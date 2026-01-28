Shenzhen-based SolaEon has reported a 27.87% efficiency for a single-junction perovskite solar cell on a 0.076 cm² lab device, certified by China's National Photovoltaic Industry Metrology and Testing Center.Shenzhen-based perovskite developer SolaEon announced it achieved a 27.87% power conversion efficiency for a single-junction perovskite solar cell, which it claims sets a new world record for this device category. According to company disclosures and local media reports, the result was certified by China's National Photovoltaic Industry Metrology and Testing Center (NPVM), a state-accredited ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...