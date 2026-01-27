Renasant Corporation Announces Earnings for the Fourth Quarter of 2025

TUPELO, Miss., Jan. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Renasant Corporation (NYSE: RNST) (the "Company") today announced earnings results for the fourth quarter of 2025.

(Dollars in thousands, except earnings per share) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended Dec 31, 2025 Sep 30, 2025 Dec 31, 2024 Dec 31, 2025 Dec 31, 2024 Net income and earnings per share: Net income - 78,948 - 59,788 - 44,747 - 181,272 - 195,457 After-tax gain on sale on insurance agency - - - - 38,951 Merger and conversion related expenses (net of tax) (7,931 - (13,129 - (1,900 - (37,620 - (12,216 - Day 1 acquisition provision (net of tax) - - - (50,026 - - Basic EPS 0.84 0.63 0.70 2.09 3.29 Diluted EPS 0.83 0.63 0.70 2.07 3.27 Adjusted diluted EPS (Non-GAAP)(1) 0.91 0.77 0.73 3.06 2.76 Impact to diluted EPS from after-tax gain on sale of insurance agency - - - - 0.65 Impact to diluted EPS from merger and conversion related expenses (net of tax) (0.08 - (0.14 - (0.03 - (0.43 - (0.20 - Impact to diluted EPS from Day 1 acquisition provision (net of tax) - - - (0.57 - -

"Our results this quarter reflect continued improvement in profitability as we execute on our strategic priorities. We've made significant progress on the integration of The First, and our team remained steadfast and delivered strong growth on both sides of the balance sheet," remarked Kevin D. Chapman, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company. "With strong fundamentals and clear momentum, we believe we are well-positioned for growth and success in 2026."

Quarterly Highlights

Earnings

Net income for the fourth quarter of 2025 was $78.9 million, which includes merger and conversion related expenses of $10.6 million; diluted EPS and adjusted diluted EPS (non-GAAP) (1) were $0.83 and $0.91, respectively

were $0.83 and $0.91, respectively Net interest income (fully tax equivalent) for the fourth quarter of 2025 was $232.4 million, up $4.2 million linked quarter

For the fourth quarter of 2025, net interest margin was 3.89%, up 4 basis points linked quarter. Adjusted net interest margin (non-GAAP) (1) was flat at 3.62%

was flat at 3.62% Cost of total deposits was 1.97% for the fourth quarter of 2025, down 17 basis points linked quarter

Noninterest income increased $5.1 million linked quarter, which includes $2.0 million in income associated with the exit of certain low-income housing tax credit partnerships during the fourth quarter

Mortgage banking income decreased $0.1 million linked quarter. The mortgage division generated $489.5 million in interest rate lock volume in the fourth quarter of 2025, down $100.7 million linked quarter. Gain on sale margin was 1.99% for the fourth quarter of 2025, up 67 basis points linked quarter

Noninterest expense decreased $13.1 million linked quarter, which includes a decrease of $6.9 million in merger and conversion related expenses. The Company recognized net gains of $2.1 million in net occupancy and equipment expense during the fourth quarter in connection with branch consolidations associated with its merger with The First Bancshares, Inc. ("The First")



Balance Sheet

Loans increased $21.5 million linked quarter, representing 0.4% annualized net loan growth. During the fourth quarter, the Company sold approximately $117.3 million of loans acquired in connection with the merger with The First which were not considered to be core to Renasant's business

Securities increased $26.4 million linked quarter. The Company purchased $142.1 million in securities during the fourth quarter and had a positive fair market value adjustment in the Company's available-for-sale portfolio of $12.1 million, which were offset by cash flows related to principal payments, calls and maturities of $130.9 million

Deposits at December 31, 2025 increased $48.5 million linked quarter. Noninterest bearing deposits decreased $194.5 million linked quarter and represented 23.5% of total deposits at December 31, 2025



Capital and Stock Repurchase Program

Book value per share and tangible book value per share (non-GAAP) (1) increased 2.0% and 3.7%, respectively, linked quarter

increased 2.0% and 3.7%, respectively, linked quarter The Company has a $150.0 million stock repurchase program under which the Company is authorized to repurchase outstanding shares of its common stock either in open market purchases or privately negotiated transactions. The program is in effect until the earlier of October 2026 or the repurchase of the entire amount authorized under the plan. During the fourth quarter of 2025, the Company repurchased $13.2 million of common stock at a weighted average price of $34.29

The Company redeemed $60.0 million in subordinated notes acquired from The First on October 1, 2025



