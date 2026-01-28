EquazenForte represents a strategic evolution of the brand, extending its clinically researched omega-3 based cognitive support product formulation beyond children to young adults and adults through pharmacies across Poland.

SFI Health EMEA, the regional entity of SFI Health, a global leader in natural healthcare, today is pleased to announce the launch of Equazen Forte in Poland, a new concentrated omega 3 product formulation to be added to the Equazen range designed to support the normal cognitive performance for young adults and adults.

Equazen Forte: a key milestone in the brand's long-term development strategy.

Equazen Forte represents a key milestone in the brand's long-term development strategy. Traditionally recognized as a pediatric brain health expert, Equazen is now evolving to support consumers across different life stages, addressing changing cognitive demands from adolescence into adulthood.

Equazen Forte builds on more than 25 years of Equazen heritage and scientific expertise. Like the rest of the Equazen range, it features the brand's unique and clinically researched formula of essential fatty acids, shown in multiple clinical studies to support normal cognitive brain functions. Presented in a capsule format featuring a highly concentrated intake, Equazen Forte, containing omega 3 fatty acids addresses increasing cognitive demands related to learning capabilities during key developmental years, while paving the way for continued support into adulthood to support normal brain performance and quality of life.

This launch is backed by the long-standing partnership with Qpharma, the company's local distributor in Poland. Under the agreement, Equazen Forte will be distributed in pharmacies nationwide, leveraging Qpharma's strong expertise and established relationships within the Polish healthcare market.

Matthew Brabazon, General Manager of SFI Health EMEA, commented:

"Equazen Forte represents a significant step forward for our brand. While Equazen has long been trusted by families to support children's cognitive development, we are now evolving alongside our loyal consumers as they grow into adulthood. Poland is a key market for us, and this launch reflects our ambition to build lifelong relationships by supporting cognitive health at every stage of life."

Zbyszek Czop, Managing Director of Qpharma Sp. z o.o., distributor of Equazen in Poland said: "We are proud to support the launch of a product that meaningfully expands the Equazen brand portfolio in Poland. Equazen has long been trusted for supporting children's cognitive needs. With Equazen Forte, we aim to address previously unmet needs among young adults and adults. As an already well-established and trusted brand, this new product enables us to reach a broader audience, backed by strong science and a clear consumer benefit."

Brain health and cognitive support supplements are among the fastest-growing segments of the food supplements market in Europe, driven by rising awareness of mental performance, focus and overall well-being. With Equazen Forte, SFI Health EMEA strengthens its commitment to innovation in cognition while unlocking new growth opportunities beyond the pediatric segment.

About SFI Health

SFI Health is a global leader in natural healthcare, specialized in the design, development and commercialization of clinically researched products in the areas of microbiome, cognition and wellbeing.

Guided by the belief in the healing potential of natural products, SFI Health combines a rigorous pharma-based approach with the benefits of naturally sourced solutions.

An extensive network of trusted business partners enables the company, headquartered in Australia, to market its own brands, reaching consumers in over 50 countries. The EMEA SFI Health regional office in Lugano, Switzerland, manages commercial operations across Europe, Middle East and Africa.

SFI Health is committed to fostering confidence in natural healthcare by sharing state-of-the-art research, technical expertise and comprehensive sales marketing resources with consumers, healthcare professionals and partners worldwide.

For more information go to sfihealth.com or follow us SFI Health on LinkedIn.

About Qpharma

Qpharma is a leading company focused on promoting third parties' brands of pharmaceutical companies in Poland, as well as in Czech Republic and Slovakia.

Through 20 years of its presence on Polish market the company became a trusted partner who successfully launched several brands in Poland, ensuring Polish consumers and patients have the same chance to enjoy benefits these brands bring to their health as people on other markets. Equazen is a very good example of such brands.

Qpharma promotes its products to HCPs mainly and sells them through pharmacy channel. More info on www.qpharma.pl

About Equazen

Equazen is a science-based globally branded food supplement designed and studied to help nourish, enhance, and support the human brain's potential across all life stages.

Each product of the Equazen range contains a balanced unique combination of essential fatty acids (Omega 3 and Omega 6), which has been clinically proven for more than 25 years to assist with learning capabilities, concentration and healthy brain development.

Equazen is available in multiple pharmaceutical formats and sizes to support optimal cognitive functions from infants to teenagers.

Currently marketed in 30 countries globally, Equazen is widely recommended by healthcare professionals and trusted by families for the last 25 years.

Equazen aims to advance human health naturally, delivering expertly formulated products that empower individuals to reach their cognitive potential.

For more info visit www.equazen.com

