Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 27, 2026) - Benz Mining Corp (TSXV: BZ) (ASX: BNZ) ("Benz" or the "Company") is pleased to report results from the Icon trend within the Glenburgh Gold Project in Western Australia.
Figure 1. Icon - Tuxedo cross section looking east. The section is displayed using a ±150 m clipping window to appropriately represent the folded and plunging geometry of the mineralised system. Previous results released on 6 November 2024, 4 August 2025 and 20 August 2025. Current release in black highlight.
Benz CEO, Mark Lynch-Staunton, commented:
"Results from the latest drilling at Icon and Tuxedo continue to reinforce our view that this is a large, coherent mineralised system with genuine scale.
"At Tuxedo, our first pass step-out drilling has successfully extended mineralisation by more than 200 metres down-dip. This broad-spaced drilling was designed to test the limits of the system, and the results clearly demonstrate that mineralisation continues well beyond historical drilling. With this extension now defined, we are well positioned to move into more focused infill drilling to further build continuity and confidence.
"At Icon, infill drilling is delivering exactly what we want to see - improved continuity, increasing confidence in the system, and the emergence of high-grade zones within a broad mineralised envelope. These results continue to demonstrate the quality and robustness of the mineralisation.
"When considered together, Icon and Tuxedo sit within the same mineralised footprint and are increasingly shaping up as a single, large open-pit style system. The combined corridor now extends up to 400 metres wide, underlining the scale of the opportunity we are developing.
"With more than 3 kilometres of strike already defined and less than 30% tested to date, we are still in the early stages of unlocking the full potential of this system. Upcoming drilling will focus on expanding the footprint along strike and at depth, while continuing to infill and upgrade the higher-grade zones.
"Glenburgh is rapidly emerging as a genuinely large gold system, and each round of drilling continues to build scale, confidence and long-term value for shareholders."
Figure 2. Icon trend plan map with reported collar locations.
Icon-Tuxedo: A Growing Mineralised System
Recent drilling at the Icon Camp continues to demonstrate the scale and continuity of mineralisation, reinforcing its potential to host a large, long-life open pit gold operation.
At Icon, broad zones of moderate-grade mineralisation have now been confirmed over significant strike and thickness, highlighted by a 200m intersection at 1 g/t Au, providing further evidence of a bulk-tonnage mineralised system. This standout intercept complements previously released intercepts:
134m at 1g/t gold from 66m including 44m at 2.2g/t gold (25GLR060)
117m at 0.7g/t gold from 107m including 38m at 1.1g/t gold (25GLR064)
142m at 0.95g/t gold from 227m within a broader 229m at 0.7g/t gold (25GLR048)
102m at 1.0g/t gold from 96m (25GLR058)
Tuxedo
At Tuxedo first pass step-out drilling has successfully extended mineralisation more than 200 metres down-dip, well beyond the limits of historical drilling, which had only tested to approximately 100 metres depth. Intersections of 28m at 2.52 g/t Au, 35m at 1.0 g/t Au, and 21m at 1.34 g/t Au demonstrate that mineralisation remains strong and continuous at depth.
Together, Icon and Tuxedo now form a mineralised corridor exceeding 400 metres in width, surrounded by a broad halo of lower-grade mineralisation.
High-Grade Zones Emerge with Infill Drilling
A representative 100 m × 100 m area of the Icon system was selected for close-spaced infill drilling to enhance geological understanding and support orebody characterisation. The closer-spaced drilling has revealed a significant high-grade component that was not apparent in the previous 40-80m spaced drill pattern (Figure 3).
The new closer spaced drilling shows that:
High-grade mineralisation occurs as curved, folded lenses, rather than simple planar zones.
These lenses were masked by wide drill spacing, and the potential to find more through infill drilling is high.
Mineralisation geometry reflects the high-grade metamorphic environment at Glenburgh, where gold continuity is rarely linear.
Recent results include:
13m at 29.0 g/t gold from 60m (25GLR232)
9m at 28.0g/t gold from 84m (25GLR190)
17m at 11.0g/t gold from 55m (25GLR237)
These intersections define an ~100 m long high-grade lens within the broader Icon system, which remains open at depth and along strike.
The infill drilling has confirmed improved continuity of higher-grade mineralisation, which is considered positive for future resource refinement, subject to further drilling and formal estimation.
