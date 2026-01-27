First Busey Corporation Announces 2025 Fourth Quarter Earnings

LEAWOOD, Kan., Jan. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Busey Corporation (Nasdaq: BUSE) Announces 2025 Fourth Quarter Earnings.

MESSAGE FROM OUR CHAIRMAN, PRESIDENT, & CEO

Our results this quarter represent a meaningful culmination to a year of strong performance and the completed merger and integration of CrossFirst. Profitability in the fourth quarter showed vast improvement from last year with adjusted return on average assets2 improving 39 basis points to 1.41% and net interest margin2 expanding 76 basis points to 3.71%, driven by continued strong deposit cost control. Wealth management fee income had a record quarter as assets under care were up 4.7% quarter-over-quarter to $15.66 billion driven by strong investment performance and positive net flows from new and legacy markets. Capital remained strong, and Common Equity Tier 1 Capital to Risk Weighted Assets3 grew to 12.44%, a 11 basis point increase from the prior quarter. Tangible common equity to tangible assets2 grew to 10.06% with tangible book value per common share2 increasing 13.1% over the prior year end, even as we repurchased $29.8 million of stock in the fourth quarter and $69.9 million for the full year. Loan balances were stable quarter-over-quarter and deposits were down $164.2 million due to the intentional runoff of $180.0 million as Busey continued its strategic, targeted reduction of brokered and high-cost, non-relationship funding. As we look forward to 2026, Busey is well positioned to navigate diverse macroeconomic scenarios given its robust capital and liquidity position and disciplined credit and risk management culture.



Van A. Dukeman

Chairman, President, and CEO of First Busey Corporation and Chairman and CEO of Busey Bank

ORGANIZATIONAL UPDATE

The First Busey Corporation Board of Directors announced today that Michael J. Maddox has separated from the company, effective immediately. Current Chairman and CEO of First Busey Corporation, Van A. Dukeman, has agreed to serve the company for at least two more years and assume the roles of President of First Busey Corporation and CEO of Busey Bank. Further, the Board appointed T. Anthony (Tony) Hammond, Busey Bank's current President of Regional Banking, to serve as President of Busey Bank. Please see 8-K dated January 27, 2026, for additional information.

FINANCIAL RESULTS

Fourth quarter 2025 net income for First Busey Corporation, together with its consolidated subsidiaries ("Busey," the "Company," "we," "us,", or "our") was $60.8 million, or $0.63 per diluted common share, compared to $57.1 million, or $0.58 per diluted common share, for the third quarter of 2025, and $28.1 million, or $0.49 per diluted common share, for the fourth quarter of 2024. Annualized return on average assets2 and annualized return on average tangible common equity2 were 1.32% and 12.59%, respectively, for the fourth quarter of 2025. Total noninterest expense and adjusted noninterest expense were impacted by a $3.8 million operating loss tied to one relationship.

Taking into account our fourth quarter results, full year 2025 net income was $135.3 million, or $1.47 per diluted common share. Return on average assets and return on average tangible common equity2 were 0.76% and 7.48%, respectively.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (unaudited) Three Months Ended Years Ended (dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) December 31,

2025 September 30,

2025 December 31,

2024 December 31,

2025 December 31,

2024 Total interest income - 235,094 - 244,505 - 131,316 - 893,860 - 523,681 Total interest expense 77,536 89,368 49,738 324,251 201,070 Net interest income 157,558 155,137 81,578 569,609 322,611 Provision for credit lossesi 2,435 (985 - 818 52,743 7,495 Net interest income after provision for credit lossesi 155,123 156,122 80,760 516,866 315,116 Total noninterest income 42,691 41,198 35,221 149,975 139,682 Total noninterest expensei 120,320 120,018 78,622 480,201 301,494 Income before income taxes 77,494 77,302 37,359 186,640 153,304 Income taxes 16,744 20,204 9,254 51,378 39,613 Net income 60,750 57,098 28,105 135,262 113,691 Dividends on preferred stock 4,590 5,131 - 9,876 - Net income available to common stockholders - 56,160 - 51,967 - 28,105 - 125,386 - 113,691 Basic earnings per common share - 0.63 - 0.58 - 0.49 - 1.49 - 2.01 Diluted earnings per common share - 0.63 - 0.58 - 0.49 - 1.47 - 1.98 Effective income tax rate 21.61 - 26.14 - 24.77 - 27.53 - 25.84 -

(i) Beginning in the second quarter of 2025, Busey revised its presentation, for all periods presented, to reclassify the provision for unfunded commitments so that it is now included within the provision for credit losses; therefore, it is no longer included within total noninterest expense.

Dividends on preferred stock decreased in the fourth quarter of 2025 compared to the third quarter of 2025. Based on the Certificate of Designation, dividends on the Series B Preferred Stock are calculated on the basis of a 360-day year of twelve 30-day months. The first dividend on the Series B Preferred Stock was calculated from the issuance date of May 20, 2025; therefore, it included additional days that resulted in additional dividends of $0.5 million in the third quarter of 2025.

Busey views certain non-operating items, including acquisition-related expenses, restructuring charges, and nonrecurring strategic events, as adjustments to net income reported under U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). We also adjust for net securities gains and losses to align with industry and research analyst reporting. The objective of our presentation of adjusted earnings and adjusted earnings metrics is to allow investors and analysts to more clearly identify quarterly trends in core earnings performance. Pre-tax non-GAAP adjustments were as follows:

Three Months Ended Years Ended (dollars in thousands) December 31,

2025 September 30,

2025 December 31,

2024 December 31,

2025 December 31,

2024 Pre-tax non-GAAP adjusting items Realized net (gains) losses on the sale of mortgage servicing rights - - - - - - - - - (7,724 - Net securities (gains) losses 667 288 196 10,726 6,102 Other noninterest income - 44 - 44 - Provision for credit losses - - - 49,602 - Salaries, wages, and employee benefits 4,027 5,610 247 37,072 1,580 Data processing 294 424 14 6,984 548 Net occupancy expense of premises 4 9 41 13 46 Furniture and equipment expenses - 66 - 67 88 Professional fees 131 358 2,983 8,100 4,891 Other noninterest expense 360 740 300 2,413 987 Total pre-tax non-GAAP adjustments - 5,483 - 7,539 - 3,781 - 115,021 - 6,518

For more information and a reconciliation of non-GAAP measures-which are identified with the End Note labeled as 2-in tabular form, see "Non-GAAP Financial Information."

