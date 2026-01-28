HIGHLIGHTS:

Ultra high-grade shallow lens emerging at Icon through infill drilling : 13m at 29.0 g/t gold from 60m25GLR232 9m at 28.0g/t gold from 84m25GLR190 17m at 11.0g/t gold from 55m25GLR237

Icon drilling continues to demonstrate large-scale bulk mineralisation: 200m at 1.0/t gold from 76m25GLR062 (remaining assays now received) 71m at 0.8g/t gold from 202m25GLR050 60m at 1.0g/t gold from 240m25GLR054 53m at 1.0g/t gold from 424m25GLR091

Tuxedo drilling: significant broad step out drilling extends mineralisation 200m+ at depth beneath historical shallow drilling: 28m at 2.5g/t gold from 406m 25GLR115 ( > 200m down-dip extension at depth) 35m at 1.0g/t gold from 296m25GLR133

Icon trend potential: with more than 3 km of strike identified and only ~30% tested to date, 2026 Q1 drilling will systematically step out along the Icon trend, targeting the definition of a single, large-scale open-pit system

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 27, 2026) - Benz Mining Corp (TSXV: BZ) (ASX: BNZ) ("Benz" or the "Company") is pleased to report results from the Icon trend within the Glenburgh Gold Project in Western Australia.

Figure 1. Icon - Tuxedo cross section looking east. The section is displayed using a ±150 m clipping window to appropriately represent the folded and plunging geometry of the mineralised system. Previous results released on 6 November 2024, 4 August 2025 and 20 August 2025. Current release in black highlight.

Benz CEO, Mark Lynch-Staunton, commented:

"Results from the latest drilling at Icon and Tuxedo continue to reinforce our view that this is a large, coherent mineralised system with genuine scale.

"At Tuxedo, our first pass step-out drilling has successfully extended mineralisation by more than 200 metres down-dip. This broad-spaced drilling was designed to test the limits of the system, and the results clearly demonstrate that mineralisation continues well beyond historical drilling. With this extension now defined, we are well positioned to move into more focused infill drilling to further build continuity and confidence.

"At Icon, infill drilling is delivering exactly what we want to see - improved continuity, increasing confidence in the system, and the emergence of high-grade zones within a broad mineralised envelope. These results continue to demonstrate the quality and robustness of the mineralisation.

"When considered together, Icon and Tuxedo sit within the same mineralised footprint and are increasingly shaping up as a single, large open-pit style system. The combined corridor now extends up to 400 metres wide, underlining the scale of the opportunity we are developing.

"With more than 3 kilometres of strike already defined and less than 30% tested to date, we are still in the early stages of unlocking the full potential of this system. Upcoming drilling will focus on expanding the footprint along strike and at depth, while continuing to infill and upgrade the higher-grade zones.

"Glenburgh is rapidly emerging as a genuinely large gold system, and each round of drilling continues to build scale, confidence and long-term value for shareholders."





Figure 2. Icon trend plan map with reported collar locations.

Icon-Tuxedo: A Growing Mineralised System

Recent drilling at the Icon Camp continues to demonstrate the scale and continuity of mineralisation, reinforcing its potential to host a large, long-life open pit gold operation.

At Icon, broad zones of moderate-grade mineralisation have now been confirmed over significant strike and thickness, highlighted by a 200m intersection at 1 g/t Au, providing further evidence of a bulk-tonnage mineralised system. This standout intercept complements previously released intercepts:

134m at 1g/t gold from 66m including 44m at 2.2g/t gold (25GLR060)

117m at 0.7g/t gold from 107m including 38m at 1.1g/t gold (25GLR064)

142m at 0.95g/t gold from 227m within a broader 229m at 0.7g/t gold (25GLR048)

102m at 1.0g/t gold from 96m (25GLR058)

Tuxedo

At Tuxedo first pass step-out drilling has successfully extended mineralisation more than 200 metres down-dip, well beyond the limits of historical drilling, which had only tested to approximately 100 metres depth. Intersections of 28m at 2.52 g/t Au, 35m at 1.0 g/t Au, and 21m at 1.34 g/t Au demonstrate that mineralisation remains strong and continuous at depth.

Together, Icon and Tuxedo now form a mineralised corridor exceeding 400 metres in width, surrounded by a broad halo of lower-grade mineralisation.

High-Grade Zones Emerge with Infill Drilling

A representative 100 m × 100 m area of the Icon system was selected for close-spaced infill drilling to enhance geological understanding and support orebody characterisation. The closer-spaced drilling has revealed a significant high-grade component that was not apparent in the previous 40-80m spaced drill pattern (Figure 3).

The new closer spaced drilling shows that:

High-grade mineralisation occurs as curved, folded lenses , rather than simple planar zones.

These lenses were masked by wide drill spacing, and the potential to find more through infill drilling is high.

Mineralisation geometry reflects the high-grade metamorphic environment at Glenburgh, where gold continuity is rarely linear.

Recent results include:

13m at 29.0 g/t gold from 60m (25GLR232)

9m at 28.0g/t gold from 84m (25GLR190)

17m at 11.0g/t gold from 55m (25GLR237)

These intersections define an ~100 m long high-grade lens within the broader Icon system, which remains open at depth and along strike.

The infill drilling has confirmed improved continuity of higher-grade mineralisation, which is considered positive for future resource refinement, subject to further drilling and formal estimation.

