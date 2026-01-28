Acora and Securonix Join Forces to Redefine Security Operations for the AI Era

Unified SIEM and managed security services combine to support scalable, AI-powered security operations

London, UK. 28th of January, 2026 - Acora today announced the expansion of its strategic partnership with Securonix, a recognised leader in cloud-native SIEM and security analytics, reinforcing a shared commitment to helping organisations modernise security operations and build long-term cyber resilience.

Industry benchmarks such as the Gartner Magic Quadrant continue to play an important role in evaluating security platforms. They provide valuable insight into vendor vision, execution, and market positioning. However, they are only one part of the decision-making process.

Real security outcomes depend on more than recognition. They depend on how technology performs in real environments. How complex it is to deploy and operate. How costs scale over time. And how effectively it supports security teams day to day.

For organisations making long-term security decisions, credibility, customer advocacy, and strategic alignment matter just as much as technical capability.

Beyond the Quadrant

The Gartner Magic Quadrant remains a useful reference point. It highlights innovation and signals momentum. What it cannot replace is hands-on validation and trusted partnership.

This is where strategic alliances deliver real value. Strong partnerships extend beyond product features. They combine proven platforms with deep operational expertise, shared accountability, and a focus on measurable outcomes.

That belief underpins Acora's growing partnership with Securonix.

Securonix Leadership in Action

Securonix continues to demonstrate consistent execution and vision across the security analytics market. The company has been named a Leader in the 2025 Gartner Magic Quadrant for SIEM for the sixth consecutive year and recognised as a Customers' Choice in the 2024 Gartner Peer Insights report.

Its Unified Defence SIEM platform brings together SIEM, SOAR, UEBA, threat intelligence, and automated response within a single cloud-native architecture. Agentic AI enables faster threat investigation and more efficient security operations.

Key capabilities include unified detection and response across the SOC, flexible data ingestion at scale, and cost control through Data Pipeline Manager, which enables intelligent data tiering for real-time analytics and long-term retention.

While these capabilities matter, long-term value is created through partnership. Through customer advocacy. Through collaboration. And through a shared focus on outcomes rather than tools.

A United Front for Modern Security

The Acora and Securonix partnership represents more than a vendor relationship. It is a strategic alliance built on trust, shared ambition, and a common vision for growth.

Both organisations are focused on expansion and innovation, ensuring that joint initiatives align to a clear and consistent strategy. Combined market credibility strengthens confidence across the UK and beyond, helping customers invest with greater certainty.

"Securonix brings security back to what matters most. The end users we protect around the clock," said James Fernley, Director of Cyber Security Sales at Acora. "By combining their platform with our threat intelligence, detection engineering, threat hunting, and SOC expertise, we are protecting over 75 customers across financial services, legal, retail, construction, and education."

As organisations move away from point solutions, integrated security platforms and managed services are becoming essential. Together, Acora and Securonix are enabling a shift-left approach to security design, helping customers modernise through cloud-native architectures while maintaining a seamless service experience.

"Our partnership with Acora marks an important step in redefining security for the modern enterprise," said Mark Osmond, MSSP Sales Leader Europe at Securonix. "By combining Acora's managed security expertise with Securonix's Unified SIEM platform, we are closing operational gaps, accelerating response, reducing cost, and enabling effective AI adoption."

Looking Ahead

As organisations prepare for 2026 and beyond, Acora and Securonix remain committed to deepening this partnership and delivering measurable security outcomes. Together, they are focused on helping customers move from recognition to resilience with confidence.

About Securonix

Securonix is leading the transformation of cybersecurity with the industry's first Unified Defence SIEM powered by agentic AI, purpose-built to decide and act across the threat lifecycle with a human-in-the-loop philosophy. Built for scale, precision, and speed, our cloud-native platform empowers global enterprises to shift from reactive security to proactive, autonomous operations. Recognised as a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for SIEM and a Customers' Choice by Gartner Peer Insights, Securonix is driving the next era of intelligent, autonomous security operations. Learn more at www.securonix.com.

About Acora

Acora is a progressive full-stack technology services partner helping organisations unlock growth, resilience, and innovation through secure, intelligent, and experience-led transformation.

Built for the AI era, Acora brings together managed services, cyber security, consulting, and engineering to deliver meaningful outcomes through a single trusted partner. By combining strategy, design, and operations, Acora helps customers progress faster and with greater confidence in a rapidly changing digital world.