Adjusted net income available to common stockholders,2 which excludes the impact of non-GAAP adjustments, was $60.6 million, or $0.68 per diluted common share, for the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to $57.4 million, or $0.64 per diluted common share, for the third quarter of 2025 and $30.9 million, or $0.53 per diluted common share, for the fourth quarter of 2024. Annualized adjusted return on average assets2 and annualized adjusted return on average tangible common equity2 were 1.41% and 13.58%, respectively, for the fourth quarter of 2025.

Full-year 2025 adjusted net income available to common stockholders2 was $215.1 million, or $2.53 per diluted common share. Adjusted return on average assets2 and adjusted return on average tangible common equity2 were 1.27% and 12.83%, respectively.

Pre-Provision Net Revenue2

Pre-provision net revenue2 was $80.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to $76.6 million for the third quarter of 2025 and $38.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2024. Pre-provision net revenue to average assets2 was 1.75% for the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to 1.63% for the third quarter of 2025, and 1.26% for the fourth quarter of 2024.

Adjusted pre-provision net revenue2 was $85.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to $83.9 million for the third quarter of 2025 and $42.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2024. Adjusted pre-provision net revenue to average assets2 was 1.85% for the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to 1.78% for the third quarter of 2025 and 1.38% for the fourth quarter of 2024.

Taking into account our fourth quarter results, full year 2025 pre-provision net revenue2 was $250.1 million and adjusted pre-provision net revenue2 was $304.8 million. Pre-provision net revenue to average assets2 and adjusted pre-provision net revenue to average assets2 were 1.41% and 1.72%, respectively.

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin2

Busey's average balances, annualized yield rates, and net interest margins are presented in the tables below:

Three Months Ended December 31, 2025 September 30, 2025 (dollars in thousands) Average

Balance Income/

Expense Yield/

Rate(vi) Average

Balance Income/

Expense Yield/

Rate(vi) Assets Interest-bearing bank deposits and federal funds sold - 417,451 - 4,101 3.90 - - 489,730 - 5,487 4.45 - Investment securitiesi)(ii) 2,872,518 22,527 3.11 - 2,963,467 24,228 3.24 - Restricted bank stock 77,006 783 4.03 - 77,041 871 4.49 - Loans held for sale 8,705 128 5.83 - 9,895 155 6.21 - Portfolio loansi)(iii) 13,565,320 208,415 6.10 - 13,732,229 214,552 6.20 - Total interest-earning assetsi 16,941,000 - 235,954 5.53 - 17,272,362 - 245,293 5.63 - Noninterest-earning assets 1,368,250 1,390,087 Total assets - 18,309,250 - 18,662,449 Liabilities and stockholders' equity Interest-bearing transaction deposits - 3,207,478 - 13,809 1.71 - - 3,256,326 - 16,208 1.97 - Savings and money market deposits 5,906,577 36,565 2.46 - 6,199,404 44,361 2.84 - Time deposits 2,401,447 22,545 3.72 - 2,545,749 24,042 3.75 - Federal funds purchased and repurchase agreements 162,391 970 2.37 - 150,260 976 2.58 - Borrowings(iv) 278,050 3,647 5.20 - 266,643 3,781 5.63 - Total interest-bearing liabilities 11,955,943 - 77,536 2.57 - 12,418,382 - 89,368 2.86 - Noninterest-bearing deposits 3,636,001 3,578,164 Other liabilities 248,499 239,995 Stockholders' equity 2,468,807 2,425,908 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity - 18,309,250 - 18,662,449 Net interest margini)(v) - 158,418 3.71 - - 155,925 3.58 -

(i) On a tax-equivalent basis and assuming a federal income tax rate of 21.0%. (ii) Investment securities include debt securities available for sale, debt securities held to maturity, and equity securities. (iii) Non-accrual loans have been included in average portfolio loans. (iv) Includes, as applicable, short-term borrowings, long-term borrowings, subordinated notes, and junior subordinated debt owed to unconsolidated trusts. (v) For a reconciliation of non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, see "Non-GAAP Financial Information." (vi) Annualized.

Years Ended December 31, 2025 2024 (dollars in thousands) Average

Balance Income/

Expense Yield/

Rate Average

Balance Income/

Expense Yield/

Rate Assets Interest-bearing bank deposits and federal funds sold - 575,781 - 24,633 4.28 - - 445,881 - 22,441 5.03 - Investment securitiesi)(ii) 2,925,777 91,333 3.12 - 2,726,488 74,282 2.72 - Restricted bank stock 65,988 2,956 4.48 - 14,414 848 5.88 - Loans held for sale 7,257 440 6.06 - 8,012 503 6.28 - Portfolio loansi)(iii) 12,756,937 777,474 6.09 - 7,804,629 427,300 5.47 - Total interest-earning assetsi 16,331,740 - 896,836 5.49 - 10,999,424 - 525,374 4.78 - Noninterest-earning assets 1,398,147 1,052,447 Total assets - 17,729,887 - 12,051,871 Liabilities and stockholders' equity Interest-bearing transaction deposits - 3,076,961 - 56,233 1.83 - - 2,469,664 - 42,925 1.74 - Savings and money market deposits 5,738,073 154,300 2.69 - 3,246,507 74,536 2.30 - Time deposits 2,471,023 92,456 3.74 - 1,584,953 61,002 3.85 - Federal funds purchased and repurchase agreements 149,916 3,708 2.47 - 147,786 4,308 2.92 - Borrowings(iv) 319,041 17,554 5.50 - 314,174 18,299 5.82 - Total interest-bearing liabilities 11,755,014 - 324,251 2.76 - 7,763,084 - 201,070 2.59 - Noninterest-bearing deposits 3,450,226 2,738,892 Other liabilities 244,188 207,471 Stockholders' equity 2,280,459 1,342,424 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity - 17,729,887 - 12,051,871 Net interest margini)(v) - 572,585 3.51 - - 324,304 2.95 -

(i) On a tax-equivalent basis and assuming a federal income tax rate of 21.0%. (ii) Investment securities include debt securities available for sale, debt securities held to maturity, and equity securities. (iii) Non-accrual loans have been included in average portfolio loans. (iv) Includes, as applicable, short-term borrowings, long-term borrowings, subordinated notes, and junior subordinated debt owed to unconsolidated trusts. (v) For a reconciliation of non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, see "Non-GAAP Financial Information."

Net interest income increased by $2.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to the third quarter of 2025, primarily due to applying measured rate cutting initiatives to optimize funding costs. Deposit funding cost reduction during the quarter of 24 basis points represents a 53% beta relative to the quarterly move in the fed funds target average rate.

