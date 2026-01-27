Flushing Financial Corporation Reports 4Q25 and Full Year 2025 Results; Continued Net Interest Margin Expansion and Noninterest Deposit Growth; 4Q25 GAAP and Core EPS of $0.12 and $0.32, Respectively

"Flushing Financial's fourth quarter and full-year 2025 results underscore the strength and resilience of our franchise. Net interest margin expanded 4 basis points to 2.68%, with Core NIM reaching 2.66%, driven by favorable deposit mix and declining funding costs. Average noninterest-bearing deposits increased 12% year-over-year to 13% of total deposits, providing a stable, low-cost funding base. Our tangible common equity ratio improved to 8.14%, up 32 basis points from a year ago, while our CRE concentration declined to 465% from 522% a year earlier, reflecting our strategic capital and balance sheet management. With a loan pipeline of $276 million and liquidity of $3.9 billion at December 31, 2025, we are well-positioned to serve our customers and deploy capital prudently. We remain committed to serving our customers and executing on our priorities with excellence. We look forward to the Company's transformation due to the announced merger with OceanFirst Financial Corp. and the opportunities the combination will create."

- John R. Buran, President and CEO

UNIONDALE, NY / ACCESS Newswire / January 27, 2026 / GAAP and Core NIM Expansion and Average Noninterest Deposit Growth. The Company reported 4Q25 GAAP and Core EPS of $0.12 and $0.32, compared to ($1.64) and $0.14, respectively, a year ago. During the quarter, NIM expanded on both a GAAP and Core basis by 4 bps QoQ to 2.68% and 2.66%, respectively, primarily driven by growth in noninterest-bearing deposits and lower deposit costs. Average net loans decreased 2.8% YoY and 0.05 % QoQ consistent with the Company's focus on disciplined pricing and credit standards. Maintaining these disciplined standards resulted in the Bank's CRE concentration declining to 465% at December 31, 2025, compared to 522% a year ago and 475% at the prior quarter end.

Strong Capital and Stable Credit Metrics. NPAs to assets were 68 bps, compared to 70 bps the prior quarter. Criticized and classified loans totaled 126 bps of gross loans compared to 111 bps in the prior quarter. Net charge-offs to average loans were 11 bps in 4Q25 compared to 7 bps in 3Q25. TCE/TA1 was 8.14% at December 31, 2025, compared to 8.01% at September 30, 2025.

Key Financial Metrics2

4Q25 3Q25 2Q25 1Q25 4Q24 2025 2024 GAAP: Earnings (Loss) per Share $ 0.12 $ 0.30 $ 0.41 $ (0.29 ) $ (1.64 ) $ 0.54 $ (1.07 ) ROAA (%) 0.18 0.48 0.64 (0.43 ) (2.17 ) 0.21 (0.35 ) ROAE (%) 2.24 5.86 8.00 (5.36 ) (29.24 ) 2.63 (4.67 ) NIM FTE3 (%) 2.68 2.64 2.54 2.51 2.39 2.59 2.15 Core: EPS $ 0.32 $ 0.35 $ 0.32 $ 0.23 $ 0.14 $ 1.22 $ 0.73 ROAA (%) 0.49 0.55 0.50 0.35 0.19 0.47 0.24 ROAE (%) 6.08 6.71 6.29 4.34 2.54 5.84 3.25 Core NIM FTE (%) 2.66 2.62 2.52 2.49 2.25 2.57 2.10 Credit Quality: NPAs/Assets (%) 0.68 0.70 0.75 0.71 0.57 0.68 0.57 ACLs/Loans (%) 0.64 0.63 0.62 0.59 0.60 0.64 0.60 ACLs/NPLs (%) 102.98 93.28 83.76 86.54 120.51 102.98 120.51 NCOs/Avg Loans (%) 0.11 0.07 0.15 0.27 0.28 0.15 0.11 Balance Sheet: Avg Loans ($B) $ 6.6 $ 6.6 $ 6.7 $ 6.7 $ 6.8 $ 6.6 $ 6.8 Avg Dep ($B) $ 7.5 $ 7.3 $ 7.6 $ 7.6 $ 7.4 $ 7.5 $ 7.3 Book Value/Share $ 20.96 $ 21.06 $ 20.91 $ 20.81 $ 21.53 $ 20.96 $ 21.53 Tangible BV/Share $ 20.94 $ 21.03 $ 20.89 $ 20.78 $ 20.97 $ 20.94 $ 20.97 TCE/TA (%) 8.14 8.01 8.04 7.79 7.82 8.14 7.82

Note: In certain circumstances, reclassifications have been made to prior periods to conform to the current presentation.

1 Tangible Common Equity ("TCE")/Total Assets ("TA").

2 See "Reconciliation of GAAP Earnings (Loss) and Core Earnings", "Reconciliation of GAAP Revenue and Pre-Provision Pre-Tax Net Revenue", and "Reconciliation of GAAP Net Interest Income Net Interest Margin to Core Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin."

3 Net Interest Margin ("NIM") Fully Taxable Equivalent ("FTE").

4Q25 Highlights

Net interest margin FTE increased 29 bps YoY and 4 bps QoQ to 2.68%; Core net interest margin FTE increased 41 bps YoY and 4 bps QoQ to 2.66%; Prepayment penalty income, net reversals and recovered interest from nonaccrual and delinquent loans, net gains and losses from fair value adjustments on hedges, and purchase accounting accretion totaled 8 bps in 4Q25 compared to 17 bps in 4Q24 and 9 bps in 3Q25

Average total deposits increased 0.6% YoY and 2.1% QoQ to $7.5 billion; Average noninterest bearing deposits increased 11.6% YoY and 8.6% QoQ and totaled 12.9% of total average deposits compared to 11.7% in 4Q24 and 12.2% in 3Q25; Average CDs were $2.3 billion, down 13.1% YoY and 4.7% QoQ

Period end net loans decreased 1.4% YoY and 0.3% QoQ to $6.6 billion; Loan closings were $261.4 million, up 16.1 % YoY and 3.4% QoQ; Back-to-back swap loan originations were $45.5 million compared to $58.5 million in 4Q24 and $37.1 million in 3Q25 and generated $0.7 million, $0.9 million, and $0.7 million of noninterest income, respectively; Loan pipeline increased 38.6% YoY but decreased 20.3% QoQ to $275.5 million; Approximately 29.5% of the loan pipeline consists of back-to-back swap loans

NPAs totaled $58.8 million (68 bps of assets) in 4Q25 compared to $51.3 million (57 bps) a year ago and $62.1 million (70 bps) in the prior quarter

Provision for credit losses was $2.7 million in 4Q25 compared to $6.4 million in 4Q24 and $1.5 million in 3Q25; Net charge-offs were $1.8 million in 4Q25 compared to $4.7 million in 4Q24 and $1.1 million in 3Q25; Allowance for loan losses to gross loans totaled 0.64% in 4Q25 compared to 0.60% in 4Q24 and 0.63% in 3Q25

Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets was 8.14% at December 31, 2025, compared to 7.82% at December 31, 2024, and 8.01% at September 30, 2025; Tangible book value per share was $20.94 at December 31, 2025, compared to $20.97 a year ago and $21.03 for the prior quarter

Income Statement Highlights

YoY QoQ ($000s, except EPS) 4Q25 3Q25 2Q25 1Q25 4Q24 Change Change Net Interest Income $ 55,506 $ 53,828 $ 53,209 $ 52,989 $ 51,235 8.3 % 3.1 % Provision for Credit Losses 2,745 1,531 4,194 4,318 6,440 (57.4 ) 79.3 Noninterest Income (Loss) 3,303 4,746 10,277 5,074 (71,022 ) 104.7 (30.4 ) Noninterest Expense 48,228 43,365 40,356 59,676 45,630 5.7 11.2 Income (Loss) Before Income Taxes 7,836 13,678 18,936 (5,931 ) (71,857 ) 110.9 (42.7 ) Provision (Benefit) for Income Taxes 3,810 3,231 4,733 3,865 (22,612 ) 116.8 17.9 Net Income (Loss) $ 4,026 $ 10,447 $ 14,203 $ (9,796 ) $ (49,245 ) 108.2 (61.5 ) Diluted Earnings (Loss) per Common Share $ 0.12 $ 0.30 $ 0.41 $ (0.29 ) $ (1.64 ) 107.3 (60.0 ) Core Net Income1 $ 10,918 $ 11,957 $ 11,162 $ 7,931 $ 4,209 159.4 (8.7 ) Core EPS1 $ 0.32 $ 0.35 $ 0.32 $ 0.23 $ 0.14 128.6 (8.6 )

1 See Reconciliation of GAAP Earnings (Loss) and Core Earnings

Net interest income increased YoY and QoQ.

Net Interest Margin FTE of 2.68% increased 29 bps YoY and 4 bps QoQ; The yield on interest earning assets decreased 12 bps QoQ to 5.58%, while the cost of funds decreased 17 bps QoQ.

Prepayment penalty income, net reversals and recoveries of interest from nonaccrual and delinquent loans, net gains and losses from fair value adjustments on hedges, and purchase accounting accretion totaled $1.6 million (8 bps to NIM) in 4Q25 compared to $3.8 million (17 bps to NIM) in 4Q24 and $1.8 million (9 bps to NIM) in 3Q25

Excluding the items in the previous bullet, the net interest margin was 2.60% in 4Q25 compared to 2.22% in 4Q24 and 2.55% in 3Q25

The provision for credit losses decreased YoY and increased QoQ.

Net charge-offs were $1.8 million (11 bps of average loans) in 4Q25 compared to $4.7 million (28 bps of average loans) in 4Q24 and $1.1 million (7 bps of average loans) in 3Q25

No systemic issues related to the charge-offs in 4Q25

Noninterest income increased YoY but decreased QoQ.

Back-to-back swap loan closings of $45.5 million in 4Q25 (compared to $58.5 million in 4Q24 and $37.1 million in 3Q25) generated $0.7 million of noninterest income (compared to $0.9 million in 4Q24 and $0.7 million in 3Q25)

4Q24 reflects the result of a balance sheet restructuring with a pre-tax loss of $76.4 million from the sale of the investment securities and the transfer of loans to held for sale

Net gains (losses) from fair value adjustments were $(2.0) million ($(0.04) per share, net of tax) in 4Q25 compared to $1.1 million ($(0.03) per share, net of tax) in 4Q24 and $(1.8) million ($(0.04) per share, net of tax) in 3Q25

Absent the items in the previous two bullets and other immaterial adjustments, core noninterest income was $5.2 million in 4Q25, down 12.4 % YoY and 11.4% QoQ

Noninterest expense increased YoY and QoQ.

Core noninterest expenses were $43.3 million in 4Q25, up 1.3% YoY and up 2.5% QoQ.

GAAP noninterest expense to average assets was 2.18% in 4Q25 compared to 2.01% in 4Q24 and 1.99% in 3Q25

Noninterest expenses (GAAP) included one-time charges related to the pending merger with OceanFirst Financial Corp.

Provision for income taxes was $3.8 million in 4Q25 compared to ($22.6) million in 4Q24 and $3.2 million in 3Q25.

The effective tax rate was 48.62% in 4Q25 compared to 31.5% in 4Q24 and 23.6% in 3Q25, reflecting non-deductible expenses associated with the pending merger with OceanFirst Financial Corp.

Balance Sheet, Credit Quality, and Capital Highlights

YoY QoQ 4Q25 3Q25 2Q25 1Q25 4Q24 Change Change Averages ($MM) Loans $ 6,592 $ 6,595 $ 6,678 $ 6,672 $ 6,780 (2.8 )% (0.0 )% Total Deposits 7,497 7,346 7,607 7,561 7,450 0.6 2.1 Credit Quality ($000s) Nonperforming Loans $ 41,564 $ 44,851 $ 49,247 $ 46,263 $ 33,318 24.7 % (7.3 )% Nonperforming Assets 58,825 62,129 66,125 64,263 51,318 14.6 (5.3 ) Criticized and Classified Loans 83,718 74,108 72,005 89,673 72,207 15.9 13.0 Criticized and Classified Assets 100,979 91,386 88,883 107,673 90,207 11.9 10.5 Allowance for Credit Losses/Loans (%) 0.64 0.63 0.62 0.59 0.60 4 bp 1 bp Capital Book Value/Share $ 20.96 $ 21.06 $ 20.91 $ 20.81 $ 21.53 (2.6 )% (0.5 )% Tangible Book Value/Share 20.94 21.03 20.89 20.78 20.97 (0.1 ) (0.4 ) Tang. Common Equity/Tang. Assets (%) 8.14 8.01 8.04 7.79 7.82 32 bps 13 bps Leverage Ratio (%) 8.52 8.64 8.31 8.12 8.04 48 (12 )

Average loans decreased YoY and QoQ.

Period end net loans totaled $6.6 billion, down 1.4% YoY and 0.3% QoQ

Total loan closings were $261.4 million in 4Q25 compared to $225.2 million in 4Q24 and $252.8 million in 3Q25; the loan pipeline was $275.5 million at December 31, 2025, up 38.6% YoY but down 20.3% QoQ

The diversified loan portfolio is approximately 91% collateralized by real estate with an average loan-to-value ratio of less than 35%

Average total deposits increased YoY and QoQ.

Average noninterest bearing deposits increased 11.6% YoY and 8.6% QoQ and comprised 12.9% of average total deposits in 4Q25 compared to 11.7% a year ago

Average core deposits increased 8.3% YoY and 5.4% QoQ

Credit Quality: Nonperforming loansincreased YoY but decreased QoQ.

