bps QoQ; The yield on interest earning assets decreased 12 bps QoQ to 5.58%, while the cost of funds decreased 17 bps QoQ.
Prepayment penalty income, net reversals and recoveries of interest from nonaccrual and delinquent loans, net gains and losses from fair value adjustments on hedges, and purchase accounting accretion totaled $1.6 million (8 bps to NIM) in 4Q25 compared to $3.8 million (17 bps to NIM) in 4Q24 and $1.8 million (9 bps to NIM) in 3Q25
Excluding the items in the previous bullet, the net interest margin was 2.60% in 4Q25 compared to 2.22% in 4Q24 and 2.55% in 3Q25
The provision for credit losses decreased YoY and increased QoQ.
Net charge-offs were $1.8 million (11 bps of average loans) in 4Q25 compared to $4.7 million (28 bps of average loans) in 4Q24 and $1.1 million (7 bps of average loans) in 3Q25
No systemic issues related to the charge-offs in 4Q25
Noninterest income increased YoY but decreased QoQ.
Back-to-back swap loan closings of $45.5 million in 4Q25 (compared to $58.5 million in 4Q24 and $37.1 million in 3Q25) generated $0.7 million of noninterest income (compared to $0.9 million in 4Q24 and $0.7 million in 3Q25)
4Q24 reflects the result of a balance sheet restructuring with a pre-tax loss of $76.4 million from the sale of the investment securities and the transfer of loans to held for sale
Net gains (losses) from fair value adjustments were $(2.0) million ($(0.04) per share, net of tax) in 4Q25 compared to $1.1 million ($(0.03) per share, net of tax) in 4Q24 and $(1.8) million ($(0.04) per share, net of tax) in 3Q25
Absent the items in the previous two bullets and other immaterial adjustments, core noninterest income was $5.2 million in 4Q25, down 12.4 % YoY and 11.4% QoQ
Noninterest expense increased YoY and QoQ.
Core noninterest expenses were $43.3 million in 4Q25, up 1.3% YoY and up 2.5% QoQ.
GAAP noninterest expense to average assets was 2.18% in 4Q25 compared to 2.01% in 4Q24 and 1.99% in 3Q25
Noninterest expenses (GAAP) included one-time charges related to the pending merger with OceanFirst Financial Corp.
Provision for income taxes was $3.8 million in 4Q25 compared to ($22.6) million in 4Q24 and $3.2 million in 3Q25.
The effective tax rate was 48.62% in 4Q25 compared to 31.5% in 4Q24 and 23.6% in 3Q25, reflecting non-deductible expenses associated with the pending merger with OceanFirst Financial Corp.
Balance Sheet, Credit Quality, and Capital Highlights
YoY
QoQ
4Q25
3Q25
2Q25
1Q25
4Q24
Change
Change
Averages ($MM)
Loans
$
6,592
$
6,595
$
6,678
$
6,672
$
6,780
(2.8
)%
(0.0
)%
Total Deposits
7,497
7,346
7,607
7,561
7,450
0.6
2.1
Credit Quality ($000s)
Nonperforming Loans
$
41,564
$
44,851
$
49,247
$
46,263
$
33,318
24.7
%
(7.3
)%
Nonperforming Assets
58,825
62,129
66,125
64,263
51,318
14.6
(5.3
)
Criticized and Classified Loans
83,718
74,108
72,005
89,673
72,207
15.9
13.0
Criticized and Classified Assets
100,979
91,386
88,883
107,673
90,207
11.9
10.5
Allowance for Credit Losses/Loans (%)
0.64
0.63
0.62
0.59
0.60
4
bp
1
bp
Capital
Book Value/Share
$
20.96
$
21.06
$
20.91
$
20.81
$
21.53
(2.6
)%
(0.5
)%
Tangible Book Value/Share
20.94
21.03
20.89
20.78
20.97
(0.1
)
(0.4
)
Tang. Common Equity/Tang. Assets (%)
8.14
8.01
8.04
7.79
7.82
32
bps
13
bps
Leverage Ratio (%)
8.52
8.64
8.31
8.12
8.04
48
(12
)
Average loans decreased YoY and QoQ.
Period end net loans totaled $6.6 billion, down 1.4% YoY and 0.3% QoQ
Total loan closings were $261.4 million in 4Q25 compared to $225.2 million in 4Q24 and $252.8 million in 3Q25; the loan pipeline was $275.5 million at December 31, 2025, up 38.6% YoY but down 20.3% QoQ
The diversified loan portfolio is approximately 91% collateralized by real estate with an average loan-to-value ratio of less than 35%
Average total deposits increased YoY and QoQ.
Average noninterest bearing deposits increased 11.6% YoY and 8.6% QoQ and comprised 12.9% of average total deposits in 4Q25 compared to 11.7% a year ago
Average core deposits increased 8.3% YoY and 5.4% QoQ
Credit Quality: Nonperforming loansincreased YoY but decreased QoQ.
Nonperforming loans were 63 bps of gross loans in 4Q25 compared to 49 bps in 4Q24 and 67 bps in 3Q25
Criticized and classified loans were 126 bps of gross loans at 4Q25 compared to 107 bps at 4Q24 and 111 bps at 3Q25
Capital: Book value per common share and tangible book value per common share, a non-GAAP measure, decreased 2.6% and 0.1% YoY to $20.96 and $20.94, respectively.
The Company paid a dividend of $0.22 per share in 4Q25; 807,964shares remaining subject to repurchase under the authorized stock repurchase program, which has no expiration date or maximum dollar limit
Ample credit enables the Company to continue investment in the business and strategic initiatives
Earnings Conference Call Canceled
As previously announced, given the pending merger with OceanFirst Financial Corp., the Company will not be hosting an earnings conference call to discuss its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2025
The Company will continue to make available its financial information via filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission
About Flushing Financial Corporation
Flushing Financial Corporation (Nasdaq:FFIC) is the holding company for Flushing Bank, an FDIC insured, New York State-chartered commercial bank that operates banking offices in Queens, Brooklyn, Manhattan, and on Long Island. The Bank has been building relationships with families, business owners, and communities since 1929. Today, it offers the products, services, and conveniences associated with large commercial banks, including a full complement of deposit, loan, equipment finance, and cash management services. Rewarding customers with personalized attention and bankers that can communicate in the languages prevalent within these multicultural markets is what makes the Bank uniquely different. As an Equal Housing Lender and leader in real estate lending, the Bank's experienced lending teams create mortgage solutions for real estate owners and property managers both within and outside the New York City metropolitan area. The Bank also fosters relationships with consumers nationwide through its online banking division with the iGObanking and BankPurely brands.