Credit Quality

The Company recorded a provision for credit losses on loans and unfunded commitments of $5.5 million and $5.4 million, respectively for the fourth quarter of 2025, representing a decrease of $4.2 million and an increase of $4.7 million, respectively, from the third quarter of 2025

The ratio of the allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans was 1.54% at December 31, 2025, down 2 basis points linked quarter

The coverage ratio, or the allowance for credit losses on loans to nonperforming loans, was 167.00% at December 31, 2025, compared to 173.47% at September 30, 2025

Net loan charge-offs for the fourth quarter of 2025 were $9.1 million, which includes $2.5 million recognized in connection with the aforementioned sale of the acquired $117.3 million loan portfolio

Nonperforming loans to total loans increased to 0.92% at December 31, 2025 compared to 0.90% at September 30, 2025, and criticized loans (which include classified and Special Mention loans) to total loans decreased to 2.94% at December 31, 2025, compared to 3.22% at September 30, 2025



(1) This is a non-GAAP financial measure. A reconciliation of all non-GAAP financial measures disclosed in this release from GAAP to non-GAAP is included in the tables at the end of this release. The information below under the heading "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" explains why the Company believes the non-GAAP financial measures in this release provide useful information and describes the other purposes for which the Company uses non-GAAP financial measures.

Income Statement

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ending Dec 31, 2025 Sep 30, 2025 Jun 30, 2025 Mar 31, 2025 Dec 31, 2024 Dec 31, 2025 Dec 31, 2024 Interest income Loans held for investment - 305,604 - 308,110 - 301,794 - 196,566 - 199,240 - 1,112,074 - 792,682 Loans held for sale 3,617 4,675 4,639 3,008 3,564 15,939 13,614 Securities 30,232 30,217 28,408 12,117 10,510 100,974 41,924 Other 7,480 8,096 9,057 8,639 12,030 33,272 39,557 Total interest income 346,933 351,098 343,898 220,330 225,344 1,262,259 887,777 Interest expense Deposits 105,673 115,573 111,921 79,386 85,571 412,553 346,592 Borrowings 13,867 12,005 13,118 6,747 6,891 45,737 28,989 Total interest expense 119,540 127,578 125,039 86,133 92,462 458,290 375,581 Net interest income 227,393 223,520 218,859 134,197 132,882 803,969 512,196 Provision for credit losses Provision for loan losses 5,473 9,650 75,400 2,050 3,100 92,573 11,248 Provision for (recovery of) unfunded commitments 5,462 800 5,922 2,700 (500 - 14,884 (1,975 - Total provision for credit losses 10,935 10,450 81,322 4,750 2,600 107,457 9,273 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 216,458 213,070 137,537 129,447 130,282 696,512 502,923 Noninterest income 51,125 46,026 48,334 36,395 34,218 181,880 203,660 Noninterest expense 170,750 183,830 183,204 113,876 114,747 651,660 461,618 Income before income taxes 96,833 75,266 2,667 51,966 49,753 226,732 244,965 Income taxes 17,885 15,478 1,649 10,448 5,006 45,460 49,508 Net income - 78,948 - 59,788 - 1,018 - 41,518 - 44,747 - 181,272 - 195,457 Adjusted net income (non-GAAP)(1) - 86,879 - 72,917 - 65,877 - 42,111 - 46,458 - 267,816 - 165,066 Adjusted pre-provision net revenue ("PPNR") (non-GAAP)(1) - 118,335 - 103,210 - 103,001 - 57,507 - 54,177 - 382,053 - 210,458 Basic earnings per share - 0.84 - 0.63 - 0.01 - 0.65 - 0.70 - 2.09 - 3.29 Diluted earnings per share 0.83 0.63 0.01 0.65 0.70 2.07 3.27 Adjusted diluted earnings per share (non-GAAP)(1) 0.91 0.77 0.69 0.66 0.73 3.06 2.76 Average basic shares outstanding 94,469,544 94,623,551 94,580,927 63,666,419 63,565,437 86,940,841 59,350,157 Average diluted shares outstanding 95,172,380 95,284,603 95,136,160 64,028,025 64,056,303 87,514,783 59,748,790 Cash dividends per common share - 0.23 - 0.22 - 0.22 - 0.22 - 0.22 - 0.89 - 0.88

