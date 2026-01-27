Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 28.01.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
1 Billion Dollar reichen nicht: Europas kritisches Rohstoffproblem
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 694101 | ISIN: US20343A1016 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
COMMUNITY BANCORP INC VERMONT Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
COMMUNITY BANCORP INC VERMONT 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESS Newswire
27.01.2026 23:50 Uhr
78 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Community Bancorp. Inc Vermont: Community Bancorp. Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Financial Results

DERBY, VT / ACCESS Newswire / January 27, 2026 / Community Bancorp. (OTCQX:CMTV), the parent company of Community National Bank (the "Bank"), reported consolidated earnings for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2025, of $4.6 million or $0.83 per share, an increase of $536,850 or 13.10% compared to $4.1 million or $0.73 per share reported for the fourth quarter of 2024. Full year earnings for 2025 were $17 million or $3.01 per share, compared to $12.8 million or $2.28 per share for the prior year period, a significant increase of $4.2 million or 32.93%. On a per share basis, earnings increased 13.70% in the 2025 fourth quarter to $0.83 per share compared to the prior year period; on an annual basis, earnings per share of $3.01 increased 32.02% year-over-year.

Full Year 2025 and Fourth Quarter 2025 Financial Highlights and Key Performance Indicators (KPIs):

(Unaudited)

Year Ended

Quarter Ended

December 31, 2025

December 31, 2025

Return on average assets

1.41

%

1.49

%

Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue return on average assets (1)

1.81

%

1.91

%

Return on average shareholders' equity

16.04

%

16.37

%

Net Interest Margin

3.68

%

3.81

%

Efficiency Ratio

57.0

%

56.5

%

Noninterest expense to average assets

2.25

%

2.32

%

Net loan (recoveries) charge-offs as a percentage of average loans

0.04

%

0.04

%

Dividend payout

32.55

%

30.21

%

Fully diluted tangible book value per common share (1)

$

18.29

$

18.29

Total capital to risk-weighted assets (2)

15.20

%

15.20

%

Total common equity tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets (2)

13.95

%

13.95

%

Tier I Capital to Average Assets (2)

10.28

%

9.90

%

Tangible common equity to tangible assets (1)

8.00

%

8.00

%

Earnings per common share

$

3.01

$

0.83

Weighted average number of common shares
used in computing earnings per share

5,602,905

5,586,738

  1. Refer to the "Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures" section of this document for additional detail.

  2. Represents Bank-only ratios. Current period capital ratios are preliminary subject to finalization of the Bank's December 31, 2025 FDIC Call Report.

Total assets for the Company at December 31, 2025, were $1.29 billion, an increase of $38.6 million from year end 2024, a 3.09% year-over-year increase. Contributing to the Company's year-over-year growth in assets was growth in the Company's gross loan portfolio of $37 million, or 4.02%, compared to year end 2024 as well as an increase in cash of $17 million or 15.43%. Deposit balances increased $69 million, or 6.89%, compared to the same period in 2024. The year-over-year loan growth was primarily funded by a combination of cash, maturities of securities, as well as an increase in core and brokered deposits.

The Company's securities portfolio totaled $144 million as of December 31, 2025, a 9.50% decrease compared to $160 million as of December 31, 2024. As stated above, the cashflow from maturing securities was used to fund loan growth during the year. The portfolio is classified as available-for-sale and is required to be reported at fair market value with the unrealized loss, net of a deferred tax adjustment, as an adjustment to total equity. Such unrealized losses reflect the interest rate environment, as current rates remain below the coupon rates on the securities, resulting in a fair market value lower than current book values. As of December 31, 2025, the adjustment to equity was $9.6 million, representing an improvement of $6.2 million from the adjustment to equity of $15.8 million as of December 31, 2024.

