Aquis Stock Exchange
The following securities will be restored to trading on the Aquis Growth Market with effect from 08.00 am today 28 January 2026:
Phoenix Digital Assets PLC
Ordinary Shares
Symbol: PNIX
ISIN: GB00BMW34204
The Regulation Department
Aquis Stock Exchange
Floor 2, 63 Queen Victoria Street, London EC4N 4UA
Tel: 0203 597 6361
Email: aqseregulation@aquis.eu
Website: www.aquis.eu/aquis-stock-exchange
