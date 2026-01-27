Anzeige
WKN: 898266 | ISIN: US3438731057 | Ticker-Symbol: FL8
Frankfurt
27.01.26 | 08:04
12,900 Euro
-0,77 % -0,100
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
Flushing Financial Corporation Reports 4Q25 and Full Year 2025 Results; Continued Net Interest Margin Expansion and Noninterest Deposit Growth; 4Q25 GAAP and Core EPS of $0.12 and $0.32, Respectively

"Flushing Financial's fourth quarter and full-year 2025 results underscore the strength and resilience of our franchise. Net interest margin expanded 4 basis points to 2.68%, with Core NIM reaching 2.66%, driven by favorable deposit mix and declining funding costs. Average noninterest-bearing deposits increased 12% year-over-year to 13% of total deposits, providing a stable, low-cost funding base. Our tangible common equity ratio improved to 8.14%, up 32 basis points from a year ago, while our CRE concentration declined to 465% from 522% a year earlier, reflecting our strategic capital and balance sheet management. With a loan pipeline of $276 million and liquidity of $3.9 billion at December 31, 2025, we are well-positioned to serve our customers and deploy capital prudently. We remain committed to serving our customers and executing on our priorities with excellence. We look forward to the Company's transformation due to the announced merger with OceanFirst Financial Corp. and the opportunities the combination will create."

- John R. Buran, President and CEO

UNIONDALE, NY / ACCESS Newswire / January 27, 2026 / GAAP and Core NIM Expansion and Average Noninterest Deposit Growth. The Company reported 4Q25 GAAP and Core EPS of $0.12 and $0.32, compared to ($1.64) and $0.14, respectively, a year ago. During the quarter, NIM expanded on both a GAAP and Core basis by 4 bps QoQ to 2.68% and 2.66%, respectively, primarily driven by growth in noninterest-bearing deposits and lower deposit costs. Average net loans decreased 2.8% YoY and 0.05 % QoQ consistent with the Company's focus on disciplined pricing and credit standards. Maintaining these disciplined standards resulted in the Bank's CRE concentration declining to 465% at December 31, 2025, compared to 522% a year ago and 475% at the prior quarter end.

Strong Capital and Stable Credit Metrics. NPAs to assets were 68 bps, compared to 70 bps the prior quarter. Criticized and classified loans totaled 126 bps of gross loans compared to 111 bps in the prior quarter. Net charge-offs to average loans were 11 bps in 4Q25 compared to 7 bps in 3Q25. TCE/TA1 was 8.14% at December 31, 2025, compared to 8.01% at September 30, 2025.

Key Financial Metrics2

4Q25

3Q25

2Q25

1Q25

4Q24

2025

2024

GAAP:

Earnings (Loss) per Share

$

0.12

$

0.30

$

0.41

$

(0.29

)

$

(1.64

)

$

0.54

$

(1.07

)

ROAA (%)

0.18

0.48

0.64

(0.43

)

(2.17

)

0.21

(0.35

)

ROAE (%)

2.24

5.86

8.00

(5.36

)

(29.24

)

2.63

(4.67

)

NIM FTE3 (%)

2.68

2.64

2.54

2.51

2.39

2.59

2.15

Core:

EPS

$

0.32

$

0.35

$

0.32

$

0.23

$

0.14

$

1.22

$

0.73

ROAA (%)

0.49

0.55

0.50

0.35

0.19

0.47

0.24

ROAE (%)

6.08

6.71

6.29

4.34

2.54

5.84

3.25

Core NIM FTE (%)

2.66

2.62

2.52

2.49

2.25

2.57

2.10

Credit Quality:

NPAs/Assets (%)

0.68

0.70

0.75

0.71

0.57

0.68

0.57

ACLs/Loans (%)

0.64

0.63

0.62

0.59

0.60

0.64

0.60

ACLs/NPLs (%)

102.98

93.28

83.76

86.54

120.51

102.98

120.51

NCOs/Avg Loans (%)

0.11

0.07

0.15

0.27

0.28

0.15

0.11

Balance Sheet:

Avg Loans ($B)

$

6.6

$

6.6

$

6.7

$

6.7

$

6.8

$

6.6

$

6.8

Avg Dep ($B)

$

7.5

$

7.3

$

7.6

$

7.6

$

7.4

$

7.5

$

7.3

Book Value/Share

$

20.96

$

21.06

$

20.91

$

20.81

$

21.53

$

20.96

$

21.53

Tangible BV/Share

$

20.94

$

21.03

$

20.89

$

20.78

$

20.97

$

20.94

$

20.97

TCE/TA (%)

8.14

8.01

8.04

7.79

7.82

8.14

7.82

Note: In certain circumstances, reclassifications have been made to prior periods to conform to the current presentation.

1 Tangible Common Equity ("TCE")/Total Assets ("TA").
2 See "Reconciliation of GAAP Earnings (Loss) and Core Earnings", "Reconciliation of GAAP Revenue and Pre-Provision Pre-Tax Net Revenue", and "Reconciliation of GAAP Net Interest Income Net Interest Margin to Core Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin."
3 Net Interest Margin ("NIM") Fully Taxable Equivalent ("FTE").

4Q25 Highlights

  • Net interest margin FTE increased 29 bps YoY and 4 bps QoQ to 2.68%; Core net interest margin FTE increased 41 bps YoY and 4 bps QoQ to 2.66%; Prepayment penalty income, net reversals and recovered interest from nonaccrual and delinquent loans, net gains and losses from fair value adjustments on hedges, and purchase accounting accretion totaled 8 bps in 4Q25 compared to 17 bps in 4Q24 and 9 bps in 3Q25

  • Average total deposits increased 0.6% YoY and 2.1% QoQ to $7.5 billion; Average noninterest bearing deposits increased 11.6% YoY and 8.6% QoQ and totaled 12.9% of total average deposits compared to 11.7% in 4Q24 and 12.2% in 3Q25; Average CDs were $2.3 billion, down 13.1% YoY and 4.7% QoQ

  • Period end net loans decreased 1.4% YoY and 0.3% QoQ to $6.6 billion; Loan closings were $261.4 million, up 16.1 % YoY and 3.4% QoQ; Back-to-back swap loan originations were $45.5 million compared to $58.5 million in 4Q24 and $37.1 million in 3Q25 and generated $0.7 million, $0.9 million, and $0.7 million of noninterest income, respectively; Loan pipeline increased 38.6% YoY but decreased 20.3% QoQ to $275.5 million; Approximately 29.5% of the loan pipeline consists of back-to-back swap loans

  • NPAs totaled $58.8 million (68 bps of assets) in 4Q25 compared to $51.3 million (57 bps) a year ago and $62.1 million (70 bps) in the prior quarter

  • Provision for credit losses was $2.7 million in 4Q25 compared to $6.4 million in 4Q24 and $1.5 million in 3Q25; Net charge-offs were $1.8 million in 4Q25 compared to $4.7 million in 4Q24 and $1.1 million in 3Q25; Allowance for loan losses to gross loans totaled 0.64% in 4Q25 compared to 0.60% in 4Q24 and 0.63% in 3Q25

  • Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets was 8.14% at December 31, 2025, compared to 7.82% at December 31, 2024, and 8.01% at September 30, 2025; Tangible book value per share was $20.94 at December 31, 2025, compared to $20.97 a year ago and $21.03 for the prior quarter

