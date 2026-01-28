Devyser Diagnostics AB: Devyser enters Strategic Supply Agreement with Illumina to offer sequencing instruments and products

Devyser today announced that it entered a strategic agreement with Illumina, a global leader in DNA sequencing and array-based technologies, to provide Illumina sequencing instruments and related products to Devyser customers.

Under the agreement, Devyser will be able to offer selected Illumina sequencing instruments together with Devyser's reagent solutions, enabling customers to access advanced sequencing technology with reduced upfront capital investment. The framework is designed to simplify procurement, accelerate implementation, and support laboratories in expanding their testing capabilities.

"This agreement strengthens our ability to deliver complete, scalable solutions to our customers," said Theis Kipling, Chief Commercial Officer at Devyser. "By combining Illumina's industry-leading sequencing platforms with Devyser's validated genetic testing assays, we can lower barriers to adoption and help laboratories more quickly implement high-quality genetic testing."

The model allows Devyser customers to access sequencing instruments through an ongoing reagent commitment rather than a traditional purchase model. This approach is particularly attractive for clinical laboratories seeking predictable costs, faster onboarding, and flexibility as testing volumes grow.

Illumina's sequencing platforms are widely used in clinical and research settings worldwide. The agreement complements Devyser's strategy to provide end-to-end testing solutions that support laboratories across clinical genetics and transplant diagnostics.

"This agreement underscores Illumina's focus on making next-generation sequencing more accessible and easier to implement," said Bas Verhoef, SVP and Head of Region, EMEA & Latin America, Illumina. "Partnering with Devyser will simplify workflows and support customers in delivering high-quality, scalable solutions for testing."

For more information, please contact:

E-mail: ir@devyser.com



Telephone: +46 8 562 158 50

