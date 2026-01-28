Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 28.01.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Warum Kupfer und Silber aus Nevada plötzlich wieder im Fokus stehen könnten
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
28.01.2026 10:30 Uhr
92 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Chief Executive of The Economist Group Lara Boro and former Cabinet Secretary Lord Sedwill join Hakluyt's board of directors

LONDON, Jan. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hakluyt, the global strategic advisory firm for businesses and investors, is delighted to announce that Lara Boro, CEO of The Economist Group, and Lord Sedwill, former UK government cabinet secretary and national security adviser, have joined the board of directors.

Their appointments further enhance the firm's leadership, and reflect its continued commitment to helping clients navigate complex strategic issues.

Ms Boro brings extensive experience of leading global media, information and technology businesses. She has held senior roles at The Financial Times, Informa and CPA Global. Her experience in digital transformation, strategic expansion, and global brand development will be of tremendous value to Hakluyt.

Mark Sedwill is one of the UK's most distinguished former public servants. A crossbench member of the House of Lords, he previously served as cabinet secretary, national security adviser and permanent secretary at the Home Office, alongside a range of diplomatic and security roles overseas. His deep understanding of geopolitics and international affairs will augment the firm's offer for clients operating in an increasingly uncertain global economic context.

Chair of the board Lord Paul Deighton KBE said: "Lara and Mark both bring exceptional judgement and global expertise. Their perspectives will enrich the board, reinforcing the support we provide to Hakluyt's executive team."

Ms Boro said: "Hakluyt has built an extraordinary reputation for insight and strategic counsel. I look forward to contributing my experience to support the firm's continued growth."

Lord Sedwill said: "Leaders today face myriad challenges, and the advice that Hakluyt provides is unparalleled. I'm very pleased to be joining the board to help the firm build on its strong momentum."

Managing partner Thomas Ellis added: "I am delighted to welcome Lara and Mark to our board of directors. Their expertise, integrity and breadth of experience align strongly with Hakluyt's values and aspirations, and they will play an important role in shaping the firm's next phase of growth and innovation."

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/chief-executive-of-the-economist-group-lara-boro-and-former-cabinet-secretary-lord-sedwill-join-hakluyts-board-of-directors-302672434.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Gold & Silber auf Rekordjagd
Kaum eine Entwicklung war 2025 so eindrucksvoll wie der Höhenflug der Edelmetalle. Allen voran Silber: Angetrieben von einem strukturellen Angebotsdefizit, explodierte der Preis und übertrumpfte dabei den „großen Bruder“ Gold. Die Nachfrage aus dem Investmentsektor zieht weiter an, und ein Preisziel von 100 US-Dollar rückt in greifbare Nähe.

Auch Gold markierte neue Meilensteine. Mit dem Durchbruch über 3.000 und 4.000 US-Dollar pro Unze hat sich der übergeordnete Aufwärtstrend eindrucksvoll bestätigt. Rücksetzer bleiben möglich, doch der nächste Zielbereich bei 5.000 US-Dollar ist charttechnisch fest im Blick. Die fundamentalen Treiber sind intakt, eine nachhaltige Trendwende aktuell nicht in Sicht.

Für Anlegerinnen und Anleger bedeutet das: Jetzt ist die Zeit, um gezielt auf starke Produzenten zu setzen. In unserem neuen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Gold- und Silberaktien vor, die trotz Rallye weiter attraktives Potenzial bieten, mit robusten Fundamentaldaten und starken Projekten in aussichtsreichen Regionen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern und von der nächsten Welle im Edelmetall-Boom profitieren!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.