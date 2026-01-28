Mikie Sherrill, governor of the US state of New Jersey, has signed two executive orders directing state regulators to accelerate utility-scale solar, expand community solar to 3 GW and advance up to 750 MW of battery energy storage as part of an effort to contain rising electricity prices and address projected capacity shortfalls.From pv magazine USA On her first day in office, New Jersey Governor Mikie Sherrill signed Executive Order No. 1 and No. 2, which focus on maintaining electricity prices and providing solar and energy storage, respectively. Governor Sherrill enacted Executive Order No. ...