Additional information on Flushing Bank and Flushing Financial Corporation may be obtained by visiting the Company's website at FlushingBank.com. Flushing Financial Corporation's earnings release and presentation slides will be available prior to the conference call at www.FlushingBank.com under Investor Relations.
"Safe Harbor" Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: Statements in this Press Release relating to plans, strategies, economic performance and trends, projections of results of specific activities or investments and other statements that are not descriptions of historical facts may be forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These include statements regarding the proposed merger transaction of the Company with OceanFirst Financial Corp. ("OceanFirst"). Forward-looking information is inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors, which include, but are not limited to, risk factors discussed in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024 and in other documents filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. Forward-looking statements may be identified by terms such as "may", "will", "should", "could", "expects", "plans", "intends", "anticipates", "believes", "estimates", "predicts", "forecasts", "goals", "potential" or "continue" or similar terms or the negative of these terms. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements. The Company has no obligation to update these forward-looking statements.
These forward-looking statements also include but are not limited to: (i) the risk that the proposed transaction with OceanFirst may not be completed in a timely manner or at all; (ii) the failure to satisfy the conditions to the consummation of the proposed transaction, including obtaining the requisite OceanFirst and Company stockholder approvals or the necessary regulatory approvals (and the risk that such regulatory approvals may result in the imposition of conditions that could adversely affect the combined company or the expected benefits of the transaction); (iii) the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstance that could give rise to the termination of the merger agreement relating to the proposed transaction; (iv) the inability to obtain alternative capital in the event it becomes necessary to complete the proposed transaction; (v) the effect of the announcement or pendency of the proposed transaction on OceanFirst's and the Company's business relationships, operating results and business generally; (vi) risks that the proposed transaction disrupts current plans and operations of OceanFirst and the Company; (vii) potential difficulties in retaining OceanFirst and Company customers and employees as a result of the proposed transaction; (viii) OceanFirst's and the Company's estimates of its financial performance; (ix) changes in general economic, political, or industry conditions, including persistent inflation, supply chain issues or labor shortages, instability in global economic conditions and geopolitical matters, as well as volatility in financial markets; (x) uncertainty in U.S. fiscal and monetary policy, including the interest rate policies of the Federal Reserve; (xi) the credit risks of lending activities, which may be affected by deterioration in real estate markets and the financial condition of borrowers, and the operational risk of lending activities, including the effectiveness of OceanFirst's and the Company's underwriting practices and the risk of fraud; (xii) fluctuations in the demand for loans; (xiii) the ability to develop and maintain a strong core deposit base or other low cost funding sources necessary to fund OceanFirst's and the Company's activities particularly in a rising or high interest rate environment; (xiv) the rapid withdrawal of a significant amount of deposits over a short period of time; (xv) results of examinations by regulatory authorities of OceanFirst or the Company and the possibility that any such regulatory authority may, among other things, limit OceanFirst's or the Company's business activities, restrict OceanFirst's or the Company's ability to invest in certain assets, refrain from issuing an approval or non-objection to certain capital or other actions, increase OceanFirst's or the Company's allowance for credit losses, result in write-downs of asset values, restrict OceanFirst's or the Company's ability or that of OceanFirst's bank subsidiary or Flushing Bank to pay dividends, or impose fines, penalties or sanctions; (xvi) the impact of bank failures or other adverse developments at other banks on general investor sentiment regarding the stability and liquidity of banks; (xvii) changes in the markets in which OceanFirst and the Company compete, including with respect to the competitive landscape, technology evolution or regulatory changes; (xviii) changes in consumer spending, borrowing and saving habits; (xix) slowdowns in securities trading or shifting demand for security trading products; (xx) the impact of pandemics and other catastrophic events or disasters on the global economy and financial market conditions and our business, results of operations, and financial condition; (xxi) legislative or regulatory changes; (xxii) changes in U.S. trade policies, including the imposition of tariffs and retaliatory tariffs, (xxiii) impact of operating in a highly competitive industry; (xxiv) reliance on third party service providers; (xxv) competition in retaining key employees; (xxvi) risks related to data security and privacy, including the impact of any data security breaches, cyberattacks, employee or other internal misconduct, malware, phishing or ransomware, physical security breaches, natural disasters, or similar disruptions; (xxvii) changes to accounting principles and guidelines; (xxviii) potential litigation relating to the proposed transaction that could be instituted against OceanFirst, the Company or their respective directors and officers, including the effects of any outcomes related thereto; (xxix) volatility in the trading price of OceanFirst's or the Company's securities; (xxx) the ability to implement business plans, forecasts, and other expectations after the completion of the proposed transaction, and identify and realize additional opportunities; (xxxi) the possibility that the proposed transaction may be more expensive to complete than anticipated, including as a result of unexpected expenses, factors or events; (xxxii) the possibility that the anticipated benefits of the proposed transaction are not realized when expected or at all, including as a result of the impact of, or problems arising from, the integration of the two companies or as a result of the strength of the economy and competitive factors in the areas where OceanFirst and the Company do business; and (xxxiii) the dilution caused by OceanFirst's issuance of additional shares of its capital stock in connection with the proposed transaction. The foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. All forward-looking statements are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements set forth above
This communication is not a proxy statement or solicitation or a proxy, consent or authorization with respect to any securities or in respect of the proposed transaction and shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy the securities of OceanFirst, the Company, or the combined company, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. No offer of securities shall be deemed to be made except by means of a prospectus meeting the requirements of Section 10 of the Securities Act, and otherwise in accordance with applicable law.