Based on our most recent Asset Liability Management Committee model, a -100 basis point parallel rate shock is expected to decrease net interest income by 1.8% (relative to a current base rate scenario) over the subsequent twelve-month period. Busey continues to evaluate and execute off-balance sheet hedging and balance sheet strategies as well as embedding rate protection in our asset originations to provide stabilization to net interest income in lower rate environments. Stability in core deposit balances as well as retail time deposit and savings specials have continued to provide sufficient funding flows to allow intentional runoff of brokered and high-cost, non-relationship funding with no incremental short-term borrowing at quarter-end. Continued targeted reduction of $180.0 million deposits bearing a weighted average cost of 4.16% included $55.0 million of brokered deposits. At December 31, 2025, Busey Bank had $70.1 million of remaining brokered funding, comprising 0.5% of total deposits. Total deposit cost of funds decreased from 2.15% during the third quarter of 2025 to 1.91% during the fourth quarter of 2025. At December 31, 2025, our spot rate on total deposits costs was 1.80%, compared to 2.01% at September 30, 2025.

Noninterest Income

Three Months Ended Years Ended (dollars in thousands) December 31,

2025 September 30,

2025 December 31,

2024 December 31,

2025 December 31,

2024 NONINTEREST INCOME Wealth management fees - 18,101 - 17,184 - 16,786 - 69,426 - 63,630 Payment technology solutions 4,879 5,092 5,094 20,000 21,983 Treasury management services 4,726 4,598 2,130 17,322 8,377 Card services and ATM fees 4,660 4,799 3,477 18,048 13,424 Other service charges on deposit accounts 1,618 1,617 2,381 6,281 9,440 Mortgage revenue 803 657 496 2,565 2,075 Income on bank owned life insurance 1,783 1,623 1,080 6,597 5,130 Realized net gains (losses) on the sale of mortgage servicing rights - - - - 7,724 Net securities gains (losses) (667 - (288 - (196 - (10,726 - (6,102 - Other noninterest income 6,788 5,916 3,973 20,462 14,001 Total noninterest income - 42,691 - 41,198 - 35,221 - 149,975 - 139,682

Total noninterest income increased by 3.6% compared to the third quarter of 2025 primarily due to increases in wealth management fees and other noninterest income. Compared to the fourth quarter of 2024, total noninterest income increased by 21.2% as we benefit from the CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. ("CrossFirst") acquisition and extend services into new markets. For the full year 2025, total noninterest income increased by 7.4%.

Busey continues to benefit from its diverse set of product offerings. Wealth management fees, wealth management referral fees included in other noninterest income, payment technology solutions, treasury management services, and corporate credit card interchange income contributed 66.9% of noninterest income excluding net securities gains and losses2 for the fourth quarter of 2025 and 69.3% for the full year.

Noteworthy changes in noninterest income during the quarter include:

Wealth management fees increased by $0.9 million, or 5.3%, compared to the third quarter of 2025 primarily due to increases in trust fees and farm management fees. Busey's Wealth Management division ended the fourth quarter of 2025 with $15.66 billion in assets under care, compared to $14.96 billion at the end of the third quarter of 2025 and $13.83 billion at the end of the fourth quarter of 2024. Our portfolio management team continues to focus on long-term returns and managing risk in the face of volatile markets and has outperformed its blended benchmark 4 over the last three and five years.

over the last three and five years. Other noninterest income increased by $0.9 million, or 14.7%, compared to the third quarter of 2025, primarily due to increased swap origination fee and loan fee income, partially offset by fluctuations in gains on private equity investments.





Operating Efficiency

Three Months Ended Years Ended (dollars in thousands) December 31,

2025 September 30,

2025 December 31,

2024 December 31,

2025 December 31,

2024 NONINTEREST EXPENSE Salaries, wages, and employee benefits - 68,995 - 74,145 - 45,458 - 289,063 - 175,619 Data processing 9,871 9,714 6,564 43,181 27,124 Net occupancy expense of premises 7,877 7,982 4,794 29,490 18,737 Furniture and equipment expenses 2,200 2,143 1,650 8,496 6,805 Professional fees 3,491 2,931 4,938 18,807 12,804 Amortization of intangible assets 4,432 4,507 2,471 16,614 10,057 Interchange expense 1,218 1,336 1,305 5,194 6,001 FDIC insurance 2,655 3,151 1,330 10,397 5,603 Other noninterest expensei 19,581 14,109 10,112 58,959 38,744 Total noninterest expensei - 120,320 - 120,018 - 78,622 - 480,201 - 301,494

(i) Beginning in the second quarter of 2025, Busey revised its presentation, for all periods presented, to reclassify the provision for unfunded commitments so that it is now included within the provision for credit losses; therefore, it is no longer included within other noninterest expense or total noninterest expense.

Total noninterest expense increased by 0.3% compared to the third quarter of 2025, primarily due to increases in other noninterest expense. Compared to the fourth quarter of 2024 total noninterest expense increased by 53.0%, with the increases primarily attributable to nonrecurring acquisition expenses related to the CrossFirst acquisition and increased expense associated with the combined organization and branch network. Annual pre-tax expense synergy estimates resulting from the CrossFirst acquisition remain on track at $25.0 million with 100% realization of identified synergies in 2026.

Adjusted noninterest expense,2 which excludes acquisition and restructuring expenses and amortization of intangible assets, was as follows:

Three Months Ended Years Ended (dollars in thousands) December 31,

2025 September 30,

2025 December 31,

2024 December 31,

2025 December 31,

2024 NONINTEREST EXPENSE WITH NON-GAAP ADJUSTMENTS Salaries, wages, and employee benefits - 64,968 - 68,535 - 45,211 - 251,991 - 174,039 Data processing 9,577 9,290 6,550 36,197 26,576 Net occupancy expense of premises 7,873 7,973 4,753 29,477 18,691 Furniture and equipment expenses 2,200 2,077 1,650 8,429 6,717 Professional fees 3,360 2,573 1,955 10,707 7,913 Interchange expense 1,218 1,336 1,305 5,194 6,001 FDIC insurance 2,655 3,151 1,330 10,397 5,603 Other noninterest expense 19,221 13,369 9,812 56,546 37,757 Adjusted noninterest expense (Non-GAAP) - 111,072 - 108,304 - 72,566 - 408,938 - 283,297

Noteworthy changes in noninterest expense during the quarter include:

Salaries, wages, and employee benefits expenses declined by $5.2 million, or 6.9%, compared to the third quarter of 2025, with acquisition and restructuring expenses declining by $1.6 million. Compared to the fourth quarter of 2024, salaries, wages, and employee benefits expenses increased by $23.5 million, or 51.8%, of which $3.8 million was attributable to increases in acquisition and restructuring expenses. During 2025, Busey added 17 banking centers, largely in connection with the CrossFirst acquisition, resulting in the expansion of Busey's workforce, including the addition of 405 full-time equivalent associates.