Figure 3. Long section looking northwest, with a +/- 10m clipping window, highlighting close spaced infill drilling test area. The closer-spaced drilling has revealed a significant high-grade component that was not apparent in the historical broader spaced drill pattern (black dots).
District-Scale Upside - The Icon Trend
The Company is now preparing to systematically test the full >3 km long Icon trend, throughout 2026 with drilling planned to depths of 300-500 metres (Figure 4).
This work will:
Step out along strike from current drilling
Test down-dip continuity beneath existing mineralisation
Assess the scale of the broader mineralised system
Evaluate the potential for a single large-scale open pit development
With multiple stacked mineralised zones, strong continuity, and emerging high-grade domains, Benz believes the Icon trend has the potential to evolve into a large, long-life gold system.
Figure 4. Icon trend long section with all historical and current drilling to date. Drill target area in light blue hash box. Systematically testing the full strike and depth potential of the icon trend.
Glenburgh - A New Frontier Gold District
The 100%-owned Glenburgh Gold Project is rapidly emerging as a new frontier gold district with multi-million-ounce potential. Located in Western Australia's Gascoyne region, Glenburgh hosts an 18-20 kilometre mineralised corridor anchored by the large-scale Icon-Apollo trend and the high-grade Zone 126 system.
Glenburgh's unique combination of thick, bulk-style gold mineralisation (Icon-Apollo) and multiple high-grade underground lenses (Zone 126) positions it as a rare opportunity in the Australian gold sector. With gold prices at record levels, the ability to develop both large-scale open pit and underground operations offers exceptional leverage and growth potential.
Figure 5. Geological overview of the Glenburgh Gold Project.
This announcement has been approved for release by the Board of Benz Mining Corp.
About Benz Mining Corp.
Benz Mining Corp. (TSXV: BZ) (ASX: BNZ) is a pure-play gold exploration company dual-listed on the TSX Venture Exchange and Australian Securities Exchange. The Company owns the Eastmain Gold Project in Quebec, and the recently acquired Glenburgh and Mt Egerton Gold Projects in Western Australia.
Benz's key point of difference lies in its team's deep geological expertise and the use of advanced geological techniques, particularly in high-metamorphic terrane exploration. The Company aims to rapidly grow its global resource base and solidify its position as a leading gold explorer across two of the world's most prolific gold regions.
Appendix 1: Collar Table. Coordinates system: GDA94/MGA Zone 50
|Hole ID
|Easting
|Northing
|Elevation
|Dip