Income Statement Highlights

YoY

QoQ

($000s, except EPS)

4Q25

3Q25

2Q25

1Q25

4Q24

Change

Change

Net Interest Income

$

55,506

$

53,828

$

53,209

$

52,989

$

51,235

8.3

%

3.1

%

Provision for Credit Losses

2,745

1,531

4,194

4,318

6,440

(57.4

)

79.3

Noninterest Income (Loss)

3,303

4,746

10,277

5,074

(71,022

)

104.7

(30.4

)

Noninterest Expense

48,228

43,365

40,356

59,676

45,630

5.7

11.2

Income (Loss) Before Income Taxes

7,836

13,678

18,936

(5,931

)

(71,857

)

110.9

(42.7

)

Provision (Benefit) for Income Taxes

3,810

3,231

4,733

3,865

(22,612

)

116.8

17.9

Net Income (Loss)

$

4,026

$

10,447

$

14,203

$

(9,796

)

$

(49,245

)

108.2

(61.5

)

Diluted Earnings (Loss) per Common Share

$

0.12

$

0.30

$

0.41

$

(0.29

)

$

(1.64

)

107.3

(60.0

)

Core Net Income1

$

10,918

$

11,957

$

11,162

$

7,931

$

4,209

159.4

(8.7

)

Core EPS1

$

0.32

$

0.35

$

0.32

$

0.23

$

0.14

128.6

(8.6

)

1 See Reconciliation of GAAP Earnings (Loss) and Core Earnings

Net interest income increased YoY and QoQ.

  • Net Interest Margin FTE of 2.68% increased 29 bps YoY and 4 bps QoQ; The yield on interest earning assets decreased 12 bps QoQ to 5.58%, while the cost of funds decreased 17 bps QoQ.

  • Prepayment penalty income, net reversals and recoveries of interest from nonaccrual and delinquent loans, net gains and losses from fair value adjustments on hedges, and purchase accounting accretion totaled $1.6 million (8 bps to NIM) in 4Q25 compared to $3.8 million (17 bps to NIM) in 4Q24 and $1.8 million (9 bps to NIM) in 3Q25

  • Excluding the items in the previous bullet, the net interest margin was 2.60% in 4Q25 compared to 2.22% in 4Q24 and 2.55% in 3Q25

The provision for credit losses decreased YoY and increased QoQ.

  • Net charge-offs were $1.8 million (11 bps of average loans) in 4Q25 compared to $4.7 million (28 bps of average loans) in 4Q24 and $1.1 million (7 bps of average loans) in 3Q25

  • No systemic issues related to the charge-offs in 4Q25

Noninterest income increased YoY but decreased QoQ.

  • Back-to-back swap loan closings of $45.5 million in 4Q25 (compared to $58.5 million in 4Q24 and $37.1 million in 3Q25) generated $0.7 million of noninterest income (compared to $0.9 million in 4Q24 and $0.7 million in 3Q25)

  • 4Q24 reflects the result of a balance sheet restructuring with a pre-tax loss of $76.4 million from the sale of the investment securities and the transfer of loans to held for sale

  • Net gains (losses) from fair value adjustments were $(2.0) million ($(0.04) per share, net of tax) in 4Q25 compared to $1.1 million ($(0.03) per share, net of tax) in 4Q24 and $(1.8) million ($(0.04) per share, net of tax) in 3Q25

  • Absent the items in the previous two bullets and other immaterial adjustments, core noninterest income was $5.2 million in 4Q25, down 12.4 % YoY and 11.4% QoQ

Noninterest expense increased YoY and QoQ.

  • Core noninterest expenses were $43.3 million in 4Q25, up 1.3% YoY and up 2.5% QoQ.

  • GAAP noninterest expense to average assets was 2.18% in 4Q25 compared to 2.01% in 4Q24 and 1.99% in 3Q25

  • Noninterest expenses (GAAP) included one-time charges related to the pending merger with OceanFirst Financial Corp.

Provision for income taxes was $3.8 million in 4Q25 compared to ($22.6) million in 4Q24 and $3.2 million in 3Q25.

  • The effective tax rate was 48.62% in 4Q25 compared to 31.5% in 4Q24 and 23.6% in 3Q25, reflecting non-deductible expenses associated with the pending merger with OceanFirst Financial Corp.

Balance Sheet, Credit Quality, and Capital Highlights

YoY

QoQ

4Q25

3Q25

2Q25

1Q25

4Q24

Change

Change

Averages ($MM)

Loans

$

6,592

$

6,595

$

6,678

$

6,672

$

6,780

(2.8

)%

(0.0

)%

Total Deposits

7,497

7,346

7,607

7,561

7,450

0.6

2.1

Credit Quality ($000s)

Nonperforming Loans

$

41,564

$

44,851

$

49,247

$

46,263

$

33,318

24.7

%

(7.3

)%

Nonperforming Assets

58,825

62,129

66,125

64,263

51,318

14.6

(5.3

)

Criticized and Classified Loans

83,718

74,108

72,005

89,673

72,207

15.9

13.0

Criticized and Classified Assets

100,979

91,386

88,883

107,673

90,207

11.9

10.5

Allowance for Credit Losses/Loans (%)

0.64

0.63

0.62

0.59

0.60

4

bp

1

bp

Capital

Book Value/Share

$

20.96

$

21.06

$

20.91

$

20.81

$

21.53

(2.6

)%

(0.5

)%

Tangible Book Value/Share

20.94

21.03

20.89

20.78

20.97

(0.1

)

(0.4

)

Tang. Common Equity/Tang. Assets (%)

8.14

8.01

8.04

7.79

7.82

32

bps

13

bps

Leverage Ratio (%)

8.52

8.64

8.31

8.12

8.04

48

(12

)

Average loans decreased YoY and QoQ.

  • Period end net loans totaled $6.6 billion, down 1.4% YoY and 0.3% QoQ

  • Total loan closings were $261.4 million in 4Q25 compared to $225.2 million in 4Q24 and $252.8 million in 3Q25; the loan pipeline was $275.5 million at December 31, 2025, up 38.6% YoY but down 20.3% QoQ

  • The diversified loan portfolio is approximately 91% collateralized by real estate with an average loan-to-value ratio of less than 35%

Average total deposits increased YoY and QoQ.

  • Average noninterest bearing deposits increased 11.6% YoY and 8.6% QoQ and comprised 12.9% of average total deposits in 4Q25 compared to 11.7% a year ago

  • Average core deposits increased 8.3% YoY and 5.4% QoQ

Credit Quality: Nonperforming loansincreased YoY but decreased QoQ.

  • Nonperforming loans were 63 bps of gross loans in 4Q25 compared to 49 bps in 4Q24 and 67 bps in 3Q25

  • Criticized and classified loans were 126 bps of gross loans at 4Q25 compared to 107 bps at 4Q24 and 111 bps at 3Q25

Capital: Book value per common share and tangible book value per common share, a non-GAAP measure, decreased 2.6% and 0.1% YoY to $20.96 and $20.94, respectively.