Nonperforming loans were 63 bps of gross loans in 4Q25 compared to 49 bps in 4Q24 and 67 bps in 3Q25

Criticized and classified loans were 126 bps of gross loans at 4Q25 compared to 107 bps at 4Q24 and 111 bps at 3Q25

Capital: Book value per common share and tangible book value per common share, a non-GAAP measure, decreased 2.6% and 0.1% YoY to $20.96 and $20.94, respectively.

The Company paid a dividend of $0.22 per share in 4Q25; 807,964shares remaining subject to repurchase under the authorized stock repurchase program, which has no expiration date or maximum dollar limit

Ample credit enables the Company to continue investment in the business and strategic initiatives

Earnings Conference Call Canceled

As previously announced, given the pending merger with OceanFirst Financial Corp., the Company will not be hosting an earnings conference call to discuss its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2025

The Company will continue to make available its financial information via filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission

About Flushing Financial Corporation

Flushing Financial Corporation (Nasdaq:FFIC) is the holding company for Flushing Bank, an FDIC insured, New York State-chartered commercial bank that operates banking offices in Queens, Brooklyn, Manhattan, and on Long Island. The Bank has been building relationships with families, business owners, and communities since 1929. Today, it offers the products, services, and conveniences associated with large commercial banks, including a full complement of deposit, loan, equipment finance, and cash management services. Rewarding customers with personalized attention and bankers that can communicate in the languages prevalent within these multicultural markets is what makes the Bank uniquely different. As an Equal Housing Lender and leader in real estate lending, the Bank's experienced lending teams create mortgage solutions for real estate owners and property managers both within and outside the New York City metropolitan area. The Bank also fosters relationships with consumers nationwide through its online banking division with the iGObanking and BankPurely brands.

Additional information on Flushing Bank and Flushing Financial Corporation may be obtained by visiting the Company's website at FlushingBank.com. Flushing Financial Corporation's earnings release and presentation slides will be available prior to the conference call at www.FlushingBank.com under Investor Relations.

"Safe Harbor" Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: Statements in this Press Release relating to plans, strategies, economic performance and trends, projections of results of specific activities or investments and other statements that are not descriptions of historical facts may be forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These include statements regarding the proposed merger transaction of the Company with OceanFirst Financial Corp. ("OceanFirst"). Forward-looking information is inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors, which include, but are not limited to, risk factors discussed in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024 and in other documents filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. Forward-looking statements may be identified by terms such as "may", "will", "should", "could", "expects", "plans", "intends", "anticipates", "believes", "estimates", "predicts", "forecasts", "goals", "potential" or "continue" or similar terms or the negative of these terms. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements. The Company has no obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

These forward-looking statements also include but are not limited to: (i) the risk that the proposed transaction with OceanFirst may not be completed in a timely manner or at all; (ii) the failure to satisfy the conditions to the consummation of the proposed transaction, including obtaining the requisite OceanFirst and Company stockholder approvals or the necessary regulatory approvals (and the risk that such regulatory approvals may result in the imposition of conditions that could adversely affect the combined company or the expected benefits of the transaction); (iii) the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstance that could give rise to the termination of the merger agreement relating to the proposed transaction; (iv) the inability to obtain alternative capital in the event it becomes necessary to complete the proposed transaction; (v) the effect of the announcement or pendency of the proposed transaction on OceanFirst's and the Company's business relationships, operating results and business generally; (vi) risks that the proposed transaction disrupts current plans and operations of OceanFirst and the Company; (vii) potential difficulties in retaining OceanFirst and Company customers and employees as a result of the proposed transaction; (viii) OceanFirst's and the Company's estimates of its financial performance; (ix) changes in general economic, political, or industry conditions, including persistent inflation, supply chain issues or labor shortages, instability in global economic conditions and geopolitical matters, as well as volatility in financial markets; (x) uncertainty in U.S. fiscal and monetary policy, including the interest rate policies of the Federal Reserve; (xi) the credit risks of lending activities, which may be affected by deterioration in real estate markets and the financial condition of borrowers, and the operational risk of lending activities, including the effectiveness of OceanFirst's and the Company's underwriting practices and the risk of fraud; (xii) fluctuations in the demand for loans; (xiii) the ability to develop and maintain a strong core deposit base or other low cost funding sources necessary to fund OceanFirst's and the Company's activities particularly in a rising or high interest rate environment; (xiv) the rapid withdrawal of a significant amount of deposits over a short period of time; (xv) results of examinations by regulatory authorities of OceanFirst or the Company and the possibility that any such regulatory authority may, among other things, limit OceanFirst's or the Company's business activities, restrict OceanFirst's or the Company's ability to invest in certain assets, refrain from issuing an approval or non-objection to certain capital or other actions, increase OceanFirst's or the Company's allowance for credit losses, result in write-downs of asset values, restrict OceanFirst's or the Company's ability or that of OceanFirst's bank subsidiary or Flushing Bank to pay dividends, or impose fines, penalties or sanctions; (xvi) the impact of bank failures or other adverse developments at other banks on general investor sentiment regarding the stability and liquidity of banks; (xvii) changes in the markets in which OceanFirst and the Company compete, including with respect to the competitive landscape, technology evolution or regulatory changes; (xviii) changes in consumer spending, borrowing and saving habits; (xix) slowdowns in securities trading or shifting demand for security trading products; (xx) the impact of pandemics and other catastrophic events or disasters on the global economy and financial market conditions and our business, results of operations, and financial condition; (xxi) legislative or regulatory changes; (xxii) changes in U.S. trade policies, including the imposition of tariffs and retaliatory tariffs, (xxiii) impact of operating in a highly competitive industry; (xxiv) reliance on third party service providers; (xxv) competition in retaining key employees; (xxvi) risks related to data security and privacy, including the impact of any data security breaches, cyberattacks, employee or other internal misconduct, malware, phishing or ransomware, physical security breaches, natural disasters, or similar disruptions; (xxvii) changes to accounting principles and guidelines; (xxviii) potential litigation relating to the proposed transaction that could be instituted against OceanFirst, the Company or their respective directors and officers, including the effects of any outcomes related thereto; (xxix) volatility in the trading price of OceanFirst's or the Company's securities; (xxx) the ability to implement business plans, forecasts, and other expectations after the completion of the proposed transaction, and identify and realize additional opportunities; (xxxi) the possibility that the proposed transaction may be more expensive to complete than anticipated, including as a result of unexpected expenses, factors or events; (xxxii) the possibility that the anticipated benefits of the proposed transaction are not realized when expected or at all, including as a result of the impact of, or problems arising from, the integration of the two companies or as a result of the strength of the economy and competitive factors in the areas where OceanFirst and the Company do business; and (xxxiii) the dilution caused by OceanFirst's issuance of additional shares of its capital stock in connection with the proposed transaction. The foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. All forward-looking statements are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements set forth above

This communication is not a proxy statement or solicitation or a proxy, consent or authorization with respect to any securities or in respect of the proposed transaction and shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy the securities of OceanFirst, the Company, or the combined company, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. No offer of securities shall be deemed to be made except by means of a prospectus meeting the requirements of Section 10 of the Securities Act, and otherwise in accordance with applicable law.