Performance Ratios

Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ending Dec 31, 2025 Sep 30, 2025 Jun 30, 2025 Mar 31, 2025 Dec 31, 2024 Dec 31, 2025 Dec 31, 2024 Return on average assets 1.17 - 0.90 - 0.02 - 0.94 - 0.99 - 0.74 - 1.11 - Adjusted return on average assets (non-GAAP)(1) 1.29 1.09 1.01 0.95 1.03 1.10 0.94 Return on average tangible assets (non-GAAP)(1) 1.35 1.06 0.13 1.01 1.07 0.88 1.20 Adjusted return on average tangible assets (non-GAAP)(1) 1.47 1.27 1.18 1.02 1.11 1.26 1.02 Return on average equity 8.14 6.25 0.11 6.25 6.70 5.14 7.92 Adjusted return on average equity (non-GAAP)(1) 8.95 7.62 7.06 6.34 6.96 7.60 6.69 Return on average tangible equity (non-GAAP)(1) 14.80 11.87 1.43 10.16 10.97 9.65 13.63 Adjusted return on average tangible equity (non-GAAP)(1) 16.18 14.22 13.50 10.30 11.38 13.79 11.55 Efficiency ratio (fully taxable equivalent) 60.23 67.05 67.59 65.51 67.61 65.00 63.57 Adjusted efficiency ratio (non-GAAP)(1) 53.52 57.51 57.07 64.43 65.82 57.46 66.30 Dividend payout ratio 27.38 34.92 2200.00 33.85 31.43 42.58 26.75





Capital and Balance Sheet Ratios

As of Dec 31, 2025 Sep 30, 2025 Jun 30, 2025 Mar 31, 2025 Dec 31, 2024 Shares outstanding 94,636,207 95,020,881 95,019,311 63,739,467 63,565,690 Market value per share - 35.22 - 36.89 - 35.93 - 33.93 - 35.75 Book value per share 41.05 40.26 39.77 42.79 42.13 Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP)(1) 24.65 23.77 23.10 27.07 26.36 Shareholders' equity to assets 14.52 - 14.31 - 14.19 - 14.93 - 14.85 - Tangible common equity ratio (non-GAAP)(1) 9.26 8.98 8.77 9.99 9.84 Leverage ratio(2) 9.61 9.46 9.36 11.39 11.34 Common equity tier 1 capital ratio(2) 11.24 11.04 11.08 12.59 12.73 Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio(2) 11.24 11.04 11.08 13.35 13.50 Total risk-based capital ratio(2) 14.78 14.88 14.97 16.89 17.08

(2) Preliminary

Noninterest Income and Noninterest Expense

(Dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ending Dec 31, 2025 Sep 30, 2025 Jun 30, 2025 Mar 31, 2025 Dec 31, 2024 Dec 31, 2025 Dec 31, 2024 Noninterest income Service charges on deposit accounts - 14,535 - 13,416 - 13,618 - 10,364 - 10,549 - 51,933 - 41,779 Fees and commissions 5,192 4,167 6,650 3,787 4,181 19,796 16,190 Insurance commissions - - - - - - 5,474 Wealth management revenue 8,572 8,217 7,345 7,067 6,371 31,201 23,559 Mortgage banking income 8,924 9,017 11,263 8,147 6,861 37,351 36,376 Gain on sale of insurance agency - - - - - - 53,349 Gain on extinguishment of debt - - - - - - 56 BOLI income 3,697 4,235 3,383 2,929 3,317 14,244 11,567 Other 10,205 6,974 6,075 4,101 2,939 27,355 15,310 Total noninterest income - 51,125 - 46,026 - 48,334 - 36,395 - 34,218 - 181,880 - 203,660 Noninterest expense Salaries and employee benefits - 98,082 - 98,982 - 99,542 - 71,957 - 70,260 - 368,563 - 283,768 Data processing 5,636 5,541 5,438 4,089 4,145 20,704 16,030 Net occupancy and equipment 16,123 18,415 17,359 11,754 11,312 63,651 45,960 Other real estate owned 481 328 157 685 590 1,651 858 Professional fees 4,327 3,435 4,223 2,884 2,686 14,869 12,418 Advertising and public relations 4,314 5,254 4,490 4,297 3,840 18,355 16,210 Intangible amortization 8,465 8,674 8,884 1,080 1,133 27,103 4,691 Communications 4,493 3,955 3,184 2,033 2,067 13,665 8,379 Merger and conversion related expenses 10,567 17,494 20,479 791 2,076 49,331 13,349 Other 18,262 21,752 19,448 14,306 16,638 73,768 59,955 Total noninterest expense - 170,750 - 183,830 - 183,204 - 113,876 - 114,747 - 651,660 - 461,618