Other noninterest expense increased by $5.5 million, or 38.8%, compared to the third quarter of 2025, and increased by $9.5 million, or 93.6%, compared to the fourth quarter of 2024. Significant drivers of the increase included a $3.8 million operating loss recognized in the fourth quarter of 2025 tied to one relationship, loan expenses, and marketing and business development costs.

Busey's efficiency ratio2 was 57.4% for the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to 58.5% for the third quarter of 2025 and 64.8% for the fourth quarter of 2024. The adjusted efficiency2 ratio was 55.0% for the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to 54.8% for the third quarter of 2025, and 61.8% for the fourth quarter of 2024. As our business grows, Busey remains focused on prudently managing our expense base and operating efficiently.

Taxes

Busey's effective tax rate for the fourth quarter of 2025 declined to 21.6% compared to 26.1% for the third quarter. The decrease compared with the prior period resulted primarily from the utilization of purchased federal income tax credits and more favorable state apportionment outcomes. For the full year 2025, Busey's effective tax rate was 27.5%.

BALANCE SHEET STRENGTH

Busey's financial strength is built on a long-term conservative operating approach. That focus has endured over time and will continue to guide us in the future.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (unaudited) As of (dollars in thousands) December 31,

2025 September 30,

2025 December 31,

2024 ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents - 294,052 - 385,474 - 697,659 Debt securities available for sale 2,162,548 2,099,259 1,810,221 Debt securities held to maturity 746,385 784,821 826,630 Equity securities 14,916 15,931 15,862 Loans held for sale 5,752 8,943 3,657 Portfolio loans 13,567,799 13,598,266 7,697,087 Allowance for credit losses (174,023 - (174,181 - (83,404 - Restricted bank stock 77,006 77,006 49,930 Premises and equipment, net 193,444 190,721 118,820 Goodwill and other intangible assets, net 480,729 485,203 365,975 Other assets 736,128 717,185 544,285 Total assets - 18,104,736 - 18,188,628 - 12,046,722 LIABILITIES & STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Liabilities Total deposits - 14,905,958 - 15,070,162 - 9,982,490 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 166,929 147,152 155,610 Borrowings 290,529 272,971 302,538 Other liabilities 272,338 249,508 222,815 Total liabilities 15,635,754 15,739,793 10,663,453 Stockholders' equity Retained earnings 336,707 303,077 294,054 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (124,473 - (136,801 - (207,039 - Other stockholders' equityi 2,256,748 2,282,559 1,296,254 Total stockholders' equity 2,468,982 2,448,835 1,383,269 Total liabilities & stockholders' equity - 18,104,736 - 18,188,628 - 12,046,722

(i) Net balance of preferred stock ($0.001 par value), common stock ($0.001 par value), additional paid-in capital, and treasury stock.

Portfolio Loans

We remain steadfast in our conservative approach to underwriting and our disciplined approach to pricing. Busey's loan portfolio was comprised of the following:

As of (dollars in thousands) December 31,

2025 September 30,

2025 December 31,

2024 PORTFOLIO LOANS Commercial loans: Commercial and industrial and other commercial - 4,229,208 - 4,395,871 - 1,904,515 Commercial real estate 5,550,018 5,424,095 3,269,564 Real estate construction 1,039,289 1,099,524 378,209 Total commercial loans 10,818,515 10,919,490 5,552,288 Retail loans: Retail real estate 2,154,616 2,196,246 1,696,457 Retail other 594,668 482,530 448,342 Total retail loans 2,749,284 2,678,776 2,144,799 Total portfolio loans - 13,567,799 - 13,598,266 - 7,697,087

Commercial real estate loans can be further disaggregated between loans for properties that are non-owner occupied and loans for properties that are owned by the occupants. Non-owner occupied commercial real estate is generally reliant on property cash flows generated by third-party tenants, whereas owner occupied commercial real estate is generally dependent on the performance of the borrowers' businesses.

As of (dollars in thousands) December 31,

2025 September 30,

2025 December 31,

2024 COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE LOANS Non-owner occupied commercial real estate - 4,118,361 - 4,034,429 - 2,360,273 Owner-occupied commercial real estate 1,431,657 1,389,666 909,291 Total commercial real estate loans - 5,550,018 - 5,424,095 - 3,269,564

Asset Quality

Asset quality continues to be strong. Busey Bank maintains a well-diversified loan portfolio and, as a matter of policy and practice, limits concentration exposure in any particular loan segment.

As of (dollars in thousands) December 31,

2025 September 30,

2025 December 31,

2024 Total assets - 18,104,736 - 18,188,628 - 12,046,722 Portfolio loans 13,567,799 13,598,266 7,697,087 Loans 30 - 89 days past due 16,475 18,914 8,124 Non-performing loans: Non-accrual loans 51,198 46,096 22,088 Loans 90+ days past due and still accruing 2,288 1,418 1,149 Non-performing loans 53,486 47,514 23,237 Other non-performing assets 4,626 10,210 63 Non-performing assets 58,112 57,724 23,300 Substandard (excludes 90+ days past due) 116,402 103,329 62,023 Classified assets - 174,514 - 161,053 - 85,323 Allowance for credit losses - 174,023 - 174,181 - 83,404 RATIOS Non-performing loans to portfolio loans 0.39 - 0.35 - 0.30 - Non-performing assets to total assets 0.32 - 0.32 - 0.19 - Non-performing assets to portfolio loans and other non-performing assets 0.43 - 0.42 - 0.30 - Allowance for credit losses to portfolio loans 1.28 - 1.28 - 1.08 - Coverage ratio of the allowance for credit losses to non-performing loans 3.25 x 3.67 x 3.59 x Classified assets to Bank Tier 1 capitaliand reserves 7.51 - 7.03 - 5.61 -

(i) Capital amounts for the fourth quarter of 2025 are not yet finalized and are subject to change.

Non-performing assets increased by $0.4 million compared to September 30, 2025, and increased by $34.8 million compared to December 31, 2024, with the increase compared to the prior year due primarily to the loans purchased with credit deterioration ("PCD") assumed in the CrossFirst acquisition. Non-performing assets represented 0.32% of total assets as of both December 31, 2025, and September 30, 2025, a 13 basis point increase from December 31, 2024.

Classified assets increased by $13.5 million compared to September 30, 2025, and increased by $89.2 million compared to December 31, 2024, with the increase compared to the prior year due primarily to the PCD loans assumed in the CrossFirst acquisition.