Figure 3. Long section looking northwest, with a +/- 10m clipping window, highlighting close spaced infill drilling test area. The closer-spaced drilling has revealed a significant high-grade component that was not apparent in the historical broader spaced drill pattern (black dots).

District-Scale Upside - The Icon Trend

The Company is now preparing to systematically test the full >3 km long Icon trend, throughout 2026 with drilling planned to depths of 300-500 metres (Figure 4).

This work will:

Step out along strike from current drilling

Test down-dip continuity beneath existing mineralisation

Assess the scale of the broader mineralised system

Evaluate the potential for a single large-scale open pit development

With multiple stacked mineralised zones, strong continuity, and emerging high-grade domains, Benz believes the Icon trend has the potential to evolve into a large, long-life gold system.

Figure 4. Icon trend long section with all historical and current drilling to date. Drill target area in light blue hash box. Systematically testing the full strike and depth potential of the icon trend.

Glenburgh - A New Frontier Gold District

The 100%-owned Glenburgh Gold Project is rapidly emerging as a new frontier gold district with multi-million-ounce potential. Located in Western Australia's Gascoyne region, Glenburgh hosts an 18-20 kilometre mineralised corridor anchored by the large-scale Icon-Apollo trend and the high-grade Zone 126 system.

Glenburgh's unique combination of thick, bulk-style gold mineralisation (Icon-Apollo) and multiple high-grade underground lenses (Zone 126) positions it as a rare opportunity in the Australian gold sector. With gold prices at record levels, the ability to develop both large-scale open pit and underground operations offers exceptional leverage and growth potential.

Figure 5. Geological overview of the Glenburgh Gold Project.

This announcement has been approved for release by the Board of Benz Mining Corp.

For more information please contact:

About Benz Mining Corp.

Benz Mining Corp. (TSXV: BZ) (ASX: BNZ) is a pure-play gold exploration company dual-listed on the TSX Venture Exchange and Australian Securities Exchange. The Company owns the Eastmain Gold Project in Quebec, and the recently acquired Glenburgh and Mt Egerton Gold Projects in Western Australia.

Benz's key point of difference lies in its team's deep geological expertise and the use of advanced geological techniques, particularly in high-metamorphic terrane exploration. The Company aims to rapidly grow its global resource base and solidify its position as a leading gold explorer across two of the world's most prolific gold regions.





Qualified Person's Statement (NI 43-101)

The disclosure of scientific or technical information in this news release is based on, and fairly represents, information compiled by Mr Mark Lynch-Staunton, who is a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101 and a Member of Australian Institute of Geoscientists (AIG) (Membership ID: 6918). Mr Lynch-Staunton has reviewed and approved the technical information in this news release. Mr Lynch-Staunton owns securities in Benz Mining Corp.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements contained in this news release that are not historical facts are "forward-looking information" or "forward looking statements" (collectively Forward-Looking Information) as such term is used in applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-Looking Information includes, but is not limited to, disclosure regarding the exploration potential of the Glenburgh Gold Project and the anticipated benefits thereof, planned exploration and related activities on the Glenburgh Gold Project. In certain cases, Forward-Looking Information can be identified by the use of words and phrases or variations of such words and phrases or statements such as "anticipates", "complete", "become", "expects", "next steps", "commitments" and "potential", in relation to certain actions, events or results "could", "may", "will", "would", be achieved. In preparing the Forward-Looking Information in this news release, the Company has applied several material assumptions, including, but not limited to, that the accuracy and reliability of the Company's exploration thesis in respect of additional drilling at the Glenburgh Gold Project will be consistent with the Company's expectations based on available information; the Company will be able to raise additional capital as necessary; the current exploration, development, environmental and other objectives concerning the Company's Projects (including Glenburgh and Mt Egerton Gold Projects) can be achieved; and the continuity of the price of gold and other metals, economic and political conditions, and operations.

Forward-looking information is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause plans, estimates and actual results to vary materially from those projected in such forward-looking information. Factors that could cause the forward-looking information in this news release to change or to be inaccurate include, but are not limited to, the early stage nature of the Company's exploration of the Glenburgh Gold Project, the risk that any of the assumptions referred to prove not to be valid or reliable, that occurrences such as those referred to above are realized and result in delays, or cessation in planned work, that the Company's financial condition and development plans change, and delays in regulatory approval, as well as the other risks and uncertainties applicable to the Company as set forth in the Company's continuous disclosure filings filed under the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca and www.asx.com.au. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on Forward-Looking Information. The Forward-looking information in this news release is based on plans, expectations, and estimates of management at the date the information is provided and the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements, other than as required by applicable law.

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ACCURACY OR ADEQUACY OF THIS RELEASE.