Mortgage Banking Income

(Dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ending Dec 31, 2025 Sep 30, 2025 Jun 30, 2025 Mar 31, 2025 Dec 31, 2024 Dec 31, 2025 Dec 31, 2024 Gain on sales of loans, net(1) - 5,243 - 5,270 - 5,316 - 4,500 - 2,379 - 20,329 - 16,612 Fees, net 2,970 3,050 3,740 2,317 2,850 12,077 10,216 Mortgage servicing income, net 711 697 2,207 1,330 1,632 4,945 9,548 Total mortgage banking income - 8,924 - 9,017 - 11,263 - 8,147 - 6,861 - 37,351 - 36,376

(1) Gain on sales of loans, net includes pipeline fair value adjustments





Balance Sheet

(Dollars in thousands) As of Dec 31, 2025 Sep 30, 2025 Jun 30, 2025 Mar 31, 2025 Dec 31, 2024 Assets Cash and cash equivalents - 1,070,718 - 1,083,785 - 1,378,612 - 1,091,339 - 1,092,032 Securities held to maturity, at amortized cost 1,030,073 1,051,884 1,076,817 1,101,901 1,126,112 Securities available for sale, at fair value 2,560,818 2,512,650 2,471,487 1,002,056 831,013 Loans held for sale, at fair value 265,959 286,779 356,791 226,003 246,171 Loans held for investment 19,047,039 19,025,521 18,563,447 13,055,593 12,885,020 Allowance for credit losses on loans (293,955 - (297,591 - (290,770 - (203,931 - (201,756 - Loans, net 18,753,084 18,727,930 18,272,677 12,851,662 12,683,264 Premises and equipment, net 465,141 471,213 465,100 279,011 279,796 Other real estate owned 15,191 10,578 11,750 8,654 8,673 Goodwill 1,405,840 1,411,711 1,419,782 988,898 988,898 Other intangibles 146,612 155,077 163,751 13,025 14,105 Bank-owned life insurance 492,541 488,920 486,613 337,502 391,810 Mortgage servicing rights 65,271 65,466 64,539 72,902 72,991 Other assets 480,178 460,172 457,056 298,428 300,003 Total assets - 26,751,426 - 26,726,165 - 26,624,975 - 18,271,381 - 18,034,868 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Liabilities Deposits: Noninterest-bearing - 5,043,960 - 5,238,431 - 5,356,153 - 3,541,375 - 3,403,981 Interest-bearing 16,429,110 16,186,124 16,226,484 11,230,720 11,168,631 Total deposits 21,473,070 21,424,555 21,582,637 14,772,095 14,572,612 Short-term borrowings 555,774 606,063 405,349 108,015 108,018 Long-term debt 499,756 558,878 556,976 433,309 430,614 Other liabilities 337,921 310,891 301,159 230,857 245,306 Total liabilities 22,866,521 22,900,387 22,846,121 15,544,276 15,356,550 Shareholders' equity: Common stock 488,612 488,612 488,612 332,421 332,421 Treasury stock (103,494 - (90,297 - (90,248 - (91,646 - (97,196 - Additional paid-in capital 2,392,997 2,389,033 2,393,566 1,486,849 1,491,847 Retained earnings 1,196,522 1,139,600 1,100,965 1,121,102 1,093,854 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (89,732 - (101,170 - (114,041 - (121,621 - (142,608 - Total shareholders' equity 3,884,905 3,825,778 3,778,854 2,727,105 2,678,318 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity - 26,751,426 - 26,726,165 - 26,624,975 - 18,271,381 - 18,034,868





Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

(Dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended December 31, 2025 September 30, 2025 December 31, 2024 Average