OceanFirst intends to file a registration statement on Form S-4 with the SEC, which will include a preliminary joint proxy statement/prospectus to be distributed to holders of OceanFirst's common stock and the Company's common stock in connection with OceanFirst's and the Company's solicitation of proxies for the vote by OceanFirst's stockholders and the Company's stockholders with respect to the proposed transaction. After the registration statement has been filed and declared effective, OceanFirst and the Company will mail a definitive joint proxy statement/prospectus to their respective stockholders that, as of the applicable record date, are entitled to vote on the matters being considered at the OceanFirst stockholder meeting and at the Company stockholder meeting, as applicable. OceanFirst or the Company may also file other documents with the SEC regarding the proposed transaction.
Before making any voting or investment decision, investors and security holders are urged to carefully read the entire registration statement and joint proxy statement/prospectus (INCLUDING ALL AMENDMENTS AND SUPPLEMENTS THERETO) when they become available, and any other relevant documents filed with the SEC, And the definitive versions thereof (when they become available), as well as any amendments or supplements to SUCH documents, CAREFULLY AND IN THEIR ENTIRETY because they will contain important information about the proposed transaction.
The documents filed by OceanFirst or the Company with the SEC also may be obtained free of charge at OceanFirst's or the Company's website at https://ir.oceanfirst.com/, under the heading "Financials" or https://investor.flushingbank.com/, under the heading "Financials", respectively, or upon written request to OceanFirst, Attention: Investor Relations, 110 West Front Street, Red Bank, New Jersey 07701 or the Company, Attention: Investor Relations, 220 RXR Plaza, Uniondale, New York 11556, respectively.
OceanFirst and the Company and their respective directors and executive officers may be deemed to be participants in the solicitation of proxies from OceanFirst's stockholders or the Company's stockholders in connection with the proposed transaction under the rules of the SEC. OceanFirst's stockholders, he Company's stockholders and other interested persons will be able to obtain, without charge, more detailed information regarding the names, affiliations and interests of directors and executive officers of OceanFirst and the Company in OceanFirst's registration statement on Form S-4 that will be filed, as well other documents filed by OceanFirst or the Company from time to time with the SEC. Other information regarding persons who may, under the rules of the SEC, be deemed the participants in the proxy solicitation of OceanFirst's or the Company's stockholders in connection with the proposed transaction and a description of their direct and indirect interests, by security holdings or otherwise, will be included in the preliminary joint proxy statement/prospectus and will be contained in other relevant materials to be filed with the SEC regarding the proposed transaction (if and when they become available). You may obtain free copies of these documents at the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Copies of documents filed with the SEC by OceanFirst or the Company will also be available free of charge from OceanFirst or the Company using the contact information above.
FF
- Statistical Tables Follow -
FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORPORATION and SUBSIDIARIES
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(Unaudited)
At or for the three months ended
At or for the twelve months ended
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
December 31,
December 31,
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
2025
2025
2025
2025
2024
2025
2024
Performance Ratios (1)
Return on average assets
0.18
%
0.48
%
0.64
%
(0.43
)%
(2.17
)%
0.21
)%
(0.35
)%
Return on average equity
2.24
5.86
8.00
(5.36
(29.24
2.63
(4.67
)
Yield on average interest-earning assets (2)
5.58
5.70
5.59
5.51
5.60
5.59
5.50
Cost of average interest-bearing liabilities
3.46
3.62
3.58
3.50
3.75
3.54
3.91
Cost of funds
3.04
3.21
3.19
3.13
3.35
3.14
3.50
Net interest rate spread during period (2)
2.12
2.08
2.01
2.01
1.85
2.05
1.59
Net interest margin (2)
2.68
2.64
2.54
2.51
2.39
2.59
2.15
Noninterest expense to average assets
2.18
1.99
1.81
2.65
2.01
2.16
1.82
Efficiency ratio (3)
71.52
71.03
67.69
72.21
79.01
70.61
81.04
Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities
1.19
X
1.18
X
1.17
X
1.17
X
1.17
X
1.18
X
1.17
X
Average Balances
Total loans, net
$
6,591,699
$
6,595,037
$
6,678,494
$
6,671,922
$
6,780,268
$
6,633,961
$
6,767,399
Total interest-earning assets
8,313,586
8,181,582
8,402,582
8,468,913
8,587,482
8,340,802
8,472,793
Total assets
8,846,472
8,702,227
8,918,075
9,015,880
9,071,879
8,869,738
8,954,491
Total deposits
7,496,670
7,345,547
7,607,080
7,560,956
7,449,504
7,501,957
7,298,549
Total interest-bearing liabilities
6,973,230
6,923,640
7,176,399
7,261,100
7,339,707
7,082,365
7,250,745
Stockholders' equity
718,727
712,600
709,839
731,592
673,588
718,139
670,786
Per Share Data
Book value per common share (4)
$
20.96
$
21.06
$
20.91
$
20.81
$
21.53
$
20.96
$
21.53
Tangible book value per common share (5)
$
20.94
$
21.03
$
20.89
$
20.78
$
20.97
$
20.94
$
20.97
Stockholders' Equity
Stockholders' equity
$
707,975
$
711,226
$
706,377
$
702,851
$
724,539
$
707,975
$
724,539
Tangible stockholders' equity
707,202
710,372
705,437
701,822
705,780
707,202
705,780
Consolidated Regulatory Capital Ratios
Tier 1 capital
$
752,523
$
751,258
$
740,871
$
730,950
$
731,958
$
752,523
$
731,958
Common equity Tier 1 capital
702,747
703,450
695,099
683,670
685,004
702,747
685,004
Total risk-based capital
986,948
983,826
972,517
961,704
962,272
986,948
962,272
Risk Weighted Assets
6,623,923
6,692,035
6,675,621
6,719,291
6,762,048
6,623,923
6,762,048
Tier 1 leverage capital (well capitalized = 5%)
8.52
%
8.64
%
8.31
%
8.12
%
8.04
%
8.52
%
8.04
%
Common equity Tier 1 risk-based capital (well capitalized = 6.5%)
10.61
10.51
10.41
10.17
10.13
10.61
10.13
Tier 1 risk-based capital (well capitalized = 8.0%)
11.36
11.23
11.10
10.88
10.82
11.36
10.82
Total risk-based capital (well capitalized = 10.0%)
14.90
14.70
14.57
14.31
14.23
14.90
14.23
Capital Ratios
Average equity to average assets
8.12
%
8.19
%
7.96
%
8.11
%
7.43
%
8.10
%
7.49
%
Equity to total assets
8.14
8.02
8.05
7.80
8.02
8.14
8.02
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (6)
8.14
8.01
8.04
7.79
7.82
8.14
7.82
Asset Quality
Nonaccrual loans
$
41,564
$
44,851
$
49,247
$
46,263
$
33,318
$
41,564
$
33,318
Nonperforming loans
41,564
44,851
49,247
46,263
33,318
41,564
33,318
Nonperforming assets
58,825
62,129
66,125
64,263
51,318
58,825
51,318
Net charge-offs (recoveries)
1,783
1,090
2,549
4,427
4,736
9,849
7,684
Asset Quality Ratios
Nonperforming loans to gross loans
0.63
%
0.67
%
0.74
%
0.69
%
0.49
%
0.63
%
0.49
%
Nonperforming assets to total assets
0.68
0.70
0.75
0.71
0.57
0.68
0.57
Allowance for credit losses to gross loans
0.64
0.63
0.62
0.59
0.60
0.64
0.60
Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming assets
72.76
67.34
62.38
62.30
78.24
72.76
78.24
Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans
102.98
93.28
83.76
86.54
120.51
102.98
120.51
Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans
0.11
0.07
0.15
0.27
0.28
0.15
0.11
Full-service customer facilities
30
29
28
28
28
30
28
(1) Ratios are presented on an annualized basis, where appropriate.
