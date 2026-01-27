Marten Transport, Ltd.: Marten Transport Announces Fourth Quarter and Year End Results

MONDOVI, Wis., Jan. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marten Transport, Ltd. (Nasdaq/GS:MRTN) today reported net income of $3.7 million, or 5 cents per diluted share, for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2025, compared with $5.6 million, or 7 cents per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2024. The 2025 fourth-quarter earnings improved 66.1% sequentially from 2025 third-quarter net income of $2.2 million, or 3 cents per diluted share. For the year ended December 31, 2025, net income was $17.4 million, or 21 cents per diluted share, compared with $26.9 million, or 33 cents per diluted share, for 2024.

Operating revenue was $210.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2025 compared with $230.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2024. Excluding fuel surcharges, operating revenue was $185.5 million for the 2025 quarter compared with $202.9 million for the 2024 quarter. Fuel surcharge revenue decreased to $24.7 million for the 2025 quarter from $27.6 million for the 2024 quarter.

Operating revenue was $883.7 million for 2025 compared with $963.7 million for 2024. Excluding fuel surcharges, operating revenue was $779.0 million for 2025 compared with $840.0 million for 2024. Fuel surcharge revenue decreased to $104.7 million for 2025 from $123.7 million for 2024.

Operating income was $4.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2025 compared with $6.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2024. The 2025 fourth-quarter operating income improved 67.3% from operating income of $2.7 million for the third quarter of 2025.

Operating income was $22.9 million for 2025 compared with $33.2 million for 2024.

Operating expenses as a percentage of operating revenue were 97.8% for the 2025 fourth quarter and 97.1% for the 2024 fourth quarter. Operating expenses as a percentage of operating revenue, with both amounts net of fuel surcharges, were 97.5% for the 2025 fourth quarter and 96.7% for the 2024 fourth quarter, compared with 98.6% for the third quarter of 2025.

Operating expenses as a percentage of operating revenue were 97.4% for 2025 and 96.6% for 2024. Operating expenses as a percentage of operating revenue, with both amounts net of fuel surcharges, were 97.1% for 2025 and 96.0% for 2024.

Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer Randolph L. Marten stated, "We are encouraged by the sequential improvement in our profitability. Our people also drove sequential increases this quarter in our revenue per tractor, rate per total mile and miles per tractor within each of our truckload and dedicated operations."

"Our unique multifaceted business model's value continued to be highlighted by the operating results of our dedicated and brokerage operations throughout the last two years. Our earnings have been heavily pressured by the historic duration and depth of the freight market recession's oversupply and weak demand -- and the cumulative impact of inflationary operating costs, freight rate reductions and freight network disruptions."

"We are focused on minimizing the freight market's impact with our emphasis on safe, premium service, data-driven operating efficiencies and aggressive cost controls. Our strong, debt-free balance sheet enhances our ability to continue investing in our technology and modern fleet and position our operations to capitalize on profitable organic growth opportunities. We expect the current administration's recent immigration enforcement efforts including stricter standards for non-domiciled commercial driver's licenses and increased enforcement of English Language Proficiency regulations to positively impact such opportunities."

Marten Transport, with headquarters in Mondovi, Wis., is a multifaceted business offering a network of time and temperature-sensitive and dry truck-based transportation and distribution capabilities across Marten's five distinct business platforms - Temperature-Sensitive and Dry Truckload, Dedicated, Brokerage and MRTN de Mexico. Marten's Intermodal operations were sold effective September 30, 2025. Marten is one of the leading temperature-sensitive truckload carriers in the United States, specializing in transporting and distributing food, beverages and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment. The Company offers service in the United States, Mexico and Canada, concentrating on expedited movements for high-volume customers. Marten's common stock is traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol MRTN.

This press release contains certain statements that may be considered forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements include a discussion of Marten's prospects for future growth, including the impact on the freight market of the current administration's recent immigration enforcement efforts including stricter standards for non-domiciled commercial driver's licenses and increased enforcement of English Language Proficiency regulations, and by their nature involve substantial risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking statements. Important factors known to the Company that could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements are discussed in Part I, Item 1A of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024. The Company undertakes no obligation to correct or update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

CONTACTS: Randy Marten, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer, Doug Petit, President, and Jim Hinnendael, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, of Marten Transport, Ltd., 715-926-4216.

CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED BALANCE SHEETS December 31, December 31, (In thousands, except share information) 2025 2024 (Unaudited) ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents - 43,278 - 17,267 Escrow deposit 5,000 - Receivables: Trade, net 85,807 89,992 Other 13,084 5,364 Prepaid expenses and other 24,532 25,888 Total current assets 171,701 138,511 Property and equipment: Revenue equipment, buildings and land, office equipment and other 1,128,932 1,198,737 Accumulated depreciation (352,426 - (370,124 - Net property and equipment 776,506 828,613 Other noncurrent assets 1,560 1,633 Total assets - 949,767 - 968,757 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable - 28,769 - 25,781 Insurance and claims accruals 43,700 44,246 Accrued and other current liabilities 19,763 23,492 Total current liabilities 92,232 93,519 Deferred income taxes 89,716 107,034 Noncurrent operating lease liabilities 194 282 Total liabilities 182,142 200,835 Stockholders' equity: Preferred stock, $.01 par value per share; 2,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding - - Common stock, $.01 par value per share; 192,000,000 shares authorized; 81,542,174 shares at December 31, 2025, and 81,463,938 shares at December 31, 2024, issued and outstanding 815 815 Additional paid-in capital 54,762 52,941 Retained earnings 712,048 714,166 Total stockholders' equity 767,625 767,922 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity - 949,767 - 968,757

CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Unaudited) Three Months Year Ended December 31, Ended December 31, (In thousands, except per share information) 2025 2024 2025 2024 Operating revenue - 210,108 - 230,432 - 883,652 - 963,708 Operating expenses (income): Salaries, wages and benefits 75,728 83,009 312,070 341,732 Purchased transportation 36,050 39,231 159,113 169,142 Fuel and fuel taxes 30,765 32,992 129,999 147,143 Supplies and maintenance 14,504 14,331 61,208 63,337 Depreciation 25,168 27,528 105,392 111,653 Operating taxes and licenses 2,446 2,683 9,737 10,302 Insurance and claims 15,034 15,134 55,645 53,109 Communications and utilities 2,217 2,195 8,753 9,029 Gain on disposition of revenue equipment (3,317 - (387 - (12,067 - (4,971 - Other 6,931 6,989 30,889 30,012 Total operating expenses 205,526 223,705 860,739 930,488 Operating income 4,582 6,727 22,913 33,220 Other (466 - (394 - (1,464 - (3,126 - Income before income taxes 5,048 7,121 24,377 36,346 Income taxes expense 1,351 1,488 6,933 9,424 Net income - 3,697 - 5,633 - 17,444 - 26,922 Basic earnings per common share - 0.05 - 0.07 - 0.21 - 0.33 Diluted earnings per common share - 0.05 - 0.07 - 0.21 - 0.33 Dividends declared per common share - 0.06 - 0.06 - 0.24 - 0.24

SEGMENT INFORMATION

(Unaudited) Dollar Percentage Change Change Three Months Three Months Three Months Ended Ended Ended December 31, December 31, December 31, (Dollars in thousands) 2025 2024 2025 vs. 2024 2025 vs. 2024 Operating revenue: Truckload revenue, net of fuel surcharge revenue - 91,201 - 93,106 - (1,905 - (2.0 )% Truckload fuel surcharge revenue 14,822 14,188 634 4.5 Total Truckload revenue 106,023 107,294 (1,271 - (1.2 - Dedicated revenue, net of fuel surcharge revenue 56,086 64,997 (8,911 - (13.7 - Dedicated fuel surcharge revenue 9,831 11,391 (1,560 - (13.7 - Total Dedicated revenue 65,917 76,388 (10,471 - (13.7 - Intermodal revenue, net of fuel surcharge revenue - 11,238 (11,238 - (100.0 - Intermodal fuel surcharge revenue - 1,971 (1,971 - (100.0 - Total Intermodal revenue - 13,209 (13,209 - (100.0 - Brokerage revenue 38,168 33,541 4,627 13.8 Total operating revenue - 210,108 - 230,432 - (20,324 - (8.8 )% Operating income/(loss): Truckload - 783 - 1,821 - (1,038 - (57.0 )% Dedicated 3,025 4,073 (1,048 - (25.7 - Intermodal - (1,502 - 1,502 100.0 Brokerage 774 2,335 (1,561 - (66.9 - Total operating income - 4,582 - 6,727 - (2,145 - (31.9 )% Operating ratio: Truckload 99.3 - 98.3 - Dedicated 95.4 94.7 Intermodal - 111.4 Brokerage 98.0 93.0 Consolidated operating ratio 97.8 - 97.1 - Operating ratio, net of fuel surcharges: Truckload 99.1 - 98.0 - Dedicated 94.6 93.7 Intermodal - 113.4 Brokerage 98.0 93.0 Consolidated operating ratio, net of fuel surcharges 97.5 - 96.7 -

