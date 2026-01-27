Enova International, Inc.: Enova Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Results

- Originations rose 32% and total company revenue increased 15% from the fourth quarter of 2024
- Diluted earnings per share of $3.00 increased 30% and adjusted earnings per share1 of $3.46 rose 33% compared to the fourth quarter of 2024
- Consolidated credit performance remained strong with a net charge-off ratio of 8.3% and net revenue margin of 60%
- Year-over-year improvement in the consolidated 30+ day delinquency ratio of 6.7% and stability in the consolidated portfolio fair value premium of 115% reflect a stable credit outlook
- Liquidity, including cash and marketable securities and available capacity on facilities, totaled $1.1 billion at December 31st
- Share repurchases during the quarter totaled $35 million
CHICAGO, Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Enova International (NYSE: ENVA), a leading financial services company powered by machine learning and world-class analytics, today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2025.
"Our fourth quarter results capped off another exceptional year for Enova as originations growth and solid credit across our portfolio once again drove strong financial performance," said Steve Cunningham, Enova's CEO. "We have considerable momentum heading into 2026 and believe our balanced growth strategy will continue to deliver sustainable and profitable growth while delivering on our commitment to driving long-term shareholder value. In addition, our recently announced acquisition of Grasshopper Bancorp, Inc. and its wholly-owned subsidiary Grasshopper Bank, which we expect to close during the second half of 2026, will unite Enova's sophisticated online lending platform with Grasshopper's client-first digital banking capabilities under a national bank charter, enabling us to serve our customers in more states and providing opportunities to deliver a comprehensive suite of financial products."
Fourth Quarter 2025 Summary
- Total revenue of $839 million increased 15% from $730 million in the fourth quarter of 2024.
- Net revenue margin of 60% compared to 57% in the fourth quarter of 2024, reflecting continued solid credit performance.
- Net income of $79 million, or $3.00 per diluted share, increased 24% from $64 million, or $2.30 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of 2024.
- Adjusted EBITDA1 of $211 million increased 21% from $174 million in the fourth quarter of 2024.
- Adjusted earnings per share1 of $3.46 increased 33% from $2.61 per diluted share in the fourth quarter of 2024.
- Total company combined loans and finance receivables1 increased 23% from the end of the fourth quarter of 2024 to a record $4.9 billion with total company originations of $2.3 billion in the quarter.
- Repurchased $35 million of common stock under the company's share repurchase program.
Full Year 2025 Summary
- Total revenue of $3.2 billion increased 19% from $2.7 billion in 2024.
- Net revenue margin of 58% was consistent with 2024.
- Net income of $308 million, or $11.52 per diluted share, increased 47% from $209 million, or $7.43 per diluted share, in 2024.
- Adjusted EBITDA1 of $821 million increased 25% from $657 million in 2024.
- Adjusted earnings per share1 of $12.96 increased 42% from $9.15 in 2024.
"We were pleased to close 2025 with fourth quarter financial results that once again met or exceeded our expectations," said Scott Cornelis, CFO of Enova. "Strong growth in originations, receivables and revenue combined with strong credit performance and operating efficiency delivered another solid quarter of financial performance. Our fourth quarter and full year results highlight the strength of our diversified products, scalable operating model, world-class risk management capabilities and balance sheet flexibility. We remain well positioned to drive meaningful financial results in 2026 and beyond."
Non-GAAP measure. Refer to "Non-GAAP Financial Measures," "Loans and Finance Receivables Financial and Operating Data,"
About Enova
Enova International (NYSE: ENVA) is a leading online financial services company that serves small businesses and consumers who are underserved by traditional banks. For over 20 years, Enova has provided over $67 billion in loans and financing to more than 14 million customers by offering a suite of market-leading products powered by the company's world-class analytics, machine learning algorithms and proprietary technology. You can learn more about the company and its portfolio of businesses at www.enova.com.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
In addition to the financial information prepared in conformity with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States, or GAAP, Enova provides historical non-GAAP financial information. Enova presents non-GAAP financial information because such measures are used by management in understanding the activities and business metrics of Enova's operations. Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures reflect an additional way of viewing aspects of Enova's business that, when viewed with its GAAP results, provide a more complete understanding of factors and trends affecting its business.
Management provides non-GAAP financial information for informational purposes and to enhance understanding of Enova's GAAP consolidated financial statements. Readers should consider the information in addition to, but not instead of or superior to, Enova's financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. This non-GAAP financial information may be determined or calculated differently by other companies, limiting the usefulness of those measures for comparative purposes.