Balance Interest

Income/

Expense Yield/

Rate Average

Balance Interest

Income/

Expense Yield/

Rate Average

Balance Interest

Income/

Expense Yield/

Rate Interest-earning assets: Loans held for investment - 19,041,103 - 309,667 6.45 - - 18,750,715 - 311,903 6.60 - - 12,746,941 - 201,562 6.29 - Loans held for sale 254,086 3,617 5.70 - 290,756 4,675 6.43 - 250,812 3,564 5.69 - Taxable securities 3,237,156 27,122 3.35 - 3,243,693 27,107 3.34 - 1,784,167 9,408 2.11 - Tax-exempt securities 433,556 4,015 3.70 - 428,252 3,928 3.67 - 261,679 1,400 2.14 - Total securities 3,670,712 31,137 3.39 - 3,671,945 31,035 3.38 - 2,045,846 10,808 2.11 - Interest-bearing balances with banks 784,455 7,480 3.78 - 814,103 8,096 3.95 - 1,025,294 12,030 4.67 - Total interest-earning assets 23,750,356 351,901 5.89 - 23,527,519 355,709 6.01 - 16,068,893 227,964 5.65 - Cash and due from banks 287,137 306,847 188,493 Intangible assets 1,563,189 1,578,846 1,003,551 Other assets 1,092,857 1,043,384 682,211 Total assets - 26,693,539 - 26,456,596 - 17,943,148 Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing demand(1) - 11,428,429 - 74,782 2.60 - - 11,521,433 - 82,080 2.83 - - 7,629,685 - 57,605 3.00 - Savings deposits 1,275,274 874 0.27 - 1,299,396 943 0.29 - 804,132 706 0.35 - Brokered deposits - - - - - - - - 60,298 1,013 6.68 - Time deposits 3,439,216 30,017 3.46 - 3,398,402 32,550 3.80 - 2,512,097 26,247 4.16 - Total interest-bearing deposits 16,142,919 105,673 2.60 - 16,219,231 115,573 2.83 - 11,006,212 85,571 3.09 - Borrowed funds 1,242,124 13,867 4.44 - 961,980 12,005 4.97 - 556,966 6,891 4.94 - Total interest-bearing liabilities 17,385,043 119,540 2.73 - 17,181,211 127,578 2.95 - 11,563,178 92,462 3.18 - Noninterest-bearing deposits 5,183,691 5,226,588 3,502,931 Other liabilities 275,014 253,801 220,154 Shareholders' equity 3,849,791 3,794,996 2,656,885 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity - 26,693,539 - 26,456,596 - 17,943,148 Net interest income/ net interest margin - 232,361 3.89 - - 228,131 3.85 - - 135,502 3.36 - Cost of funding 2.10 - 2.26 - 2.44 - Cost of total deposits 1.97 - 2.14 - 2.35 -

(1) Interest-bearing demand deposits include interest-bearing transactional accounts and money market deposits.





Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin, continued

(Dollars in thousands) Twelve Months Ending December 31, 2025 December 31, 2024 Average

Balance Interest

Income/

Expense Yield/

Rate Average

Balance Interest

Income/

Expense Yield/

Rate Interest-earning assets: Loans held for investment - 17,322,283 - 1,125,908 6.50 - - 12,579,143 - 801,807 6.37 - Loans held for sale 258,638 15,939 6.16 - 224,734 13,614 6.06 - Taxable securities 2,872,476 90,117 3.14 - 1,825,404 37,383 2.05 - Tax-exempt securities 396,649 13,695 3.45 - 264,615 5,746 2.17 - Total securities 3,269,125 103,812 3.18 - 2,090,019 43,129 2.06 - Interest-bearing balances with banks 831,119 33,272 4.00 - 772,274 39,557 5.12 - Total interest-earning assets 21,681,165 1,278,931 5.90 - 15,666,170 898,107 5.73 - Cash and due from banks 283,651 188,487 Intangible assets 1,435,443 1,006,665 Other assets 960,071 691,373 Total assets - 24,360,330 - 17,552,695 Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing demand(1) - 10,506,888 - 288,114 2.74 - - 7,254,646 - 226,563 3.12 - Savings deposits 1,179,131 3,560 0.30 - 829,818 2,894 0.35 - Brokered deposits - - - - 237,164 12,942 5.46 - Time deposits 3,182,324 120,879 3.80 - 2,466,906 104,193 4.22 - Total interest-bearing deposits 14,868,343 412,553 2.77 - 10,788,534 346,592 3.21 - Borrowed funds 951,134 45,737 4.81 - 566,332 28,989 5.12 - Total interest-bearing liabilities 15,819,477 458,290 2.90 - 11,354,866 375,581 3.31 - Noninterest-bearing deposits 4,769,403 3,509,958 Other liabilities 246,895 221,487 Shareholders' equity 3,524,555 2,466,384 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity - 24,360,330 - 17,552,695 Net interest income/ net interest margin - 820,641 3.79 - - 522,526 3.34 - Cost of funding 2.23 - 2.53 - Cost of total deposits 2.10 - 2.42 -

(1) Interest-bearing demand deposits include interest-bearing transactional accounts and money market deposits.