(2) Yields are calculated on the tax equivalent basis using the statutory federal income tax rate of 21% for the periods presented.
(3) Efficiency ratio, a non-GAAP measure, was calculated by dividing core noninterest expense (excluding OREO expense and the net gain/loss from the sale of OREO) by the total of core net interest income and core noninterest income.
(4) Calculated by dividing stockholders' equity by shares outstanding.
(5) Calculated by dividing tangible stockholders' common equity, a non-GAAP measure, by shares outstanding. Tangible stockholders' common equity is stockholders' equity less intangible assets. See "Calculation of Tangible Stockholders' Common Equity to Tangible Assets".
(6) See "Calculation of Tangible Stockholders' Common Equity to Tangible Assets".
FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORPORATION and SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (LOSS)
(Unaudited)
For the three months ended
For the year ended
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
December 31,
December 31,
(In thousands, except per share data)
2025
2025
2025
2025
2024
2025
2024
Interest and Dividend Income
Interest and fees on loans
$
94,424
$
94,970
$
95,005
$
93,032
$
94,111
$
377,431
$
375,578
Interest and dividends on securities:
Interest
19,471
19,786
20,186
21,413
24,111
80,856
79,076
Dividends
27
28
28
28
31
111
130
Other interest income
1,900
1,685
2,183
2,063
1,787
7,831
10,578
Total interest and dividend income
115,822
116,469
117,402
116,536
120,040
466,229
465,362
Interest Expense
Deposits
55,179
57,137
59,037
57,174
59,728
228,527
244,636
Other interest expense
5,137
5,504
5,156
6,373
9,077
22,170
38,715
Total interest expense
60,316
62,641
64,193
63,547
68,805
250,697
283,351
Net Interest Income
55,506
53,828
53,209
52,989
51,235
215,532
182,011
Provision for credit losses
2,745
1,531
4,194
4,318
6,440
12,788
9,568
Net Interest Income After Provision for Credit Losses
52,761
52,297
49,015
48,671
44,795
202,744
172,443
Noninterest Income (Loss)
Banking services fee income
1,986
2,000
1,948
1,521
2,180
7,455
6,947
Net gain (loss) on sale of securities
47
661
-
-
(72,315
)
708
(72,315
)
Net gain (loss) on sale of loans
14
318
2,757
630
(3,836
)
3,719
(3,563
)
Net gain (loss) from fair value adjustments
(1,985
)
(1,831
)
1,656
(152
)
(1,136
)
(2,312
)
(939
)
Federal Home Loan Bank of New York stock dividends
369
369
428
697
754
1,863
2,790
Life insurance proceeds
-
-
-
-
284
-
285
Bank owned life insurance
2,037
2,319
2,835
1,574
2,322
8,765
6,005
Other income
835
910
653
804
725
3,202
3,345
Total noninterest income (loss)
3,303
4,746
10,277
5,074
(71,022
)
23,400
(57,445
)
Noninterest Expense
Salaries and employee benefits
26,219
24,685
22,648
22,896
25,346
96,448
91,398
Occupancy and equipment
4,240
4,189
4,005
4,092
3,880
16,526
15,117
Professional services
6,830
3,999
3,452
2,885
2,516
17,166
10,846
FDIC deposit insurance
1,038
1,373
1,508
1,709
2,005
5,628
6,297
Data processing
1,844
1,831
1,806
1,868
1,697
7,349
6,890
Depreciation and amortization
1,283
1,316
1,367
1,373
1,412
5,339
5,730
Other real estate owned/foreclosure expense
221
353
220
345
276
1,139
681
Gain on sale of other real estate owned
-
-
-
-
-
-
(174
)
Prepayment penalty on borrowings
-
-
-
-
2,572
-
2,572
Impairment of goodwill
-
-
-
17,636
-
17,636
-
Other operating expenses
6,553
5,619
5,350
6,872
5,926
24,394
23,908
Total noninterest expense
48,228
43,365
40,356
59,676
45,630
191,625
163,265
Income (Loss) Before Provision (Benefit) for Income Taxes
7,836
13,678
18,936
(5,931
)
(71,857
)
34,519
(48,267
)
Provision (Benefit) for income taxes
3,810
3,231
4,733
3,865
(22,612
)
15,639
(16,934
)
Net Income (Loss)
$
4,026
$
10,447
$
14,203
$
(9,796
)
$
(49,245
)
$
18,880
$
(31,333
)
Dividends paid and earnings allocated to participating securities
(120
)
(120
)
(127
)
(132
)
(90
)
(501
)
(386
)
Income (Loss) attributable to common stock
$
3,906
$
10,327
$
14,076
$
(9,928
)
$
(49,335
)
$
18,379
$
(31,719
)
Divided by:
Weighted average common shares outstanding and participating securities
34,488
34,497
34,511
34,474
30,519
34,493
29,949
Weighted average participating securities
(547
)
(558
)
(582
)
(542
)
(414
)
(557
)
(435
)
Total weighted average common shares outstanding
33,941
33,939
33,929
33,932
30,105
33,935
29,514
Basic earnings (loss) per common share
$
0.12
$
0.30
$
0.41
$
(0.29
)
$
(1.64
)
$
0.54
$
(1.07
)
Diluted earnings (loss) per common share (1)
$
0.12
$
0.30
$
0.41
$
(0.29
)
$
(1.64
)
$
0.54
$
(1.07
)
Dividends per common share
$
0.22
$
0.22
$
0.22
$
0.22
$
0.22
$
0.88
$
0.88
(1) There were no common stock equivalents outstanding during the periods presented.
FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORPORATION and SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION
(Unaudited)
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
(Dollars in thousands)
2025
2025
2025
2025
2024
ASSETS
Cash and due from banks
$
126,076
$
142,929
$
150,123
$
271,912
$
152,574
Securities held-to-maturity:
Mortgage-backed securities
7,816
7,821
7,826
7,831
7,836
Other securities, net
42,364
42,688
43,005
43,319
43,649
Securities available for sale:
Mortgage-backed securities
821,938
906,270
828,756
879,566
911,636
Other securities
567,986
635,153
563,031
570,578
586,269
Loans held for sale
-
-
-
29,624
70,098
Loans
6,653,952
6,670,333
6,709,601
6,741,835
6,745,848
Allowance for credit losses
(42,802
)
(41,837
)
(41,247
)
(40,037
)
(40,152
)
Net loans
6,611,150
6,628,496
6,668,354
6,701,798
6,705,696
Interest and dividends receivable
59,436
60,044
59,607
61,510
62,036
Bank premises and equipment, net
17,734
17,073
18,145
18,181
17,852
Federal Home Loan Bank of New York stock
18,937
18,909
23,773
18,475
38,096
Bank owned life insurance
226,939
224,902
222,583
219,748
218,174
Goodwill
-
-
-
-
17,636
Core deposit intangibles
773
854
940
1,029
1,123
Right of use asset
53,118
47,761
49,759
43,870
45,800
Other assets
139,035
139,091
140,622
140,955
160,497
Total assets
$
8,693,302
$
8,871,991
$
8,776,524
$
9,008,396
$
9,038,972
LIABILITIES
Total deposits
$
7,311,742
$
7,415,528
$
7,289,352
$
7,718,218
$
7,178,933
Borrowed funds
484,653
492,457
600,171
421,542
916,054
Operating lease liability
53,842
48,253
50,102
44,385
46,443
Other liabilities
135,090
204,527
130,522
121,400
173,003
Total liabilities
7,985,327
8,160,765
8,070,147
8,305,545
8,314,433
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Preferred stock (5,000,000 shares authorized; none issued)
-
-
-
-
-
Common stock ($0.01 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized)
387
387
387
387
387
Additional paid-in capital
326,613
325,809
325,162
324,290
326,671
Retained earnings
480,376
483,936
481,077
474,472
492,003
Treasury stock
(98,948
)
(98,948
)
(98,985
)
(98,993
)
(101,655
)
Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of taxes
(453
)
42
(1,264
)
2,695
7,133
Total stockholders' equity
707,975
711,226
706,377
702,851
724,539
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
8,693,302
$
8,871,991
$
8,776,524
$
9,008,396
$
9,038,972
(In thousands)
Issued shares
38,678
38,678
38,678
38,678
34,088
Outstanding shares
33,778
33,778
33,777
33,777
33,659
Treasury shares
4,900
4,900
4,901
4,901
429
FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORPORATION and SUBSIDIARIES
AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS
(Unaudited)
For the three months ended
For the year ended
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
December 31,
December 31,
(In thousands)
2025
2025
2025
2025
2024
2025
2024
Interest-earning Assets:
Loans held for sale
$
-
$
-
$
24,708
$
64,085
$
762
$
21,962
$
192
Mortgage loans, net
5,197,256
5,193,430
5,260,610
5,261,261
5,358,490
5,227,869
5,346,975
Commercial Business loans, net
1,394,443
1,401,607
1,417,884
1,410,661
1,421,778
1,406,092
1,420,424
Total loans, net
6,591,699
6,595,037
6,678,494
6,671,922
6,780,268
6,633,961
6,767,399
Mortgage-backed securities
882,501
832,514
863,573
895,097
919,587
868,288
765,700
Other taxable securities, net
585,285
536,314
573,730
585,219
652,755
570,045
655,428
Other tax-exempt securities
42,843
43,168
43,489
43,813
64,531
43,325
65,245
Total securities, net
1,510,629
1,411,996
1,480,792
1,524,129
1,636,873
1,481,658
1,486,373
Interest-earning deposits and federal funds sold
211,258
174,549
218,588
208,777
169,579
203,221
218,829
Total interest-earning assets
8,313,586
8,181,582
8,402,582
8,468,913
8,587,482
8,340,802
8,472,793
Other assets
532,886
520,645
515,493
546,967
484,397
528,936
481,698
Total assets
$
8,846,472
$
8,702,227
$
8,918,075
$
9,015,880
$
9,071,879
$
8,869,738
$
8,954,491
Interest-bearing Liabilities:
Deposits:
Savings accounts
$
92,836
$
92,068
$
94,884
$
98,224
$
99,669
$
94,482
$
102,843
NOW accounts
2,223,337
2,154,978
2,388,559
2,215,683
2,024,600
2,245,412
1,965,774
Money market accounts
1,781,888
1,677,996
1,665,625
1,716,358
1,686,614
1,710,557
1,699,869
Certificate of deposit accounts
2,331,079
2,445,173
2,477,716
2,596,714
2,681,742
2,461,895
2,604,817
Total due to depositors
6,429,140
6,370,215
6,626,784
6,626,979
6,492,625
6,512,346
6,373,303
Mortgagors' escrow accounts
96,853
81,501
104,761
78,655
87,120
90,468
82,095
Total interest-bearing deposits
6,525,993
6,451,716
6,731,545
6,705,634
6,579,745