The allowance for credit losses was $174.0 million as of December 31, 2025, 3.25 times our non-performing loans balance and representing 1.28% of total portfolio loans outstanding.

Busey's net charge-offs and provision for credit losses were as follows:

Three Months Ended Years Ended (dollars in thousands) December 31,

2025 September 30,

2025 December 31,

2024 December 31,

2025 December 31,

2024 Net charge-offs - 5,752 - 5,848 - 2,850 - 55,910 - 18,169 Provision for loan lossesi - 5,594 - (3,305 - - 1,273 - 45,746 - 8,590 Provision for unfunded commitments(ii) (3,159 - 2,320 (455 - 6,997 (1,095 - Provision for credit losses(iii) - 2,435 - (985 - - 818 - 52,743 - 7,495

(i) Amounts reported as provision for loan losses for periods ending prior to June 30, 2025, were previously reported as provision for credit losses. The year ended December 31, 2025, included $42.4 million to establish an initial allowance for loan losses for loans purchased without credit deterioration ("non-PCD" loans) following the close of the CrossFirst acquisition. (ii) The year ended December 31, 2025, included a total of $7.2 million to establish an initial allowance for unfunded commitments following the close of the CrossFirst acquisition and adoption of a new CECL model. (iii) Beginning in the second quarter of 2025, Busey revised its presentation, for all periods presented, to reclassify the provision for unfunded commitments so that it is now included within the provision for credit losses.

Net charge-offs decreased by $0.1 million when compared to the third quarter of 2025, and increased by $2.9 million when compared with the fourth quarter of 2024. Net charge-offs during the year ended December 31, 2025, included $36.2 million related to PCD loans assumed in the CrossFirst acquisition.

Provision expense recorded in the fourth quarter of 2025 included $4.5 million for PCD loans, driven by specific allocations/individual reserves.

Deposits

Busey's deposits were comprised of the following:

As of (dollars in thousands) December 31,

2025 September 30,

2025 December 31,

2024 DEPOSITS Noninterest-bearing deposits - 3,659,421 - 3,554,936 - 2,719,907 Interest-bearing transaction deposits 3,119,475 3,171,255 2,423,237 Savings deposits and money market deposits 5,697,172 5,910,183 3,348,711 Time deposits 2,429,890 2,433,788 1,490,635 Total deposits - 14,905,958 - 15,070,162 - 9,982,490

In the fourth quarter of 2025, Busey continued executing on its strategic targeted reduction of high-cost, non-relationship deposits, resulting in the intentional runoff of $180.0 million of deposits, including $55.0 million of brokered deposits and $125.0 million of corporate deposits, bearing a weighted average cost of 4.16%. Excluding this targeted runoff, deposits grew by $15.8 million during the fourth quarter of 2025 despite seasonal outflows of $242.4 million of public funds, which we expect to recover through seasonal inflows of public funds in the second and third quarters of 2026.

Core deposits2 accounted for 93.7% of total deposits as of December 31, 2025. The quality of our core deposit franchise is a critical value driver of our institution. We estimated that 37% of our deposits were uninsured and uncollateralized5 as of December 31, 2025, and we have ample on- and off-balance sheet liquidity to manage deposit fluctuations and the liquidity needs of our customers.

We have executed various deposit campaigns to attract term funding and savings accounts at a lower rate than our marginal cost of funds. New certificate of deposit production in the fourth quarter of 2025 had a weighted average term of 6.6 months at a rate of 3.64%, which was 27 basis points below our average marginal wholesale equivalent-term funding cost during the quarter.

Liquidity

As of December 31, 2025, Busey's available sources of on- and off-balance sheet liquidity6 totaled $7.68 billion. Furthermore, Busey's balance sheet liquidity profile continues to be aided by the cash flows expected from Busey's relatively short-duration securities portfolio. Those cash flows were approximately $150.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2025. Cash flows from our securities portfolio are expected to be approximately $347.1 million for 2026, with a current book yield of 2.92%.

Capital Strength

The strength of our balance sheet is also reflected in our capital foundation. Our capital ratios remain strong, and as of December 31, 2025, our estimated regulatory capital ratios3 continued to provide a buffer of more than $830 million above levels required in order to refrain from restrictions on dividends, equity repurchases, and discretionary bonus payments. The following table presents Busey's capital estimates3 and tangible equity position:

As of (dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) December 31,

2025 September 30,

2025 December 31,

2024 Common equity Tier 1 capital to risk weighted assetsi 12.44 - 12.33 - 14.10 - Total capital to risk weighted assetsi 15.93 - 15.89 - 18.53 - Tangible common equity(ii) - 1,773,056 - 1,748,435 - 1,017,294 Tangible common equity to tangible assets(ii) 10.06 - 9.88 - 8.71 - Tangible book value per common share(ii) - 20.23 - 19.69 - 17.88

(i) Capital amounts and ratios as of December 31, 2025, are not yet finalized and are subject to change. (ii) For a reconciliation of non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, see "Non-GAAP Financial Information."

Dividends

Busey's strong capital levels, coupled with its earnings, have allowed the Company to provide a steady return to its stockholders through dividends. During the fourth quarter of 2025, Busey paid dividends of $0.25 per share on its outstanding shares of common stock, $20.00 per share on its outstanding shares of Series A Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, which was issued in connection with the CrossFirst acquisition, and $0.515625 per outstanding depositary share, each representing a 1/40th interest in a share of Busey's 8.25% Fixed-Rate Series B Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock.

On January 30, 2026, Busey will pay a cash dividend of $0.26 per common share outstanding to stockholders of record as of January 23, 2026, which represents a 4% increase from the previous quarterly dividend of $0.25 per share. Busey has consistently paid dividends to its common stockholders since the bank holding company was organized in 1980.

Share Repurchases

During the fourth quarter of 2025, under its stock repurchase plan, Busey purchased 1,251,100 shares of its common stock at a weighted average price of $23.84 per share for a total of $29.8 million. For the full year 2025, Busey purchased 3,063,100 shares of its common stock at a weighted average price of $22.81 per share for a total of $69.9 million. As of December 31, 2025, Busey had 4,856,175 shares remaining available for repurchase under the plan.

FOURTH QUARTER EARNINGS INVESTOR PRESENTATION

For additional information on Busey's financial condition and operating results, please refer to our Q4 2025 Earnings Investor Presentation furnished via Form 8-K on January 27, 2026, in connection with this earnings release.