SEGMENT INFORMATION

(Unaudited) Dollar Percentage Change Change Year Year Year Ended Ended Ended December 31, December 31, December 31, (Dollars in thousands) 2025 2024 2025 vs. 2024 2025 vs. 2024 Operating revenue: Truckload revenue, net of fuel surcharge revenue - 363,929 - 377,452 - (13,523 - (3.6 )% Truckload fuel surcharge revenue 57,800 62,340 (4,540 - (7.3 - Total Truckload revenue 421,729 439,792 (18,063 - (4.1 - Dedicated revenue, net of fuel surcharge revenue 236,504 267,077 (30,573 - (11.4 - Dedicated fuel surcharge revenue 41,922 52,058 (10,136 - (19.5 - Total Dedicated revenue 278,426 319,135 (40,709 - (12.8 - Intermodal revenue, net of fuel surcharge revenue 28,730 49,468 (20,738 - (41.9 - Intermodal fuel surcharge revenue 4,941 9,286 (4,345 - (46.8 - Total Intermodal revenue 33,671 58,754 (25,083 - (42.7 - Brokerage revenue 149,826 146,027 3,799 2.6 Total operating revenue - 883,652 - 963,708 - (80,056 - (8.3 )% Operating income/(loss): Truckload - 825 - 3,283 - (2,458 - (74.9 )% Dedicated 16,734 23,037 (6,303 - (27.4 - Intermodal (1,883 - (3,922 - 2,039 52.0 Brokerage 7,237 10,822 (3,585 - (33.1 - Total operating income - 22,913 - 33,220 - (10,307 - (31.0 )% Operating ratio: Truckload 99.8 - 99.3 - Dedicated 94.0 92.8 Intermodal 105.6 106.7 Brokerage 95.2 92.6 Consolidated operating ratio 97.4 - 96.6 - Operating ratio, net of fuel surcharges: Truckload 99.8 - 99.1 - Dedicated 92.9 91.4 Intermodal 106.6 107.9 Brokerage 95.2 92.6 Consolidated operating ratio, net of fuel surcharges 97.1 - 96.0 -

OPERATING STATISTICS

(Unaudited) Three Months Year Ended December 31, Ended December 31, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Truckload Segment: Revenue (in thousands) - 106,023 - 107,294 - 421,729 - 439,792 Average revenue, net of fuel surcharges, per tractor per week(1) - 4,200 - 4,227 - 4,184 - 4,123 Average tractors(1) 1,652 1,676 1,668 1,751 Average miles per trip 511 535 520 533 Non-revenue miles percentage(2) 11.2 - 11.8 - 11.1 - 12.1 - Total miles (in thousands) 38,124 39,147 153,699 158,985 Dedicated Segment: Revenue (in thousands) - 65,917 - 76,388 - 278,426 - 319,135 Average revenue, net of fuel surcharges, per tractor per week(1) - 3,870 - 3,841 - 3,825 - 3,767 Average tractors(1) 1,103 1,288 1,186 1,356 Average miles per trip 296 313 299 319 Non-revenue miles percentage(2) 1.2 - 1.5 - 1.3 - 1.3 - Total miles (in thousands) 22,782 26,799 96,356 110,681 Intermodal Segment: Revenue (in thousands) - - - 13,209 - 33,671 - 58,754 Loads - 3,803 10,168 16,975 Average tractors - 88 56 110 Brokerage Segment: Revenue (in thousands) - 38,168 - 33,541 - 149,826 - 146,027 Loads 25,501 21,749 95,951 89,138 At December 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024: Total tractors(1) 2,654 3,006 Average age of company tractors (in years) 2.3 1.9 Total trailers 5,107 5,440 Average age of company trailers (in years) 4.9 5.3 Ratio of trailers to tractors(1) 1.9 1.8 Total refrigerated containers - 786

Three Months Year Ended December 31, Ended December 31, (In thousands) 2025 2024 2025 2024 Net cash provided by operating activities - 5,582 - 23,793 - 93,488 - 134,814 Net cash used for investing activities (7,135 - (44,891 - (42,877 - (152,138 - Net cash used for financing activities (4,654 - (4,625 - (19,600 - (18,622 - Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 81,524 81,457 81,512 81,406 Diluted 81,530 81,507 81,519 81,472