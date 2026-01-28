

The M7 World Championship becomes the most-watched mobile esports event of all time with 5.68 million Peak Concurrent Viewers (PCV), according to Esports Charts. JAKARTA, INDONESIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 28 January 2026 - Mobile Legends: Bang Bang (MLBB) enters a bold new era of global expansion. At the M7 World Championship (M7) Grand Finals, Cloud Zhang, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of MOONTON Games, unveiled the 2026 MLBB Esports Roadmap-a five-region blueprint designed to unify the global ecosystem.



As part of MLBB's international expansion strategy, Türkiye will host the M8 World Championship (M8) Finals-the first time MLBB's flagship tournament will be held in Europe. Additionally, MLBB was unveiled as the first title for the inaugural Esports Nations Cup (ENC) 2026 in Saudi Arabia; it will also debut at the 20th Asian Games Aichi-Nagoya 2026 as a medal event. These all ladder up to MLBB Esports' ambitions to reach over 70 regions, stage over 5,000 events, and surpass 600 million Hours Watched (HW) in 2026.



Launched in 2016 by international video game company MOONTON Games, MLBB enters its 10th anniversary this year as a global gaming phenomenon. Over the past decade, the title has commanded a worldwide playerbase of over 1.5 billion installations and 110 million Monthly Active Users (MAU). Its nine-year-long esports ecosystem has earned the distinction of the world's most popular mobile esports title from Esports Charts every year since 2021. The 2026 MLBB Esports Roadmap underscores MOONTON Games' ambition to cement the title at the forefront of global esports and entertainment.



Five regions, one unified goal

In 2026, MLBB Esports will transition to a five-region structure-Southeast Asia (SEA); Eastern Europe and Central Asia (EECA); Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA); East Asia (EA); and the Americas (AMER). This framework unifies the global MLBB Esports ecosystem while empowering each region through tailored infrastructure and talent development pathways. At the heart of the plan is the Championship Tour, an intercontinental tournament piloting across AMER, EA, and SEA to elevate regional competition and spotlight emerging talent. The shift to a region-focused model reflects MLBB Esports' ambition to balance local development with global integration, where each region upholds the strength of the global ecosystem.



Tiger Xu, Global Head of MLBB Esports at MOONTON Games, said: "With this blueprint, we're taking a long-term view of what MLBB Esports can be. Every community will have the chance to grow and develop its own identity while remaining connected to a larger ecosystem. This transition is as much about integration as it is about expansion. By bringing emerging regions into the fold, we ensure that every market plays a central role in the competitive landscape. Layering development, competition, and community in this way allows each region to contribute meaningfully while strengthening the ecosystem as a whole."



Next: All eyes on Türkiye

The M8 Finals will be hosted in January, 2027, in Türkiye-the first time the M Series takes place in Europe. Meanwhile, the M8 Wild Card will debut in Thailand, which will also mark the country's first M Series event.



Tiger said: "Hosting the M8 World Championship in Türkiye is a defining moment for MLBB Esports. For the first time in M Series history, we're stepping beyond our Southeast Asian strongholds and expanding its footprints in a new region. This move reflects our confidence in the growth of emerging MLBB regions and our focus on integrating them into a broader, connected ecosystem. Strategically, the M8 World Championship shapes MOONTON Games' approach to regional integration and reinforces our vision for a unified, global competitive ecosystem. It also lays the foundation for sustainable, long-term development, positioning MLBB Esports for continued leadership in the years ahead."



MLBB on the global sporting stage

MLBB will take centre stage at the inaugural ENC 2026 as its first confirmed title. Set for 23 to 29 November, 32 national teams will compete in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, for the championship. Structured around national representation, the ENC serves as a new global platform that places national pride at the core of the competition. The tournament broadens MLBB Esports' global calendar and reinforces its role in uniting players and fans through nation-based competition. More information can be found here .



MLBB will also debut as a medalled event at the 20th Asian Games Aichi-Nagoya 2026 , one of the region's largest sporting events. Held from mid September to early October, this milestone will build on MLBB's established presence at the Southeast Asian (SEA) Games , where the title marked its fourth consecutive appearance in 2025. These appearances demonstrate MLBB's evolution from a leading esports into a key player within the international sporting landscape.



Tiger added: "Our participation at the Esports Nations Cup 2026 and 20th Asian Games Aichi-Nagoya 2026 are defining moments for MLBB Esports. Competing on stages built around national representation elevates the meaning of what our athletes are playing for. It places MLBB in the same conversation as traditional sports, where competition carries cultural significance, national pride, and long-term sporting value. For us, this is not just about diversifying where MLBB is played, but about reinforcing esports as a discipline that resonates beyond the game. MLBB stands as a platform that brings communities together and stands confidently on the global sporting stage."



