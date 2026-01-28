Anzeige
Mittwoch, 28.01.2026
1 Billion Dollar reichen nicht: Europas kritisches Rohstoffproblem
ACCESS Newswire
GT Holdings Corp.: GT Holdings Announces Results For Financial Year Ended September 30, 2025

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / January 27, 2026 / GT Holdings Corp. (the "Company"), a company based in Toronto, Ontario, today announced it has filed its audited consolidated financial statements (the "Financial Statements") for the twelve-month period ended September 30, 2025 (the "Reporting Period") and the twelve-month period ended September 30, 2024 (the "Prior Period").

For a summary of the financial results see the Selected Annual Financial Highlights set out below, as well as more detailed information contained in the Financial Statements and related management discussion and analysis, which are available on the Company's SEDAR+ page at www.sedarplus.com.

SELECTED ANNUAL FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

Selected annual financial information for the Company during the Reporting Period and the Prior Period included:

September 30, 2025

September 30, 2024

Total Revenue and other income (loss)

Revenue

Nil.

Nil.

Other Income / Other Losses

$

39

$

(892

)

Equity pickup from investments in associates

Nil.

Nil.

Change in realized/ unrealized gain (loss) from investments held at fair value through profit or loss.

$

(671,646

)

$

1,303,625

Earnings (loss) per share (Basic & Diluted)

$

(0.148

)

$

0.122

Total Assets

$

4,274,651

$

5,169,596

Total Liabilities

$

510,778

$

287,910

Distributions / Cash Dividends

Class A voting common shares

Nil.

Nil.

Class B non-voting common shares

Nil.

Nil.

ABOUT GT HOLDINGS CORP.

GT Holdings Corp. is a holding company that maintains the investment assets and liabilities spun-out of Globalive Technology Inc. on February 10, 2021. Globalive Technology Inc. was a software company and venture partner that focused on developing and investing in innovative solutions to disrupt traditional industries.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Simon Lockie
Chief Corporate Officer
1-647-977-2727
InvestorRelations@globalivetech.com

SOURCE: GT Holdings Corp.



