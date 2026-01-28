Singapore, Singapore--(Newsfile Corp. - January 28, 2026) - Lithosphere, an AI-powered blockchain ecosystem focused on interoperability and automation, announced enhancements to its developer tooling aimed at supporting the creation and scaling of decentralized applications. The updated tooling framework is designed to simplify development workflows while enabling builders to deploy applications that operate efficiently across multichain environments.

Developer tools and infrastructure for scalable decentralized applications

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8833/281894_b21648bdd4eda869_001full.jpg

The enhanced developer tooling improves access to core infrastructure components, shared standards, and automated systems within the Lithosphere ecosystem. By reducing complexity at the infrastructure level, Lithosphere allows developers to focus on building application logic and user experiences without managing underlying cross-chain coordination manually. These improvements support faster development cycles and smoother transitions from testing to deployment.

Lithosphere's tooling is tightly integrated with its cross-chain infrastructure and ecosystem intelligence layers, ensuring applications remain aligned with network standards as they scale. Builders benefit from consistent access to network services and resources, while applications gain the flexibility to grow alongside ecosystem adoption. This integrated approach supports long-term scalability and reliability for decentralized applications operating within the Lithosphere network.

"Developer tooling plays a critical role in enabling scalable decentralized applications," said J. King Kasr, Chief Scientist at KaJ Labs. "By enhancing these tools, Lithosphere is creating a more efficient and developer-friendly environment that supports innovation and sustainable growth."

The continued evolution of developer tooling aligns with Lithosphere's broader roadmap to deliver AI-enhanced infrastructure that empowers builders, improves interoperability, and supports scalable decentralized ecosystems.

About Lithosphere

Lithosphere is an AI-driven blockchain platform designed to enable scalable cross-chain applications and decentralized ecosystems. By integrating deep learning technology with decentralized infrastructure, Lithosphere provides automated tools and standards that empower developers, communities, and multichain innovation. The LITHO token supports network operations, governance, and ecosystem participation.

Social Media

X

Instagram

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/281894

Source: Kaj Labs