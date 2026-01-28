Members of AM Best's insurance ratings division will share their views on the European insurance and reinsurance markets at its annual market briefing taking place in Paris on Tuesday, 10 March 2026. Florence Lustman, president of the French Insurance Federation, will deliver comments during the half-day morning programme.

Topics at the event also will include AM Best's recently revised outlook on the global reinsurance segment and other key trends; globalization of the (re)insurance marketplace versus protectionism; and IFRS 17 developments.

The market briefing will take place at Les Salons Hoche. Registration for the briefing begins at 9:30 a.m. (CET) followed by welcome remarks at 10:00 a.m. (CET). A networking lunch follows the programme. To register or for more information, please visit AM Best's Insurance Market Briefing Paris.

AM Best is a global credit rating agency, news publisher and data analytics provider specializing in the insurance industry. Headquartered in the United States, the company does business in over 100 countries with regional offices in London, Amsterdam, Dubai, Hong Kong, Singapore and Mexico City. For more information, visit www.ambest.com