The title will also return to the 2026 Esports World Cup (EWC) with the Mid Season Cup (MSC) and the MLBB Women's Invitational (MWI) , featuring a combined USD 3.5 million prize pool. Its continued presence reflects the title's growing role within the world's largest multi-title esports event. At EWC 2025, MLBB emerged as one of the event's most-watched titles with over 47 million HW. This figure amounted to over 12% of total viewership across all 25 disciplines at the world's largest multi-title esports event. The MSC also made history at EWC 2025, surpassing 3.26 million Peak Concurrent Viewers (PCV), according to Esports Charts.



Malaysia enters a new era

MOONTON Games announced that MLBB Professional League (MPL) Malaysia will operate under a Partnership Programme in 2026. Under the new model, eight strategic partners-including top Malaysian teams and international organisations-will secure guaranteed participation in the country's most established esports league. Partnering teams will also benefit from greater long-term business stability and access to additional commercialisation opportunities. By reinforcing its competitive and commercial foundations, MPL Malaysia will play a pivotal role in the global MLBB Esports ecosystem.



History made in Indonesia

A double for the history books! The M7 became the most-watched mobile esports tournament in history after twice surpassing the previous record during the tournament. The Grand Finals clash between Aurora Gaming PH (RORA) and Alter Ego (AE) had more than 5.68 million Peak Concurrent Viewers (PCV), according to Esports Charts . The record-breaking viewership cements its presence at the forefront of the global esports entertainment circuit.



RORA claimed their first M Series with a commanding 4-0 win over the Indonesian dark horses to secure the Philippines' sixth world title. The victory marked a breakthrough for RORA, who converted their first appearance in an M Series Grand Finals into a world title. The championship roster consists of Dylan Aaron "Light" P. Catipon (Roamer), Edward Jay "Edward" Dapadap (EXP Laner), Jan Dominic "Domengkite" Del Mundo IV (Gold Laner), Jonard Cedrix "Demonkite" Caranto (Jungler), Kenneth Carl "Yue" Tadeo (Mid Laner), and Justin Ray "Calad" Limbo (Sixth Man).



Tiger Xu, Global Head of MLBB Esports at MOONTON Games, said: "The M7 has shown what MLBB Esports has grown into-a global ecosystem that unites millions of fans at the same moment. The record-breaking viewership we're celebrating is more than just a milestone; it's a signal of what's to come. As more regions rise and audiences continue to grow, we enter a new phase where MLBB Esports is shaped collectively. Our focus now is on building an ecosystem that connects regions more deeply, supports long-term competitive development, and allows the global community to grow together. This is the foundation for the next chapter of MLBB Esports."



"The M7 Grand Final peaked at over 5.68 million concurrent viewers, making M7 the most-watched mobile esports event in history. The record peak shows how quickly mobile esports is growing and attracting mainstream audiences. The tournament also broke multiple viewership records across platforms and regions. This includes new highs for Indonesian, Tagalog, and Malaysian language broadcasts, as well as on TikTok Live. These results set a new benchmark for future mobile esports events," said Artyom Odintsov, co-founder and CEO of Esports Charts.



The tournament took place in Jakarta, Indonesia, from 3 to 25 January. It marked the seventh edition of MLBB's flagship international tournament and its return to the country since the M4. Indonesia is home to the game's most passionate fanbase, with MPL Indonesia recording over 100 million HW in each of its past five seasons, according to Esports Charts . This edition also welcomed global brands, Visa , Red Bull , and realme onboard, highlighting the growing commercial appeal of MLBB Esports.



Irene Umar, Vice Minister of Creative Economy, graced the M7 Grand Finals day. Taking to the stage, she said: "This is the energy of Indonesia [that] we [are witnessing at] the opening of the M7. As the host [nation], I want to start of by saying thank you to MOONTON Games for infusing [Indonesian] culture into the Opening Ceremony... This is a moment to celebrate. This is a moment that reminds each and every one of us that the gaming industry is here to stay. This is a real industry. This is a real sport!"



