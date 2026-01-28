A team of scientists has developed a novel hydrogel solar panel coating that is reportedly capable of lowering hot spot temperatures by up to 16.2 C, outperforming conventional hydrogels. The hydrogel also demonstrated superior durability and improved power output by up to 13%, according to the research group.Researchers from the Hong Kong Polytechnic University (PolyU) have developed a new hydrogel coating for solar panels. The novel coating, presented in the study "Enhancing Photovoltaic Efficiency and Durability with Advanced Hot-Spot Management," published in the journal Advanced Energy Materials, ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...