  • The Company paid a dividend of $0.22 per share in 4Q25; 807,964shares remaining subject to repurchase under the authorized stock repurchase program, which has no expiration date or maximum dollar limit

  • Ample credit enables the Company to continue investment in the business and strategic initiatives

Earnings Conference Call Canceled

  • As previously announced, given the pending merger with OceanFirst Financial Corp., the Company will not be hosting an earnings conference call to discuss its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2025

  • The Company will continue to make available its financial information via filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission

About Flushing Financial Corporation

Flushing Financial Corporation (Nasdaq:FFIC) is the holding company for Flushing Bank, an FDIC insured, New York State-chartered commercial bank that operates banking offices in Queens, Brooklyn, Manhattan, and on Long Island. The Bank has been building relationships with families, business owners, and communities since 1929. Today, it offers the products, services, and conveniences associated with large commercial banks, including a full complement of deposit, loan, equipment finance, and cash management services. Rewarding customers with personalized attention and bankers that can communicate in the languages prevalent within these multicultural markets is what makes the Bank uniquely different. As an Equal Housing Lender and leader in real estate lending, the Bank's experienced lending teams create mortgage solutions for real estate owners and property managers both within and outside the New York City metropolitan area. The Bank also fosters relationships with consumers nationwide through its online banking division with the iGObanking and BankPurely brands.

Additional information on Flushing Bank and Flushing Financial Corporation may be obtained by visiting the Company's website at FlushingBank.com. Flushing Financial Corporation's earnings release and presentation slides will be available prior to the conference call at www.FlushingBank.com under Investor Relations.

"Safe Harbor" Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: Statements in this Press Release relating to plans, strategies, economic performance and trends, projections of results of specific activities or investments and other statements that are not descriptions of historical facts may be forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These include statements regarding the proposed merger transaction of the Company with OceanFirst Financial Corp. ("OceanFirst"). Forward-looking information is inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors, which include, but are not limited to, risk factors discussed in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024 and in other documents filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. Forward-looking statements may be identified by terms such as "may", "will", "should", "could", "expects", "plans", "intends", "anticipates", "believes", "estimates", "predicts", "forecasts", "goals", "potential" or "continue" or similar terms or the negative of these terms. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements. The Company has no obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

These forward-looking statements also include but are not limited to: (i) the risk that the proposed transaction with OceanFirst may not be completed in a timely manner or at all; (ii) the failure to satisfy the conditions to the consummation of the proposed transaction, including obtaining the requisite OceanFirst and Company stockholder approvals or the necessary regulatory approvals (and the risk that such regulatory approvals may result in the imposition of conditions that could adversely affect the combined company or the expected benefits of the transaction); (iii) the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstance that could give rise to the termination of the merger agreement relating to the proposed transaction; (iv) the inability to obtain alternative capital in the event it becomes necessary to complete the proposed transaction; (v) the effect of the announcement or pendency of the proposed transaction on OceanFirst's and the Company's business relationships, operating results and business generally; (vi) risks that the proposed transaction disrupts current plans and operations of OceanFirst and the Company; (vii) potential difficulties in retaining OceanFirst and Company customers and employees as a result of the proposed transaction; (viii) OceanFirst's and the Company's estimates of its financial performance; (ix) changes in general economic, political, or industry conditions, including persistent inflation, supply chain issues or labor shortages, instability in global economic conditions and geopolitical matters, as well as volatility in financial markets; (x) uncertainty in U.S. fiscal and monetary policy, including the interest rate policies of the Federal Reserve; (xi) the credit risks of lending activities, which may be affected by deterioration in real estate markets and the financial condition of borrowers, and the operational risk of lending activities, including the effectiveness of OceanFirst's and the Company's underwriting practices and the risk of fraud; (xii) fluctuations in the demand for loans; (xiii) the ability to develop and maintain a strong core deposit base or other low cost funding sources necessary to fund OceanFirst's and the Company's activities particularly in a rising or high interest rate environment; (xiv) the rapid withdrawal of a significant amount of deposits over a short period of time; (xv) results of examinations by regulatory authorities of OceanFirst or the Company and the possibility that any such regulatory authority may, among other things, limit OceanFirst's or the Company's business activities, restrict OceanFirst's or the Company's ability to invest in certain assets, refrain from issuing an approval or non-objection to certain capital or other actions, increase OceanFirst's or the Company's allowance for credit losses, result in write-downs of asset values, restrict OceanFirst's or the Company's ability or that of OceanFirst's bank subsidiary or Flushing Bank to pay dividends, or impose fines, penalties or sanctions; (xvi) the impact of bank failures or other adverse developments at other banks on general investor sentiment regarding the stability and liquidity of banks; (xvii) changes in the markets in which OceanFirst and the Company compete, including with respect to the competitive landscape, technology evolution or regulatory changes; (xviii) changes in consumer spending, borrowing and saving habits; (xix) slowdowns in securities trading or shifting demand for security trading products; (xx) the impact of pandemics and other catastrophic events or disasters on the global economy and financial market conditions and our business, results of operations, and financial condition; (xxi) legislative or regulatory changes; (xxii) changes in U.S. trade policies, including the imposition of tariffs and retaliatory tariffs, (xxiii) impact of operating in a highly competitive industry; (xxiv) reliance on third party service providers; (xxv) competition in retaining key employees; (xxvi) risks related to data security and privacy, including the impact of any data security breaches, cyberattacks, employee or other internal misconduct, malware, phishing or ransomware, physical security breaches, natural disasters, or similar disruptions; (xxvii) changes to accounting principles and guidelines; (xxviii) potential litigation relating to the proposed transaction that could be instituted against OceanFirst, the Company or their respective directors and officers, including the effects of any outcomes related thereto; (xxix) volatility in the trading price of OceanFirst's or the Company's securities; (xxx) the ability to implement business plans, forecasts, and other expectations after the completion of the proposed transaction, and identify and realize additional opportunities; (xxxi) the possibility that the proposed transaction may be more expensive to complete than anticipated, including as a result of unexpected expenses, factors or events; (xxxii) the possibility that the anticipated benefits of the proposed transaction are not realized when expected or at all, including as a result of the impact of, or problems arising from, the integration of the two companies or as a result of the strength of the economy and competitive factors in the areas where OceanFirst and the Company do business; and (xxxiii) the dilution caused by OceanFirst's issuance of additional shares of its capital stock in connection with the proposed transaction. The foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. All forward-looking statements are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements set forth above

This communication is not a proxy statement or solicitation or a proxy, consent or authorization with respect to any securities or in respect of the proposed transaction and shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy the securities of OceanFirst, the Company, or the combined company, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. No offer of securities shall be deemed to be made except by means of a prospectus meeting the requirements of Section 10 of the Securities Act, and otherwise in accordance with applicable law.

OceanFirst intends to file a registration statement on Form S-4 with the SEC, which will include a preliminary joint proxy statement/prospectus to be distributed to holders of OceanFirst's common stock and the Company's common stock in connection with OceanFirst's and the Company's solicitation of proxies for the vote by OceanFirst's stockholders and the Company's stockholders with respect to the proposed transaction. After the registration statement has been filed and declared effective, OceanFirst and the Company will mail a definitive joint proxy statement/prospectus to their respective stockholders that, as of the applicable record date, are entitled to vote on the matters being considered at the OceanFirst stockholder meeting and at the Company stockholder meeting, as applicable. OceanFirst or the Company may also file other documents with the SEC regarding the proposed transaction.

