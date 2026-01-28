Arthur D. Little (ADL) today announced new leadership appointments in Asia, reinforcing its long-term commitment to the region and supporting the next phase of its growth strategy.

Effective 1 February 2026, Satoshi Ohara will assume the role of Asia Cluster Leader, overseeing ADL's activities across Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia and China. At the same time, Kensuke Sobue will become Head of Japan, leading the firm's operations and development in the Japanese market.

These appointments follow the planned transition of Yusuke Harada from his regional and Japan leadership responsibilities after more than a decade of exceptional service. Mr. Harada will continue to support Arthur D. Little during a transition period and will remain closely connected to the firm as Partner Emeritus.

In his new role, Satoshi Ohara, Managing Partner, will focus on strengthening collaboration across Asian markets and deepening integration with ADL's global platform. With more than 30 years of experience in strategic consulting, he has advised leading organizations across industries including healthcare, industrial goods, energy, technology, and financial services.

As Head of Japan, Kensuke Sobue, Partner, will lead ADL's continued development in one of its most important markets. He brings nearly 20 years of consulting experience across Japan and Southeast Asia, with deep expertise in corporate transformation, new business development, M&A, sustainability, and digital transformation. His focus will be on strengthening client impact, developing talent, and reinforcing ADL's premium positioning in Japan.

Under Yusuke Harada's leadership, ADL's presence in Japan and Southeast Asia expanded significantly, with strong and consistent performance over many years. He also played a central role in establishing and growing the firm's footprint across Southeast Asia, Korea and China, laying the foundations for today's Asia cluster.

ADL has been serving clients in Japan from its Tokyo office since 1978. With this strengthened leadership structure, the company is well positioned to accelerate growth in Asia, deepen collaboration across markets, and continue supporting clients with high-impact strategy and transformation services.

Ignacio Garcia Alves, Chairman and CEO of ADL, comments: "Asia is a key strategic region for Arthur D. Little, and these appointments ensure both continuity and renewed momentum. Satoshi and Kensuke bring deep experience, strong leadership, and a shared commitment to delivering lasting impact for our clients. We are also deeply grateful to Yusuke for his remarkable contribution to the firm and his continued support."

NOTES TO EDITORS

For further information, please visit www.adlittle.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260127558086/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact:

Cate Bonthuys

Catalyst Comms

+44 7715 817589

bonthuys.cate@adlittle.com