Loan Portfolio

(Dollars in thousands) As of Dec 31, 2025 Sep 30, 2025 Jun 30, 2025 Mar 31, 2025 Dec 31, 2024 Loan Portfolio: Real estate - 1-4 family mortgage - 4,635,033 - 4,642,657 - 4,648,443 - 3,457,192 - 3,375,294 Construction and Land Development 1,905,636 1,990,657 1,795,197 1,325,547 1,321,809 Commercial Real Estate - Non-Owner Occupied 6,245,480 6,120,677 5,953,135 4,262,147 4,226,938 Commercial Real Estate - Owner Occupied 3,334,664 3,321,186 3,288,005 1,949,177 1,894,679 Commercial and Industrial 2,818,326 2,834,669 2,756,491 1,973,991 1,976,286 Consumer 107,900 115,675 122,176 87,539 90,014 Total loans - 19,047,039 - 19,025,521 - 18,563,447 - 13,055,593 - 12,885,020





Credit Quality and Allowance for Credit Losses on Loans

(Dollars in thousands) As of Dec 31, 2025 Sep 30, 2025 Jun 30, 2025 Mar 31, 2025 Dec 31, 2024 Nonperforming Assets: Nonaccruing loans - 175,730 - 170,756 - 137,999 - 98,638 - 110,811 Loans 90 days or more past due 288 792 3,860 95 2,464 Total nonperforming loans 176,018 171,548 141,859 98,733 113,275 Other real estate owned 15,191 10,578 11,750 8,654 8,673 Total nonperforming assets - 191,209 - 182,126 - 153,609 - 107,387 - 121,948 Criticized Loans Classified loans - 359,235 - 392,721 - 333,626 - 224,654 - 241,708 Special Mention loans 201,428 219,792 159,931 95,778 130,882 Criticized loans - 560,663 - 612,513 - 493,557 - 320,432 - 372,590 Allowance for credit losses on loans - 293,955 - 297,591 - 290,770 - 203,931 - 201,756 Net loan charge-offs (recoveries) - 9,109 - 4,339 - 12,054 - (125 - - 1,722 Annualized net loan charge-offs / average loans 0.19 - 0.09 - 0.26 - - - 0.05 - Nonperforming loans / total loans 0.92 0.90 0.76 0.76 0.88 Nonperforming assets / total assets 0.71 0.68 0.58 0.59 0.68 Allowance for credit losses on loans / total loans 1.54 1.56 1.57 1.56 1.57 Allowance for credit losses on loans / nonperforming loans 167.00 173.47 204.97 206.55 178.11 Criticized loans / total loans 2.94 3.22 2.66 2.45 2.89