Before making any voting or investment decision, investors and security holders are urged to carefully read the entire registration statement and joint proxy statement/prospectus (INCLUDING ALL AMENDMENTS AND SUPPLEMENTS THERETO) when they become available, and any other relevant documents filed with the SEC, And the definitive versions thereof (when they become available), as well as any amendments or supplements to SUCH documents, CAREFULLY AND IN THEIR ENTIRETY because they will contain important information about the proposed transaction.

The documents filed by OceanFirst or the Company with the SEC also may be obtained free of charge at OceanFirst's or the Company's website at https://ir.oceanfirst.com/, under the heading "Financials" or https://investor.flushingbank.com/, under the heading "Financials", respectively, or upon written request to OceanFirst, Attention: Investor Relations, 110 West Front Street, Red Bank, New Jersey 07701 or the Company, Attention: Investor Relations, 220 RXR Plaza, Uniondale, New York 11556, respectively.

OceanFirst and the Company and their respective directors and executive officers may be deemed to be participants in the solicitation of proxies from OceanFirst's stockholders or the Company's stockholders in connection with the proposed transaction under the rules of the SEC. OceanFirst's stockholders, he Company's stockholders and other interested persons will be able to obtain, without charge, more detailed information regarding the names, affiliations and interests of directors and executive officers of OceanFirst and the Company in OceanFirst's registration statement on Form S-4 that will be filed, as well other documents filed by OceanFirst or the Company from time to time with the SEC. Other information regarding persons who may, under the rules of the SEC, be deemed the participants in the proxy solicitation of OceanFirst's or the Company's stockholders in connection with the proposed transaction and a description of their direct and indirect interests, by security holdings or otherwise, will be included in the preliminary joint proxy statement/prospectus and will be contained in other relevant materials to be filed with the SEC regarding the proposed transaction (if and when they become available). You may obtain free copies of these documents at the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Copies of documents filed with the SEC by OceanFirst or the Company will also be available free of charge from OceanFirst or the Company using the contact information above.

- Statistical Tables Follow -

FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORPORATION and SUBSIDIARIES
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(Unaudited)

At or for the three months ended

At or for the twelve months ended

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

December 31,

December 31,

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

2025

2025

2025

2025

2024

2025

2024

Performance Ratios (1)

Return on average assets

0.18

%

0.48

%

0.64

%

(0.43

)%

(2.17

)%

0.21

)%

(0.35

)%

Return on average equity

2.24

5.86

8.00

(5.36

(29.24

2.63

(4.67

)

Yield on average interest-earning assets (2)

5.58

5.70

5.59

5.51

5.60

5.59

5.50

Cost of average interest-bearing liabilities

3.46

3.62

3.58

3.50

3.75

3.54

3.91

Cost of funds

3.04

3.21

3.19

3.13

3.35

3.14

3.50

Net interest rate spread during period (2)

2.12

2.08

2.01

2.01

1.85

2.05

1.59

Net interest margin (2)

2.68

2.64

2.54

2.51

2.39

2.59

2.15

Noninterest expense to average assets

2.18

1.99

1.81

2.65

2.01

2.16

1.82

Efficiency ratio (3)

71.52

71.03

67.69

72.21

79.01

70.61

81.04

Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities

1.19

X

1.18

X

1.17

X

1.17

X

1.17

X

1.18

X

1.17

X

Average Balances

Total loans, net

$

6,591,699

$

6,595,037

$

6,678,494

$

6,671,922

$

6,780,268

$

6,633,961

$

6,767,399

Total interest-earning assets

8,313,586

8,181,582

8,402,582

8,468,913

8,587,482

8,340,802

8,472,793

Total assets

8,846,472

8,702,227

8,918,075

9,015,880

9,071,879

8,869,738

8,954,491

Total deposits

7,496,670

7,345,547

7,607,080

7,560,956

7,449,504

7,501,957

7,298,549

Total interest-bearing liabilities

6,973,230

6,923,640

7,176,399

7,261,100

7,339,707

7,082,365

7,250,745

Stockholders' equity

718,727

712,600

709,839

731,592

673,588

718,139

670,786

Per Share Data

Book value per common share (4)

$

20.96

$

21.06

$

20.91

$

20.81

$

21.53

$

20.96

$

21.53

Tangible book value per common share (5)

$

20.94

$

21.03

$

20.89

$

20.78

$

20.97

$

20.94

$

20.97

Stockholders' Equity

Stockholders' equity

$

707,975

$

711,226

$

706,377

$

702,851

$

724,539

$

707,975

$

724,539

Tangible stockholders' equity

707,202

710,372

705,437

701,822

705,780

707,202

705,780

Consolidated Regulatory Capital Ratios

Tier 1 capital

$

752,523

$

751,258

$

740,871

$

730,950

$

731,958

$

752,523

$

731,958

Common equity Tier 1 capital

702,747

703,450

695,099

683,670

685,004

702,747

685,004

Total risk-based capital

986,948

983,826

972,517

961,704

962,272

986,948

962,272

Risk Weighted Assets

6,623,923

6,692,035

6,675,621

6,719,291

6,762,048

6,623,923

6,762,048

Tier 1 leverage capital (well capitalized = 5%)

8.52

%

8.64

%

8.31

%

8.12

%

8.04

%

8.52

%

8.04

%

Common equity Tier 1 risk-based capital (well capitalized = 6.5%)

10.61

10.51

10.41

10.17

10.13

10.61

10.13

Tier 1 risk-based capital (well capitalized = 8.0%)

11.36

11.23

11.10

10.88

10.82

11.36

10.82

Total risk-based capital (well capitalized = 10.0%)

14.90

14.70

14.57

14.31

14.23

14.90

14.23

Capital Ratios

Average equity to average assets

8.12

%

8.19

%

7.96

%

8.11

%

7.43

%

8.10

%

7.49

%

Equity to total assets

8.14

8.02

8.05

7.80

8.02

8.14

8.02

Tangible common equity to tangible assets (6)

8.14

8.01

8.04

7.79

7.82

8.14

7.82

Asset Quality

Nonaccrual loans

$

41,564

$

44,851

$

49,247

$

46,263

$

33,318

$

41,564

$

33,318

Nonperforming loans

41,564

44,851

49,247

46,263

33,318

41,564

33,318

Nonperforming assets

58,825

62,129

66,125

64,263

51,318

58,825

51,318

Net charge-offs (recoveries)

1,783

1,090

2,549

4,427

4,736

9,849

7,684

Asset Quality Ratios

Nonperforming loans to gross loans

0.63

%

0.67

%

0.74

%

0.69

%

0.49

%

0.63

%

0.49

%

Nonperforming assets to total assets

0.68

0.70

0.75

0.71

0.57

0.68

0.57

Allowance for credit losses to gross loans

0.64

0.63

0.62

0.59

0.60

0.64

0.60

Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming assets

72.76

67.34

62.38

62.30

78.24

72.76

78.24

Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans

102.98

93.28

83.76

86.54

120.51

102.98

120.51

Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans

0.11

0.07

0.15

0.27

0.28

0.15

0.11

Full-service customer facilities

30

29

28

28

28

30

28

(1) Ratios are presented on an annualized basis, where appropriate.
(2) Yields are calculated on the tax equivalent basis using the statutory federal income tax rate of 21% for the periods presented.
(3) Efficiency ratio, a non-GAAP measure, was calculated by dividing core noninterest expense (excluding OREO expense and the net gain/loss from the sale of OREO) by the total of core net interest income and core noninterest income.
(4) Calculated by dividing stockholders' equity by shares outstanding.
(5) Calculated by dividing tangible stockholders' common equity, a non-GAAP measure, by shares outstanding. Tangible stockholders' common equity is stockholders' equity less intangible assets. See "Calculation of Tangible Stockholders' Common Equity to Tangible Assets".
(6) See "Calculation of Tangible Stockholders' Common Equity to Tangible Assets".

FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORPORATION and SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (LOSS)
(Unaudited)

For the three months ended

For the year ended

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

December 31,

December 31,

(In thousands, except per share data)

2025

2025

2025

2025

2024

2025

2024

Interest and Dividend Income

Interest and fees on loans

$

94,424

$

94,970

$

95,005

$

93,032

$

94,111

$

377,431

$

375,578

Interest and dividends on securities:

Interest

19,471

19,786

20,186

21,413

24,111

80,856

79,076

Dividends

27

28

28

28

31

111

130

Other interest income

1,900

1,685

2,183

2,063

1,787

7,831

10,578

Total interest and dividend income

115,822

116,469

117,402

116,536

120,040

466,229

465,362

Interest Expense

Deposits

55,179

57,137

59,037

57,174

59,728

228,527

244,636

Other interest expense

5,137

5,504

5,156

6,373

9,077

22,170

38,715

Total interest expense

60,316

62,641

64,193

63,547

68,805

250,697

283,351

Net Interest Income

55,506

53,828

53,209

52,989

51,235

215,532

182,011

Provision for credit losses

2,745

1,531

4,194

4,318

6,440

12,788

9,568

Net Interest Income After Provision for Credit Losses

52,761

52,297

49,015

48,671

44,795

202,744

172,443

Noninterest Income (Loss)

Banking services fee income

1,986

2,000

1,948

1,521

2,180

7,455

6,947

Net gain (loss) on sale of securities

47

661

-

-

(72,315

)

708

(72,315

)

Net gain (loss) on sale of loans

14

318

2,757

630

(3,836

)

3,719

(3,563

)

Net gain (loss) from fair value adjustments

(1,985

)

(1,831

)

1,656

(152

)

(1,136

)

(2,312

)

(939

)

Federal Home Loan Bank of New York stock dividends

369

369

428

697

754

1,863

2,790

Life insurance proceeds

-

-

-

-

284

-

285

Bank owned life insurance

2,037

2,319

2,835

1,574

2,322

8,765

6,005

Other income

835

910

653

804

725

3,202

3,345

Total noninterest income (loss)

3,303

4,746

10,277

5,074

(71,022

)

23,400

(57,445

)

Noninterest Expense

Salaries and employee benefits

26,219

24,685

22,648

22,896

25,346

96,448

91,398

Occupancy and equipment

4,240

4,189

4,005

4,092

3,880

16,526

15,117

Professional services

6,830

3,999

3,452

2,885

2,516

17,166

10,846

FDIC deposit insurance

1,038

1,373

1,508

1,709

2,005

5,628

6,297

Data processing

1,844

1,831

1,806

1,868

1,697

7,349

6,890

Depreciation and amortization

1,283

1,316

1,367

1,373

1,412

5,339

5,730

Other real estate owned/foreclosure expense

221

353

220

345

276

1,139

681

Gain on sale of other real estate owned

-

-

-

-

-

-

(174

)

Prepayment penalty on borrowings

-

-

-

-

2,572

-

2,572

Impairment of goodwill

-

-

-

17,636

-

17,636

-

Other operating expenses

6,553

5,619

5,350

6,872

5,926

24,394

23,908

Total noninterest expense

48,228

43,365

40,356

59,676

45,630

191,625

163,265

Income (Loss) Before Provision (Benefit) for Income Taxes

7,836

13,678

18,936

(5,931

)

(71,857

)

34,519

(48,267

)

Provision (Benefit) for income taxes

3,810

3,231

4,733

3,865

(22,612

)

15,639

(16,934

)

Net Income (Loss)

$

4,026

$

10,447

$

14,203

$

(9,796

)

$

(49,245

)

$

18,880

$

(31,333

)

Dividends paid and earnings allocated to participating securities

(120

)

(120

)

(127

)

(132

)

(90

)

(501

)

(386

)

Income (Loss) attributable to common stock

$

3,906

$

10,327

$

14,076

$

(9,928

)

$

(49,335

)

$

18,379

$

(31,719

)

Divided by:

Weighted average common shares outstanding and participating securities

34,488

34,497

34,511

34,474

30,519

34,493

29,949

Weighted average participating securities

(547

)

(558

)

(582

)

(542

)

(414

)

(557

)

(435

)

Total weighted average common shares outstanding

33,941

33,939

33,929

33,932

30,105

33,935

29,514

Basic earnings (loss) per common share

$

0.12

$

0.30

$

0.41

$

(0.29

)

$

(1.64

)

$

0.54

$

(1.07

)

Diluted earnings (loss) per common share (1)

$

0.12

$

0.30

$

0.41

$

(0.29

)

$

(1.64

)

$

0.54

$

(1.07

)

Dividends per common share

$

0.22

$

0.22

$

0.22

$

0.22

$

0.22

$

0.88

$

0.88

(1) There were no common stock equivalents outstanding during the periods presented.

FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORPORATION and SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION
(Unaudited)

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

(Dollars in thousands)

2025

2025

2025

2025

2024

ASSETS

Cash and due from banks

$

126,076

$

142,929

$

150,123

$

271,912

$

152,574

Securities held-to-maturity:

Mortgage-backed securities

7,816

7,821

7,826

7,831

7,836

Other securities, net

42,364

42,688

43,005

43,319

43,649

Securities available for sale:

Mortgage-backed securities

821,938

906,270

828,756

879,566

911,636

Other securities

567,986

635,153

563,031

570,578

586,269

Loans held for sale

-

-

-

29,624

70,098

Loans

6,653,952

6,670,333

6,709,601

6,741,835

6,745,848

Allowance for credit losses

(42,802

)

(41,837

)

(41,247

)

(40,037

)

(40,152

)

Net loans

6,611,150

6,628,496

6,668,354

6,701,798

6,705,696

Interest and dividends receivable

59,436

60,044

59,607

61,510

62,036

Bank premises and equipment, net

17,734

17,073

18,145

18,181

17,852

Federal Home Loan Bank of New York stock

18,937

18,909

23,773

18,475

38,096

Bank owned life insurance

226,939

224,902

222,583

219,748

218,174

Goodwill

-

-

-

-

17,636

Core deposit intangibles

773

854

940

1,029

1,123

Right of use asset

53,118

47,761

49,759

43,870

45,800

Other assets

139,035

139,091

140,622

140,955

160,497

Total assets

$

8,693,302

$

8,871,991

$

8,776,524

$

9,008,396

$

9,038,972

LIABILITIES

Total deposits

$

7,311,742

$

7,415,528

$

7,289,352

$

7,718,218

$

7,178,933

Borrowed funds

484,653

492,457

600,171

421,542

916,054

Operating lease liability

53,842

48,253

50,102

44,385

46,443

Other liabilities

135,090

204,527

130,522

121,400

173,003

Total liabilities

7,985,327

8,160,765

8,070,147

8,305,545

8,314,433

STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

Preferred stock (5,000,000 shares authorized; none issued)