Combined Loans and Finance Receivables
The combined loans and finance receivables measures are non-GAAP measures that include loans and finance receivables that Enova owns or has purchased and loans that Enova guarantees. Management believes these non-GAAP measures provide management and investors with important information needed to evaluate the magnitude of potential receivable losses and the opportunity for revenue performance of the loans and finance receivable portfolio on an aggregate basis. Management also believes that the comparison of the aggregate amounts from period to period is more meaningful than comparing only the amounts reflected on Enova's consolidated balance sheet since revenue is impacted by the aggregate amount of receivables owned by Enova and those guaranteed by Enova as reflected in its consolidated financial statements.
Adjusted Earnings Measures
Enova provides adjusted earnings and adjusted earnings per share, or, collectively, the Adjusted Earnings Measures, which are non-GAAP measures. Management believes that the presentation of these measures provides investors with greater transparency and facilitates comparison of operating results across a broad spectrum of companies with varying capital structures, compensation strategies, derivative instruments and amortization methods, which can provide a more complete understanding of Enova's financial performance, competitive position and prospects for the future. Management utilizes, and also believes that investors utilize, the Adjusted Earnings Measures to assess operating performance, recognizing that such measures may highlight trends in Enova's business that may not otherwise be apparent when relying on financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. In addition, management believes that the Adjusted Earnings Measures are useful to management and investors in comparing Enova's financial results during the periods shown without the effect of certain items that are not indicative of Enova's core operating performance or results of operations.
Adjusted EBITDA Measures
Enova provides Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin, or, collectively, the Adjusted EBITDA measures, which are non-GAAP measures. Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure that Enova defines as earnings excluding depreciation, amortization, interest, foreign currency transaction gains or losses, taxes, stock-based compensation and certain other items, as appropriate, that are not indicative of our core operating performance. Adjusted EBITDA margin is a non-GAAP measure that Enova defines as Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of total revenue. Management utilizes, and also believes that investors utilize, Adjusted EBITDA Measures to analyze operating performance and evaluate Enova's ability to incur and service debt and Enova's capacity for making capital expenditures. Enova believes that Adjusted EBITDA is useful to management and investors in comparing Enova's financial results during the periods shown without the effect of certain non-cash items and certain items that are not indicative of Enova's core operating performance or results of operations. Adjusted EBITDA Measures are also useful to investors to help assess Enova's estimated enterprise value.
ENOVA INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
December 31,
2025
2024
Assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$
71,709
$
73,910
Restricted cash
336,154
248,758
Loans and finance receivables at fair value
5,471,544
4,386,444
Income taxes receivable
40,901
40,690
Other receivables and prepaid expenses
80,870
63,752
Property and equipment, net
132,566
119,956
Operating lease right-of-use asset
16,549
18,201
Goodwill
279,275
279,275
Intangible assets, net
3,660
10,951
Other assets
35,204
24,194
Total assets
$
6,468,432
$
5,266,131
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
Accounts payable and accrued expenses
$
305,849
$
249,970
Operating lease liability
32,041
32,165
Deferred tax liabilities, net
295,437
223,590
Long-term debt
4,498,381
3,563,482
Total liabilities
5,131,708
4,069,207
Commitments and contingencies
Stockholders' equity:
Common stock, $0.00001 par value, 250,000,000 shares authorized, 47,441,228
and 46,520,916 shares issued and 24,715,608 and 25,808,096 outstanding as of
December 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively
-
-
Preferred stock, $0.00001 par value, 25,000,000 shares authorized, no shares
issued and outstanding
-
-
Additional paid in capital
370,078
328,268
Retained earnings
2,006,143
1,697,754
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(9,500)
(13,691)
Treasury stock, at cost (22,725,620 and 20,712,820 shares as of
December 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively)
(1,029,997)
(815,407)
Total stockholders' equity
1,336,724
1,196,924
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
6,468,432
$
5,266,131