OceanFirst intends to file a registration statement on Form S-4 with the SEC, which will include a preliminary joint proxy statement/prospectus to be distributed to holders of OceanFirst's common stock and the Company's common stock in connection with OceanFirst's and the Company's solicitation of proxies for the vote by OceanFirst's stockholders and the Company's stockholders with respect to the proposed transaction. After the registration statement has been filed and declared effective, OceanFirst and the Company will mail a definitive joint proxy statement/prospectus to their respective stockholders that, as of the applicable record date, are entitled to vote on the matters being considered at the OceanFirst stockholder meeting and at the Company stockholder meeting, as applicable. OceanFirst or the Company may also file other documents with the SEC regarding the proposed transaction.

Before making any voting or investment decision, investors and security holders are urged to carefully read the entire registration statement and joint proxy statement/prospectus (INCLUDING ALL AMENDMENTS AND SUPPLEMENTS THERETO) when they become available, and any other relevant documents filed with the SEC, And the definitive versions thereof (when they become available), as well as any amendments or supplements to SUCH documents, CAREFULLY AND IN THEIR ENTIRETY because they will contain important information about the proposed transaction.

The documents filed by OceanFirst or the Company with the SEC also may be obtained free of charge at OceanFirst's or the Company's website at https://ir.oceanfirst.com/, under the heading "Financials" or https://investor.flushingbank.com/, under the heading "Financials", respectively, or upon written request to OceanFirst, Attention: Investor Relations, 110 West Front Street, Red Bank, New Jersey 07701 or the Company, Attention: Investor Relations, 220 RXR Plaza, Uniondale, New York 11556, respectively.

OceanFirst and the Company and their respective directors and executive officers may be deemed to be participants in the solicitation of proxies from OceanFirst's stockholders or the Company's stockholders in connection with the proposed transaction under the rules of the SEC. OceanFirst's stockholders, he Company's stockholders and other interested persons will be able to obtain, without charge, more detailed information regarding the names, affiliations and interests of directors and executive officers of OceanFirst and the Company in OceanFirst's registration statement on Form S-4 that will be filed, as well other documents filed by OceanFirst or the Company from time to time with the SEC. Other information regarding persons who may, under the rules of the SEC, be deemed the participants in the proxy solicitation of OceanFirst's or the Company's stockholders in connection with the proposed transaction and a description of their direct and indirect interests, by security holdings or otherwise, will be included in the preliminary joint proxy statement/prospectus and will be contained in other relevant materials to be filed with the SEC regarding the proposed transaction (if and when they become available). You may obtain free copies of these documents at the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Copies of documents filed with the SEC by OceanFirst or the Company will also be available free of charge from OceanFirst or the Company using the contact information above.

- Statistical Tables Follow -

FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORPORATION and SUBSIDIARIES

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(Unaudited)

At or for the three months ended At or for the twelve months ended December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, December 31, December 31, (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2025 2025 2025 2025 2024 2025 2024 Performance Ratios (1) Return on average assets 0.18 % 0.48 % 0.64 % (0.43 )% (2.17 )% 0.21 )% (0.35 )% Return on average equity 2.24 5.86 8.00 (5.36 (29.24 2.63 (4.67 ) Yield on average interest-earning assets (2) 5.58 5.70 5.59 5.51 5.60 5.59 5.50 Cost of average interest-bearing liabilities 3.46 3.62 3.58 3.50 3.75 3.54 3.91 Cost of funds 3.04 3.21 3.19 3.13 3.35 3.14 3.50 Net interest rate spread during period (2) 2.12 2.08 2.01 2.01 1.85 2.05 1.59 Net interest margin (2) 2.68 2.64 2.54 2.51 2.39 2.59 2.15 Noninterest expense to average assets 2.18 1.99 1.81 2.65 2.01 2.16 1.82 Efficiency ratio (3) 71.52 71.03 67.69 72.21 79.01 70.61 81.04 Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities 1.19 X 1.18 X 1.17 X 1.17 X 1.17 X 1.18 X 1.17 X Average Balances Total loans, net $ 6,591,699 $ 6,595,037 $ 6,678,494 $ 6,671,922 $ 6,780,268 $ 6,633,961 $ 6,767,399 Total interest-earning assets 8,313,586 8,181,582 8,402,582 8,468,913 8,587,482 8,340,802 8,472,793 Total assets 8,846,472 8,702,227 8,918,075 9,015,880 9,071,879 8,869,738 8,954,491 Total deposits 7,496,670 7,345,547 7,607,080 7,560,956 7,449,504 7,501,957 7,298,549 Total interest-bearing liabilities 6,973,230 6,923,640 7,176,399 7,261,100 7,339,707 7,082,365 7,250,745 Stockholders' equity 718,727 712,600 709,839 731,592 673,588 718,139 670,786 Per Share Data Book value per common share (4) $ 20.96 $ 21.06 $ 20.91 $ 20.81 $ 21.53 $ 20.96 $ 21.53 Tangible book value per common share (5) $ 20.94 $ 21.03 $ 20.89 $ 20.78 $ 20.97 $ 20.94 $ 20.97 Stockholders' Equity Stockholders' equity $ 707,975 $ 711,226 $ 706,377 $ 702,851 $ 724,539 $ 707,975 $ 724,539 Tangible stockholders' equity 707,202 710,372 705,437 701,822 705,780 707,202 705,780 Consolidated Regulatory Capital Ratios Tier 1 capital $ 752,523 $ 751,258 $ 740,871 $ 730,950 $ 731,958 $ 752,523 $ 731,958 Common equity Tier 1 capital 702,747 703,450 695,099 683,670 685,004 702,747 685,004 Total risk-based capital 986,948 983,826 972,517 961,704 962,272 986,948 962,272 Risk Weighted Assets 6,623,923 6,692,035 6,675,621 6,719,291 6,762,048 6,623,923 6,762,048 Tier 1 leverage capital (well capitalized = 5%) 8.52 % 8.64 % 8.31 % 8.12 % 8.04 % 8.52 % 8.04 % Common equity Tier 1 risk-based capital (well capitalized = 6.5%) 10.61 10.51 10.41 10.17 10.13 10.61 10.13 Tier 1 risk-based capital (well capitalized = 8.0%) 11.36 11.23 11.10 10.88 10.82 11.36 10.82 Total risk-based capital (well capitalized = 10.0%) 14.90 14.70 14.57 14.31 14.23 14.90 14.23 Capital Ratios Average equity to average assets 8.12 % 8.19 % 7.96 % 8.11 % 7.43 % 8.10 % 7.49 % Equity to total assets 8.14 8.02 8.05 7.80 8.02 8.14 8.02 Tangible common equity to tangible assets (6) 8.14 8.01 8.04 7.79 7.82 8.14 7.82 Asset Quality Nonaccrual loans $ 41,564 $ 44,851 $ 49,247 $ 46,263 $ 33,318 $ 41,564 $ 33,318 Nonperforming loans 41,564 44,851 49,247 46,263 33,318 41,564 33,318 Nonperforming assets 58,825 62,129 66,125 64,263 51,318 58,825 51,318 Net charge-offs (recoveries) 1,783 1,090 2,549 4,427 4,736 9,849 7,684 Asset Quality Ratios Nonperforming loans to gross loans 0.63 % 0.67 % 0.74 % 0.69 % 0.49 % 0.63 % 0.49 % Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.68 0.70 0.75 0.71 0.57 0.68 0.57 Allowance for credit losses to gross loans 0.64 0.63 0.62 0.59 0.60 0.64 0.60 Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming assets 72.76 67.34 62.38 62.30 78.24 72.76 78.24 Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans 102.98 93.28 83.76 86.54 120.51 102.98 120.51 Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans 0.11 0.07 0.15 0.27 0.28 0.15 0.11 Full-service customer facilities 30 29 28 28 28 30 28