Appendix 1: Collar Table. Coordinates system: GDA94/MGA Zone 50

Hole ID Easting Northing Elevation Dip Azimuth End Depth 25GLR_036 409700 7191553 296.765 -60 170 582 25GLR_048 409377 7191503 293.287 -59 161 456 25GLR_050 409562 7191527 298.376 -59 160 360 25GLR_052 409633 7191562 296.606 -55 161 300 25GLR_054 409655 7191481 298.722 -65 161 300 25GLR_056 409482 7191417 297.849 -56 161 354 25GLR_058 409562 7191492 299.126 -55 160 402 25GLR_062 409608 7191486 299.687 -65 160 438 25GLR_064 409588 7191506 300.007 -60 160 366 25GLR_067 409427 7191595 294.925 -55 163 600 25GLR_074 409520 7191368 298.92 -55 165 552 25GLR_078 409477 7191463 300.524 -55 165 91 25GLR_079 409554 7191250 299.7 -55 165 558 25GLR_080 409591 7191158 302.337 -55 165 600 25GLR_083 409735 7191425 302.089 -55 165 600 25GLR_084 409779 7191328 303.496 -55 167 600 25GLR_085 409825 7191192 301.927 -55 165 446 25GLR_086 409400 7191698 297.975 -55 165 750 25GLR_088 409360 7191806 297.644 -55 164 528 25GLR_089 409854 7191479 301.399 -55 165 600 25GLR_091 409811 7191605 301.019 -56 165 598 25GLR_093 409176 7191431 296.78 -55 165 733 25GLR_095 409481 7190784 303.114 -55 345 600 25GLR_096 409209 7191044 298.945 -55 165 600 25GLR_098 410262 7191361 300.97 -55 165 570 25GLR_100 409556 7191051 298.618 -55 165 549 25GLR_101 410335 7191115 301.043 -55 165 450 25GLR_104 410509 7190786 301.43 -55 340 600 25GLR_105 408859 7191040 296.439 -54 164 492 25GLR_107 409969 7190976 301.609 -52 168 600 25GLR_110 409108 7190691 295.219 -55 346 504 25GLR_111 409798 7190914 301.995 -55 165 512 25GLR_112 408958 7191131 294.31 -55 166 492 25GLR_114 410164 7191043 296.424 -55 165 600 25GLR_115 409379 7191217 296.383 -55 165 600 25GLR_118 409270 7191531 296.618 -54 164 600 25GLR_119 409414 7191114 297.843 -55 165 600 25GLR_121 409308 7191429 298.875 -54 165 312 25GLR_123 409378 7191569 296.187 -55 165 492 25GLR_126 409485 7191256 299.31 -53 165 600 25GLR_127 409412 7191463 293.971 -55 165 600 25GLR_133 409520 7191149 303.463 -55 164 600 25GLR_134 409448 7191358 297.626 -56 164 600 25GLR_139 409172 7191145 296.965 -51 155 402 25GLR_140 409311 7191083 300.239 -64 167 402 25GLR_143 409706 7191173 302.463 -58 184 300 25GLR_144 409627 7191184 301.683 -50 165 300 25GLR_146 409707 7191172 302.288 -50 160 252 25GLR_149 410665 7191753 301.443 -61 165 102 25GLR_150 410888 7191932 303.305 -58 165 330 25GLR_151 410652 7191795 303.813 -58 165 150 25GLR_153 410707 7191871 301.198 -58 165 204 25GLR_155 410681 7191904 301.848 -58 165 252 25GLR_157 410875 7191980 303.759 -58 165 66 25GLR_158 410655 7191952 300.782 -58 165 300 25GLR_159 410876 7191979 304.376 -58 165 72 25GLR_161 410612 7191940 300.211 -58 165 314 25GLR_162 410872 7192028 303.326 -58 165 450 25GLR_164 410754 7191838 302.388 -60 164 150 25GLR_165 410750 7191887 300.926 -59 164 204 25GLR_166 410843 7191913 303.29 -59 166 330 25GLR_167 410732 7191929 300.754 -58 164 252 25GLR_168 410700 7191968 301.3 -58 165 300 25GLR_172 410781 7191908 303.325 -58 164 222 25GLR_174 410781 7191946 301.89 -58 164 252 25GLR_177 410767 7191996 303.058 -58 165 300 25GLR_179 410816 7191966 303.256 -59 164 506 25GLR_185 410577 7191787 302.75 -55 154 204 25GLR_187 409452 7191423 300.406 -60 155 120 25GLR_188 409464 7191398 300.717 -60 155 120 25GLR_189 409473 7191375 300.754 -60 155 24 25GLR_190 409461 7191427 300.777 -75 155 114 25GLR_191 409464 7191419 300.396 -75 155 114 25GLR_192 409468 7191410 299.054 -75 155 114 25GLR_193 409472 7191401 299.146 -75 155 114 25GLR_194 409476 7191391 299.262 -75 155 60 25GLR_195 409471 7191431 298.826 -80 155 108 25GLR_196 409476 7191421 298.951 -75 155 114 25GLR_197 409480 7191413 299.402 -75 155 114 25GLR_199 409486 7191396 299.698 -60 155 42 25GLR_200 409479 7191432 298.857 -60 155 120 25GLR_201 409484 7191448 299.214 -60 155 120 25GLR_204 409516 7191447 298.787 -81 155 105 25GLR_211 409488 7191439 299.2 -60 155 120 25GLR_212 409493 7191429 299.252 -60 155 120 25GLR_213 409497 7191419 299.36 -60 155 90 25GLR_221 409496 7191445 299.478 -60 155 102 25GLR_222 409506 7191422 299.329 -60 155 90 25GLR_223 409501 7191411 299.324 -60 155 60 25GLR_224 409506 7191402 299.308 -60 155 42 25GLR_225 409520 7191420 299.104 -80 155 108 25GLR_226 409516 7191428 297.76 -80 155 108 25GLR_227 409519 7191441 298.733 -80 155 105 25GLR_228 409523 7191432 298.937 -80 155 108 25GLR_229 409527 7191422 299.095 -80 155 105 25GLR_230 409532 7191414 299.094 -80 156 108 25GLR_231 409537 7191404 299.093 -81 154 84 25GLR_232 409512 7191437 299.027 -80 155 108 25GLR_233 409524 7191409 298.8 -81 151 108 25GLR_234 409548 7191404 299.172 -60 153 60 25GLR_235 409538 7191463 295.071 -60 155 108 25GLR_236 410511 7191811 299.998 -55 155 252 25GLR_237 409511 7191439 299.216 -80 155 108 25GLR_238 410557 7191831 299.819 -55 155 252

Appendix 2: Significant Intercepts Tables.