|Azimuth
|End Depth
|25GLR_036
|409700
|7191553
|296.765
|-60
|170
|582
|25GLR_048
|409377
|7191503
|293.287
|-59
|161
|456
|25GLR_050
|409562
|7191527
|298.376
|-59
|160
|360
|25GLR_052
|409633
|7191562
|296.606
|-55
|161
|300
|25GLR_054
|409655
|7191481
|298.722
|-65
|161
|300
|25GLR_056
|409482
|7191417
|297.849
|-56
|161
|354
|25GLR_058
|409562
|7191492
|299.126
|-55
|160
|402
|25GLR_062
|409608
|7191486
|299.687
|-65
|160
|438
|25GLR_064
|409588
|7191506
|300.007
|-60
|160
|366
|25GLR_067
|409427
|7191595
|294.925
|-55
|163
|600
|25GLR_074
|409520
|7191368
|298.92
|-55
|165
|552
|25GLR_078
|409477
|7191463
|300.524
|-55
|165
|91
|25GLR_079
|409554
|7191250
|299.7
|-55
|165
|558
|25GLR_080
|409591
|7191158
|302.337
|-55
|165
|600
|25GLR_083
|409735
|7191425
|302.089
|-55
|165
|600
|25GLR_084
|409779
|7191328
|303.496
|-55
|167
|600
|25GLR_085
|409825
|7191192
|301.927
|-55
|165
|446
|25GLR_086
|409400
|7191698
|297.975
|-55
|165
|750
|25GLR_088
|409360
|7191806
|297.644
|-55
|164
|528
|25GLR_089
|409854
|7191479
|301.399
|-55
|165
|600
|25GLR_091
|409811
|7191605
|301.019
|-56
|165
|598
|25GLR_093
|409176
|7191431
|296.78
|-55
|165
|733
|25GLR_095
|409481
|7190784
|303.114
|-55
|345
|600
|25GLR_096
|409209
|7191044
|298.945
|-55
|165
|600
|25GLR_098
|410262
|7191361
|300.97
|-55
|165
|570
|25GLR_100
|409556
|7191051
|298.618
|-55
|165
|549
|25GLR_101
|410335
|7191115
|301.043
|-55
|165
|450
|25GLR_104
|410509
|7190786
|301.43
|-55
|340
|600
|25GLR_105
|408859
|7191040
|296.439
|-54
|164
|492
|25GLR_107
|409969
|7190976
|301.609
|-52
|168
|600
|25GLR_110
|409108
|7190691
|295.219
|-55
|346
|504
|25GLR_111
|409798
|7190914
|301.995
|-55
|165
|512
|25GLR_112
|408958
|7191131
|294.31
|-55
|166
|492
|25GLR_114
|410164
|7191043
|296.424
|-55
|165
|600
|25GLR_115
|409379
|7191217
|296.383
|-55
|165
|600
|25GLR_118
|409270
|7191531
|296.618
|-54
|164
|600
|25GLR_119
|409414
|7191114
|297.843
|-55
|165
|600
|25GLR_121
|409308
|7191429
|298.875
|-54
|165
|312
|25GLR_123
|409378
|7191569
|296.187
|-55
|165
|492
|25GLR_126
|409485
|7191256
|299.31
|-53
|165
|600
|25GLR_127
|409412
|7191463
|293.971
|-55
|165
|600
|25GLR_133
|409520
|7191149
|303.463
|-55
|164
|600
|25GLR_134
|409448
|7191358
|297.626
|-56
|164
|600
|25GLR_139
|409172
|7191145
|296.965
|-51
|155
|402
|25GLR_140
|409311
|7191083
|300.239
|-64
|167
|402
|25GLR_143
|409706
|7191173
|302.463
|-58
|184
|300
|25GLR_144
|409627
|7191184
|301.683
|-50
|165
|300
|25GLR_146
|409707
|7191172
|302.288
|-50
|160
|252
|25GLR_149
|410665
|7191753
|301.443
|-61
|165
|102
|25GLR_150
|410888
|7191932
|303.305
|-58
|165
|330
|25GLR_151
|410652
|7191795
|303.813
|-58
|165
|150
|25GLR_153
|410707
|7191871
|301.198
|-58
|165
|204
|25GLR_155
|410681
|7191904