CORPORATE PROFILE

As of December 31, 2025, First Busey Corporation (Nasdaq: BUSE) was an $18.10 billion financial holding company headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

Busey Bank, a wholly-owned bank subsidiary of First Busey Corporation headquartered in Champaign, Illinois, had total assets of $18.05 billion as of December 31, 2025. Busey Bank currently has 79 banking centers, with 21 in central Illinois markets, 17 in suburban Chicago markets, 20 in the St. Louis Metropolitan Statistical Area, four in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metropolitan Statistical Area, three in the Kansas City Metropolitan Statistical Area, three in southwest Florida, three in Oklahoma, three in Colorado, two in Arizona, one in Indianapolis, Indiana, one in Wichita, Kansas, and one in Clayton, New Mexico. More information about Busey Bank can be found at busey.com.

Through Busey's Wealth Management division, the Company provides a full range of asset management, investment, brokerage, fiduciary, philanthropic advisory, tax preparation, and farm management services to individuals, businesses, and foundations. Assets under care totaled $15.66 billion as of December 31, 2025. More information about Busey's Wealth Management services can be found at busey.com/wealth-management.

Busey Bank's wholly-owned subsidiary, FirsTech, Inc. ("FirsTech") specializes in the evolving financial technology needs of small and medium-sized businesses, highly regulated enterprise industries, and financial institutions. FirsTech provides comprehensive and innovative payment technology solutions, including online, mobile, and voice-recognition bill payments; money and data movement; merchant services; direct debit services; lockbox remittance processing for payments made by mail; and walk-in payments at retail agents. Additionally, FirsTech simplifies client workflows through integrations enabling support with billing, reconciliation, bill reminders, and treasury services. More information about FirsTech can be found at firstechpayments.com.

For the fourth consecutive year, Busey was named among Forbes' 2025's America's Best Banks. In 2025, Forbes also recognized Busey as a Best-in-State Bank, based on rankings of customer service, quality of financial advice, fee structures, ease of digital services, accessing help at branch locations and the degree of trust inspired. Busey was also named among the 2025 Best Banks to Work For by American Banker and the 2025 Best Places to Work in Money Management by Pensions and Investments. We are honored to be consistently recognized as an outstanding financial services organization with an engaged culture of integrity and commitment to community development.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION

This earnings release contains certain financial information determined by methods other than GAAP. Management uses these non-GAAP measures, together with the related GAAP measures, in analysis of Busey's performance and in making business decisions, as well as for comparison to Busey's peers. Busey believes the adjusted measures are useful for investors and management to understand the effects of certain non-core and non-recurring items and provide additional perspective on Busey's performance over time.

The following tables present reconciliations between these non-GAAP measures and what management believes to be the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.

These non-GAAP disclosures have inherent limitations and are not audited. They should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for operating results reported in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies. Tax effected numbers included in these non-GAAP disclosures are based on estimated statutory rates, estimated federal income tax rates, or effective tax rates, as noted with the tables below.

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (Unaudited)

Pre-Provision Net Revenue and Related Measures Three Months Ended Years Ended (dollars in thousands) December 31,

2025 September 30,

2025 December 31,

2024 December 31,

2025 December 31,

2024 Net interest income (GAAP) - 157,558 - 155,137 - 81,578 - 569,609 - 322,611 Total noninterest income (GAAP) 42,691 41,198 35,221 149,975 139,682 Net security (gains) losses (GAAP) 667 288 196 10,726 6,102 Total noninterest expense (GAAP)- i- (120,320 - (120,018 - (78,622 - (480,201 - (301,494 - Pre-provision net revenue (Non-GAAP) [a] 80,596 76,605 38,373 250,109 166,901 Acquisition and restructuring (income) expenses, excluding initial provision expenses 4,816 7,251 3,585 54,693 8,140 Realized net (gains) losses on the sale of mortgage service rights - - - - (7,724 - Adjusted pre-provision net revenue (Non-GAAP) [b] - 85,412 - 83,856 - 41,958 - 304,802 - 167,317 Average total assets [c] - 18,309,250 - 18,662,449 - 12,085,993 - 17,729,887 - 12,051,871 Pre-provision net revenue to average total assets (Non-GAAP)(ii) [a÷c] 1.75 - 1.63 - 1.26 - 1.41 - 1.38 - Adjusted pre-provision net revenue to average total assets (Non-GAAP)(ii) [b÷c] 1.85 - 1.78 - 1.38 - 1.72 - 1.39 -

(i) Beginning in the second quarter of 2025, Busey revised its presentation, for all periods presented, to reclassify the provision for unfunded commitments so that it is now included within the provision for credit losses; therefore, it is no longer included within total noninterest expense. (ii) For quarterly periods, measures are annualized.

Adjusted Net Income, Average Tangible Common Equity, and Related Ratios Three Months Ended Years Ended (dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) December 31,

2025 September 30,

2025 December 31,

2024 December 31,

2025 December 31,

2024 Net income (GAAP) [a] - 60,750 - 57,098 - 28,105 - 135,262 - 113,691 Day 2 provision for credit lossesi - - - 45,572 - Adjustment of initial provision for unfunded commitments due to adoption of new model(ii) - - - 4,030 - Other acquisition (income) expenses 4,859 7,251 2,469 54,736 6,901 Restructuring expenses (43 - - 1,116 (43 - 1,239 Realized net (gains) losses on the sale of mortgage servicing rights - - - - (7,724 - Net securities (gains) losses 667 288 196 10,726 6,102 Related tax (benefit) expense(iii) (1,047 - (2,141 - (1,014 - (30,228 - (1,622 - Non-recurring deferred tax adjustment(iv) - - - 4,919 1,446 Adjusted net income (Non-GAAP)(v) [b] 65,186 62,496 30,872 224,974 120,033 Preferred dividends [c] 4,590 5,131 - 9,876 - Adjusted net income available to common stockholders (Non-GAAP)(v) [d] - 60,596 - 57,365 - 30,872 - 215,098 - 120,033 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding, diluted (GAAP) [e] 89,655,632 90,218,382 57,934,812 85,133,626 57,543,001 Diluted earnings per common share (GAAP) [(a-c)÷e] - 0.63 - 0.58 - 0.49 - 1.47 - 1.98 Adjusted diluted earnings per common share (Non-GAAP)(v) [d÷e] - 0.68 - 0.64 - 0.53 - 2.53 - 2.09 Average total assets [f] - 18,309,250 - 18,662,449 - 12,085,993 - 17,729,887 - 12,051,871 Return on average assets (Non-GAAP)(vi) [a÷f] 1.32 - 1.21 - 0.93 - 0.76 - 0.94 - Adjusted return on average assets (Non-GAAP)(v)(vi) [b÷f] 1.41 - 1.33 - 1.02 - 1.27 - 1.00 - Average common equity - 2,253,609 - 2,210,711 - 1,396,939 - 2,145,484 - 1,342,424 Average goodwill and other intangible assets, net (483,640 - (486,625 - (367,400 - (469,187 - (366,601 - Average tangible common equity (Non-GAAP) [g] - 1,769,969 - 1,724,086 - 1,029,539 - 1,676,297 - 975,823 Return on average tangible common equity (Non-GAAP)(vi) [(a-c)÷g] 12.59 - 11.96 - 10.86 - 7.48 - 11.65 - Adjusted return on average tangible common equity (Non-GAAP)(v)(vi) [d÷g] 13.58 - 13.20 - 11.93 - 12.83 - 12.30 -