Total net interest income for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2025, increased $1.5 million, or 15.98%, to $11 million, compared to $9.5 million for the same quarter in 2024. The year-over-year improvement reflects an increase of $1.2 million, or 9.26%, in interest and fees on loans due to strong loan growth and higher yields, offset by only slightly higher interest expense on deposits of $116,985, or 2.93%, and on repurchase agreements of $25,104, or 11.10%. Net interest income for the year ended December 31, 2025, increased $6.2 million or 18.03%, to $40.9 million, compared to $34.6 million for the year ended December 31, 2024, reflecting the same trends.

The provision for credit losses for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2025, was $382,807, compared to $27,504 for the same period in 2024. The charge off of a commercial loan in the amount of $299 thousand in the fourth quarter of 2025 resulted in net charge offs for the quarter of $296,594. This compares to net charge offs of $1,284 for the fourth quarter of 2024, due to a recovery of a loan previously charged off earlier in 2024. The recovery in 2024 resulted in a lower provision for the fourth quarter. The year-to-date provision for credit losses was $1.4 million, compared to $1.1 million for the same period in 2024. The $240,250 year-over-year increase was driven partly by the charge off of a commercial loan in 2025. The provision for credit losses for December 31, 2025, was determined under Accounting Standard No. 2016-13, Measurement of Credit Losses on Financial Instruments, commonly referenced as the Current Expected Credit Losses, or CECL.

Total non-interest income for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2025, of $2.2 million increased $407,715, or 23.04%, compared to $1.8 million for the same period in 2024. Total non-interest income for the year ended December 31, 2025, grew to $7.9 million, compared to $7.2 million for the year ended December 31, 2024, an increase of $727,089, or 10.12% year-over-year. Total non-interest expenses increased 13.19%, for the fourth quarter comparison period, and $1.5 million, or 6%, year-over-year.

Equity capital increased to $113.7 million, with a book value per share of $20.36, as of December 31, 2025, compared to equity capital of $98.0 million and a book value per share of $17.24 as of December 31, 2024. This change includes a decrease of $6.2 million in unrealized losses in the investment portfolio year-over-year, due to changing bond rates, which increased the fair market value of the investment portfolio. The unrealized loss position is considered temporary and does not impact the Company's regulatory capital ratios. In the fourth quarter of 2025, the Company completed the optional redemption of all fifteen of the Company's outstanding shares of its Series A Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock. The preferred stock value of $1,500,000 was included in the Company's equity capital as of December 31, 2024.

President and CEO Christopher Caldwell commented on the Company's results: "Our earnings for 2025 represent the strong performance of Community National Bank. Our strong earnings performance is a direct result of disciplined approaches to the loan and deposit sides of our balance sheet. At the same time, our renewed focus on the customer resulted in deeper relationships amidst economic uncertainty. We continue to keep our focus on credit quality, efficient use of capital, and maximizing shareholder return as proven by our tangible book value going up by 20% and earnings per share increasing by 32% year-over-year. As we announce our 2025 earnings results, I want to extend my gratitude to everyone who has contributed to another year of growth and progress for our Company. Thanks to our dedicated team and loyal stakeholders, we navigated an ever-changing economic environment, delivered solid financial performance, and remained steadfast in our commitment to customer service and our core values. As we embark on the celebration of the Community National Bank's 175th anniversary, and on behalf of the entire leadership team, I want to take this opportunity to thank our communities for their unwavering support. We are excited about the journey ahead and confident that, together, we will write the next successful chapter in our Company's story."

As previously announced, the Company declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.25 per share payable February 1, 2026, to shareholders of record as of January 15, 2026.

About Community Bancorp.