|301.848
|-58
|165
|252
|25GLR_157
|410875
|7191980
|303.759
|-58
|165
|66
|25GLR_158
|410655
|7191952
|300.782
|-58
|165
|300
|25GLR_159
|410876
|7191979
|304.376
|-58
|165
|72
|25GLR_161
|410612
|7191940
|300.211
|-58
|165
|314
|25GLR_162
|410872
|7192028
|303.326
|-58
|165
|450
|25GLR_164
|410754
|7191838
|302.388
|-60
|164
|150
|25GLR_165
|410750
|7191887
|300.926
|-59
|164
|204
|25GLR_166
|410843
|7191913
|303.29
|-59
|166
|330
|25GLR_167
|410732
|7191929
|300.754
|-58
|164
|252
|25GLR_168
|410700
|7191968
|301.3
|-58
|165
|300
|25GLR_172
|410781
|7191908
|303.325
|-58
|164
|222
|25GLR_174
|410781
|7191946
|301.89
|-58
|164
|252
|25GLR_177
|410767
|7191996
|303.058
|-58
|165
|300
|25GLR_179
|410816
|7191966
|303.256
|-59
|164
|506
|25GLR_185
|410577
|7191787
|302.75
|-55
|154
|204
|25GLR_187
|409452
|7191423
|300.406
|-60
|155
|120
|25GLR_188
|409464
|7191398
|300.717
|-60
|155
|120
|25GLR_189
|409473
|7191375
|300.754
|-60
|155
|24
|25GLR_190
|409461
|7191427
|300.777
|-75
|155
|114
|25GLR_191
|409464
|7191419
|300.396
|-75
|155
|114
|25GLR_192
|409468
|7191410
|299.054
|-75
|155
|114
|25GLR_193
|409472
|7191401
|299.146
|-75
|155
|114
|25GLR_194
|409476
|7191391
|299.262
|-75
|155
|60
|25GLR_195
|409471
|7191431
|298.826
|-80
|155
|108
|25GLR_196
|409476
|7191421
|298.951
|-75
|155
|114
|25GLR_197
|409480
|7191413
|299.402
|-75
|155
|114
|25GLR_199
|409486
|7191396
|299.698
|-60
|155
|42
|25GLR_200
|409479
|7191432
|298.857
|-60
|155
|120
|25GLR_201
|409484
|7191448
|299.214
|-60
|155
|120
|25GLR_204
|409516
|7191447
|298.787
|-81
|155
|105
|25GLR_211
|409488
|7191439
|299.2
|-60
|155
|120
|25GLR_212
|409493
|7191429
|299.252
|-60
|155
|120
|25GLR_213
|409497
|7191419
|299.36
|-60
|155
|90
|25GLR_221
|409496
|7191445
|299.478
|-60
|155
|102
|25GLR_222
|409506
|7191422
|299.329
|-60
|155
|90
|25GLR_223
|409501
|7191411
|299.324
|-60
|155
|60
|25GLR_224
|409506
|7191402
|299.308
|-60
|155
|42
|25GLR_225
|409520
|7191420
|299.104
|-80
|155
|108
|25GLR_226
|409516
|7191428
|297.76
|-80
|155
|108
|25GLR_227
|409519
|7191441
|298.733
|-80
|155
|105
|25GLR_228
|409523
|7191432
|298.937
|-80
|155
|108
|25GLR_229
|409527
|7191422
|299.095
|-80
|155
|105
|25GLR_230
|409532
|7191414
|299.094
|-80
|156
|108
|25GLR_231
|409537
|7191404
|299.093
|-81
|154
|84
|25GLR_232
|409512
|7191437
|299.027
|-80
|155
|108
|25GLR_233
|409524
|7191409
|298.8
|-81
|151
|108
|25GLR_234
|409548
|7191404
|299.172
|-60
|153
|60
|25GLR_235
|409538
|7191463
|295.071
|-60
|155
|108
|25GLR_236
|410511
|7191811
|299.998
|-55
|155
|252
|25GLR_237
|409511
|7191439
|299.216
|-80
|155
|108
|25GLR_238
|410557
|7191831
|299.819
|-55
|155
|252
Appendix 2: Significant Intercepts Tables.