(i) The Day 2 provision represents the initial provision for credit losses recorded in connection with the CrossFirst acquisition to establish an allowance on non-PCD loans and unfunded commitments and is reflected within the provision for credit losses line on the Statement of Income. (ii) In the second quarter of 2025, Busey recorded an adjustment to the initial provision for unfunded commitments for CrossFirst acquisition-date balances based on revised estimates resulting from implementation of a new Current Expected Credit Losses model. (iii) Tax benefits were calculated for the year-to-date periods using tax rates of 26.28% and 24.88% for the years ended December 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively. Tax benefits for the quarterly periods were calculated as the year-to-date tax amounts less the tax reported for previous quarters during the year. (iv) A deferred valuation tax adjustment in 2025 was recorded in connection with the CrossFirst acquisition and the expansion of Busey's footprint into new states. Additionally, 2025 includes a write-off of deferred tax assets related to non-deductible compensation and acquisition-related expenses. A deferred tax valuation adjustment in 2024 resulted from a change to Busey's Illinois apportionment rate due to recently enacted regulations. Deferred tax adjustments are reflected within the income taxes line on the Statement of Income. (v) Beginning in 2025, Busey revised its calculation of adjusted net income for all periods presented to include, as applicable, adjustments for net securities gains and losses, realized net gains and losses on the sale of mortgage servicing rights, and one-time deferred tax valuation adjustments. In 2024, these adjusting items were presented as further adjustments to adjusted net income. (vi) For quarterly periods, measures are annualized.

Tax-Equivalent Net Interest Income, Adjusted Net Interest Income, Net Interest Margin, and Adjusted Net Interest Margin Three Months Ended Years Ended (dollars in thousands) December 31,

2025 September 30,

2025 December 31,

2024 December 31,

2025 December 31,

2024 Net interest income (GAAP) - 157,558 - 155,137 - 81,578 - 569,609 - 322,611 Tax-equivalent adjustmenti 860 788 446 2,976 1,693 Tax-equivalent net interest income (Non-GAAP) [a] 158,418 155,925 82,024 572,585 324,304 Purchase accounting accretion related to business combinations (5,200 - (5,854 - (812 - (20,901 - (3,166 - Adjusted net interest income (Non-GAAP) [b] - 153,218 - 150,071 - 81,212 - 551,684 - 321,138 Average interest-earning assets (Non-GAAP) [c] - 16,941,000 - 17,272,362 - 11,048,350 - 16,331,740 - 10,999,424 Net interest margin (Non-GAAP)(ii) [a÷c] 3.71 - 3.58 - 2.95 - 3.51 - 2.95 - Adjusted net interest margin (Non-GAAP)(ii) [b÷c] 3.59 - 3.45 - 2.92 - 3.38 - 2.92 -

(i) Tax-equivalent adjustments were calculated using an estimated federal income tax rate of 21%, applied to non-taxable interest income on investments and loans. (ii) For quarterly periods, measures are annualized.

Adjusted Noninterest Income, Revenue Measures, Adjusted Noninterest Expense, and Efficiency Ratios Three Months Ended Years Ended (dollars in thousands) December 31,

2025 September 30,

2025 December 31,

2024 December 31,

2025 December 31,

2024 Net interest income (GAAP) [a] - 157,558 - 155,137 - 81,578 - 569,609 - 322,611 Tax-equivalent adjustmenti 860 788 446 2,976 1,693 Tax-equivalent net interest income (Non-GAAP) [b] 158,418 155,925 82,024 572,585 324,304 Total noninterest income (GAAP) 42,691 41,198 35,221 149,975 139,682 Net security (gains) losses 667 288 196 10,726 6,102 Noninterest income excluding net securities gains and losses (Non-GAAP) [c] 43,358 41,486 35,417 160,701 145,784 Acquisition and restructuring (gain) loss - 44 - 44 - Realized net (gains) losses on the sale of mortgage service rights - - - - (7,724 - Adjusted noninterest income (Non-GAAP) [d] - 43,358 - 41,530 - 35,417 - 160,745 - 138,060 Tax-equivalent revenue (Non-GAAP) [e = b+c] - 201,776 - 197,411 - 117,441 - 733,286 - 470,088 Adjusted tax-equivalent revenue (Non-GAAP) [f = b+d] 201,776 197,455 117,441 733,330 462,364 Operating revenue (Non-GAAP) [g = a+d] 200,916 196,667 116,995 730,354 460,671 Adjusted noninterest income to operating revenue (Non-GAAP) [d÷g] 21.58 - 21.12 - 30.27 - 22.01 - 29.97 - Total noninterest expense (GAAP)(ii) - 120,320 - 120,018 - 78,622 - 480,201 - 301,494 Amortization of intangible assets (4,432 - (4,507 - (2,471 - (16,614 - (10,057 - Noninterest expense excluding amortization of intangible assets (Non-GAAP)(ii) [h] 115,888 115,511 76,151 463,587 291,437 Acquisition and restructuring (income) expenses, excluding initial provision expenses (4,816 - (7,207 - (3,585 - (54,649 - (8,140 - Adjusted noninterest expense (Non-GAAP)(ii) [i] - 111,072 - 108,304 - 72,566 - 408,938 - 283,297 Efficiency ratio (Non-GAAP)(ii) [h÷e] 57.43 - 58.51 - 64.84 - 63.22 - 62.00 - Adjusted efficiency ratio (Non-GAAP)(ii) [i÷f] 55.05 - 54.85 - 61.79 - 55.76 - 61.27 -

(i) Tax-equivalent adjustments were calculated using an estimated federal income tax rate of 21%, applied to non-taxable interest income on investments and loans. (ii) Beginning in the second quarter of 2025, Busey revised its presentation, for all periods presented, to reclassify the provision for unfunded commitments so that it is now included within the provision for credit losses; therefore, it is no longer included within total noninterest expense. This change affects all measures and ratios derived from total noninterest expense.

