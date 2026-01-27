Beijer Ref AB: Per Bertland proposed as new Chair of the Board of Beijer Ref

Press release

Kate Swann has notified the Nomination Committee that she will not stand for re-election as Chair of the Board of Beijer Ref at the forthcoming Annual General Meeting. The Nomination Committee has decided to propose Per Bertland as the new Chair of the Board.

Kate Swann was appointed to the Board of Beijer Ref in 2021 and has served as the Chair of the Board since. During her tenure, the company has delivered strong financial performance and undergone a period of significant transformation, as exemplified by the expansion into the US market through the successful acquisition of Heritage Distribution Holdings in 2022. The Nomination Committee would like to thank Kate Swann for her valuable contributions and leadership, and is pleased that she will remain in her role until the Annual General Meeting to ensure a smooth and orderly transition.

The Nomination Committee is pleased to propose Per Bertland as the new Chair of the Board at the upcoming Annual General Meeting.

Per Bertland previously served as CEO of Beijer Ref, a role he held for an extended period during which the company expanded its global footprint, strengthened its market positions and delivered sustained profitable growth. Under his leadership, Beijer Ref developed into a leading global wholesaler of refrigeration, air conditioning and heat pump solutions. In addition to serving on the Board of Beijer Ref (appointed 2021) since his executive career, Per Bertland has significant board experience from listed and privately held companies. His current roles include Chair of Dendera Holding AB, Inwido AB and InArea Group AB as well as Board member of IV Produkt AB and Lindab AB.

The Nomination Committee considers Per Bertland's combination of strategic insight, operational expertise and long-term commitment to Beijer Ref to make him well suited to lead the Board in the next phase of the company's development.

Further details regarding the proposed change will be presented in connection with the notice to the Annual General Meeting.

Malmö, January 27, 2026

Beijer Ref AB (publ)

For further information, please contact:

Joel Davidsson

CFO & EVP

+46(0)40-35 89 00 | jdn@beijerref.com

Anna Fürst

Global Communications Director

+46 (0)40-35 89 00 | aft@beijerref.com

Juho Frilander

Chair of the Nomination Committee

+358 (0)9 6962 470 | juho.frilander@eqtpartners.com



This disclosure contains information that Beijer Ref AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation (EU nr 596/2014). The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person, on 2026-01-27 20:40 CET.