6,602,813
6,455,397
Borrowings
447,237
471,924
444,854
555,466
759,962
479,552
795,348
Total interest-bearing liabilities
6,973,230
6,923,640
7,176,399
7,261,100
7,339,707
7,082,365
7,250,745
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits
970,677
893,831
875,535
855,322
869,759
899,144
843,151
Other liabilities
183,838
172,156
156,302
167,866
188,825
170,090
189,808
Total liabilities
8,127,745
7,989,627
8,208,236
8,284,288
8,398,291
8,151,599
8,283,705
Equity
718,727
712,600
709,839
731,592
673,588
718,139
670,786
Total liabilities and equity
$
8,846,472
$
8,702,227
$
8,918,075
$
9,015,880
$
9,071,879
$
8,869,738
$
8,954,491
Net interest-earning assets
$
1,340,356
$
1,257,942
$
1,226,183
$
1,207,813
$
1,247,775
$
1,258,436
$
1,222,047
FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORPORATION and SUBSIDIARIES
NET INTEREST INCOME AND NET INTEREST MARGIN
(Unaudited)
For the three months ended
For the year ended
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
December 31,
December 31,
(Dollars in thousands)
2025
2025
2025
2025
2024
2025
2024
Interest Income:
Loans held for sale
$
-
$
-
$
247
$
664
$
7
$
911
$
7
Mortgage loans, net
74,181
74,149
74,240
72,391
73,252
294,961
291,437
Commercial Business loans, net
20,243
20,821
20,518
19,977
20,852
81,559
84,134
Total loans, net
94,424
94,970
94,758
92,368
94,104
376,520
375,571
Mortgage-backed securities
11,857
11,513
11,709
12,528
13,884
47,607
37,485
Other taxable securities, net
7,280
7,939
8,143
8,553
9,887
31,915
40,230
Other tax-exempt securities
457
458
458
456
469
1,829
1,887
Total securities, net
19,594
19,910
20,310
21,537
24,240
81,351
79,602
Interest-earning deposits and federal funds sold
1,900
1,685
2,183
2,063
1,787
7,831
10,578
Total interest-earning assets
115,918
116,565
117,498
116,632
120,138
466,613
465,758
Interest Expense:
Deposits:
Savings accounts
$
93
$
94
$
98
$
110
$
113
$
395
$
472
NOW accounts
18,401
18,808
21,111
18,915
18,390
77,235
75,683
Money market accounts
15,719
15,390
15,323
15,372
15,909
61,804
67,992
Certificate of deposit accounts
20,904
22,766
22,443
22,710
25,258
88,823
100,235
Total due to depositors
55,117
57,058
58,975
57,107
59,670
228,257
244,382
Mortgagors' escrow accounts
62
79
62
67
58
270
254
Total interest-bearing deposits
55,179
57,137
59,037
57,174
59,728
228,527
244,636
Borrowings
5,137
5,504
5,156
6,373
9,077
22,170
38,715
Total interest-bearing liabilities
60,316
62,641
64,193
63,547
68,805
250,697
283,351
Net interest income- tax equivalent
$
55,602
$
53,924
$
53,305
$
53,085
$
51,333
$
215,916
$
182,407
Included in net interest income above:
Episodic items (1)
$
1,442
$
1,498
$
878
$
294
$
648
$
4,112
$
3,592
Net gains/(losses) from fair value adjustments on hedges included in net interest income
42
94
64
56
2,911
256
3,455
Purchase accounting adjustments
161
191
257
252
191
861
799
Interest-earning Assets Yields:
Loans held for sale
-
%
-
%
4.00
%
4.14
%
3.67
%
4.15
%
3.65
%
Mortgage loans, net
5.71
5.71
5.64
5.50
5.47
5.64
5.45
Commercial Business loans, net
5.81
5.94
5.79
5.66
5.87
5.80
5.92
Total loans, net
5.73
5.76
5.68
5.54
5.55
5.68
5.55
Mortgage-backed securities
5.37
5.53
5.42
5.60
6.04
5.48
4.90
Other taxable securities, net
4.98
5.92
5.68
5.85
6.06
5.60
6.14
Other tax-exempt securities (2)
4.27
4.24
4.21
4.16
2.91
4.22
2.89
Total securities, net
5.19
5.64
5.49
5.65
5.92
5.49
5.36
Interest-earning deposits and federal funds sold
3.60
3.86
3.99
3.95
4.22
3.85
4.83
Total interest-earning assets (1)
5.58
%
5.70
%
5.59
%
5.51
%
5.60
%
5.59
%
5.50
%
Interest-bearing Liabilities Yields:
Deposits:
Savings accounts
0.40
%
0.41
%
0.41
%
0.45
%
0.45
%
0.42
%
0.46
%
NOW accounts
3.31
3.49
3.54
3.41
3.63
3.44
3.85
Money market accounts
3.53
3.67
3.68
3.58
3.77
3.61
4.00
Certificate of deposit accounts
3.59
3.72
3.62
3.50
3.77
3.61
3.85
Total due to depositors
3.43
3.58
3.56
3.45
3.68
3.50
3.83
Mortgagors' escrow accounts
0.26
0.39
0.24
0.34
0.27
0.30
0.31
Total interest-bearing deposits
3.38
3.54
3.51
3.41
3.63
3.46
3.79
Borrowings
4.59
4.67
4.64
4.59
4.78
4.62
4.87
Total interest-bearing liabilities
3.46
%
3.62
%
3.58
%
3.50
%
3.75
%
3.54
%
3.91
%
Net interest rate spread (tax equivalent) (1)
2.12
%
2.08
%
2.01
%
2.01
%
1.85
%
2.05
%
1.59
%
Net interest margin (tax equivalent) (1)
2.68
%
2.64
%
2.54
%
2.51
%
2.39
%
2.59
%
2.15
%
Ratio of interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities
1.19
X
1.18
X
1.17
X
1.17
X
1.17
X
1.18
X
1.17
X
(1) Episodic items include prepayment penalty income, net reversals and recovered interest from nonaccrual and delinquent loans, and swap terminations fees.