(1) Ratios are presented on an annualized basis, where appropriate.

(2) Yields are calculated on the tax equivalent basis using the statutory federal income tax rate of 21% for the periods presented.

(3) Efficiency ratio, a non-GAAP measure, was calculated by dividing core noninterest expense (excluding OREO expense and the net gain/loss from the sale of OREO) by the total of core net interest income and core noninterest income.

(4) Calculated by dividing stockholders' equity by shares outstanding.

(5) Calculated by dividing tangible stockholders' common equity, a non-GAAP measure, by shares outstanding. Tangible stockholders' common equity is stockholders' equity less intangible assets. See "Calculation of Tangible Stockholders' Common Equity to Tangible Assets".

(6) See "Calculation of Tangible Stockholders' Common Equity to Tangible Assets".

FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORPORATION and SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (LOSS)

(Unaudited)

For the three months ended For the year ended December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, December 31, December 31, (In thousands, except per share data) 2025 2025 2025 2025 2024 2025 2024 Interest and Dividend Income Interest and fees on loans $ 94,424 $ 94,970 $ 95,005 $ 93,032 $ 94,111 $ 377,431 $ 375,578 Interest and dividends on securities: Interest 19,471 19,786 20,186 21,413 24,111 80,856 79,076 Dividends 27 28 28 28 31 111 130 Other interest income 1,900 1,685 2,183 2,063 1,787 7,831 10,578 Total interest and dividend income 115,822 116,469 117,402 116,536 120,040 466,229 465,362 Interest Expense Deposits 55,179 57,137 59,037 57,174 59,728 228,527 244,636 Other interest expense 5,137 5,504 5,156 6,373 9,077 22,170 38,715 Total interest expense 60,316 62,641 64,193 63,547 68,805 250,697 283,351 Net Interest Income 55,506 53,828 53,209 52,989 51,235 215,532 182,011 Provision for credit losses 2,745 1,531 4,194 4,318 6,440 12,788 9,568 Net Interest Income After Provision for Credit Losses 52,761 52,297 49,015 48,671 44,795 202,744 172,443 Noninterest Income (Loss) Banking services fee income 1,986 2,000 1,948 1,521 2,180 7,455 6,947 Net gain (loss) on sale of securities 47 661 - - (72,315 ) 708 (72,315 ) Net gain (loss) on sale of loans 14 318 2,757 630 (3,836 ) 3,719 (3,563 ) Net gain (loss) from fair value adjustments (1,985 ) (1,831 ) 1,656 (152 ) (1,136 ) (2,312 ) (939 ) Federal Home Loan Bank of New York stock dividends 369 369 428 697 754 1,863 2,790 Life insurance proceeds - - - - 284 - 285 Bank owned life insurance 2,037 2,319 2,835 1,574 2,322 8,765 6,005 Other income 835 910 653 804 725 3,202 3,345 Total noninterest income (loss) 3,303 4,746 10,277 5,074 (71,022 ) 23,400 (57,445 ) Noninterest Expense Salaries and employee benefits 26,219 24,685 22,648 22,896 25,346 96,448 91,398 Occupancy and equipment 4,240 4,189 4,005 4,092 3,880 16,526 15,117 Professional services 6,830 3,999 3,452 2,885 2,516 17,166 10,846 FDIC deposit insurance 1,038 1,373 1,508 1,709 2,005 5,628 6,297 Data processing 1,844 1,831 1,806 1,868 1,697 7,349 6,890 Depreciation and amortization 1,283 1,316 1,367 1,373 1,412 5,339 5,730 Other real estate owned/foreclosure expense 221 353 220 345 276 1,139 681 Gain on sale of other real estate owned - - - - - - (174 ) Prepayment penalty on borrowings - - - - 2,572 - 2,572 Impairment of goodwill - - - 17,636 - 17,636 - Other operating expenses 6,553 5,619 5,350 6,872 5,926 24,394 23,908 Total noninterest expense 48,228 43,365 40,356 59,676 45,630 191,625 163,265 Income (Loss) Before Provision (Benefit) for Income Taxes 7,836 13,678 18,936 (5,931 ) (71,857 ) 34,519 (48,267 ) Provision (Benefit) for income taxes 3,810 3,231 4,733 3,865 (22,612 ) 15,639 (16,934 ) Net Income (Loss) $ 4,026 $ 10,447 $ 14,203 $ (9,796 ) $ (49,245 ) $ 18,880 $ (31,333 ) Dividends paid and earnings allocated to participating securities (120 ) (120 ) (127 ) (132 ) (90 ) (501 ) (386 ) Income (Loss) attributable to common stock $ 3,906 $ 10,327 $ 14,076 $ (9,928 ) $ (49,335 ) $ 18,379 $ (31,719 ) Divided by: Weighted average common shares outstanding and participating securities 34,488 34,497 34,511 34,474 30,519 34,493 29,949 Weighted average participating securities (547 ) (558 ) (582 ) (542 ) (414 ) (557 ) (435 ) Total weighted average common shares outstanding 33,941 33,939 33,929 33,932 30,105 33,935 29,514 Basic earnings (loss) per common share $ 0.12 $ 0.30 $ 0.41 $ (0.29 ) $ (1.64 ) $ 0.54 $ (1.07 ) Diluted earnings (loss) per common share (1) $ 0.12 $ 0.30 $ 0.41 $ (0.29 ) $ (1.64 ) $ 0.54 $ (1.07 ) Dividends per common share $ 0.22 $ 0.22 $ 0.22 $ 0.22 $ 0.22 $ 0.88 $ 0.88

(1) There were no common stock equivalents outstanding during the periods presented.

FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORPORATION and SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION

(Unaudited)

December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, (Dollars in thousands) 2025 2025 2025 2025 2024 ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 126,076 $ 142,929 $ 150,123 $ 271,912 $ 152,574 Securities held-to-maturity: Mortgage-backed securities 7,816 7,821 7,826 7,831 7,836 Other securities, net 42,364 42,688 43,005 43,319 43,649 Securities available for sale: Mortgage-backed securities 821,938 906,270 828,756 879,566 911,636 Other securities 567,986 635,153 563,031 570,578 586,269 Loans held for sale - - - 29,624 70,098 Loans 6,653,952 6,670,333 6,709,601 6,741,835 6,745,848 Allowance for credit losses (42,802 ) (41,837 ) (41,247 ) (40,037 ) (40,152 ) Net loans 6,611,150 6,628,496 6,668,354 6,701,798 6,705,696 Interest and dividends receivable 59,436 60,044 59,607 61,510 62,036 Bank premises and equipment, net 17,734 17,073 18,145 18,181 17,852 Federal Home Loan Bank of New York stock 18,937 18,909 23,773 18,475 38,096 Bank owned life insurance 226,939 224,902 222,583 219,748 218,174 Goodwill - - - - 17,636 Core deposit intangibles 773 854 940 1,029 1,123 Right of use asset 53,118 47,761 49,759 43,870 45,800 Other assets 139,035 139,091 140,622 140,955 160,497 Total assets $ 8,693,302 $ 8,871,991 $ 8,776,524 $ 9,008,396 $ 9,038,972 LIABILITIES Total deposits $ 7,311,742 $ 7,415,528 $ 7,289,352 $ 7,718,218 $ 7,178,933 Borrowed funds 484,653 492,457 600,171 421,542 916,054 Operating lease liability 53,842 48,253 50,102 44,385 46,443 Other liabilities 135,090 204,527 130,522 121,400 173,003 Total liabilities 7,985,327 8,160,765 8,070,147 8,305,545 8,314,433 STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Preferred stock (5,000,000 shares authorized; none issued) - - - - - Common stock ($0.01 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized) 387 387 387 387 387 Additional paid-in capital 326,613 325,809 325,162 324,290 326,671 Retained earnings 480,376 483,936 481,077 474,472 492,003 Treasury stock (98,948 ) (98,948 ) (98,985 ) (98,993 ) (101,655 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of taxes (453 ) 42 (1,264 ) 2,695 7,133 Total stockholders' equity 707,975 711,226 706,377 702,851 724,539 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 8,693,302 $ 8,871,991 $ 8,776,524 $ 9,008,396 $ 9,038,972 (In thousands) Issued shares 38,678 38,678 38,678 38,678 34,088 Outstanding shares 33,778 33,778 33,777 33,777 33,659 Treasury shares 4,900 4,900 4,901 4,901 429

FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORPORATION and SUBSIDIARIES

AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited)

For the three months ended For the year ended December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, December 31, December 31, (In thousands) 2025 2025 2025 2025 2024 2025 2024 Interest-earning Assets: Loans held for sale $ - $ - $ 24,708 $ 64,085 $ 762 $ 21,962 $ 192 Mortgage loans, net 5,197,256 5,193,430 5,260,610 5,261,261 5,358,490 5,227,869 5,346,975 Commercial Business loans, net 1,394,443 1,401,607 1,417,884 1,410,661 1,421,778 1,406,092 1,420,424 Total loans, net 6,591,699 6,595,037 6,678,494 6,671,922 6,780,268 6,633,961 6,767,399 Mortgage-backed securities 882,501 832,514 863,573 895,097 919,587 868,288 765,700 Other taxable securities, net 585,285 536,314 573,730 585,219 652,755 570,045 655,428 Other tax-exempt securities 42,843 43,168 43,489 43,813 64,531 43,325 65,245 Total securities, net 1,510,629 1,411,996 1,480,792 1,524,129 1,636,873 1,481,658 1,486,373 Interest-earning deposits and federal funds sold 211,258 174,549 218,588 208,777 169,579 203,221 218,829 Total interest-earning assets 8,313,586 8,181,582 8,402,582 8,468,913 8,587,482 8,340,802 8,472,793 Other assets 532,886 520,645 515,493 546,967 484,397 528,936 481,698 Total assets $ 8,846,472 $ 8,702,227 $ 8,918,075 $ 9,015,880 $ 9,071,879 $ 8,869,738 $ 8,954,491 Interest-bearing Liabilities: Deposits: Savings accounts $ 92,836 $ 92,068 $ 94,884 $ 98,224 $ 99,669 $ 94,482 $ 102,843 NOW accounts 2,223,337 2,154,978 2,388,559 2,215,683 2,024,600 2,245,412 1,965,774 Money market accounts 1,781,888 1,677,996 1,665,625 1,716,358 1,686,614 1,710,557 1,699,869 Certificate of deposit accounts 2,331,079 2,445,173 2,477,716 2,596,714 2,681,742 2,461,895 2,604,817 Total due to depositors 6,429,140 6,370,215 6,626,784 6,626,979 6,492,625 6,512,346 6,373,303 Mortgagors' escrow accounts 96,853 81,501 104,761 78,655 87,120 90,468 82,095 Total interest-bearing deposits 6,525,993 6,451,716 6,731,545 6,705,634 6,579,745 6,602,813 6,455,397 Borrowings 447,237 471,924 444,854 555,466 759,962 479,552 795,348 Total interest-bearing liabilities 6,973,230 6,923,640 7,176,399 7,261,100 7,339,707 7,082,365 7,250,745 Noninterest-bearing demand deposits 970,677 893,831 875,535 855,322 869,759 899,144 843,151 Other liabilities 183,838 172,156 156,302 167,866 188,825 170,090 189,808 Total liabilities 8,127,745 7,989,627 8,208,236 8,284,288 8,398,291 8,151,599 8,283,705 Equity 718,727 712,600 709,839 731,592 673,588 718,139 670,786 Total liabilities and equity $ 8,846,472 $ 8,702,227 $ 8,918,075 $ 9,015,880 $ 9,071,879 $ 8,869,738 $ 8,954,491 Net interest-earning assets $ 1,340,356 $ 1,257,942 $ 1,226,183 $ 1,207,813 $ 1,247,775 $ 1,258,436 $ 1,222,047

FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORPORATION and SUBSIDIARIES

NET INTEREST INCOME AND NET INTEREST MARGIN

(Unaudited)