High Grade Intercepts: A nominal 0.8g/t Au lower cut off has been applied to results, no maximum internal dilution was applied unless stated otherwise. Some intercepts reported were previously disclosed based on partial assay results. Completion of outstanding assays has resulted in updated intercepts being reported
|Hole ID
|From
|To
|Au_ppm
|Length
|Comments
|25GLR_050
|163
|179
|0.96
|16
|25GLR_050
|202
|273
|0.8
|71
|Updated intercept following receipt of remaining assays
|25GLR_054
|211
|214
|2.25
|3
|25GLR_054
|240
|300
|1
|60
|25GLR_056
|6
|43
|0.81
|37
|25GLR_058
|96
|229
|0.87
|133
|Updated intercept following receipt of remaining assays Includes: 16m at 2.16g/t and 7m at 2.85g/t
|25GLR_058
|263
|269
|0.81
|6
|25GLR_062
|84
|284
|1
|200
|Updated intercept following receipt of remaining assays Includes: 14m at 8.36g/t
|25GLR_064
|203
|230
|0.82
|27
|Updated intercept following receipt of remaining assays
|25GLR_064
|233
|242
|0.99
|9
|25GLR_064
|277
|305
|0.99
|28
|25GLR_067
|316
|321
|1.06
|5
|25GLR_067
|419
|425
|1.15
|6
|25GLR_067
|483
|489
|1.4
|6
|25GLR_074
|40
|48
|0.93
|8
|25GLR_074
|526
|547
|1.34
|21
|25GLR_078
|78
|88
|1.87
|10
|25GLR_080
|186
|198
|0.97
|12
|25GLR_080
|283
|297
|0.82
|14
|25GLR_083
|580
|583
|1.62
|3
|25GLR_091
|144
|147
|0.91
|3
|25GLR_091
|204
|212
|0.91
|8
|25GLR_091
|384
|394
|1.06
|10
|25GLR_091
|424
|440
|1.1
|16
|25GLR_091
|457
|477
|1.48
|20
|25GLR_095
|344
|357
|1.12
|13
|25GLR_095
|484
|489
|1.39
|5
|25GLR_110
|234
|257
|0.84
|23
|Includes: 6m at 2.72g/t
|25GLR_115
|257
|260
|1.4
|3
|25GLR_115
|306
|311
|1.49
|5
|25GLR_115
|406
|434
|2.52
|28
|Includes: 8m at 5.56g/t and 11m at 2.06g/t
|25GLR_119
|267
|270
|1.52
|3
|25GLR_121
|276
|282
|1.35
|6
|25GLR_123
|414
|422
|0.85
|8
|25GLR_127
|252
|256
|1.33
|4
|25GLR_133
|146
|155
|1.05
|9
|25GLR_133
|297
|332
|1.04
|35
|Includes: 3m at 3.01g/t
|25GLR_139
|321
|324
|3.88
|3
|25GLR_143
|199
|206
|0.9
|7
|25GLR_144
|205
|209
|1.19
|4
|25GLR_144
|289
|296
|3.95
|7
|25GLR_146
|198
|202
|1.04
|4
|25GLR_150
|40
|46
|1.56
|6
|25GLR_155
|131
|138
|0.8
|7
|25GLR_158
|211
|224
|0.83
|13
|25GLR_164
|24
|27
|0.95
|3
|25GLR_164
|29
|33
|3.93
|4
|25GLR_165
|164
|167
|1.53
|3
|25GLR_167
|139
|155
|1.02
|16
|Includes: 4m at 3.03g/t
|25GLR_168
|233
|238
|1.68
|5
|25GLR_172
|112
|115
|1.55
|3
|25GLR_174
|129
|135
|1.52
|6
|25GLR_177
|254
|270
|1.24
|16
|25GLR_179
|165
|169
|0.82
|4
|25GLR_187
|56
|85
|1.36
|29
|25GLR_188
|15
|26
|1.44
|11
|Includes: 4m at 2.55g/t
|25GLR_188
|105
|109
|2.55
|4
|25GLR_189
|3
|7
|2.44
|4
|25GLR_190
|84
|93
|27.94
|9
|25GLR_191
|61
|79
|0.94
|18
|25GLR_192
|42
|46
|1.15
|4
|25GLR_192
|50
|53
|1.18
|3
|25GLR_192
|65
|85
|0.86
|20
|25GLR_192
|95
|114
|2.02
|19
|Includes: 7m at 3.81g/t
|25GLR_193
|19
|49
|1.15
|30
|Includes: 5m at 4.29g/t
|25GLR_193