Community Bancorp. is the parent holding company for Community National Bank, headquartered in Derby, Vermont. Community National Bank is an independent bank that has been serving its communities since 1851, with retail banking offices located in Derby, Derby Line, Island Pond, Barton, Newport, Troy, St. Johnsbury, Montpelier, Barre, Lyndonville, Morrisville and Enosburg Falls as well as loan offices located in Burlington, Vermont and Lebanon, New Hampshire

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, including, without limitation, statements about the Company's financial condition, capital status, dividend payment practices, business outlook and affairs. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. They often include words like "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," and "intend" or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "would," "should," "could," or "may." Although these statements are based on management's current expectations and estimates, actual conditions, results, and events may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements, as they could be influenced by numerous factors which are unpredictable and outside the Company's control. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from such statements include, among others, the following: (1) general national or regional economic conditions, national fiscal or monetary policies, or national or international tariff or trade conditions result in a deterioration of the credit quality of our loan portfolio or diminished demand for the Company's products and services; (2) changes in laws or government rules, or the way in which courts interpret those laws or rules, adversely affect the financial industry generally or the Company's business in particular, or may impose additional costs and regulatory requirements; (3) interest rates change in such a way as to reduce the Company's interest margins and its funding sources; and (4) competitive pressures increase among financial services providers in the Company's northern New England market area or in the financial services industry generally, including pressures from nonbank financial service providers, from increasing consolidation and integration of financial service providers and from changes in technology and delivery systems, and other factors that are listed from time to time in our financial filings with the SEC, including our Forms 10Q and 10K. The Company cautions you not to rely unduly on forward-looking statements because the assumptions, beliefs, expectations, and projections about future events may, and often do, differ materially from actual results or events. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as to the date on which it is made, and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect developments occurring after the statement is made, except as otherwise required by law.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to evaluating the Company's results of operations in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("GAAP"), management supplements this evaluation with certain non-GAAP financial measures such as pre-tax, pre-provision income; fully diluted tangible book value per common share and tangible common equity to tangible assets. Management believe these non-GAAP financial measures help investors better understand the Company's operating performance and trends and allow for better performance comparisons to other financial institutions. In addition, these non-GAAP financial measures remove the impact of unusual items that may obscure trends in the Company's underlying performance. These disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for GAAP operating results, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other financial institutions. Reconciliations to the comparable GAAP financial measures can be found at the end of this document.

Community Bancorp. And Subsidiary
Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited)

December 31,

December 31,

2025

2024

Assets

Cash and due from banks

$

11,802,391

$

9,875,427

Federal funds sold and overnight deposits

116,259,370

101,064,775

Total cash and cash equivalents

128,061,761

110,940,202

Securities available-for-sale (amortized cost $156,694,754
and $179,668,079 at 12/31/25 and 12/31/24, respectively

144,528,758

159,697,420

Restricted equity securities, at cost

2,933,050

2,629,350

Loans held-for-sale

138,000

0

Loans

965,285,662

927,940,805

Allowance for credit losses

(10,864,983

)

(9,810,212

)

Deferred net loan costs

786,604

648,695

Net loans

955,207,283

918,779,288

Bank premises and equipment, net

12,090,886

12,072,985

Accrued interest receivable

4,607,975

4,472,474

Bank owned life insurance

5,398,085

5,318,354

Goodwill

11,574,269

11,574,269

Other real estate owned

319,019

0

Other assets

22,699,860

23,445,787

Total assets

$

1,287,558,946

$

1,248,930,129

Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

Liabilities

Deposits:

Demand, non-interest bearing

$

218,842,543

$

197,697,470

Interest-bearing transaction accounts

299,636,739

304,212,085

Money market funds

187,132,921

169,533,067

Savings

142,543,291

142,925,828

Time deposits, $250,000 and over

46,913,997

42,637,716

Other time deposits

175,598,510

144,638,592

Total deposits

1,070,668,001

1,001,644,758

Repurchase agreements

41,498,171

48,943,996

Borrowed funds

35,975,022

72,600,000

Junior subordinated debentures

12,887,000

12,887,000

Accrued interest and other liabilities

12,843,774

14,806,170

Total liabilities

1,173,871,968

1,150,881,924

Shareholders' Equity

Preferred stock, 1,000,000 shares authorized, 0 shares issued and outstanding at 12/31/25, 15 shares issued at 12/31/24 ($100,000 liquidation value, per share)

0

1,500,000

Common stock - $2.50 par value; 15,000,000 shares authorized, 5,882,266 and 5,809,035 shares issued at December 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively

14,705,665

14,522,588

Additional paid-in capital

40,076,561

38,801,755

Retained earnings

73,021,908

61,623,460

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(9,611,137

)

(15,776,821

)

Less: treasury stock, at cost; 299,339 shares at 12/31/25 and 210,101
shares at 12/31/24

(4,506,019

)

(2,622,777

)

Total shareholders' equity

113,686,978

98,048,205

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

1,287,558,946

$

1,248,930,129

Book value per common share outstanding

$

20.36

$

17.24

Community Bancorp. and Subsidiary
Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited)

Quarter Ended

Quarter Ended

December 31, 2025

December 31, 2024

Interest income

Interest and fees on loans

$

14,356,093

$

13,139,494

Interest on taxable debt securities

866,904

846,912

Interest on tax-exempt debt securities

80,411

80,411

Dividends

62,229

58,463

Interest on federal funds sold and overnight deposits

722,240

851,445

Total interest income

16,087,877

14,976,725

Interest expense

Interest on deposits

4,115,633

3,998,648

Interest on borrowed funds

458,102

978,982

Interest on repurchase agreements

251,193

226,089

Interest on junior subordinated debentures

232,896

262,501

Total interest expense

5,057,824

5,466,220

Net interest income

11,030,053

9,510,505

Credit loss expense

382,807

27,504

Net interest income after credit loss expense

10,647,246

9,483,001

Non-interest income

Service fees

1,007,434

976,702

Income from sold loans

137,506

96,492

Other income from loans

506,816

314,561

Other income

525,176

381,462

Total non-interest income

2,176,932

1,769,217

Non-interest expense

Salaries and wages

2,632,661

2,248,000

Employee benefits

1,140,134

1,035,404

Occupancy expenses, net

716,581

638,943

Other expenses

2,751,093

2,474,370

Total non-interest expense

7,240,469

6,396,717

Income before income taxes

5,583,709

4,855,501

Income tax expense

947,746

756,388

Net income

$

4,635,963

$

4,099,113

Earnings per common share

$

0.83

$

0.73

Weighted average number of common shares
used in computing earnings per share

5,586,738

5,584,917

Dividends declared per common share

$

0.25

$

0.24

Community Bancorp. and Subsidiary
Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited)

Year Ended

Year Ended

December 31, 2025

December 31, 2024

Interest income

Interest and fees on loans

$

55,464,761

$

49,624,046

Interest on taxable debt securities

3,586,797

3,633,292

Interest on tax-exempt debt securities

321,646

321,645

Dividends

237,114

228,169

Interest on federal funds sold and overnight deposits

1,269,541

1,193,788

Total interest income

60,879,859

55,000,940

Interest expense

Interest on deposits

16,039,463

14,115,544

Interest on borrowed funds

1,936,830

4,358,437

Interest on repurchase agreements

1,069,965

797,002

Interest on junior subordinated debentures

959,692

1,098,590

Total interest expense

20,005,950

20,369,573

Net interest income

40,873,909

34,631,367

Credit loss expense

1,373,661

1,133,411

Net interest income after credit loss expense

39,500,248

33,497,956

Non-interest income

Service fees

3,866,744

3,811,141

Income from sold loans

405,978

370,360

Other income from loans

1,369,201

1,228,555

Other income

2,267,382

1,772,160

Total non-interest income

7,909,305

7,182,216

Non-interest expense

Salaries and wages

9,778,049

9,352,000

Employee benefits

4,174,297

3,875,597

Occupancy expenses, net

3,041,242

2,739,657

Other expenses

10,011,389

9,509,838

Total non-interest expense

27,004,977

25,477,092

Income before income taxes

20,404,576

15,203,080

Income tax expense

3,436,595

2,438,630

Net income

$

16,967,981

$

12,764,450

Earnings per common share

$

3.01

$

2.28

Weighted average number of common shares
used in computing earnings per share

5,602,905

5,553,052

Dividends declared per common share

$

0.98

$

0.94

Community Bancorp. and Subsidiary
Earnings Per Share ("EPS") (unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except share data)