From 23 to 25 January, Jakarta became the heart of a global celebration of gaming and entertainment at the M7 Carnival . Fans explored six interactive zones, experienced live activations, and immersed themselves in the world of esports. The M7 Carnival went beyond the competition, turning the city into a vibrant stage for music and culture. Headlining the Main Stage was Indonesian singer-songwriter Stephanie Poetri , joined by 88rising labelmates, no na . The halftime show featured a special rendition of the M7 Theme Song, Sizzle, delivering a high-energy spectacle that mirrored the intensity of the M Series. Through esports, live entertainment, and pop culture, the M7 Carnival elevated the M Series beyond the arena-demonstrating its role at the intersection of gaming and entertainment.



Magic Chess: Go Go enters a new era

The GO1 World Championship (GO1) crowned its first world champions! EECA's Emil "FLOXY" Sagetdinov outplayed a tightly-contested field of eight finalists. The deciding series unfolded as a test of strategy and composure, with FLOXY prevailing to earn his place on the world stage.



GO1 marks Magic Chess: Go Go's (MCGG) first offline global championship, representing a key milestone in the expansion of the title's competitive ecosystem. Staged alongside the M7, the tournament brought MCGG into the M Series spotlight, where its inaugural champion stood alongside the world's best mobile esports athletes. Its presence on the sidelines of the M7 added a new competitive layer to the event, giving emerging esports talent a platform to shine on the world stage.



Gao "Skyhook" Chong, MCGG Producer at MOONTON Games, said: "With MOONTON Games at the forefront of esports, strategically, GO1 plays a key role in shaping how we lead the global landscape. MCGG is built on democratic and accessible competition, meaning esports talent from all walks of life have a chance to emerge as champions. Running GO1 alongside the M Series gives aspiring players a shot at the spotlight while helping us discover and nurture talent across regions. This approach allows us to build a competitive ecosystem-one where emerging players can compete at the highest levels and contribute to the reach of esports worldwide."



"The GO1 World Championship reached a peak viewership of 278,121, setting a new all-time record for the discipline and surpassing the previous peak by approximately 75%. This performance places GO1 among the fastest-growing esports titles and highlights the strong competitive potential not only of the game itself, but of the auto battler genre as a whole," said Viktor Proniakin, Product Manager of Esports Charts.



MCGG has emerged as a standout title of 2025. The game surpassed 30 million downloads within two weeks of its Global Launch and received the 2025 Google Play Best Game Award in Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, and Thailand. This momentum has been complemented by its robust competitive structure, which spans international, regional, local, and community tournaments. In 2025, the title celebrated a major milestone at the 33rd SEA Games as the first mobile Auto Chess game to feature at the event . Its debut placed MCGG representatives alongside the region's most established sporting athletes.



The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. About MOONTON Games Established in 2014, MOONTON Games is a global video game company dedicated to gaming development, publication, and esports. With more than 2,000 employees worldwide, the company operates offices in Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, the Philippines, Latin America, and China. It has successfully launched several high-profile mobile games globally and has built long-term relationships with governments and esports organizations in more than 30 countries around the world. Mobile Legends: Bang Bang is its current star game and the leading mobile multiplayer online battle arena (MOBA) game worldwide. For more information, visit https://en.moonton.com.

About Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Esports Established in 2017, Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Esports serves as a platform for players to pursue their dreams of becoming esports athletes and illuminate opportunities within the international esports ecosystem. MLBB Esports has since expanded to multiple leagues, including the MPL series hosted in Southeast Asia, Middle East, and Latin America; MPL is the first esports event series to surpass 1 billion hours of watch time globally.

About Magic Chess: Go Go Magic Chess: Go Go is a multiplayer mobile strategy game developed by the original team behind MOONTON Games' flagship title, Mobile Legends: Bang Bang. Its accessible gameplay offers every player the opportunity to be a champion. Since its global launch, the game has surpassed 30 million downloads worldwide. The title received the 2025 Google Play Best Game Award in Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, and Thailand the same year it was launched.

About Magic Chess: Go Go Esports Established in 2025, Magic Chess: Go Go Esports serves as a competitive platform where every player can rise as a champion. Its flagship world championship, the Go-Series, brings together the world's best Auto Chess strategists to compete at the highest level. IIn its launch year, the game made history at the 33rd Southeast Asian (SEA) Games as the first mobile Auto Chess title featured at a regional multi-sport event, where its players shared the spotlight with top athletes from across the region. About Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Mobile Legends: Bang Bang is one of the most popular mobile Multiplayer Online Battle Arena (MOBA) games worldwide that brings communities together through teamwork and strategy. With over 1.5 billion installations and 110 million active monthly users, the award-winning game is among the top 10 most played in over 80 countries. With an extensive reach across the Asia Pacific region, the multiplayer is available in 139 countries with an expansive global esports presence.