|81
|86
|0.85
|5
|25GLR_194
|6
|12
|1.74
|6
|25GLR_196
|32
|114
|2.18
|82
|Includes: 4m at 17.7g/t and 34m at 2.56g/t
|25GLR_197
|24
|88
|0.9
|64
|Includes: 3m at 2.48g/t
|25GLR_197
|108
|112
|0.93
|4
|25GLR_201
|39
|102
|1.05
|63
|Includes: 14m at 2.08g/t
|25GLR_204
|88
|92
|21.44
|4
|25GLR_211
|36
|68
|0.86
|32
|25GLR_211
|108
|112
|1.1
|4
|25GLR_212
|21
|37
|2.06
|16
|Includes: 13m at 2.37g/t
|25GLR_213
|14
|40
|0.91
|26
|Includes: 6m at 2.98g/t
|25GLR_221
|42
|77
|1.47
|35
|Includes: 13m at 2.42g/t
|25GLR_222
|17
|23
|1.15
|6
|25GLR_223
|1
|8
|0.85
|7
|25GLR_225
|20
|28
|1.04
|8
|25GLR_225
|90
|106
|1.12
|16
|25GLR_226
|23
|108
|1.3
|85
|Includes: 16m at 2.14g/t
|25GLR_227
|61
|102
|2.56
|41
|Includes: 22m at 2.81g/t and 15m at 2.74g/t
|25GLR_228
|74
|105
|1.48
|31
|25GLR_229
|24
|27
|1.34
|3
|25GLR_229
|43
|50
|1.4
|7
|25GLR_229
|90
|94
|0.85
|4
|25GLR_229
|96
|105
|1.11
|9
|25GLR_230
|2
|5
|3.47
|3
|25GLR_232
|13
|108
|4.29
|95
|Includes: 13m at 29.11g/t
|25GLR_233
|50
|60
|0.85
|10
|25GLR_235
|77
|88
|1.77
|11
|25GLR_236
|75
|78
|2.05
|3
|25GLR_237
|55
|102
|5.1
|47
|Includes: 17m at 11.73 g/t and 12m at 2.9g/t
|25GLR_238
|158
|164
|3.8
|6
Bulk Low Grade Intercepts: A nominal 0.3g/t Au lower cut off has been applied to results, no maximum internal dilution was applied unless stated otherwise. Some intercepts reported were previously disclosed based on partial assay results. Completion of outstanding assays has resulted in updated intercepts being reported
|Hole ID
|From
|To
|Au_ppm
|Length
|Comments
|25GLR_036
|194
|554
|0.39
|360
|Updated intercept following receipt of remaining assays. Includes: 6m at 4.18g/t
|25GLR_048
|199
|442
|0.67
|243
|Updated intercept following receipt of remaining assays Includes: 21m at 2.74g/t and 7m at 2.7g/t
|25GLR_050
|148
|351
|0.5
|203
|Updated intercept following receipt of remaining assays
|25GLR_052
|135
|138
|0.35
|3
|25GLR_052
|161
|174
|0.46
|13
|25GLR_052
|204
|220
|0.4
|16
|25GLR_052
|234
|245
|0.32
|11
|25GLR_054
|119
|300
|0.64
|181
|Updated intercept following receipt of remaining assays Includes: 3m at 2.25g/t
|25GLR_056
|6
|242
|0.38
|236
|Updated intercept following receipt of remaining assays Includes: 17m at 2.18g/t
|25GLR_058
|81
|363
|0.49
|282
|Updated intercept following receipt of remaining assays Includes: 7m at 2.85g/t and 16m at 2.16g/t
|25GLR_062
|76
|362
|0.72
|286
|Updated intercept following receipt of remaining assays Includes: 14m at 8.36g/t
|25GLR_064
|63
|350
|0.48
|287
|Updated intercept following receipt of remaining assays Includes: 4m at 3.38g/t and 8m at 2.22g/t
|25GLR_067
|286
|291
|0.36
|5
|25GLR_067
|308
|345
|0.39
|37
|25GLR_067
|418
|453
|0.38
|35
|25GLR_067
|474
|534
|0.31
|60
|25GLR_067
|536
|547
|0.31
|11
|25GLR_067