High Grade Intercepts: A nominal 0.8g/t Au lower cut off has been applied to results, no maximum internal dilution was applied unless stated otherwise. Some intercepts reported were previously disclosed based on partial assay results. Completion of outstanding assays has resulted in updated intercepts being reported

Hole ID From To Au_ppm Length Comments 25GLR_050 163 179 0.96 16

25GLR_050 202 273 0.8 71 Updated intercept following receipt of remaining assays 25GLR_054 211 214 2.25 3

25GLR_054 240 300 1 60

25GLR_056 6 43 0.81 37

25GLR_058 96 229 0.87 133 Updated intercept following receipt of remaining assays Includes: 16m at 2.16g/t and 7m at 2.85g/t 25GLR_058 263 269 0.81 6

25GLR_062 84 284 1 200 Updated intercept following receipt of remaining assays Includes: 14m at 8.36g/t 25GLR_064 203 230 0.82 27 Updated intercept following receipt of remaining assays 25GLR_064 233 242 0.99 9

25GLR_064 277 305 0.99 28

25GLR_067 316 321 1.06 5

25GLR_067 419 425 1.15 6

25GLR_067 483 489 1.4 6

25GLR_074 40 48 0.93 8

25GLR_074 526 547 1.34 21

25GLR_078 78 88 1.87 10

25GLR_080 186 198 0.97 12

25GLR_080 283 297 0.82 14

25GLR_083 580 583 1.62 3

25GLR_091 144 147 0.91 3

25GLR_091 204 212 0.91 8

25GLR_091 384 394 1.06 10

25GLR_091 424 440 1.1 16

25GLR_091 457 477 1.48 20

25GLR_095 344 357 1.12 13

25GLR_095 484 489 1.39 5

25GLR_110 234 257 0.84 23 Includes: 6m at 2.72g/t 25GLR_115 257 260 1.4 3

25GLR_115 306 311 1.49 5

25GLR_115 406 434 2.52 28 Includes: 8m at 5.56g/t and 11m at 2.06g/t 25GLR_119 267 270 1.52 3

25GLR_121 276 282 1.35 6

25GLR_123 414 422 0.85 8

25GLR_127 252 256 1.33 4

25GLR_133 146 155 1.05 9

25GLR_133 297 332 1.04 35 Includes: 3m at 3.01g/t 25GLR_139 321 324 3.88 3

25GLR_143 199 206 0.9 7

25GLR_144 205 209 1.19 4

25GLR_144 289 296 3.95 7

25GLR_146 198 202 1.04 4

25GLR_150 40 46 1.56 6

25GLR_155 131 138 0.8 7

25GLR_158 211 224 0.83 13

25GLR_164 24 27 0.95 3

25GLR_164 29 33 3.93 4

25GLR_165 164 167 1.53 3

25GLR_167 139 155 1.02 16 Includes: 4m at 3.03g/t 25GLR_168 233 238 1.68 5

25GLR_172 112 115 1.55 3

25GLR_174 129 135 1.52 6

25GLR_177 254 270 1.24 16

25GLR_179 165 169 0.82 4

25GLR_187 56 85 1.36 29

25GLR_188 15 26 1.44 11 Includes: 4m at 2.55g/t 25GLR_188 105 109 2.55 4

25GLR_189 3 7 2.44 4

25GLR_190 84 93 27.94 9

25GLR_191 61 79 0.94 18

25GLR_192 42 46 1.15 4

25GLR_192 50 53 1.18 3

25GLR_192 65 85 0.86 20

25GLR_192 95 114 2.02 19 Includes: 7m at 3.81g/t 25GLR_193 19 49 1.15 30 Includes: 5m at 4.29g/t 25GLR_193 81 86 0.85 5

25GLR_194 6 12 1.74 6

25GLR_196 32 114 2.18 82 Includes: 4m at 17.7g/t and 34m at 2.56g/t 25GLR_197 24 88 0.9 64 Includes: 3m at 2.48g/t 25GLR_197 108 112 0.93 4

25GLR_201 39 102 1.05 63 Includes: 14m at 2.08g/t 25GLR_204 88 92 21.44 4

25GLR_211 36 68 0.86 32

25GLR_211 108 112 1.1 4

25GLR_212 21 37 2.06 16 Includes: 13m at 2.37g/t 25GLR_213 14 40 0.91 26 Includes: 6m at 2.98g/t 25GLR_221 42 77 1.47 35 Includes: 13m at 2.42g/t 25GLR_222 17 23 1.15 6

25GLR_223 1 8 0.85 7

25GLR_225 20 28 1.04 8

25GLR_225 90 106 1.12 16

25GLR_226 23 108 1.3 85 Includes: 16m at 2.14g/t 25GLR_227 61 102 2.56 41 Includes: 22m at 2.81g/t and 15m at 2.74g/t 25GLR_228 74 105 1.48 31

