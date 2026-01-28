Patient Safety Movement Foundation Announces Dr. Jill Biden as Keynote Speaker at the 12th Annual World Patient Safety, Science & Technology Summit

DANA POINT, CA AND IRVINE, CA / ACCESS Newswire / January 27, 2026 / The Patient Safety Movement Foundation (PSMF) today announced that Dr. Jill Biden, former First Lady of the United States and longtime advocate for patients, families, and healthcare workers, will serve as the Keynote Speaker at the upcoming 12th Annual World Patient Safety, Science & Technology Summit, to be held at the Laguna Cliffs Marriott Resort & Spa in Dana Point, California on February 27, 2026.

Global leaders in patient safety, healthcare quality, science, technology, and public policy will convene at the Summit to address the most pressing challenges impacting patient and workforce safety worldwide. PSMF's annual convening builds on more than a decade of progress toward its mission of eliminating preventable harm in healthcare.

Dr. Biden's keynote will underscore the importance of supporting patients and their families through research, innovation, and collaboration. As First Lady, Dr. Biden championed the Biden Cancer Moonshot, an initiative that President Biden reignited to drive historic progress to reduce cancer deaths and improve the experience of people facing cancer. In addition, Dr. Biden led the White House Initiative on Women's Health Research, a first-of-its-kind effort to elevate and prioritize research and innovation in women's health.

"Dr. Jill Biden's lifelong commitment to advancing education, health and well-being aligns deeply with the mission of the Patient Safety Movement Foundation," said Joe Kiani, Founder of PSMF. "Her leadership has helped bring attention to the human and systemic factors that shape healthcare outcomes. We are honored to welcome her as our Keynote Speaker as we continue our work toward zero preventable harm."

In September 2023, President Biden's PCAST released a landmark report titled, A Transformational Effort on Patient Safety. Since the PCAST report was released, several Federal Agencies have begun implementing many of the report's recommendations.

The World Patient Safety, Science & Technology Summit will feature keynotes, panels, and discussions with internationally recognized leaders in patient safety, healthcare delivery, policy, and innovation. Sessions will focus on advancing evidence-based practices, leveraging AI, strengthening leadership accountability, and fostering a culture of safety across healthcare systems.

Since its inception, the Summit has served as a global platform for collaboration and action, bringing together stakeholders committed to improving patient safety through collaboration, transparency, learning, and shared responsibility in reducing preventable patient and healthcare worker harm.

To secure your seat please visit 12th Annual Summit.

PATIENT SAFETY MOVEMENT FOUNDATION

In 2012, Joe Kiani founded the non-profit Patient Safety Movement Foundation to eliminate preventable medical errors in healthcare. Working with patient safety experts from around the world, PSMF develops Actionable Evidence-Based Practices to address leading causes of patient harm. Hospitals are encouraged to make a formal commitment to ZERO preventable harm, and healthcare technology companies are asked to sign the Open Data Pledge to enable predictive Algorithms built on AI to identify risks before they result in harm.

CONTACT:

Megan Cuellar

mcuellar@interdependence.com

928-300-4431

SOURCE: Patient Safety Movement Foundation

PSMlogo

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/patient-safety-movement-foundation-announces-dr.-jill-biden-as-keynot-1131099