For the three months ended For the year ended December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, December 31, December 31, (Dollars in thousands) 2025 2025 2025 2025 2024 2025 2024 Interest Income: Loans held for sale $ - $ - $ 247 $ 664 $ 7 $ 911 $ 7 Mortgage loans, net 74,181 74,149 74,240 72,391 73,252 294,961 291,437 Commercial Business loans, net 20,243 20,821 20,518 19,977 20,852 81,559 84,134 Total loans, net 94,424 94,970 94,758 92,368 94,104 376,520 375,571 Mortgage-backed securities 11,857 11,513 11,709 12,528 13,884 47,607 37,485 Other taxable securities, net 7,280 7,939 8,143 8,553 9,887 31,915 40,230 Other tax-exempt securities 457 458 458 456 469 1,829 1,887 Total securities, net 19,594 19,910 20,310 21,537 24,240 81,351 79,602 Interest-earning deposits and federal funds sold 1,900 1,685 2,183 2,063 1,787 7,831 10,578 Total interest-earning assets 115,918 116,565 117,498 116,632 120,138 466,613 465,758 Interest Expense: Deposits: Savings accounts $ 93 $ 94 $ 98 $ 110 $ 113 $ 395 $ 472 NOW accounts 18,401 18,808 21,111 18,915 18,390 77,235 75,683 Money market accounts 15,719 15,390 15,323 15,372 15,909 61,804 67,992 Certificate of deposit accounts 20,904 22,766 22,443 22,710 25,258 88,823 100,235 Total due to depositors 55,117 57,058 58,975 57,107 59,670 228,257 244,382 Mortgagors' escrow accounts 62 79 62 67 58 270 254 Total interest-bearing deposits 55,179 57,137 59,037 57,174 59,728 228,527 244,636 Borrowings 5,137 5,504 5,156 6,373 9,077 22,170 38,715 Total interest-bearing liabilities 60,316 62,641 64,193 63,547 68,805 250,697 283,351 Net interest income- tax equivalent $ 55,602 $ 53,924 $ 53,305 $ 53,085 $ 51,333 $ 215,916 $ 182,407 Included in net interest income above: Episodic items (1) $ 1,442 $ 1,498 $ 878 $ 294 $ 648 $ 4,112 $ 3,592 Net gains/(losses) from fair value adjustments on hedges included in net interest income 42 94 64 56 2,911 256 3,455 Purchase accounting adjustments 161 191 257 252 191 861 799 Interest-earning Assets Yields: Loans held for sale - % - % 4.00 % 4.14 % 3.67 % 4.15 % 3.65 % Mortgage loans, net 5.71 5.71 5.64 5.50 5.47 5.64 5.45 Commercial Business loans, net 5.81 5.94 5.79 5.66 5.87 5.80 5.92 Total loans, net 5.73 5.76 5.68 5.54 5.55 5.68 5.55 Mortgage-backed securities 5.37 5.53 5.42 5.60 6.04 5.48 4.90 Other taxable securities, net 4.98 5.92 5.68 5.85 6.06 5.60 6.14 Other tax-exempt securities (2) 4.27 4.24 4.21 4.16 2.91 4.22 2.89 Total securities, net 5.19 5.64 5.49 5.65 5.92 5.49 5.36 Interest-earning deposits and federal funds sold 3.60 3.86 3.99 3.95 4.22 3.85 4.83 Total interest-earning assets (1) 5.58 % 5.70 % 5.59 % 5.51 % 5.60 % 5.59 % 5.50 % Interest-bearing Liabilities Yields: Deposits: Savings accounts 0.40 % 0.41 % 0.41 % 0.45 % 0.45 % 0.42 % 0.46 % NOW accounts 3.31 3.49 3.54 3.41 3.63 3.44 3.85 Money market accounts 3.53 3.67 3.68 3.58 3.77 3.61 4.00 Certificate of deposit accounts 3.59 3.72 3.62 3.50 3.77 3.61 3.85 Total due to depositors 3.43 3.58 3.56 3.45 3.68 3.50 3.83 Mortgagors' escrow accounts 0.26 0.39 0.24 0.34 0.27 0.30 0.31 Total interest-bearing deposits 3.38 3.54 3.51 3.41 3.63 3.46 3.79 Borrowings 4.59 4.67 4.64 4.59 4.78 4.62 4.87 Total interest-bearing liabilities 3.46 % 3.62 % 3.58 % 3.50 % 3.75 % 3.54 % 3.91 % Net interest rate spread (tax equivalent) (1) 2.12 % 2.08 % 2.01 % 2.01 % 1.85 % 2.05 % 1.59 % Net interest margin (tax equivalent) (1) 2.68 % 2.64 % 2.54 % 2.51 % 2.39 % 2.59 % 2.15 % Ratio of interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities 1.19 X 1.18 X 1.17 X 1.17 X 1.17 X 1.18 X 1.17 X

(1) Episodic items include prepayment penalty income, net reversals and recovered interest from nonaccrual and delinquent loans, and swap terminations fees.

(2) Yields are calculated on the tax equivalent basis using the statutory federal income tax rate of 21% for the periods presented.

FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORPORATION and SUBSIDIARIES

DEPOSIT and LOAN COMPOSITION

(Unaudited)

Deposit Composition

4Q25 vs. 4Q25 vs. December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, 3Q25 4Q24 (Dollars in thousands) 2025 2025 2025 2025 2024 % Change % Change Noninterest bearing $ 969,287 $ 964,767 $ 899,602 $ 863,714 $ 836,545 0.5 % 15.9 % Interest bearing: Certificate of deposit accounts 2,288,844 2,419,039 2,452,624 2,592,026 2,650,164 (5.4 ) (13.6 ) Savings accounts 93,752 91,089 92,699 97,624 98,964 2.9 (5.3 ) Money market accounts 1,791,616 1,714,184 1,601,948 1,681,608 1,686,109 4.5 6.3 NOW accounts 2,108,653 2,143,752 2,174,124 2,393,482 1,854,069 (1.6 ) 13.7 Total interest-bearing deposits 6,282,865 6,368,064 6,321,395 6,764,740 6,289,306 (1.3 ) (0.1 ) Total due to depositors 7,252,152 7,332,831 7,220,997 7,628,454 7,125,851 (1.1 ) 1.8 Mortgagors' escrow deposits 59,590 82,697 68,355 89,764 53,082 (27.9 ) 12.3 Total deposits $ 7,311,742 $ 7,415,528 $ 7,289,352 $ 7,718,218 $ 7,178,933 (1.4 )% 1.8 %

Loan Composition

4Q25 vs. 4Q25 vs. December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, 3Q25 4Q24 (Dollars in thousands) 2025 2025 2025 2025 2024 % Change % Change Multifamily residential $ 2,382,828 $ 2,442,555 $ 2,487,610 $ 2,531,628 $ 2,527,222 (2.4 )% (5.7 )% Commercial real estate 1,993,018 1,960,009 1,987,523 1,953,710 1,973,124 1.7 1.0 One-to-four family ??? mixed use property 476,423 482,933 493,846 501,562 511,222 (1.3 ) (6.8 ) One-to-four family ??? residential 319,353 335,592 258,608 269,492 244,282 (4.8 ) 30.7 Construction 54,821 51,638 46,798 63,474 60,399 6.2 (9.2 ) Mortgage loans 5,226,443 5,272,727 5,274,385 5,319,866 5,316,249 (0.9 ) (1.7 ) Small Business Administration 17,523 11,439 15,473 14,713 19,925 53.2 (12.1 ) Commercial business and other 1,395,853 1,372,598 1,407,792 1,396,597 1,401,602 1.7 (0.4 ) Commercial Business loans 1,413,376 1,384,037 1,423,265 1,411,310 1,421,527 2.1 (0.6 ) Gross loans 6,639,819 6,656,764 6,697,650 6,731,176 6,737,776 (0.3 ) (1.5 ) Net unamortized (premiums) and unearned loan (cost) fees (1) 14,133 13,569 11,951 10,659 8,072 4.2 75.1 Allowance for credit losses (42,802 ) (41,837 ) (41,247 ) (40,037 ) (40,152 ) 2.3 6.6 Net loans $ 6,611,150 $ 6,628,496 $ 6,668,354 $ 6,701,798 $ 6,705,696 (0.3 )% (1.4 )%

(1) Includes $2.0 million, $2.1 million, $2.3 million, $2.6 million, and $2.8 million of purchase accounting unamortized discount resulting from the acquisition of Empire Bancorp at December 31,205, September 30, 2025, June 30, 2025, March 31, 2025, and December 31, 2024, respectively.

FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORPORATION and SUBSIDIARIES

LOAN CLOSINGS and RATES

(Unaudited)

Loan Closings

For the three months ended For the year ended December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, December 31, December 31, (In thousands) 2025 2025 2025 2025 2024 2025 2024 Multifamily residential $ 16,559 $ 17,674 $ 8,546 $ 21,183 $ 25,232 $ 63,962 $ 115,531 Commercial real estate 90,035 40,199 57,533 22,916 75,285 210,683 162,611 One-to-four family - mixed use property 7,553 3,580 3,039 1,842 6,622 16,014 17,061 One-to-four family - residential 1,174 86,589 411 35,206 739 123,380 55,672 Construction 3,184 4,839 2,469 3,275 9,338 13,767 20,890 Mortgage loans 118,505 152,881 71,998 84,422 117,216 427,806 371,765 Small Business Administration 6,391 528 2,457 1,250 1,368 10,626 7,298 Commercial business and other 136,486 99,351 84,721 88,404 106,580 408,962 319,144 Commercial Business loans 142,877 99,879 87,178 89,654 107,948 419,588 326,442 Total Closings $ 261,382 $ 252,760 $ 159,176 $ 174,076 $ 225,164 $ 847,394 $ 698,207

Weighted Average Rate on Loan Closings

For the three months ended December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, Loan type 2025 2025 2025 2025 2024 Mortgage loans 6.18 % 6.44 % 6.87 % 6.68 % 7.12 % Commercial Business loans 6.67 7.14 7.25 7.28 7.45 Total loans 6.45 % 6.72 % 7.08 % 6.99 % 7.28 %

FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORPORATION and SUBSIDIARIES

ASSET QUALITY

(Unaudited)

Allowance for Credit Losses

For the three months ended For the year ended December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, December 31, December 31, (Dollars in thousands) 2025 2025 2025 2025 2024 2025 2024 Allowance for credit losses - loans Beginning balances $ 41,837 $ 41,247 $ 40,037 $ 40,152 $ 40,342 $ 40,152 $ 40,161 Net loan charge-off (recoveries): Multifamily residential 834 372 1,677 4 (1 ) 2,887 (2 ) Commercial real estate - 1,275 72 - 421 1,347 421 One-to-four family - mixed-use property 35 20 - - - 55 (2 ) One-to-four family - residential - - - - (41 ) - (88 ) Small Business Administration - 271 (4 ) (40 ) (4 ) 227 (101 ) Taxi medallion - - - - - - - Commercial business and other 914 (848 ) 804 4,463 4,361 5,333 7,456 Total net loan charge-offs (recoveries) 1,783 1,090 2,549 4,427 4,736 9,849 7,684 Provision (benefit) for loan losses 2,748 1,680 3,759 4,312 4,546 12,499 7,675 Ending balance $ 42,802 $ 41,837 $ 41,247 $ 40,037 $ 40,152 $ 42,802 $ 40,152 Gross charge-offs $ 2,051 $ 2,024 $ 2,857 $ 4,471 $ 4,790 $ 11,403 $ 7,969 Gross recoveries 268 934 308 44 54 1,554 285 Allowance for credit losses - loans to gross loans 0.64 % 0.63 % 0.62 % 0.59 % 0.60 % 0.64 % 0.60 % Net loan charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans 0.11 0.07 0.15 0.27 0.28 0.15 0.11

Nonperforming Assets

December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, (Dollars in thousands) 2025 2025 2025 2025 2024 Nonaccrual Loans: Multifamily residential 10,214 12,970 12,364 25,952 11,031 Commercial real estate 21,786 21,786 23,481 6,703 6,283 One-to-four family - mixed-use property 236 - 422 426 116 One-to-four family - residential 1,838 1,351 2,277 1,225 1,428 Small Business Administration 554 554 2,445 2,445 2,445 Commercial business and other 6,936 8,190 8,258 9,512 12,015 Total Nonaccrual loans 41,564 44,851 49,247 46,263 33,318 Total Nonperforming Loans (NPLs) 41,564 44,851 49,247 46,263 33,318 Total Nonaccrual Securities 17,261 17,278 16,878 18,000 18,000 Total Nonperforming Assets $ 58,825 $ 62,129 $ 66,125 $ 64,263 $ 51,318 Nonperforming Assets to Total Assets 0.68 % 0.70 % 0.75 % 0.71 % 0.57 % Allowance for Credit Losses to NPLs 103.0 % 93.3 % 83.8 % 86.5 % 120.5 %

FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORPORATION and SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP EARNINGS (LOSS) and CORE EARNINGS

Non-cash Fair Value Adjustments to GAAP Earnings (Loss)

The variance in GAAP earnings (loss) and core earnings is partly driven by the impact of non-cash net gains and losses from fair value adjustments. These fair value adjustments relate primarily to borrowings carried at fair value under the fair value option.

Core Net Income, Core Diluted EPS, Core ROAE, Core ROAA, Pre-provision Pre-tax Net Revenue, Core Net Interest Income FTE, Core Net Interest Margin FTE, Core Interest Income and Yield on Total Loans, Core Noninterest Income, Core Noninterest Expense and Tangible Book Value per common share are each non-GAAP measures used in this release. A reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures appears below in tabular form. The Company believes that these measures are useful for both investors and management to understand the effects of certain interest and noninterest items and provide an alternative view of the Company's performance over time and in comparison, to the Company's competitors. These measures should not be viewed as a substitute for net income. The Company believes that tangible book value per common share is useful for both investors and management as this measure is commonly used by financial institutions, regulators, and investors to measure the capital adequacy of financial institutions. The Company believes these measures facilitate comparison of the quality and composition of the Company's capital over time and in comparison, to its competitors. These measures should not be viewed as a substitute for total shareholders' equity.

These non-GAAP measures have inherent limitations, are not required to be uniformly applied and are not audited. They should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of results reported under GAAP. These non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies.

FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORPORATION and SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP EARNINGS (LOSS) and CORE EARNINGS

(Unaudited)