25GLR_229 24 27 1.34 3

25GLR_229 43 50 1.4 7

25GLR_229 90 94 0.85 4

25GLR_229 96 105 1.11 9

25GLR_230 2 5 3.47 3

25GLR_232 13 108 4.29 95 Includes: 13m at 29.11g/t 25GLR_233 50 60 0.85 10

25GLR_235 77 88 1.77 11

25GLR_236 75 78 2.05 3

25GLR_237 55 102 5.1 47 Includes: 17m at 11.73 g/t and 12m at 2.9g/t 25GLR_238 158 164 3.8 6



Bulk Low Grade Intercepts: A nominal 0.3g/t Au lower cut off has been applied to results, no maximum internal dilution was applied unless stated otherwise. Some intercepts reported were previously disclosed based on partial assay results. Completion of outstanding assays has resulted in updated intercepts being reported

Hole ID From To Au_ppm Length Comments 25GLR_036 194 554 0.39 360 Updated intercept following receipt of remaining assays. Includes: 6m at 4.18g/t 25GLR_048 199 442 0.67 243 Updated intercept following receipt of remaining assays Includes: 21m at 2.74g/t and 7m at 2.7g/t 25GLR_050 148 351 0.5 203 Updated intercept following receipt of remaining assays 25GLR_052 135 138 0.35 3

25GLR_052 161 174 0.46 13

25GLR_052 204 220 0.4 16

25GLR_052 234 245 0.32 11

25GLR_054 119 300 0.64 181 Updated intercept following receipt of remaining assays Includes: 3m at 2.25g/t 25GLR_056 6 242 0.38 236 Updated intercept following receipt of remaining assays Includes: 17m at 2.18g/t 25GLR_058 81 363 0.49 282 Updated intercept following receipt of remaining assays Includes: 7m at 2.85g/t and 16m at 2.16g/t 25GLR_062 76 362 0.72 286 Updated intercept following receipt of remaining assays Includes: 14m at 8.36g/t 25GLR_064 63 350 0.48 287 Updated intercept following receipt of remaining assays Includes: 4m at 3.38g/t and 8m at 2.22g/t 25GLR_067 286 291 0.36 5

25GLR_067 308 345 0.39 37

25GLR_067 418 453 0.38 35

25GLR_067 474 534 0.31 60

25GLR_067 536 547 0.31 11

25GLR_067 554 573 0.32 19

25GLR_067 576 581 0.66 5

25GLR_074 36 61 0.54 25

25GLR_074 362 372 0.38 10

25GLR_074 517 550 0.91 33

25GLR_078 51 60 0.38 9

25GLR_078 65 91 0.79 26

25GLR_079 282 303 0.41 21

25GLR_079 407 411 0.47 4

25GLR_079 508 513 0.45 5

25GLR_080 156 207 0.38 51

25GLR_080 245 257 0.3 12

25GLR_080 280 330 0.32 50

25GLR_083 4 45 0.4 41

25GLR_083 77 87 0.51 10

25GLR_083 580 586 1.05 6

25GLR_084 409 430 0.32 21

25GLR_086 268 276 0.41 8

25GLR_089 48 68 0.48 20

25GLR_089 219 224 0.44 5

25GLR_089 326 329 0.41 3

25GLR_091 143 152 0.55 9

25GLR_091 176 315 0.31 139

25GLR_091 360 481 0.65 121

25GLR_095 327 439 0.34 112

25GLR_095 472 503 0.36 31

25GLR_100 10 16 0.3 6

25GLR_100 33 49 0.35 16

25GLR_100 70 74 0.35 4

25GLR_100 96 100 0.71 4

25GLR_100 142 145 0.38 3

25GLR_107 98 101 0.38 3

25GLR_110 233 257 0.84 24 Includes: 6m at 2.72g/t 25GLR_111 176 183 0.68 7

25GLR_115 179 185 0.35 6

25GLR_115 244 250 0.42 6

25GLR_115 257 272 0.36 15

25GLR_115 306 312 1.32 6

25GLR_115 399 465 1.14 66 Includes: 8m at 5.56g/t and 11m at 2.06g/t 25GLR_119 61 68 0.32 7