-

-

-

-

-

Common stock ($0.01 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized)

387

387

387

387

387

Additional paid-in capital

326,613

325,809

325,162

324,290

326,671

Retained earnings

480,376

483,936

481,077

474,472

492,003

Treasury stock

(98,948

)

(98,948

)

(98,985

)

(98,993

)

(101,655

)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of taxes

(453

)

42

(1,264

)

2,695

7,133

Total stockholders' equity

707,975

711,226

706,377

702,851

724,539

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

8,693,302

$

8,871,991

$

8,776,524

$

9,008,396

$

9,038,972

(In thousands)

Issued shares

38,678

38,678

38,678

38,678

34,088

Outstanding shares

33,778

33,778

33,777

33,777

33,659

Treasury shares

4,900

4,900

4,901

4,901

429

FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORPORATION and SUBSIDIARIES
AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS
(Unaudited)

For the three months ended

For the year ended

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

December 31,

December 31,

(In thousands)

2025

2025

2025

2025

2024

2025

2024

Interest-earning Assets:

Loans held for sale

$

-

$

-

$

24,708

$

64,085

$

762

$

21,962

$

192

Mortgage loans, net

5,197,256

5,193,430

5,260,610

5,261,261

5,358,490

5,227,869

5,346,975

Commercial Business loans, net

1,394,443

1,401,607

1,417,884

1,410,661

1,421,778

1,406,092

1,420,424

Total loans, net

6,591,699

6,595,037

6,678,494

6,671,922

6,780,268

6,633,961

6,767,399

Mortgage-backed securities

882,501

832,514

863,573

895,097

919,587

868,288

765,700

Other taxable securities, net

585,285

536,314

573,730

585,219

652,755

570,045

655,428

Other tax-exempt securities

42,843

43,168

43,489

43,813

64,531

43,325

65,245

Total securities, net

1,510,629

1,411,996

1,480,792

1,524,129

1,636,873

1,481,658

1,486,373

Interest-earning deposits and federal funds sold

211,258

174,549

218,588

208,777

169,579

203,221

218,829

Total interest-earning assets

8,313,586

8,181,582

8,402,582

8,468,913

8,587,482

8,340,802

8,472,793

Other assets

532,886

520,645

515,493

546,967

484,397

528,936

481,698

Total assets

$

8,846,472

$

8,702,227

$

8,918,075

$

9,015,880

$

9,071,879

$

8,869,738

$

8,954,491

Interest-bearing Liabilities:

Deposits:

Savings accounts

$

92,836

$

92,068

$

94,884

$

98,224

$

99,669

$

94,482

$

102,843

NOW accounts

2,223,337

2,154,978

2,388,559

2,215,683

2,024,600

2,245,412

1,965,774

Money market accounts

1,781,888

1,677,996

1,665,625

1,716,358

1,686,614

1,710,557

1,699,869

Certificate of deposit accounts

2,331,079

2,445,173

2,477,716

2,596,714

2,681,742

2,461,895

2,604,817

Total due to depositors

6,429,140

6,370,215

6,626,784

6,626,979

6,492,625

6,512,346

6,373,303

Mortgagors' escrow accounts

96,853

81,501

104,761

78,655

87,120

90,468

82,095

Total interest-bearing deposits

6,525,993

6,451,716

6,731,545

6,705,634

6,579,745

6,602,813

6,455,397

Borrowings

447,237

471,924

444,854

555,466

759,962

479,552

795,348

Total interest-bearing liabilities

6,973,230

6,923,640

7,176,399

7,261,100

7,339,707

7,082,365

7,250,745

Noninterest-bearing demand deposits

970,677

893,831

875,535

855,322

869,759

899,144

843,151

Other liabilities

183,838

172,156

156,302

167,866

188,825

170,090

189,808

Total liabilities

8,127,745

7,989,627

8,208,236

8,284,288

8,398,291

8,151,599

8,283,705

Equity

718,727

712,600

709,839

731,592

673,588

718,139

670,786

Total liabilities and equity

$

8,846,472

$

8,702,227

$

8,918,075

$

9,015,880

$

9,071,879

$

8,869,738

$

8,954,491

Net interest-earning assets

$

1,340,356

$

1,257,942

$

1,226,183

$

1,207,813

$

1,247,775

$

1,258,436

$

1,222,047

FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORPORATION and SUBSIDIARIES
NET INTEREST INCOME AND NET INTEREST MARGIN
(Unaudited)

For the three months ended

For the year ended

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

December 31,

December 31,

(Dollars in thousands)

2025

2025

2025

2025

2024

2025

2024

Interest Income:

Loans held for sale

$

-

$

-

$

247

$

664

$

7

$

911

$

7

Mortgage loans, net

74,181

74,149

74,240

72,391

73,252

294,961

291,437

Commercial Business loans, net

20,243

20,821

20,518

19,977

20,852

81,559

84,134

Total loans, net

94,424

94,970

94,758

92,368

94,104

376,520

375,571

Mortgage-backed securities

11,857

11,513

11,709

12,528

13,884

47,607

37,485

Other taxable securities, net

7,280

7,939

8,143

8,553

9,887

31,915

40,230

Other tax-exempt securities

457

458

458

456

469

1,829

1,887

Total securities, net

19,594

19,910

20,310

21,537

24,240

81,351

79,602

Interest-earning deposits and federal funds sold

1,900

1,685

2,183

2,063

1,787

7,831

10,578

Total interest-earning assets

115,918

116,565

117,498

116,632

120,138

466,613

465,758

Interest Expense:

Deposits:

Savings accounts

$

93

$

94

$

98

$

110

$

113

$

395

$

472

NOW accounts

18,401

18,808

21,111

18,915

18,390

77,235

75,683

Money market accounts

15,719

15,390

15,323

15,372

15,909

61,804

67,992

Certificate of deposit accounts

20,904

22,766

22,443

22,710

25,258

88,823

100,235

Total due to depositors

55,117

57,058

58,975

57,107

59,670

228,257

244,382

Mortgagors' escrow accounts

62

79

62

67

58

270

254

Total interest-bearing deposits

55,179

57,137

59,037

57,174

59,728

228,527

244,636

Borrowings

5,137

5,504

5,156

6,373

9,077

22,170

38,715

Total interest-bearing liabilities

60,316

62,641

64,193

63,547

68,805

250,697

283,351

Net interest income- tax equivalent

$

55,602

$

53,924

$

53,305

$

53,085

$

51,333

$

215,916

$

182,407

Included in net interest income above:

Episodic items (1)

$

1,442

$

1,498

$

878

$

294

$

648

$

4,112

$

3,592

Net gains/(losses) from fair value adjustments on hedges included in net interest income

42

94

64

56

2,911

256

3,455

Purchase accounting adjustments

161

191

257

252

191

861

799

Interest-earning Assets Yields:

