Premier Health of America Inc.: Premier Health Reports 2025 Fourth Quarter Results

MONTRÉAL, Jan. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Premier Health of America Inc. (TSXV: PHA) (the "Company"), a leading Canadian Healthtech company, announces it has filed its Audited Annual Consolidated Financial Statements and MD&A for its year ended on September 30, 2025.

Highlights

September 30,

2025 September 30,

2024 September 30,

2025 September 30,

2024 In thousands of Canadian dollars (3 months) (3 months) (12 months) (12 months) Revenues 20,790 33,459 101,969 158,191 Gross margin(1) 3,452 5,326 16,607 27,895 Gross margin as a % of revenues 16.6 - 15.9 - 16.3 - 17.6 - Adjusted EBITDA(1) 440 995 1,672 6,559 Impairment of goodwill and intangibles 3,331 - 3,331 5,500 Net loss (6,497 - (2,272 - (15,440 - (12,486 -

(1)See the Company's MD&A for details on these non-GAAP measures.



Summary

Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was $440K ($995K for the same period in 2024), mainly driven by a decline in volume in Quebec and British Columbia.

Net Loss for the quarter was $6.5M (loss of $2.3M for the same period in 2024)





The effects of the implementation of Quebec's Bill 10 continued impacting the Per Diem segment during this quarter. As a reminder, Bill 10 imposes capped rates and a series of restrictions for using independent labor in Quebec. The Per Diem business represented less than 1% of Q4 revenue and, overall, less than 4% of total revenues for the year. The segment was abandoned in Q1 2026.

The travel nurse and northern communities' services are generally performing well except in BC where we are experiencing a volume reduction. This can be attributed to a service acquisition centralization effort by the health authorities, that we expect will eventually favour the best service providers. In addition, the initial rollout of the new contract caused certain delays in bookings as the new rules came into effect. In Ontario, CHCA performed as expected during the fourth quarter.

The Company has continued to work on the reorganization of its Quebec operations. During Q4, it continued to reduce the workforce in the province as well as in the corporate structure. Cost savings and personnel reductions are on track with the amounts disclosed in Q4 of 2024, reducing salary expenses by $0.7M this quarter compared to last year's Q4, offset by a one-time $0.5M benefit package earned by key management as part of the strategic review. Cost structure at our BC subsidiary is also being adapted to address the market conditions in that province.

"Our cost reduction plan is still progressing, and additional efforts were deployed in the current quarter. The Per Diem segment has been abandoned in Q1 2026, and our focus has fully shifted to Travel Nurses. The Home Care sector presents interesting opportunities, and we are evaluating our capacity to gradually enter this market as well as calls for tenders in Ontario. In the short term, we remain committed to cost reduction, debt management, operational efficiency, and pursuing organic growth opportunities." said Guy Daoust, Interim CEO of Premier Health.

More information can be found in the Company's annual financial statements and MD&A as available on sedarplus.ca.

About Premier Health

Premier Health is a leading Canadian Healthtech company that provides a comprehensive range of outsourced services solutions for healthcare needs to governments, companies, and individuals. Premier Health uses its proprietary LiPHe platform to lead the digital transformation of the healthcare services sector, providing patients with faster, more affordable, and more accessible care.

Non-GAAP Measures

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization ("EBITDA"), is calculated as the net profit (loss), before non-recurring items excluding acquisition and transaction costs, non-cash expenses (including loss from disposal of assets, impairments, amortization, share-based compensation and depreciation), interest expense, and income tax expense. Gross margin is either used as a number or a percentage. As a number, it means Revenues minus Direct Costs. When used as a percentage, it means the ratio of Revenues minus Direct Costs to Revenues. More detail can be found in PHA's Management Discussion and Analysis.

For Further Information Please Contact:

Mr. Jean-Robert Pronovost

Vice President Corporate Development

Premier Health of America Inc.

jrpronovost@premierhealth.ca / 1 800 231 9916 Mr. Guy Daoust

Interim Chief Executive Officer

Premier Health of America Inc.

gdaoust@premierhealth.ca / 1 800 231 9916

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION:

This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities legislation which reflects the current plans and expectations of the Company with respect to future events and financial performance. All statements other than statements of historical or current facts may be forward-looking information. Forward-looking information includes statements that are predictive in nature, depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, or include words such as 'believes', 'continues', 'expects', 'projects', 'anticipates', 'plans', 'estimates', 'seeks', 'intends', 'targets', 'forecasts', or negative or grammatical versions thereof and other similar expressions, or future or conditional verbs such as 'may', 'will', 'should', 'would' and 'could'. Forward-looking information in this press release includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the execution of the Company's growth strategy. Forward-looking information is based on management's plans, estimates, projections, beliefs and opinions as at the date of this release, and the assumptions related to those plans, estimates, projections, beliefs and opinions may change; therefore, they are presented for the purpose of assisting the Company's security holders in understanding management's views at such time regarding those future outcomes and may not be appropriate for other purposes. Although the forward-looking information contained in this release is based on assumptions which the Company believes are reasonable, there can be no assurance that actual results will be consistent with such forward-looking information. The forward-looking information in this release relate only to events or information as of the date on which the statements are made and, except as specifically required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date on which the statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. There can be no assurance that the forward-looking information will prove to be accurate. These statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from those implied by such statements. The Company assumes no responsibility to update or revise forward-looking information to reflect new events or circumstances unless required by law. These factors and others are more fully discussed in the filings of the Company with Canadian securities regulatory authorities available at www.sedarplus.ca