Non-GAAP Reconciliations

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ending Dec 31,

2025 Sep 30,

2025 Jun 30,

2025 Mar 31,

2025 Dec 31,

2024 Dec 31,

2025 Dec 31,

2024 Adjusted Pre-Provision Net Revenue ("PPNR") Net income (GAAP) - 78,948 - 59,788 - 1,018 - 41,518 - 44,747 - 181,272 - 195,457 Income taxes 17,885 15,478 1,649 10,448 5,006 45,460 49,508 Provision for credit losses (including unfunded commitments) 10,935 10,450 81,322 4,750 2,600 107,457 9,273 Pre-provision net revenue (non-GAAP) - 107,768 - 85,716 - 83,989 - 56,716 - 52,353 - 334,189 - 254,238 Merger and conversion related expense 10,567 17,494 20,479 791 2,076 49,331 13,349 Gain on extinguishment of debt - - - - - - (56 - Gain on sales of MSR - - (1,467 - - (252 - (1,467 - (3,724 - Gain on sale of insurance agency - - - - - - (53,349 - Adjusted pre-provision net revenue (non-GAAP) - 118,335 - 103,210 - 103,001 - 57,507 - 54,177 - 382,053 - 210,458 Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Tangible Net Income Net income (GAAP) - 78,948 - 59,788 - 1,018 - 41,518 - 44,747 - 181,272 - 195,457 Amortization of intangibles 8,465 8,674 8,884 1,080 1,133 27,103 4,691 Tax effect of adjustments noted above(1) (2,112 - (2,164 - (2,212 - (270 - (283 - (6,749 - (1,173 - Tangible net income (non-GAAP) - 85,301 - 66,298 - 7,690 - 42,328 - 45,597 - 201,626 - 198,975 Net income (GAAP) - 78,948 - 59,788 - 1,018 - 41,518 - 44,747 - 181,272 - 195,457 Merger and conversion related expense 10,567 17,494 20,479 791 2,076 49,331 13,349 Day 1 acquisition provision for loan losses - - 62,190 - - 62,190 - Day 1 acquisition provision for unfunded commitments - - 4,422 - - 4,422 - Gain on extinguishment of debt - - - - - - (56 - Gain on sales of MSR - - (1,467 - - (252 - (1,467 - (3,724 - Gain on sale of insurance agency - - - - - - (53,349 - Tax effect of adjustments noted above(1) (2,636 - (4,365 - (20,765 - (198 - (113 - (27,932 - 13,389 Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) - 86,879 - 72,917 - 65,877 - 42,111 - 46,458 - 267,816 - 165,066 Amortization of intangibles 8,465 8,674 8,884 1,080 1,133 27,103 4,691 Tax effect of adjustments noted above(1) (2,112 - (2,164 - (2,212 - (270 - (283 - (6,749 - (1,173 - Adjusted tangible net income (non-GAAP) - 93,232 - 79,427 - 72,549 - 42,921 - 47,308 - 288,170 - 168,584 Tangible Assets and Tangible Shareholders' Equity Average shareholders' equity (GAAP) - 3,849,791 - 3,794,996 - 3,745,051 - 2,692,681 - 2,656,885 - 3,524,555 - 2,466,384 Average intangible assets (1,563,189 - (1,578,846 - (1,589,490 - (1,002,511 - (1,003,551 - (1,435,443 - (1,006,665 - Average tangible shareholders' equity (non-GAAP) - 2,286,602 - 2,216,150 - 2,155,561 - 1,690,170 - 1,653,334 - 2,089,112 - 1,459,719 Average assets (GAAP) - 26,693,539 - 26,456,596 - 26,182,865 - 17,989,636 - 17,943,148 - 24,360,330 - 17,552,695 Average intangible assets (1,563,189 - (1,578,846 - (1,589,490 - (1,002,511 - (1,003,551 - (1,435,443 - (1,006,665 - Average tangible assets (non-GAAP) - 25,130,350 - 24,877,750 - 24,593,375 - 16,987,125 - 16,939,597 - 22,924,887 - 16,546,030 Shareholders' equity (GAAP) - 3,884,905 - 3,825,778 - 3,778,854 - 2,727,105 - 2,678,318 - 3,884,905 - 2,678,318 Intangible assets (1,552,452 - (1,566,788 - (1,583,533 - (1,001,923 - (1,003,003 - (1,552,452 - (1,003,003 - Tangible shareholders' equity (non-GAAP) - 2,332,453 - 2,258,990 - 2,195,321 - 1,725,182 - 1,675,315 - 2,332,453 - 1,675,315 Total assets (GAAP) - 26,751,426 - 26,726,165 - 26,624,975 - 18,271,381 - 18,034,868 - 26,751,426 - 18,034,868 Intangible assets (1,552,452 - (1,566,788 - (1,583,533 - (1,001,923 - (1,003,003 - (1,552,452 - (1,003,003 - Total tangible assets (non-GAAP) - 25,198,974 - 25,159,377 - 25,041,442 - 17,269,458 - 17,031,865 - 25,198,974 - 17,031,865 Adjusted Performance Ratios Return on average assets (GAAP) 1.17 - 0.90 - 0.02 - 0.94 - 0.99 - 0.74 - 1.11 - Adjusted return on average assets (non-GAAP) 1.29 1.09 1.01 0.95 1.03 1.10 0.94 Return on average tangible assets (non-GAAP) 1.35 1.06 0.13 1.01 1.07 0.88 1.20 Pre-provision net revenue to average assets (non-GAAP) 1.60 1.29 1.29 1.28 1.16 1.37 1.45 Adjusted pre-provision net revenue to average