|554
|573
|0.32
|19
|25GLR_067
|576
|581
|0.66
|5
|25GLR_074
|36
|61
|0.54
|25
|25GLR_074
|362
|372
|0.38
|10
|25GLR_074
|517
|550
|0.91
|33
|25GLR_078
|51
|60
|0.38
|9
|25GLR_078
|65
|91
|0.79
|26
|25GLR_079
|282
|303
|0.41
|21
|25GLR_079
|407
|411
|0.47
|4
|25GLR_079
|508
|513
|0.45
|5
|25GLR_080
|156
|207
|0.38
|51
|25GLR_080
|245
|257
|0.3
|12
|25GLR_080
|280
|330
|0.32
|50
|25GLR_083
|4
|45
|0.4
|41
|25GLR_083
|77
|87
|0.51
|10
|25GLR_083
|580
|586
|1.05
|6
|25GLR_084
|409
|430
|0.32
|21
|25GLR_086
|268
|276
|0.41
|8
|25GLR_089
|48
|68
|0.48
|20
|25GLR_089
|219
|224
|0.44
|5
|25GLR_089
|326
|329
|0.41
|3
|25GLR_091
|143
|152
|0.55
|9
|25GLR_091
|176
|315
|0.31
|139
|25GLR_091
|360
|481
|0.65
|121
|25GLR_095
|327
|439
|0.34
|112
|25GLR_095
|472
|503
|0.36
|31
|25GLR_100
|10
|16
|0.3
|6
|25GLR_100
|33
|49
|0.35
|16
|25GLR_100
|70
|74
|0.35
|4
|25GLR_100
|96
|100
|0.71
|4
|25GLR_100
|142
|145
|0.38
|3
|25GLR_107
|98
|101
|0.38
|3
|25GLR_110
|233
|257
|0.84
|24
|Includes: 6m at 2.72g/t
|25GLR_111
|176
|183
|0.68
|7
|25GLR_115
|179
|185
|0.35
|6
|25GLR_115
|244
|250
|0.42
|6
|25GLR_115
|257
|272
|0.36
|15
|25GLR_115
|306
|312
|1.32
|6
|25GLR_115
|399
|465
|1.14
|66
|Includes: 8m at 5.56g/t and 11m at 2.06g/t
|25GLR_119
|61
|68
|0.32
|7
|25GLR_119
|88
|97
|0.41
|9
|25GLR_119
|181
|312
|0.3
|131
|25GLR_119
|353
|363
|0.32
|10
|25GLR_121
|70
|77
|0.51
|7
|25GLR_121
|245
|282
|0.52
|37
|25GLR_123
|327
|336
|0.56
|9
|25GLR_123
|401
|447
|0.54
|46
|25GLR_126
|230
|235
|0.58
|5
|25GLR_126
|292
|301
|0.44
|9
|25GLR_126
|390
|396
|0.49
|6
|25GLR_127
|146
|150
|0.42
|4
|25GLR_127
|183
|186
|0.42
|3
|25GLR_127
|205
|278
|0.41
|73
|25GLR_133
|132
|170
|0.48
|38
|25GLR_133
|223
|226
|0.64
|3
|25GLR_133
|251
|256
|0.58
|5
|25GLR_133
|272
|278
|0.45
|6
|25GLR_133
|287
|403
|0.38
|116
|Includes: 3m at 3.01g/t
|25GLR_134
|33
|53
|0.32
|20
|25GLR_134
|99
|104
|0.49
|5
|25GLR_134
|526
|538
|0.33
|12
|25GLR_139
|261
|361
|0.31
|100
|Includes: 3m at 3.88g/t
|25GLR_140
|70
|98
|0.33
|28
|25GLR_140
|139
|143
|0.41
|4
|25GLR_140
|165
|168
|0.65
|3
|25GLR_140
|263
|276
|0.32
|13
|25GLR_143
|197
|228
|0.35
|31
|25GLR_144
|192
|222
|0.4
|30
|25GLR_144
|288
|296
|3.52
|8
|Includes: 7m at 3.95g/t
|25GLR_146
|135
|169
|0.33
|34
|25GLR_146
|198
|221
|0.31
|23
|25GLR_146
|226
|232
|0.3
|6
|25GLR_149
|25
|31
|0.49
|6
|25GLR_150
|36
|85
|0.39
|49
|25GLR_150
|267
|271
|0.37
|4
|25GLR_151
|48
|68
|0.32
|20
|25GLR_153
|90
|101
|0.42
|11
|25GLR_153
|108
|113
|0.32
|5
|25GLR_153
|140
|144
|0.4
|4
|25GLR_153
|200
|203
|0.62
|3
|25GLR_155
|131
|178
|0.3
|47
|25GLR_155
|231
|235
|0.39
|4
|25GLR_158
|156
|166
|0.43
|10
|25GLR_158
|204
|241
|0.48
|37
|25GLR_161
|219
|277
|0.32
|58
|25GLR_162
|255
|308
|0.34
|53
|25GLR_164
|20
|62
|0.6
|42