(2) Yields are calculated on the tax equivalent basis using the statutory federal income tax rate of 21% for the periods presented.
FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORPORATION and SUBSIDIARIES
DEPOSIT and LOAN COMPOSITION
(Unaudited)
Deposit Composition
4Q25 vs.
4Q25 vs.
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
3Q25
4Q24
(Dollars in thousands)
2025
2025
2025
2025
2024
% Change
% Change
Noninterest bearing
$
969,287
$
964,767
$
899,602
$
863,714
$
836,545
0.5
%
15.9
%
Interest bearing:
Certificate of deposit accounts
2,288,844
2,419,039
2,452,624
2,592,026
2,650,164
(5.4
)
(13.6
)
Savings accounts
93,752
91,089
92,699
97,624
98,964
2.9
(5.3
)
Money market accounts
1,791,616
1,714,184
1,601,948
1,681,608
1,686,109
4.5
6.3
NOW accounts
2,108,653
2,143,752
2,174,124
2,393,482
1,854,069
(1.6
)
13.7
Total interest-bearing deposits
6,282,865
6,368,064
6,321,395
6,764,740
6,289,306
(1.3
)
(0.1
)
Total due to depositors
7,252,152
7,332,831
7,220,997
7,628,454
7,125,851
(1.1
)
1.8
Mortgagors' escrow deposits
59,590
82,697
68,355
89,764
53,082
(27.9
)
12.3
Total deposits
$
7,311,742
$
7,415,528
$
7,289,352
$
7,718,218
$
7,178,933
(1.4
)%
1.8
%
Loan Composition
4Q25 vs.
4Q25 vs.
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
3Q25
4Q24
(Dollars in thousands)
2025
2025
2025
2025
2024
% Change
% Change
Multifamily residential
$
2,382,828
$
2,442,555
$
2,487,610
$
2,531,628
$
2,527,222
(2.4
)%
(5.7
)%
Commercial real estate
1,993,018
1,960,009
1,987,523
1,953,710
1,973,124
1.7
1.0
One-to-four family ??? mixed use property
476,423
482,933
493,846
501,562
511,222
(1.3
)
(6.8
)
One-to-four family ??? residential
319,353
335,592
258,608
269,492
244,282
(4.8
)
30.7
Construction
54,821
51,638
46,798
63,474
60,399
6.2
(9.2
)
Mortgage loans
5,226,443
5,272,727
5,274,385
5,319,866
5,316,249
(0.9
)
(1.7
)
Small Business Administration
17,523
11,439
15,473
14,713
19,925
53.2
(12.1
)
Commercial business and other
1,395,853
1,372,598
1,407,792
1,396,597
1,401,602
1.7
(0.4
)
Commercial Business loans
1,413,376
1,384,037
1,423,265
1,411,310
1,421,527
2.1
(0.6
)
Gross loans
6,639,819
6,656,764
6,697,650
6,731,176
6,737,776
(0.3
)
(1.5
)
Net unamortized (premiums) and unearned loan (cost) fees (1)
14,133
13,569
11,951
10,659
8,072
4.2
75.1
Allowance for credit losses
(42,802
)
(41,837
)
(41,247
)
(40,037
)
(40,152
)
2.3
6.6
Net loans
$
6,611,150
$
6,628,496
$
6,668,354
$
6,701,798
$
6,705,696
(0.3
)%
(1.4
)%
(1) Includes $2.0 million, $2.1 million, $2.3 million, $2.6 million, and $2.8 million of purchase accounting unamortized discount resulting from the acquisition of Empire Bancorp at December 31,205, September 30, 2025, June 30, 2025, March 31, 2025, and December 31, 2024, respectively.
FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORPORATION and SUBSIDIARIES
LOAN CLOSINGS and RATES
(Unaudited)
Loan Closings
For the three months ended
For the year ended
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
December 31,
December 31,
(In thousands)
2025
2025
2025
2025
2024
2025
2024
Multifamily residential
$
16,559
$
17,674
$
8,546
$
21,183
$
25,232
$
63,962
$
115,531
Commercial real estate
90,035
40,199
57,533
22,916
75,285
210,683
162,611
One-to-four family - mixed use property
7,553
3,580
3,039
1,842
6,622
16,014
17,061
One-to-four family - residential
1,174
86,589
411
35,206
739
123,380
55,672
Construction
3,184
4,839
2,469
3,275
9,338
13,767
20,890
Mortgage loans
118,505
152,881
71,998
84,422
117,216
427,806
371,765
Small Business Administration
6,391
528
2,457
1,250
1,368
10,626
7,298
Commercial business and other
136,486
99,351
84,721
88,404
106,580
408,962
319,144
Commercial Business loans
142,877
99,879
87,178
89,654
107,948
419,588
326,442
Total Closings
$
261,382
$
252,760
$
159,176
$
174,076
$
225,164
$
847,394
$
698,207
Weighted Average Rate on Loan Closings
For the three months ended
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
Loan type
2025
2025
2025
2025
2024
Mortgage loans
6.18
%
6.44
%
6.87
%
6.68
%
7.12
%
Commercial Business loans
6.67
7.14
7.25
7.28
7.45
Total loans
6.45
%
6.72
%
7.08
%
6.99
%
7.28
%
FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORPORATION and SUBSIDIARIES
ASSET QUALITY
(Unaudited)
Allowance for Credit Losses
For the three months ended
For the year ended
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
December 31,
December 31,
(Dollars in thousands)
2025
2025
2025
2025
2024
2025
2024
Allowance for credit losses - loans
Beginning balances
$
41,837
$
41,247
$
40,037
$
40,152
$
40,342
$
40,152
$
40,161
Net loan charge-off (recoveries):
Multifamily residential
834
372
1,677
4
(1
)
2,887
(2
)
Commercial real estate
-
1,275
72
-
421
1,347
421
One-to-four family - mixed-use property
35
20
-
-
-
55
(2
)
One-to-four family - residential
-
-
-
-
(41
)
-
(88
)
Small Business Administration
-
271
(4
)
(40
)
(4
)
227
(101
)
Taxi medallion
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Commercial business and other
914
(848
)
804
4,463
4,361
5,333
7,456
Total net loan charge-offs (recoveries)
1,783
1,090
2,549
4,427
4,736
9,849
7,684
Provision (benefit) for loan losses
2,748
1,680
3,759
4,312
4,546
12,499
7,675
Ending balance
$
42,802
$
41,837
$
41,247
$
40,037
$
40,152
$