25GLR_119 88 97 0.41 9

25GLR_119 181 312 0.3 131

25GLR_119 353 363 0.32 10

25GLR_121 70 77 0.51 7

25GLR_121 245 282 0.52 37

25GLR_123 327 336 0.56 9

25GLR_123 401 447 0.54 46

25GLR_126 230 235 0.58 5

25GLR_126 292 301 0.44 9

25GLR_126 390 396 0.49 6

25GLR_127 146 150 0.42 4

25GLR_127 183 186 0.42 3

25GLR_127 205 278 0.41 73

25GLR_133 132 170 0.48 38

25GLR_133 223 226 0.64 3

25GLR_133 251 256 0.58 5

25GLR_133 272 278 0.45 6

25GLR_133 287 403 0.38 116 Includes: 3m at 3.01g/t 25GLR_134 33 53 0.32 20

25GLR_134 99 104 0.49 5

25GLR_134 526 538 0.33 12

25GLR_139 261 361 0.31 100 Includes: 3m at 3.88g/t 25GLR_140 70 98 0.33 28

25GLR_140 139 143 0.41 4

25GLR_140 165 168 0.65 3

25GLR_140 263 276 0.32 13

25GLR_143 197 228 0.35 31

25GLR_144 192 222 0.4 30

25GLR_144 288 296 3.52 8 Includes: 7m at 3.95g/t 25GLR_146 135 169 0.33 34

25GLR_146 198 221 0.31 23

25GLR_146 226 232 0.3 6

25GLR_149 25 31 0.49 6

25GLR_150 36 85 0.39 49

25GLR_150 267 271 0.37 4

25GLR_151 48 68 0.32 20

25GLR_153 90 101 0.42 11

25GLR_153 108 113 0.32 5

25GLR_153 140 144 0.4 4

25GLR_153 200 203 0.62 3

25GLR_155 131 178 0.3 47

25GLR_155 231 235 0.39 4

25GLR_158 156 166 0.43 10

25GLR_158 204 241 0.48 37

25GLR_161 219 277 0.32 58

25GLR_162 255 308 0.34 53

25GLR_164 20 62 0.6 42 Includes: 4m at 3.93g/t 25GLR_165 140 150 0.34 10

25GLR_165 158 167 0.62 9

25GLR_166 80 85 0.49 5

25GLR_166 110 115 0.35 5

25GLR_166 164 176 0.34 12

25GLR_166 295 301 0.41 6

25GLR_167 122 188 0.45 66 Includes: 4m at 3.03g/t 25GLR_167 241 246 0.48 5

25GLR_168 203 209 0.31 6

25GLR_168 228 272 0.4 44

25GLR_172 87 152 0.3 65

25GLR_172 170 177 0.32 7

25GLR_172 196 222 0.35 26

25GLR_174 128 185 0.32 57

25GLR_174 203 236 0.36 33

25GLR_177 200 209 0.32 9

25GLR_177 215 218 0.39 3

25GLR_177 243 246 0.41 3

25GLR_177 251 276 0.91 25

25GLR_179 144 197 0.31 53

25GLR_179 221 232 0.33 11

25GLR_179 245 248 0.39 3

25GLR_179 328 361 0.36 33

25GLR_179 379 382 0.39 3

25GLR_185 23 27 0.33 4

25GLR_185 67 70 0.3 3

25GLR_185 92 98 0.31 6

25GLR_187 48 117 0.7 69

25GLR_188 11 116 0.41 105 Includes: 4m at 2.55g/t 25GLR_189 2 18 0.78 16 Includes: 4m at 2.44g/t 25GLR_190 84 113 8.8 29 Includes: 9m at 27.94g/t 25GLR_191 45 114 0.49 69

25GLR_192 33 114 0.94 81 Includes: 7m at 3.81g/t 25GLR_193 16 114 0.55 98 Includes: 5m at 4.29g/t 25GLR_194 0 27 0.64 27

25GLR_195 76 90 0.46 14

25GLR_196 21 114 1.94 93 Includes: 4m at 17.7g/t, 34m at 2.56g/t and 3m at 2.17g/t 25GLR_197 0 112 0.63 112 Includes: 3m at 2.48g/t 25GLR_199 0 19 0.33 19

25GLR_200 32 115 0.31 83

25GLR_201 39 119 0.86 80 Includes: 14m at 2.08g/t 25GLR_204 71 92 4.16 21 Includes: 4m at 21.44g/t 25GLR_211 24 118 0.44 94

25GLR_212 12 99 0.53 87 Includes: 13m at 2.37g/t 25GLR_213 10 64 0.55 54 Includes: 6m at 2.98g/t 25GLR_221 40 102 0.9 62 Includes: 13m at 2.42g/t 25GLR_222 8 39 0.42 31

25GLR_223 0 42 0.32 42

25GLR_224 0 6 0.3 6

25GLR_225 15 79 0.3 64

25GLR_225 84 108 0.84 24

25GLR_226 23 108 1.3 85 Includes: 16m at 2.14g/t 25GLR_227 54 105 2.12 51 Includes: 22m at 2.81g/t and 15m at 2.74g/t 25GLR_228 29 56 0.33 27

25GLR_228 66 105 1.24 39 Includes: 3m at 2.3g/t 25GLR_229 10 105 0.52 95

25GLR_230 1 72 0.38 71 Includes: 3m at 3.47g/t 25GLR_232 9 14 0.47 5

25GLR_232 38 41 0.38 3

25GLR_232 56 108 7.73 52 Includes: 13m at 29.11g/t 25GLR_233 47 94 0.37 47

25GLR_234 33 51 0.5 18

25GLR_235 70 99 0.8 29

25GLR_236 74 97 0.54 23

25GLR_236 167 176 0.44 9 Includes: 3m at 2.05g/t 25GLR_237 18 108 2.7 90 Includes: 17m at 11.73g/t and 12m at 2.9g/t 25GLR_238 78 84 0.34 6

25GLR_238 93 106 0.34 13

25GLR_238 147 201 0.53 54 Includes: 6m at 3.8g/t

Appendix 3: JORC Tables

JORC Code, 2012 Edition - Table 1 report template

Section 1 Sampling Techniques and Data

(Criteria in this section apply to all succeeding sections.)

Criteria Commentary Sampling techniques Results are part of BNZ's RC drilling campaign at the recently acquired Glenburgh Gold Project situated ~285 km east of Carnarvon via Gascoyne Junction, WA.

