28.01.2026 09:10 Uhr
Gordon Brothers Acquires LK Bennett Brand

Firm will build value and drive growth through investment in fresh go-to-market strategies that build upon the brand's heritage

London, Jan. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gordon Brothers, the global asset experts, has acquired the global LK Bennett brand and related intellectual property assets from the Joint Administrators of LK Bennett Fashion Limited.

Founded in the '90s by Linda Bennett, LK Bennett started with a single boutique in Wimbledon, London and grew into a destination for effortless, elevated dressing from limited-edition ready-to-wear to signature shoes, bags and accessories. The British heritage brand is known as the home of London luxury, celebrated for wearable elegance and meticulous craftsmanship.

"LK Bennett is a beloved heritage brand with a reputation for impeccable craftsmanship and quality, and a distinctly British spirit," said Tobias Nanda, Head of Brands at Gordon Brothers. "We are excited to add LK Bennett to our portfolio of brands and proud to steward the brand into the next phase of growth bringing LK Bennett's modern luxury to both long-time followers and new customers from around the world."

As new owners of the brand, Gordon Brothers will evaluate several go-to-market strategies for the business with an emphasis on building relationships with retailers, continuing to expand the brand through creative and innovative marketing opportunities that delight the consumer, and growing the portfolio of licensees and franchisees. The firm will focus on transitioning LK Bennett to the asset-light model, as Gordon Brothers did with the successful revitalization and expansion of the Laura Ashley brand globally.

Gordon Brothers has been actively investing in and partnering with the world's most iconic brands, including Laura Ashley, Nicole Miller, Telefunken and Rachel Zoe, since 2003. As owners of several brands, the firm prioritizes expanding brands through licensing to bolster their brick-and-mortar and e-commerce presence and develop more strategic wholesale and retail relationships. Gordon Brothers also invests in product development and marketing for its portfolio of brands.


"We are delighted to provide a solution to the Administrators that both ensures value to the estate and preserves the longevity of this iconic British brand," said Nimit Shah, Managing Director, EMEA at Gordon Brothers. "We believe the LK Bennett brand is capable of reinvigoration under a new asset-light model."

About Gordon Brothers
Founded in 1903, Gordon Brothers delivers integrated solutions through our asset advisory services, lending and financing, and trading. With deep expertise in brands, industrial, retail and real estate, we are the original global asset expert, working across business growth stages to deliver liquidity, create security, enable growth and maximize asset value. We are headquartered in Boston with more than 30 offices across North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Lauren Nadeau Gordon Brothers +1 617 422 6599 lnadeau@gordonbrothers.com

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
