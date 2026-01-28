Atos International: Atos Recognized as Best In Class in IT/OT Cybersecurity Services in 2025 by PAC Innovation Radar France

News

Atos Recognized as Best In Class in IT/OT Cybersecurity Services in 2025 by PAC Innovation Radar France

Paris, France - January 28, 2026 -Atos, a global leader of AI-powered digital transformation, today announces its recognition as a Best-In-Class in the PAC Innovation Radar for IT/OT Cybersecurity Services France 2025. PAC highlights Atos' strong market position and the breadth of its OT security services, which include auditing, consulting, field operations, and managed services. The report also emphasizes Atos' international capacity and deep-rooted OT expertise, supported by dedicated OT Security Operations Centers, a vulnerability operations center, and qualified field teams. Atos' recognized OT certifications, combined with proprietary IT cybersecurity threat intelligence feeds and 6,500 cybersecurity professionals, further reinforce its leadership in securing critical infrastructures.

Eric Domage, lead analyst cybersecurity, PAC, said: "Atos presents one of the most advanced and robust sovereign postures. From authentication to threat detection, from risk assessments consulting to AI & Post-Quantum Cryptography advanced features, Atos owns, operates, and secures its intellectual property."

Farah Rigal, Head of cyber security France, Atos, said: "As OT and critical infrastructures become increasingly software defined, security must protect industrial processes and IT seamlessly. Atos supports this shift through converged IT/OT architectures, strong network segmentation, identity-driven controls, backed by a global SOC able to operate within industrial constraints. Through Eviden, our cyber product brand, we also bring the cryptographic and digital identity foundations required to safeguard telemetry and authenticate connected assets. This enables our clients to strengthen operational resilience and compliance-without slowing innovation or disrupting production and field operations."

PAC is the leading European consulting and analyst firm supporting software & IT service vendors worldwide. PAC provides market research and analysis in more than 30 countries worldwide, delivered through its SITSI research platform.

To download a copy of the report, please go to https://atos.net/en/lp/pac-cyber-services

Note to editors - Atos Group's cybersecurity products and services

As a global cybersecurity leader with more than 6,500 experts and 205 cybersecurity patents, Atos Group helps organizations navigate the evolving threat landscape with end-to-end, AI-powered security-enabling their pursuit of digital sovereignty and trust.

Under its Eviden brand, the Group offers a sovereign portfolio of cybersecurity products built on three complementary areas of expertise: data encryption, identity and access management, and digital identity. Developed and manufactured in Europe, these products comply with the highest European certification standards to safeguard sensitive data, secure digital access and protect the identities across users, systems, and connected devices.

Cybersecurity services, delivered under the Atos brand, offer an integrated blend of strategic consulting, solution integration and continuous managed security services - spanning the entire security lifecycle. With a global network of 17 security operations centers (SOCs) processing more than 31 billion security events per day and serving over 2,000 trusted customers, Atos delivers a proactive, globally informed approach to securing operations. Its teams operate with deep industry expertise across all sectors, ensuring robust data protection, regulatory compliance, and business continuity worldwide.

About Atos Group

Atos Group is a global leader in digital transformation with c. 63,000 employees and annual revenue of c. €8 billion, operating in 61 countries under two brands - Atos for services and Eviden for products. European number one in cybersecurity, cloud and high performance computing, Atos Group is committed to a secure and decarbonized future and provides tailored AI-powered, end-to-end solutions for all industries. Atos Group is the brand under which Atos SE (Societas Europaea) operates. Atos SE is listed on Euronext Paris.

The purpose of Atos Group is to help design the future of the information space. Its expertise and services support the development of knowledge, education and research in a multicultural approach and contribute to the development of scientific and technological excellence. Across the world, the Group enables its customers and employees, and members of societies at large to live, work and develop sustainably, in a safe and secure information space.