RC drilling samples were collected as 1m single samples.

Each sample collected represents each one (1) metre drilled collected from the rig-mounted cone splitter into individual calico bags (~3kg).

The rig mounted cyclone/cone splitter was levelled at the start of each hole to aid an even fall of the sample through the cyclone into the cone splitter.

RC drilling sample submissions include the use of certified standards (CRMs), and field duplicates were added to the submitted sample sequence to test laboratory equipment calibrations. Standards selected are matched to the analytical method of photon assaying at ALS labs in Perth (~500g units). No composites were taken.

Based on statistical analysis of these results, there is no evidence to suggest the samples are not representative. Drilling techniques The RC drill rig was a Schramm C685 & T685 rig type with the capability to reach >500m depths with a rig-mounted cyclone/cone splitter using a face sample hammer bit of 5 1/2 - 6" size.

The booster was used to apply air to keep drill holes dry and reach deeper depths. Drill sample recovery RC sample recovery is visually assessed and recorded where significantly reduced. Negligible sample loss has been recorded.

RC samples were visually checked for recovery, moisture and contamination. A cyclone and cone splitter were used to provide a uniform sample, and these were routinely cleaned.

RC Sample recoveries are generally high. No significant sample loss has been recorded. Logging RC chip samples have been geologically logged on a per 1 metre process recording lithology, mineralisation, veining, alteration, and weathering.

Geological logging is considered appropriate for this style of deposit (metamorphosed orogenic gold). The entire length of all holes has been geologically logged.

RC drill logging was completed by Benz Mining staff and data entered into BNZ's MXDeposit digital data collection platform provided by Expedio.

All drill chips were collected into 20 compartment-trays for future reference and stored securely at Glenburgh camp. Sub-sampling techniques and sample preparation RC chips were cone split at the rig. Samples were generally dry.

A sample size of between 3 and 5 kg was collected. This size is considered appropriate, and representative of the material being sampled given the width and continuity of the intersections, and the grain size of the material being collected.

For the 1 metre samples, certified analytical standards (appropriate for photon assaying) and field duplicates were inserted at appropriate intervals at a rate equal to 1 in 20 and sent for analysis with the samples.

Sample preparation was undertaken at ALS Laboratory - Perth. Gold analysis utilised the photon assaying methodology where original samples are crushed to 90% better than -3mm with a sub-set 500g separated for non-destructive analysis.

Any sample reporting as having elevated > 1µSv readings during the preparation for photon assaying at ALS labs were flagged and were submitted for fire assay (Au-AA26) methodology at ALS labs in Perth as a quantifying check against the Photon assays. Quality of assay data and laboratory test PhotonAssay at ALS Perth: Samples submitted for PhotonAssay analysis were dried, crushed to achieve approximately 90% passing 3.15 mm, rotary split, and a nominal ~500 g sub-sample was collected (method codes CRU-32a and SPL-32a). The ~500 g sub-sample was analysed for gold using the PhotonAssay technique (method code Au-PA01), together with quality control samples including certified reference materials and field duplicates.

ALS PhotonAssay Analysis Technique: Developed by CSIRO in collaboration with Chrysos Corporation, PhotonAssay is a rapid, chemical-free alternative to conventional fire assay that uses high-energy X-rays. The technique is non-destructive and analyses a substantially larger sample mass than the standard 50 g fire assay. ALS has extensively tested and validated the PhotonAssay method, with results benchmarked against traditional fire assay.

Routine mutli-element analysis - four acid digest with ICP-MS finish (method code ME-MS61) and portable XRF (method code pXRF-NQ) has been completed down hole on a pulverize 500 g split to better than 85% passing 75um (method code PUL-32m) but this information does not form part of this report.

Laboratory QA/QC is maintained through the routine use of internal certified reference materials and blanks as part of standard in-house procedures. In addition, BNZ submitted an independent suite of certified reference materials (see above). These data are formally reviewed on a periodic basis. Verification of sampling and assaying Significant drill intersections are checked by the supervising personnel. The intersections are compared to recorded geology and neighbouring data and reviewed in Leapfrog and QGIS software.

No twinned holes have been drilled to date by Benz Mining, but, planned holes have tested the interpreted mineralised trends, verifying the geometry of the mineralised targets.

All logs were validated by the Project Geologist prior to being sent to the Database Administrator for import

No adjustments have been made to assay data apart from values below the detection limit which are assigned a value of half the detection limit (positive number) Location of data points Hole collar coordinates including RLs have been located by handheld GPS in the field during initial drill site preparation. Actual hole collars were collected by a DGPS system at the Glenburgh Gold Project.

The grid system used for the location of all drill holes is GDA94_MGA _Zone 50s.

Planned hole coordinates and final GPS coordinates are compared in QGIS and Leapfrog project files to ensure all targets have been tested as intended.

The drill string path is monitored as drilling progresses using downhole Axis Champ Gyro tool and compared against the planned drill path, adjustment to the drilling technique is requested as required to ensure the intended path is followed.

Readings were recorded at 30m intervals from surface to end of hole after Benz reviewed single shot verses EOH continuous surveying of the Axis Champ Gyro tool and noted >3 degrees variance in azimuth with hole depth. The single shots produce less variability and are used for hole trace reporting in the database.