|Includes: 4m at 3.93g/t
|25GLR_165
|140
|150
|0.34
|10
|25GLR_165
|158
|167
|0.62
|9
|25GLR_166
|80
|85
|0.49
|5
|25GLR_166
|110
|115
|0.35
|5
|25GLR_166
|164
|176
|0.34
|12
|25GLR_166
|295
|301
|0.41
|6
|25GLR_167
|122
|188
|0.45
|66
|Includes: 4m at 3.03g/t
|25GLR_167
|241
|246
|0.48
|5
|25GLR_168
|203
|209
|0.31
|6
|25GLR_168
|228
|272
|0.4
|44
|25GLR_172
|87
|152
|0.3
|65
|25GLR_172
|170
|177
|0.32
|7
|25GLR_172
|196
|222
|0.35
|26
|25GLR_174
|128
|185
|0.32
|57
|25GLR_174
|203
|236
|0.36
|33
|25GLR_177
|200
|209
|0.32
|9
|25GLR_177
|215
|218
|0.39
|3
|25GLR_177
|243
|246
|0.41
|3
|25GLR_177
|251
|276
|0.91
|25
|25GLR_179
|144
|197
|0.31
|53
|25GLR_179
|221
|232
|0.33
|11
|25GLR_179
|245
|248
|0.39
|3
|25GLR_179
|328
|361
|0.36
|33
|25GLR_179
|379
|382
|0.39
|3
|25GLR_185
|23
|27
|0.33
|4
|25GLR_185
|67
|70
|0.3
|3
|25GLR_185
|92
|98
|0.31
|6
|25GLR_187
|48
|117
|0.7
|69
|25GLR_188
|11
|116
|0.41
|105
|Includes: 4m at 2.55g/t
|25GLR_189
|2
|18
|0.78
|16
|Includes: 4m at 2.44g/t
|25GLR_190
|84
|113
|8.8
|29
|Includes: 9m at 27.94g/t
|25GLR_191
|45
|114
|0.49
|69
|25GLR_192
|33
|114
|0.94
|81
|Includes: 7m at 3.81g/t
|25GLR_193
|16
|114
|0.55
|98
|Includes: 5m at 4.29g/t
|25GLR_194
|0
|27
|0.64
|27
|25GLR_195
|76
|90
|0.46
|14
|25GLR_196
|21
|114
|1.94
|93
|Includes: 4m at 17.7g/t, 34m at 2.56g/t and 3m at 2.17g/t
|25GLR_197
|0
|112
|0.63
|112
|Includes: 3m at 2.48g/t
|25GLR_199
|0
|19
|0.33
|19
|25GLR_200
|32
|115
|0.31
|83
|25GLR_201
|39
|119
|0.86
|80
|Includes: 14m at 2.08g/t
|25GLR_204
|71
|92
|4.16
|21
|Includes: 4m at 21.44g/t
|25GLR_211
|24
|118
|0.44
|94
|25GLR_212
|12
|99
|0.53
|87
|Includes: 13m at 2.37g/t
|25GLR_213
|10
|64
|0.55
|54
|Includes: 6m at 2.98g/t
|25GLR_221
|40
|102
|0.9
|62
|Includes: 13m at 2.42g/t
|25GLR_222
|8
|39
|0.42
|31
|25GLR_223
|0
|42
|0.32
|42
|25GLR_224
|0
|6
|0.3
|6
|25GLR_225
|15
|79
|0.3
|64
|25GLR_225
|84
|108
|0.84
|24
|25GLR_226
|23
|108
|1.3
|85
|Includes: 16m at 2.14g/t
|25GLR_227
|54
|105
|2.12
|51
|Includes: 22m at 2.81g/t and 15m at 2.74g/t
|25GLR_228
|29
|56
|0.33
|27
|25GLR_228
|66
|105
|1.24
|39
|Includes: 3m at 2.3g/t
|25GLR_229
|10
|105
|0.52
|95
|25GLR_230
|1
|72
|0.38
|71
|Includes: 3m at 3.47g/t
|25GLR_232
|9
|14
|0.47
|5
|25GLR_232
|38
|41
|0.38
|3
|25GLR_232
|56
|108
|7.73
|52
|Includes: 13m at 29.11g/t
|25GLR_233
|47
|94
|0.37
|47
|25GLR_234
|33
|51
|0.5
|18
|25GLR_235
|70
|99
|0.8
|29
|25GLR_236
|74
|97
|0.54
|23
|25GLR_236
|167
|176
|0.44
|9
|Includes: 3m at 2.05g/t
|25GLR_237
|18
|108
|2.7
|90
|Includes: 17m at 11.73g/t and 12m at 2.9g/t
|25GLR_238
|78
|84
|0.34
|6
|25GLR_238
|93
|106
|0.34
|13
|25GLR_238
|147
|201
|0.53
|54
|Includes: 6m at 3.8g/t
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/281887
Source: Benz Mining Corp.