assets (non-GAAP) 1.76 1.55 1.58 1.30 1.20 1.57 1.20 Adjusted return on average tangible assets (non-GAAP) 1.47 1.27 1.18 1.02 1.11 1.26 1.02 Return on average equity (GAAP) 8.14 6.25 0.11 6.25 6.70 5.14 7.92 Adjusted return on average equity (non-GAAP) 8.95 7.62 7.06 6.34 6.96 7.60 6.69 Return on average tangible equity (non-GAAP) 14.80 11.87 1.43 10.16 10.97 9.65 13.63 Adjusted return on average tangible equity (non-GAAP) 16.18 14.22 13.50 10.30 11.38 13.79 11.55 Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share Average diluted shares outstanding 95,172,380 95,284,603 95,136,160 64,028,025 64,056,303 87,514,783 59,748,790 Diluted earnings per share (GAAP) - 0.83 - 0.63 - 0.01 - 0.65 - 0.70 - 2.07 - 3.27 Adjusted diluted earnings per share (non-GAAP) - 0.91 - 0.77 - 0.69 - 0.66 - 0.73 - 3.06 - 2.76 Tangible Book Value Per Share Shares outstanding 94,636,207 95,020,881 95,019,311 63,739,467 63,565,690 94,636,207 63,565,690 Book value per share (GAAP) - 41.05 - 40.26 - 39.77 - 42.79 - 42.13 - 41.05 - 42.13 Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP) - 24.65 - 23.77 - 23.10 - 27.07 - 26.36 - 24.65 - 26.36 Tangible Common Equity Ratio Shareholders' equity to assets (GAAP) 14.52 - 14.31 - 14.19 - 14.93 - 14.85 - 14.52 - 14.85 - Tangible common equity ratio (non-GAAP) 9.26 - 8.98 - 8.77 - 9.99 - 9.84 - 9.26 - 9.84 - Adjusted Efficiency Ratio Net interest income (FTE) (GAAP) - 232,361 - 228,131 - 222,717 - 137,432 - 135,502 - 820,641 - 522,526 Total noninterest income (GAAP) - 51,125 - 46,026 - 48,334 - 36,395 - 34,218 - 181,880 - 203,660 Gain on sales of MSR - - (1,467 - - (252 - (1,467 - (3,724 - Gain on extinguishment of debt - - - - - - (56 - Gain on sale of insurance agency - - - - - - (53,349 - Total adjusted noninterest income (non-GAAP) - 51,125 - 46,026 - 46,867 - 36,395 - 33,966 - 180,413 - 146,531 Noninterest expense (GAAP) - 170,750 - 183,830 - 183,204 - 113,876 - 114,747 - 651,660 - 461,618 Amortization of intangibles (8,465 - (8,674 - (8,884 - (1,080 - (1,133 - - (27,103 - (4,691 - Merger and conversion expense (10,567 - (17,494 - (20,479 - (791 - (2,076 - (49,331 - (13,349 - Total adjusted noninterest expense (non-GAAP) - 151,718 - 157,662 - 153,841 - 112,005 - 111,538 - 575,226 - 443,578 Efficiency ratio (GAAP) 60.23 - 67.05 - 67.59 - 65.51 - 67.61 - 65.00 - 63.57 - Adjusted efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) 53.52 - 57.51 - 57.07 - 64.43 - 65.82 - 57.46 - 66.30 - Adjusted Net Interest Income and Adjusted Net Interest Margin Net interest income (FTE) (GAAP) - 232,361 - 228,131 - 222,717 - 137,432 - 135,502 - 820,641 - 522,526 Net interest income collected on problem loans (2,767 - (664 - (2,779 - (1,026 - (151 - (7,236 - (770 - Accretion recognized on purchased loans (13,632 - (16,862 - (17,834 - (558 - (616 - (48,886 - (3,402 - Amortization recognized on purchased time deposits - 2,995 4,396 - - 7,391 - Amortization recognized on purchased long term borrowings 335 837 1,072 - - 2,244 - Adjustments to net interest income - (16,064 - - (13,694 - - (15,145 - - (1,584 - - (767 - - (46,487 - - (4,172 - Adjusted net interest income (FTE) (non-GAAP) - 216,297 - 214,437 - 207,572 - 135,848 - 134,735 - 774,154 - 518,354 Net interest margin (GAAP) 3.89 - 3.85 - 3.85 - 3.45 - 3.36 - 3.79 - 3.34 - Adjusted net interest margin (non-GAAP) 3.62 - 3.62 - 3.58 - 3.42 - 3.34 - 3.57 - 3.31 - Adjusted Loan Yield Loan interest income (FTE) (GAAP) - 309,667 - 311,903 - 304,834 - 199,504 - 201,562 - 1,125,908 - 801,807 Net interest income collected on problem loans (2,767 - (664 - (2,779 - (1,026 - (151 - (7,236 - (770 - Accretion recognized on purchased loans (13,632 - (16,862 - (17,834 - (558 - (616 - (48,886 - (3,402 - Adjusted loan interest income (FTE) (non-GAAP) - 293,268 - 294,377 - 284,221 - 197,920 - 200,795 - 1,069,786 - 797,635 Loan yield (GAAP) 6.45 - 6.60 - 6.63 - 6.24 - 6.29 - 6.50 - 6.37 - Adjusted loan yield (non-GAAP) 6.11 - 6.23 - 6.18 - 6.19 - 6.27 - 6.18 - 6.34 -

(1) Tax effect is calculated based on the respective legal entity's appropriate federal and state tax rates (as applicable) for the period, and includes the estimated impact of both current and deferred tax expense.