42,802
$
40,152
Gross charge-offs
$
2,051
$
2,024
$
2,857
$
4,471
$
4,790
$
11,403
$
7,969
Gross recoveries
268
934
308
44
54
1,554
285
Allowance for credit losses - loans to gross loans
0.64
%
0.63
%
0.62
%
0.59
%
0.60
%
0.64
%
0.60
%
Net loan charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans
0.11
0.07
0.15
0.27
0.28
0.15
0.11
Nonperforming Assets
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
(Dollars in thousands)
2025
2025
2025
2025
2024
Nonaccrual Loans:
Multifamily residential
10,214
12,970
12,364
25,952
11,031
Commercial real estate
21,786
21,786
23,481
6,703
6,283
One-to-four family - mixed-use property
236
-
422
426
116
One-to-four family - residential
1,838
1,351
2,277
1,225
1,428
Small Business Administration
554
554
2,445
2,445
2,445
Commercial business and other
6,936
8,190
8,258
9,512
12,015
Total Nonaccrual loans
41,564
44,851
49,247
46,263
33,318
Total Nonperforming Loans (NPLs)
41,564
44,851
49,247
46,263
33,318
Total Nonaccrual Securities
17,261
17,278
16,878
18,000
18,000
Total Nonperforming Assets
$
58,825
$
62,129
$
66,125
$
64,263
$
51,318
Nonperforming Assets to Total Assets
0.68
%
0.70
%
0.75
%
0.71
%
0.57
%
Allowance for Credit Losses to NPLs
103.0
%
93.3
%
83.8
%
86.5
%
120.5
%
FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORPORATION and SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP EARNINGS (LOSS) and CORE EARNINGS
Non-cash Fair Value Adjustments to GAAP Earnings (Loss)
The variance in GAAP earnings (loss) and core earnings is partly driven by the impact of non-cash net gains and losses from fair value adjustments. These fair value adjustments relate primarily to borrowings carried at fair value under the fair value option.
Core Net Income, Core Diluted EPS, Core ROAE, Core ROAA, Pre-provision Pre-tax Net Revenue, Core Net Interest Income FTE, Core Net Interest Margin FTE, Core Interest Income and Yield on Total Loans, Core Noninterest Income, Core Noninterest Expense and Tangible Book Value per common share are each non-GAAP measures used in this release. A reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures appears below in tabular form. The Company believes that these measures are useful for both investors and management to understand the effects of certain interest and noninterest items and provide an alternative view of the Company's performance over time and in comparison, to the Company's competitors. These measures should not be viewed as a substitute for net income. The Company believes that tangible book value per common share is useful for both investors and management as this measure is commonly used by financial institutions, regulators, and investors to measure the capital adequacy of financial institutions. The Company believes these measures facilitate comparison of the quality and composition of the Company's capital over time and in comparison, to its competitors. These measures should not be viewed as a substitute for total shareholders' equity.
These non-GAAP measures have inherent limitations, are not required to be uniformly applied and are not audited. They should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of results reported under GAAP. These non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies.
FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORPORATION and SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP EARNINGS (LOSS) and CORE EARNINGS
(Unaudited)
For the three months ended
For the year ended
(Dollars in thousands,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
December 31,
December 31,
except per share data)
2025
2025
2025
2025
2024
2025
2024
GAAP income (loss) before income taxes
$
7,836
$
13,678
$
18,936
$
(5,931
)
$
(71,857
)
$
34,519
$
(48,267
)
Net (gain) loss from fair value adjustments (Noninterest income (loss))
1,985
1,831
(1,656
)
152
1,136
2,312
939
Net (gain) loss on sale of securities (Noninterest income (loss))
(47
)
(661
)
-
-
72,315
(708
)
72,315
Life insurance proceeds (Noninterest income (loss))
-
-
-
-
(284
)
-
(285
)
Valuation allowance on loans transferred to held for sale (Noninterest income (loss))
-
-
(2,590
)
194
3,836
(2,396
)
3,836
Net (gain) loss from fair value adjustments on hedges (Net interest income)
(42
)
(94
)
(64
)
(56
)
(2,911
)
(256
)
(3,455
)
Prepayment penalty on borrowings (Noninterest expense)
-
-
-
-
2,572
-
2,572
Net amortization of purchase accounting adjustments and intangibles (Various)
(88
)
(113
)
(176
)
(167
)
(101
)
(544
)
(417
)
Impairment of goodwill (Noninterest expense)
-
-
-
17,636
-
17,636
-
Miscellaneous expense (Noninterest expense)
19
1,053
395
(1
)
218
1,466
722
Non-deductible miscellaneous expense (Noninterest expense)
4,836
-
-
-
-
4,836
-
Core income before taxes
14,499
15,694
14,845
11,827
4,924
56,865
27,960
Provision for core income taxes
3,581
3,737
3,683
3,896
715
14,897
6,260
Core net income
$
10,918
$
11,957
$
11,162
$
7,931
$
4,209
$
41,968
$
21,700
GAAP diluted earnings (loss) per common share
$
0.12
$
0.30
$
0.41
$
(0.29
)
$
(1.64
)
$
0.54
$
(1.07
)
Net (gain) loss from fair value adjustments, net of tax
0.03
0.04
(0.04
)
-
0.03
0.04
0.02
Net (gain) loss on sale of securities, net of tax
0.01
(0.01
)
-
-
1.65
-
1.68
Life insurance proceeds
-
-