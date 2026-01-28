Chief Executive of The Economist Group Lara Boro and former Cabinet Secretary Lord Sedwill join Hakluyt's board of directors

LONDON, Jan. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hakluyt, the global strategic advisory firm for businesses and investors, is delighted to announce that Lara Boro, CEO of The Economist Group, and Lord Sedwill, former UK government cabinet secretary and national security adviser, have joined the board of directors.

Their appointments further enhance the firm's leadership, and reflect its continued commitment to helping clients navigate complex strategic issues.

Ms Boro brings extensive experience of leading global media, information and technology businesses. She has held senior roles at The Financial Times, Informa and CPA Global. Her experience in digital transformation, strategic expansion, and global brand development will be of tremendous value to Hakluyt.

Mark Sedwill is one of the UK's most distinguished former public servants. A crossbench member of the House of Lords, he previously served as cabinet secretary, national security adviser and permanent secretary at the Home Office, alongside a range of diplomatic and security roles overseas. His deep understanding of geopolitics and international affairs will augment the firm's offer for clients operating in an increasingly uncertain global economic context.

Chair of the board Lord Paul Deighton KBE said: "Lara and Mark both bring exceptional judgement and global expertise. Their perspectives will enrich the board, reinforcing the support we provide to Hakluyt's executive team."

Ms Boro said: "Hakluyt has built an extraordinary reputation for insight and strategic counsel. I look forward to contributing my experience to support the firm's continued growth."

Lord Sedwill said: "Leaders today face myriad challenges, and the advice that Hakluyt provides is unparalleled. I'm very pleased to be joining the board to help the firm build on its strong momentum."

Managing partner Thomas Ellis added: "I am delighted to welcome Lara and Mark to our board of directors. Their expertise, integrity and breadth of experience align strongly with Hakluyt's values and aspirations, and they will play an important role in shaping the firm's next phase of growth and innovation."

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/chief-executive-of-the-economist-group-lara-boro-and-former-cabinet-secretary-lord-sedwill-join-hakluyts-board-of-directors-302672434.html