Tangible Assets, Tangible Common Equity, and Related Measures and Ratio As of (dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) December 31,

2025 September 30,

2025 December 31,

2024 Total assets (GAAP) - 18,104,736 - 18,188,628 - 12,046,722 Goodwill and other intangible assets, net (480,729 - (485,203 - (365,975 - Tangible assets (Non-GAAP)i [a] - 17,624,007 - 17,703,425 - 11,680,747 Total stockholders' equity (GAAP) - 2,468,982 - 2,448,835 - 1,383,269 Preferred stock and additional paid in capital on preferred stock (215,197 - (215,197 - - Common equity [b] 2,253,785 2,233,638 1,383,269 Goodwill and other intangible assets, net (480,729 - (485,203 - (365,975 - Tangible common equity (Non-GAAP)i [c] - 1,773,056 - 1,748,435 - 1,017,294 Tangible common equity to tangible assets (Non-GAAP)i [c÷a] 10.06 - 9.88 - 8.71 - Ending number of common shares outstanding (GAAP) [d] 87,624,430 88,789,043 56,895,981 Book value per common share (Non-GAAP) [b÷d] - 25.72 - 25.16 - 24.31 Tangible book value per common share (Non-GAAP) [c÷d] - 20.23 - 19.69 - 17.88

(i) Beginning in 2025, Busey revised its calculation of tangible assets and tangible common equity for all periods presented to exclude any tax adjustment.

Core Deposits and Related Ratio As of (dollars in thousands) December 31,

2025 September 30,

2025 December 31,

2024 Total deposits (GAAP) [a] - 14,905,958 - 15,070,162 - 9,982,490 Brokered deposits, excluding brokered time deposits of $250,000 or more (70,140 - (125,432 - (13,090 - Time deposits of $250,000 or more (876,207 - (807,378 - (334,503 - Core deposits (Non-GAAP) [b] - 13,959,611 - 14,137,352 - 9,634,897 Core deposits to total deposits (Non-GAAP) [b÷a] 93.65 - 93.81 - 96.52 -

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 with respect to Busey's financial condition, results of operations, plans, objectives, future performance, and business. Forward-looking statements, which may be based upon beliefs, expectations and assumptions of Busey's management and on information currently available to management, are generally identifiable by the use of words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "plan," "intend," "estimate," "may," "will," "would," "could," "should," "position," or other similar expressions. Additionally, all statements in this document, including forward-looking statements, speak only as of the date they are made, and Busey undertakes no obligation to update any statement in light of new information or future events.

A number of factors, many of which are beyond Busey's ability to control or predict, could cause actual results to differ materially from those in any forward-looking statements. These factors include, among others, the following: (1) the strength of the local, state, national, and international economies and financial markets (including effects of inflationary pressures, the threat or implementation of tariffs, trade wars, and changes to immigration policy); (2) changes in, and the interpretation and prioritization of, local, state, and federal laws, regulations, and governmental policies (including those concerning Busey's general business); (3) the economic impact of any future terrorist threats or attacks, widespread disease or pandemics, military conflicts, acts of war or threats thereof, or other adverse external events that could cause economic deterioration or instability in credit markets (including Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the conflicts in the Middle East, and recent military activity in Venezuela); (4) unexpected results of acquisitions, including the acquisition of CrossFirst, which may include the failure to realize the anticipated benefits of the acquisitions and the possibility that the transaction and integration costs may be greater than anticipated; (5) the imposition of tariffs or other governmental policies impacting the value of products produced by Busey's commercial borrowers; (6) new or revised accounting policies and practices as may be adopted by state and federal regulatory banking agencies, the Financial Accounting Standards Board, the Securities and Exchange Commission, or the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board; (7) changes in interest rates and prepayment rates of Busey's assets (including the impact of sustained elevated interest rates); (8) increased competition in the financial services sector (including from non-bank competitors such as credit unions, private credit, and fintech companies) and the inability to attract new customers; (9) technological changes implemented by us and other parties, including our third-party vendors, which may have unforeseen consequences to us and our customers, including the development and implementation of tools incorporating artificial intelligence; (10) the loss of key executives or associates, talent shortages, and employee turnover; (11) unexpected outcomes and costs of existing or new litigation, investigations, or other legal proceedings, inquiries, and regulatory actions involving Busey (including with respect to Busey's Illinois franchise taxes); (12) fluctuations in the value of securities held in Busey's securities portfolio, including as a result of changes in interest rates; (13) credit risk and risk from concentrations (by type of borrower, geographic area, collateral, and industry), within Busey's loan portfolio and large loans to certain borrowers (including commercial real estate loans); (14) the concentration of large deposits from certain clients who have balances above current Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance limits and may withdraw deposits to diversify their exposure; (15) the level of non-performing assets on Busey's balance sheets; (16) interruptions involving information technology and communications systems or third-party servicers; (17) breaches or failures of information security controls or cybersecurity-related incidents; (18) the economic impact on Busey and its customers of climate change, natural disasters, and exceptional weather occurrences such as tornadoes, hurricanes, floods, blizzards, and droughts; (19) the ability to successfully manage liquidity risk, which may increase dependence on non-core funding sources such as brokered deposits, and may negatively impact Busey's cost of funds; (20) the ability to maintain an adequate level of allowance for credit losses on loans; (21) the effectiveness of Busey's risk management framework; and (22) the ability of Busey to manage the risks associated with the foregoing. These risks and uncertainties should be considered in evaluating forward-looking statements and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements.

Additional information concerning Busey and its business, including additional factors that could materially affect Busey's financial results, is included in Busey's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

END NOTES

1 Annualized measure. 2 Represents a non-GAAP financial measure. For a reconciliation to the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP"), see "Non-GAAP Financial Information." 3 Capital amounts and ratios as of December 31, 2025, are not yet finalized and are subject to change. 4 The blended benchmark consists of 60% MSCI All Country World Index and 40% Bloomberg Intermediate US Government/Credit Total Return Index. 5 Estimated uninsured and uncollateralized deposits consist of account balances in excess of the $250,000 Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance limit, less intercompany accounts, fully collateralized accounts (including preferred deposits), and pass-through accounts where clients have deposit insurance at the correspondent financial institution. 6 On- and off-balance sheet liquidity is comprised of cash and cash equivalents, debt securities excluding those pledged as collateral, brokered deposits, and Busey's borrowing capacity through its revolving credit facility, the FHLB, the Federal Reserve Bank, and federal funds purchased lines.

