Tecnológico de Monterrey: IFE Conference 2026 brings together global leaders to drive innovation and technology for the future of education

Tecnológico de Monterrey Education Group, through the IFE Conference, reinforces the role of education as a strategic axis in the face of global disruption driven by new technologies.

In its twelfth edition, IFE Conference brings together more than 5,700 experts, academic leaders, and decision-makers from 46 countries to discuss the future of learning.

The 2026 edition underscores the need for collective action, bringing together more than 860 speakers to promote innovative educational models.



MONTERREY and NUEVO LEÓN, Mexico, Jan. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With the aim of designing strategies that respond to the needs of the future of education in Mexico and Latin America, Tecnológico de Monterrey's Institute for the Future of Education (IFE) inaugurated the twelfth edition of the IFE Conference 2026.

IFE is the Tecnológico de Monterrey Education Group's interdisciplinary research institute focused on educational innovation. On this occasion, the conference welcomes more than 5,700 participants from 46 countries and prioritizes the creation of dialogue spaces that enable the development of an educational agenda aligned with this historical moment, in the face of technological disruption driven by artificial intelligence.

During the opening ceremony, Juan Pablo Murra, Rector of Tecnológico de Monterrey, highlighted the importance of the active role of universities in addressing global challenges. "We need to see universities as sources of hope. Not a passive hope, but one built through action, dialogue, and shared learning," he commented. "Hope emerges when we see others create value, when we inspire one another, and when we choose to 'hope actively', that is, to instill in others the confidence and motivation to go out and transform a world that, today more than ever, needs us."

Michael Fung, Executive Director of IFE, noted that "in the face of a horizon full of challenges, universities have the responsibility to row together toward a more promising future. Academic collaboration and skills development are beacons of genuine hope: through education we can transform lives and build the society we need."

IFE Conference 2026 takes place from January 27 to 29 in the city of Monterrey, Mexico with an agenda of more than 500 activities, including keynote lectures, panels, specialized summits, selected presentations, hybrid events, and networking spaces, designed to promote international collaboration and the exchange of innovative knowledge.

The conference features the participation of more than 860 speakers from around the world, including: Robert J. Jones, President of the University of Washington; CHEE Yeow Meng, Provost of the Singapore University of Technology and Design (SUTD); Isabelle Hau, Executive Director of Stanford Accelerator for Learning; Michael Rao, President of Virginia Commonwealth University.

About Tecnológico de Monterrey

Tecnológico de Monterrey (http://www.tec.mx) is a private, non-profit university recognized for its academic excellence, educational innovation, and global vision. It was founded in 1943 and currently has a presence in 33 municipalities across 20 states in Mexico, with an enrollment of 60,000 undergraduate and graduate students, as well as more than 27,000 high school students. Accredited by SACSCOC since 1950. It is ranked #187 in the QS World University Rankings 2026 and #7 in Latin America according to the THE Latin America University Rankings 2024. It also stands out in global employability and entrepreneurship programs and is part of international networks such as APRU and U21. To view our Boilerplate, visit: https://tec.rs/Boilerplate

About the Institute for the Future of Education (IFE)

The Institute for the Future of Education (https://tec.mx/en/ife) is an interdisciplinary research institute of Tecnológico de Monterrey, whose mission is to improve the lives of millions of people by transforming higher education and lifelong learning worldwide. The Institute creates, disseminates, and applies research-based educational innovation to strengthen learning ecosystems and practices, engaging in a wide range of activities including research, educational technology entrepreneurship, consulting, impact projects, advocacy, and global community development.