Loans held for sale

-

%

-

%

4.00

%

4.14

%

3.67

%

4.15

%

3.65

%
Mortgage loans, net

5.71

5.71

5.64

5.50

5.47

5.64

5.45

Commercial Business loans, net

5.81

5.94

5.79

5.66

5.87

5.80

5.92

Total loans, net

5.73

5.76

5.68

5.54

5.55

5.68

5.55

Mortgage-backed securities

5.37

5.53

5.42

5.60

6.04

5.48

4.90

Other taxable securities, net

4.98

5.92

5.68

5.85

6.06

5.60

6.14

Other tax-exempt securities (2)

4.27

4.24

4.21

4.16

2.91

4.22

2.89

Total securities, net

5.19

5.64

5.49

5.65

5.92

5.49

5.36

Interest-earning deposits and federal funds sold

3.60

3.86

3.99

3.95

4.22

3.85

4.83

Total interest-earning assets (1)

5.58

%

5.70

%

5.59

%

5.51

%

5.60

%

5.59

%

5.50

%
Interest-bearing Liabilities Yields:

Deposits:

Savings accounts

0.40

%

0.41

%

0.41

%

0.45

%

0.45

%

0.42

%

0.46

%
NOW accounts

3.31

3.49

3.54

3.41

3.63

3.44

3.85

Money market accounts

3.53

3.67

3.68

3.58

3.77

3.61

4.00

Certificate of deposit accounts

3.59

3.72

3.62

3.50

3.77

3.61

3.85

Total due to depositors

3.43

3.58

3.56

3.45

3.68

3.50

3.83

Mortgagors' escrow accounts

0.26

0.39

0.24

0.34

0.27

0.30

0.31

Total interest-bearing deposits

3.38

3.54

3.51

3.41

3.63

3.46

3.79

Borrowings

4.59

4.67

4.64

4.59

4.78

4.62

4.87

Total interest-bearing liabilities

3.46

%

3.62

%

3.58

%

3.50

%

3.75

%

3.54

%

3.91

%
Net interest rate spread (tax equivalent) (1)

2.12

%

2.08

%

2.01

%

2.01

%

1.85

%

2.05

%

1.59

%
Net interest margin (tax equivalent) (1)

2.68

%

2.64

%

2.54

%

2.51

%

2.39

%

2.59

%

2.15

%
Ratio of interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities

1.19

X

1.18

X

1.17

X

1.17

X

1.17

X

1.18

X

1.17

X

(1) Episodic items include prepayment penalty income, net reversals and recovered interest from nonaccrual and delinquent loans, and swap terminations fees.
(2) Yields are calculated on the tax equivalent basis using the statutory federal income tax rate of 21% for the periods presented.

FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORPORATION and SUBSIDIARIES
DEPOSIT and LOAN COMPOSITION
(Unaudited)

Deposit Composition

4Q25 vs.

4Q25 vs.

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

3Q25

4Q24

(Dollars in thousands)

2025

2025

2025

2025

2024

% Change

% Change

Noninterest bearing

$

969,287

$

964,767

$

899,602

$

863,714

$

836,545

0.5

%

15.9

%

Interest bearing:

Certificate of deposit accounts

2,288,844

2,419,039

2,452,624

2,592,026

2,650,164

(5.4

)

(13.6

)

Savings accounts

93,752

91,089

92,699

97,624

98,964

2.9

(5.3

)

Money market accounts

1,791,616

1,714,184

1,601,948

1,681,608

1,686,109

4.5

6.3

NOW accounts

2,108,653

2,143,752

2,174,124

2,393,482

1,854,069

(1.6

)

13.7

Total interest-bearing deposits

6,282,865

6,368,064

6,321,395

6,764,740

6,289,306

(1.3

)

(0.1

)

Total due to depositors

7,252,152

7,332,831

7,220,997

7,628,454

7,125,851

(1.1

)

1.8

Mortgagors' escrow deposits

59,590

82,697

68,355

89,764

53,082

(27.9

)

12.3

Total deposits

$

7,311,742

$

7,415,528

$

7,289,352

$

7,718,218

$

7,178,933

(1.4

)%

1.8

%

Loan Composition

4Q25 vs.

4Q25 vs.

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

3Q25

4Q24

(Dollars in thousands)

2025

2025

2025

2025

2024

% Change

% Change

Multifamily residential

$

2,382,828

$

2,442,555

$

2,487,610

$

2,531,628

$

2,527,222

(2.4

)%

(5.7

)%

Commercial real estate

1,993,018

1,960,009

1,987,523

1,953,710

1,973,124

1.7

1.0

One-to-four family ??? mixed use property

476,423

482,933

493,846

501,562

511,222

(1.3

)

(6.8

)

One-to-four family ??? residential

319,353

335,592

258,608

269,492

244,282

(4.8

)

30.7

Construction

54,821

51,638

46,798

63,474

60,399

6.2

(9.2

)

Mortgage loans

5,226,443

5,272,727

5,274,385

5,319,866

5,316,249

(0.9

)

(1.7

)

Small Business Administration

17,523

11,439

15,473

14,713

19,925

53.2

(12.1

)

Commercial business and other

1,395,853

1,372,598

1,407,792

1,396,597

1,401,602

1.7

(0.4

)

Commercial Business loans

1,413,376

1,384,037

1,423,265

1,411,310

1,421,527

2.1

(0.6

)

Gross loans

6,639,819

6,656,764

6,697,650

6,731,176

6,737,776

(0.3

)

(1.5

)

Net unamortized (premiums) and unearned loan (cost) fees (1)

14,133

13,569

11,951

10,659

8,072

4.2

75.1

Allowance for credit losses

(42,802

)

(41,837

)

(41,247

)

(40,037

)

(40,152

)

2.3

6.6

Net loans

$

6,611,150

$

6,628,496

$

6,668,354

$

6,701,798

$

6,705,696

(0.3

)%

(1.4

)%

(1) Includes $2.0 million, $2.1 million, $2.3 million, $2.6 million, and $2.8 million of purchase accounting unamortized discount resulting from the acquisition of Empire Bancorp at December 31,205, September 30, 2025, June 30, 2025, March 31, 2025, and December 31, 2024, respectively.

FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORPORATION and SUBSIDIARIES
LOAN CLOSINGS and RATES
(Unaudited)

Loan Closings

For the three months ended

For the year ended

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

December 31,

December 31,

(In thousands)

2025

2025

2025

2025

2024

2025

2024

Multifamily residential

$

16,559

$

17,674

$

8,546

$

21,183

$

25,232

$

63,962

$

115,531

Commercial real estate

90,035

40,199

57,533

22,916

75,285

210,683

162,611

One-to-four family - mixed use property

7,553

3,580

3,039

1,842

6,622

16,014

17,061

One-to-four family - residential

1,174

86,589

411

35,206

739

123,380

55,672

Construction

3,184

4,839

2,469

3,275

9,338

13,767

20,890

Mortgage loans

118,505

152,881

71,998

84,422

117,216

427,806

371,765

Small Business Administration

6,391

528

2,457

1,250

1,368

10,626

7,298

Commercial business and other

136,486

99,351

84,721

88,404

106,580

408,962

319,144

Commercial Business loans

142,877

99,879

87,178

89,654

107,948

419,588

326,442

Total Closings

$

261,382

$

252,760

$

159,176

$

174,076

$

225,164

$

847,394

$

698,207

Weighted Average Rate on Loan Closings

For the three months ended

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

Loan type

2025

2025

2025

2025

2024

Mortgage loans

6.18

%

6.44

%

6.87

%

6.68

%

7.12

%

Commercial Business loans

6.67

7.14

7.25

7.28

7.45

Total loans

6.45

%

6.72

%

7.08

%

6.99

%

7.28

%

FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORPORATION and SUBSIDIARIES
ASSET QUALITY
(Unaudited)

Allowance for Credit Losses

For the three months ended

For the year ended

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

December 31,

December 31,

(Dollars in thousands)

2025

2025

2025

2025

2024

2025

2024

Allowance for credit losses - loans

Beginning balances

$

41,837

$

41,247

$

40,037

$

40,152

$

40,342

$

40,152

$

40,161

Net loan charge-off (recoveries):

Multifamily residential

834

372

1,677

4

(1

)

2,887

(2

)

Commercial real estate

-

1,275

72

-

421

1,347

421

One-to-four family - mixed-use property

35

20

-

-

-

55

(2

)

One-to-four family - residential

-

-

-

-

(41

)

-

(88

)

Small Business Administration

-

271

(4

)

(40

)

(4

)

227

(101

)

Taxi medallion

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Commercial business and other

914

(848

)

804

4,463

4,361

5,333

7,456

Total net loan charge-offs (recoveries)

1,783

1,090

2,549

4,427

4,736

9,849

7,684

Provision (benefit) for loan losses

2,748

1,680

3,759

4,312

4,546

12,499

7,675

Ending balance

$

42,802

$

41,837

$

41,247

$

40,037

$

40,152

$

42,802

$

40,152

Gross charge-offs

$

2,051

$

2,024

$

2,857

$

4,471

$

4,790

$

11,403

$

7,969

Gross recoveries

268

934

308

44

54

1,554

285

Allowance for credit losses - loans to gross loans

0.64

%

0.63

%

0.62

%

0.59

%

0.60

%

0.64

%

0.60

%

Net loan charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans

0.11

0.07

0.15

0.27

0.28

0.15

0.11

Nonperforming Assets

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

(Dollars in thousands)

2025

2025

2025

2025

2024

Nonaccrual Loans:

Multifamily residential

10,214

12,970

12,364

25,952

11,031

Commercial real estate

21,786

21,786

23,481

6,703

6,283

One-to-four family - mixed-use property

236

-

422

426

116

One-to-four family - residential

1,838

1,351

2,277

1,225

1,428

Small Business Administration

554

554

2,445

2,445

2,445

Commercial business and other

6,936

8,190

8,258

9,512

12,015

Total Nonaccrual loans

41,564

44,851

49,247

46,263

33,318

Total Nonperforming Loans (NPLs)

41,564

44,851

49,247

46,263

33,318

Total Nonaccrual Securities

17,261

17,278

16,878

18,000

18,000

Total Nonperforming Assets

$

58,825

$

62,129

$

66,125

$

64,263

$

51,318

Nonperforming Assets to Total Assets

0.68

%

0.70

%

0.75

%

0.71

%

0.57

%

Allowance for Credit Losses to NPLs

103.0

%

93.3

%

83.8

%

86.5

%

120.5

%

FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORPORATION and SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP EARNINGS (LOSS) and CORE EARNINGS

Non-cash Fair Value Adjustments to GAAP Earnings (Loss)

The variance in GAAP earnings (loss) and core earnings is partly driven by the impact of non-cash net gains and losses from fair value adjustments. These fair value adjustments relate primarily to borrowings carried at fair value under the fair value option.

Core Net Income, Core Diluted EPS, Core ROAE, Core ROAA, Pre-provision Pre-tax Net Revenue, Core Net Interest Income FTE, Core Net Interest Margin FTE, Core Interest Income and Yield on Total Loans, Core Noninterest Income, Core Noninterest Expense and Tangible Book Value per common share are each non-GAAP measures used in this release. A reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures appears below in tabular form. The Company believes that these measures are useful for both investors and management to understand the effects of certain interest and noninterest items and provide an alternative view of the Company's performance over time and in comparison, to the Company's competitors. These measures should not be viewed as a substitute for net income. The Company believes that tangible book value per common share is useful for both investors and management as this measure is commonly used by financial institutions, regulators, and investors to measure the capital adequacy of financial institutions. The Company believes these measures facilitate comparison of the quality and composition of the Company's capital over time and in comparison, to its competitors. These measures should not be viewed as a substitute for total shareholders' equity.

These non-GAAP measures have inherent limitations, are not required to be uniformly applied and are not audited. They should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of results reported under GAAP. These non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies.

FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORPORATION and SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP EARNINGS (LOSS) and CORE EARNINGS
(Unaudited)

For the three months ended

For the year ended

(Dollars in thousands,

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

December 31,

December 31,

except per share data)

2025

2025

2025

2025

2024

2025

2024

GAAP income (loss) before income taxes

$

7,836

$

13,678

$

18,936

$

(5,931

)

$

(71,857

)

$

34,519

$

(48,267

)

Net (gain) loss from fair value adjustments (Noninterest income (loss))

1,985

1,831

(1,656

)

152

1,136

2,312

939

Net (gain) loss on sale of securities (Noninterest income (loss))

(47

)

(661

)

-

-

72,315

(708

)

72,315

Life insurance proceeds (Noninterest income (loss))

-

-

-

-

(284

)

-

(285

)

Valuation allowance on loans transferred to held for sale (Noninterest income (loss))

-

-

(2,590

)

194

3,836

(2,396

)

3,836

Net (gain) loss from fair value adjustments on hedges (Net interest income)

(42

)

(94

)

(64

)

(56

)

(2,911

)

(256

)

(3,455

)

Prepayment penalty on borrowings (Noninterest expense)

-

-

-

-

2,572

-

2,572

Net amortization of purchase accounting adjustments and intangibles (Various)

(88

)

(113

)

(176

)

(167

)

(101

)

(544

)

(417

)

Impairment of goodwill (Noninterest expense)

-

-

-

17,636

-

17,636

-

Miscellaneous expense (Noninterest expense)

19

1,053

395

(1

)

218

1,466

722

Non-deductible miscellaneous expense (Noninterest expense)

4,836

-

-

-

-

4,836

-

Core income before taxes

14,499

15,694

14,845

11,827

4,924

56,865

27,960

Provision for core income taxes

3,581

3,737

3,683

3,896

715

14,897

6,260

Core net income

$

10,918

$

11,957

$

11,162

$

7,931

$

4,209

$

41,968

$

21,700

GAAP diluted earnings (loss) per common share

$

0.12

$

0.30

$

0.41

$

(0.29

)

$

(1.64

)

$

0.54

$

(1.07

)

Net (gain) loss from fair value adjustments, net of tax

0.03

0.04

(0.04

)

-

0.03

0.04

0.02

Net (gain) loss on sale of securities, net of tax

0.01

(0.01

)

-

-

1.65

-

1.68

Life insurance proceeds

-

-