Mordor Intelligence Private Limited: Automotive Transmission Market: IC Engines Share at 72.94% in 2025 as Global Market Value is Set to Reach USD 209.72 Billion by 2031 says a 2026 Mordor Intelligence Report

HYDERABAD, India, Jan. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the latest report by Mordor Intelligence, the automotive transmission market is valued at USD 163.39 billion in 2026, is projected to reach USD 209.72 billion by 2031, growing at a 5.12% CAGR. This growth is driven by the shift from manual gearboxes to software-defined, electrified drivetrains, with stricter fuel economy regulations in the U.S., EU, and China. While automatic transmissions remain dominant, dual-clutch systems are gaining traction for their fast shifts and fuel efficiency. Although passenger cars still lead, the shift to electric drivetrains is accelerating in light commercial vehicles, particularly among e-commerce fleets adapting automated manual transmissions to address driver shortages.

Stricter International Emissions and Fuel Efficiency Standards: Regulations worldwide are pushing automakers to adopt more efficient and advanced transmission systems. In the U.S., new fuel economy standards are encouraging multi-speed automatics to optimize engine performance. Europe's stricter emission limits are driving diesel vehicles toward higher-speed gearboxes, while China's incentives for plug-in hybrids are accelerating the shift to clutch less hybrid transmissions. Similarly, India's efficiency mandates are promoting intelligent automated manuals, ensuring vehicles meet tighter environmental requirements.

Rising AMT Adoption in Commercial Vehicles Amid Driver Shortages: The U.S. truck driver shortage is pushing fleets to adopt automated manual transmissions (AMTs), which significantly reduce training time and improve operational efficiency. New technologies like Allison's TC10 AMT with predictive logic have led to fuel savings, while Eaton's Endurant HD transmission showcases its capability in heavy-haul applications. As AMTs become essential for driver retention and safety, they are increasingly seen as a key solution to the challenges in the trucking industry, driving further growth in the automotive transmission market.

Automotive Transmission Market Share by Region

In 2025, the Asia-Pacific region dominated the automotive transmission market, driven by strong sales of battery electric vehicles (BEVs) in China and growing adoption of advanced transmissions in India, particularly in budget-friendly sedans. China's updated dual-credit system has incentivized the use of specialized hybrid transmissions, with automakers like BYD leading the way with their dedicated hybrid powertrains.

South America is emerging as the fastest-growing region in the automotive transmission market, driven by Brazil's Rota 2030 initiative, which supports local production of more efficient automatic transmissions. In Argentina, import tariffs have encouraged domestic dual-clutch assembly, with Volkswagen and Fiat leading the charge. Meanwhile, North America saw a rise in 10-speed automatics for trucks like the Ford F-150 and a shift to single-speed transmissions for electric crossovers, such as the Mustang Mach-E.

Automotive Transmission Industry Segmentation

By Transmission Type

Manual Transmission

Intelligent Manual Transmission (iMT)

Automated Manual Transmission (AMT)

Automatic Transmission (AT)

Dual-Clutch Transmission (DCT)

Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT)

Others (Planetary, 2-speed EV gearboxes, etc.)

By Vehicle Type

Passenger Cars

Light Commercial Vehicles

Medium and Heavy Commercial Vehicles

Buses and Coaches

By Propulsion Technology

Internal-Combustion Engine (ICE)

Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV/PHEV)

Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV)

Fuel Cell Electric Vehicles (FCEV)

By Sales Channel

Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) Factory-Fit

Aftermarket/Remanufactured

Companies in the Automotive Transmission Industry

ZF Friedrichshafen AG

Aisin Corporation

JATCO Ltd.

Hyundai Transys Inc.

Magna International Inc.

Allison Transmission Inc.

Schaeffler AG

Eaton Corporation plc

BorgWarner Inc.

Continental AG

And Others