For the Quarter Ended December 30,

For the Year Ended December 30,

2025

2024

2025

2024

(In thousands, except per share data)

Net income

$

4,636

$

4,099

$

16,968

$

12,764

Less: dividends to preferred shareholders

$

12

$

30

$

97

$

126

Net income available to common shareholders

$

4,624

$

4,069

$

16,871

$

12,639

Weighted average number of common shares used in computing earnings per share

5,586,738

5,584,917

5,602,905

5,553,052

Earnings per common share

$

0.83

$

0.73

$

3.01

$

2.28

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures
(unaudited)

Community Bancorp. and Subsidiary
(Dollars in thousands, except share data)

As of

December 31, 2025

September 30, 2025

June 30, 2025

March 31, 2025

Computation of Fully Diluted Tangible Book Value per Common Share

Total shareholders' equity

$

113,687

$

111,880

$

106,343

$

102,905

Less:

Preferred Stock

-

$

1,500

$

1,500

$

1,500

Common shareholders' equity

$

113,687

$

110,380

$

104,843

$

101,405

Less:

Goodwill

$

11,574

$

11,574

$

11,574

$

11,574

Other Intangibles

-

-

-

-

Tangible common shareholders' equity

$

102,113

$

98,806

$

93,269

$

89,831

Common shares issued and outstanding

5,582,867

5,619,491

5,608,914

5,618,168

Fully Diluted Tangible Book Value per Common Share

$

18.29

$

17.58

$

16.63

$

15.99

As of

December 31, 2025

September 30, 2025

June 30, 2025

March 31, 2025

Computation of Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets

Common Equity

$

113,687

$

110,380

$

104,843

$

101,405

Less:

Goodwill

$

11,574

$

11,574

$

11,574

$

11,574

Other Intangibles

-

-

-

-

Tangible Common Equity

$

102,113

$

98,806

$

93,269

$

89,831

Total Assets

$

1,287,559

$

1,226,171

$

1,166,586

$

1,187,857

Less:

Goodwill

$

11,574

$

11,574

$

11,574

$

11,574

Other Intangibles

-

-

-

-

Tangible Assets

$

1,275,985

$

1,214,597

$

1,155,012

$

1,176,283

Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets

8.00

%

8.13

%

8.08

%

7.64

%

For more information, contact:
Investor Relations
ir@communitynationalbank.com

SOURCE: Community Bancorp. Inc Vermont



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/community-bancorp.-reports-fourth-quarter-and-full-year-2025-financi-1131047

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
Gold & Silber auf Rekordjagd
Kaum eine Entwicklung war 2025 so eindrucksvoll wie der Höhenflug der Edelmetalle. Allen voran Silber: Angetrieben von einem strukturellen Angebotsdefizit, explodierte der Preis und übertrumpfte dabei den „großen Bruder“ Gold. Die Nachfrage aus dem Investmentsektor zieht weiter an, und ein Preisziel von 100 US-Dollar rückt in greifbare Nähe.

Auch Gold markierte neue Meilensteine. Mit dem Durchbruch über 3.000 und 4.000 US-Dollar pro Unze hat sich der übergeordnete Aufwärtstrend eindrucksvoll bestätigt. Rücksetzer bleiben möglich, doch der nächste Zielbereich bei 5.000 US-Dollar ist charttechnisch fest im Blick. Die fundamentalen Treiber sind intakt, eine nachhaltige Trendwende aktuell nicht in Sicht.

Für Anlegerinnen und Anleger bedeutet das: Jetzt ist die Zeit, um gezielt auf starke Produzenten zu setzen. In unserem neuen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Gold- und Silberaktien vor, die trotz Rallye weiter attraktives Potenzial bieten, mit robusten Fundamentaldaten und starken Projekten in aussichtsreichen Regionen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern und von der nächsten Welle im Edelmetall-Boom profitieren!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.