Historical drill hole surveys and methods will be reviewed in preparation for any updates to MRE in the future. Data spacing and distribution BNZ's Glenburgh RC drilling has been designed to infill and extend mineralisation defined by historical drilling. Drill spacings are varied. Holes were generally angled between -65 degrees towards ~145 degrees.

34 holes were drilled at Icon at 10m x 10m spacing, dipping between -60 to -80 degrees towards 155 degrees, with average depths of 100m. The objective of the close spaced drilling was to form a data cube to obtain adequate spacing for testing mineralisation continuity and geological host features.

The mineralised domains established for pre-BNZ Mineral Resource Estimates have sufficient continuity in both geology and grade to be considered appropriate for the Mineral Resource and Ore Reserve estimation procedures and classification applied under the 2012 JORC Code. Ongoing drilling will be sufficiently spaced for a reinterpretation based on BNZ's structural model.

No sample compositing of material from drilling has been applied during this drilling campaign. Orientation of data in relation to geological structure Drilling has primarily been undertaken perpendicular to the interpreted mineralised structures as stated above.

No orientation-based sampling bias has been identified - observed intercepts to date indicate the interpreted geology hosting mineralisation is robust. Sample security All samples were prepared in the field by Benz Mining staff and delivered by contracted couriers from the field site to the ALS laboratory in Perth directly.

Individual pre-numbered calco sample bags are placed in polywoven plastic bags (5 per bag) secured at the top with a cable tie. These bags are annotated with the company name and sample numbers, the bags are placed in larger bulker bags for transport to ALS labs in Perth, also labelled with corresponding company name, drill hole and sample identifiers.

Sample pulps are stored in a dry, secure location at Benz's Glenburgh camp. Audits or reviews Data is validated by Benz staff and Geolytic database consultants as it is entered into MXDeposit. Errors are returned to field staff for validation.

All drilled hole collars have been located with a DGPS.

There have been no audits undertaken.

Section 2 Reporting of Exploration Results

(Criteria listed in the preceding section also apply to this section.)

Criteria Commentary Mineral tenement and land tenure status Glenburgh Gold Project is a group of 10 tenements and 2 applications. The majority of known gold deposits are located on Mining Lease M09/148.

The tenement is 100% owned by Benz Mining Limited.

The tenements are in good standing and no known impediments exist. Exploration done by other parties Since Helix Resources in 1994 and subsequent work by Gascoyne Resources, about 159,149 soil samples, 1,349 vacuum holes and 2,285 auger holes have been completed at Glenburgh.

48 diamond holes, 398 RC holes, 6 air-core holes and 462 RAB holes have been drilled in the Glenburgh area to identify the distribution and evaluate the potential of the deposit.

Drilling to date has identified 10 high potential deposits in the Glenburgh area which are: Tuxedo, Icon, Apollo, Mustang, Shelby, Hurricane, Zone 102, Zone 126, NE3 and NE4 deposits. Geology Gold mineralisation at the Glenburgh deposit is hosted in Paleoproterozoic upper-amphibolite to granulite facies siliciclastic rocks of the Glenburgh Terrane, in the southern Gascoyne Province of Western Australia.

Gold was first discovered at the Glenburgh deposit in 1994 by Helix Resources during follow-up drilling of soil geochemical anomalies. Mineralisation occurs in shears within quartz + feldspar + biotite ± garnet gneiss, which contains discontinuous blocks or lenses of amphibolite and occasional thin magnetite-bearing metamorphics, probably derived from chemical sediments.

Higher-grade mineralisation appears to be directly related to silica flooding in the gneiss. This silica flooding may give rise to quartz 'veins' up to several metres thick, although scales of several centimetres to tens of centimetres are the norm. Neither the higher-grade silica lodes nor the more pervasive lower-grade mineralisation exhibits sharp or well-defined lithological contacts. Drill hole Information For this announcement, 104 Reverse Circulation (RC) drill holes are being reported.

Collar details have been provided in Appendix 1.

For earlier released results, see previous announcements by Gascoyne Resources (ASX: GCY) and Spartan Resources (ASX: SPR). Data aggregation methods No material information has been excluded.

Low Grade: A nominal 0.3 ppm Au lower cut off has been applied to with no internal dilution length applied.

High grade: A nominal 0.8 ppm Au lower cut off has been applied to with no internal dilution length applied.

Higher grade Au intervals lying within broader zones of Au mineralisation are reported as included intervals.

No top cuts have been applied to reported intercepts.

No metal equivalent values have been used.

All reported assays have been length weighted if appropriate.

Some drill holes reported in this announcement were previously disclosed based on partial assay results. Completion of outstanding assays has resulted in updated intercepts now being reported. Relationship between mineralisation widths and intercept lengths Drilling is generally oriented perpendicular to the interpreted strike of mineralisation, and intercepts are reported as downhole lengths unless otherwise stated.

To improve understanding of true widths, a subset of holes in this program were drilled from the opposite azimuth to previous drilling to test structural geometry. Ongoing drilling and geological modelling are required to confirm the true orientation and extent of mineralised lenses. Diagrams Relevant diagrams are included in the report. Balanced reporting All meaningful data relating to the Exploration program has been included and reported to the market as assays are received. Other substantive exploration data See body of announcement. Further work Assays for the remainder of the programme will be reported once received and validated.

Ongoing drilling across the Glenburgh camp to extend mineralisation along strike and at depth.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/281887

Source: Benz Mining Corp.