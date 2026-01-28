Lassen Peak Raises $10,000,000 in Venture Financing for Weapons Search Technology

Investment Capital to Provide Runway for Product Completion and Market Introduction

BELLEVUE, Wash., Jan. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Lassen Peak announced the completion of debt and equity financings, totaling over $10,000,000. The financings were led by Structural Capital, a Menlo Park, California growth-focused venture and private credit firm. In addition to Structural Capital's venture debt financing, existing shareholders provided additional capital to support the company's introduction of the world's first fully integrated handheld radar system for concealed weapon detection. Along with Structural Capital, notable investment firms included AI Capital Partners, Lauder Partners, LionCrest Ventures, Madrona Ventures, Octave Ventures, and other strategic investors, such as Axon Enterprises, a world leader in public safety technologies.

Lassen Peak is pioneering the introduction of submillimeter-wave Terahertz imaging radar technology within the world's first handheld radar system for concealed weapon detection that can be conducted anywhere in the field for use in law enforcement, military, and private venue security applications. Addressing one of the single biggest threats to law enforcement personnel as they work to provide public safety and security, physical weapon searches or "pat-downs" are highly dangerous for individuals conducting the search, as well as the individuals being searched. Based on the close physical proximity and contentious nature of the physical contact, the serious threat of concealed weapons creates an emotionally charged interaction whether weapons exist or not - this tense scenario and invasive physical pat-down can lead to a dangerous escalation of use-of-force that may result in serious injury or death.

Structural Capital's Co-Founder and Managing Partner, Kai Tse, states, "Lassen Peak contains the elements of a potential unicorn break-out company, able to define an important new category of product within law enforcement, military, and private sector markets, worldwide. We're excited to support the company's growth and expansion."

Lassen Peak CEO and Chairman of the Board, Hatch Graham, adds, "We welcome the tailored capital solutions offered by the Structural Capital team, and with the collective support of existing investors, we look forward to completing Lassen Peak's charter product and delivering on the vision of reducing use-of-force while increasing trust and safety in public safety applications."

Lassen Peak is a Seattle-area startup, which comprises a unique blend of industry technology leaders in ultra-highspeed wireless, imaging radar, artificial intelligence, geo-positioning and other technologies. Matching advanced technologies with the need for a transformation in public safety solutions in the field, the team is committed to providing law enforcement and society with safe and less contentious alternatives to the legacy methods of identifying concealed dangerous objects and weapons.

Lassen Peak has assembled a diverse advisor and committee leadership that formerly held key positions in America's top law enforcement and civil rights organizations, including roles of ACLU General Counsel, President of the National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives, CIO of the United States Government, LAPD Commanding Officer, Congressional Black Caucus Executive Director, President of the National Association of Women Law Enforcement Executives, Board Member of the National Association of Civilian Oversight of Law Enforcement, and others.