ENOVA INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(in thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
December 31,
December 31,
2025
2024
2025
2024
Revenue
$
839,391
$
729,551
$
3,151,653
$
2,657,800
Change in Fair Value
(337,497)
(316,515)
(1,321,412)
(1,128,351)
Net Revenue
501,894
413,036
1,830,241
1,529,449
Operating Expenses
Marketing
191,587
151,178
621,077
523,569
Operations and technology
67,505
58,431
258,179
224,391
General and administrative
47,089
38,035
169,722
156,524
Depreciation and amortization
9,066
10,196
41,831
40,207
Total Operating Expenses
315,247
257,840
1,090,809
944,691
Income from Operations
186,647
155,196
739,432
584,758
Interest expense, net
(89,026)
(76,989)
(339,305)
(290,442)
Foreign currency transaction gain (loss)
595
(902)
367
(1,064)
Equity method investment income (loss)
568
92
1,559
(16,460)
Other nonoperating expenses
-
-
(1,019)
(5,691)
Income before Income Taxes
98,784
77,397
401,034
271,101
Provision for income taxes
19,803
13,702
92,645
61,653
Net income
$
78,981
$
63,695
$
308,389
$
209,448
Earnings Per Share:
Earnings per common share:
Basic
$
3.19
$
2.44
$
12.25
$
7.78
Diluted
$
3.00
$
2.30
$
11.52
$
7.43
Weighted average common shares outstanding:
Basic
24,758
26,141
25,169
26,920
Diluted
26,357
27,666
26,775
28,202
ENOVA INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOW
(dollars in thousands)
(Unaudited)
Year Ended December 31,
|
2025
2024
Cash flows provided by operating activities
$
1,819,121
$
1,538,576
Cash flows from investing activities
Loans and finance receivables
(2,398,643)
(1,867,773)
Property and equipment additions
(47,140)
(43,422)
Total cash flows used in investing activities
(2,445,783)
(1,911,195)
Cash flows provided by financing activities
711,818
318,882
Effect of exchange rates on cash
39
(1,034)
Net change in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash
85,195
(54,771)
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of year
322,668
377,439
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period
$
407,863
$
322,668
ENOVA INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
LOANS AND FINANCE RECEIVABLES FINANCIAL AND OPERATING DATA
(dollars in thousands)
The following table includes financial information for loans and finance receivables, which is based on loan and finance receivable
balances for the three months ended December 31, 2025 and 2024.
Three Months Ended December 31
2025
2024
Change
Ending combined loan and finance receivable principal balance:
Company owned
$
4,748,014
$
3,810,444
$
937,570
Guaranteed by the Company(a)
18,656
19,859
(1,203)
Total combined loan and finance receivable principal balance (b)
$
4,766,670
$
3,830,303
$
936,367
Ending combined loan and finance receivable fair value balance:
Company owned
$
5,471,544
$
4,386,444
$
1,085,100
Guaranteed by the Company(a)
26,148
28,414
(2,266)
Ending combined loan and finance receivable fair value balance (b)
$
5,497,692
$
4,414,858
$
1,082,834
Fair value as a % of principal(c)
115.3
%
115.3
%
-
%
Ending combined loan and finance receivable balance, including principal and
accrued fees/interest outstanding:
Company owned
$
4,902,287
$
3,966,486
$
935,801
Guaranteed by the Company(a)
22,349
23,826
(1,477)
Ending combined loan and finance receivable balance (b)
$
4,924,636
$
3,990,312
$
934,324
Average combined loan and finance receivable balance, including principal and
accrued fees/interest outstanding:
Company owned(d)
$
4,685,593
$
3,842,144
$
843,449
Guaranteed by the Company(a)(d)
20,562
22,060
(1,498)
Average combined loan and finance receivable balance (a)(d)
$
4,706,155
$
3,864,204
$
841,951
Installment loans as percentage of average combined loan and finance receivable
balance
44.3
%
44.9
%
(0.6)
%
Line of credit accounts as percentage of average combined loan and finance
receivable balance
55.7
%
55.1
%
0.6
%
Revenue
$
828,580
$
719,410
$
109,170
Change in fair value
(335,483)
(314,091)
(21,392)
Net revenue
493,097
405,319
87,778
Net revenue margin
59.5
%
56.3
%
3.2
%
Combined loan and finance receivable originations and purchases
$
2,255,942
$
1,714,919
$
541,023
Delinquencies:
>30 days delinquent
$
332,164
$
297,832
$
34,332
>30 days delinquent as a % of loan and finance receivable balance(c)
6.7
%
7.5
%
(0.8)
%
Charge-offs:
Charge-offs (net of recoveries)
$
392,075
$
342,183
$
49,892
Charge-offs (net of recoveries) as a % of average loan and finance receivable
balance(d)
8.3
%
8.9
%
(0.6)
%
(a)
Represents loans originated by third-party lenders through the CSO programs, which are not included in our consolidated balance sheets.
(b)
Non-GAAP measure.
(c)
Determined using period-end balances.
(d)
The average combined loan and finance receivable balance is the average of the month-end balances during the period.
ENOVA INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
Adjusted Earnings Measures
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
December 31,
December 31,
2025
2024
2025
2024
Net income
$
78,981
$
63,695
$
308,389
$
209,448
Adjustments:
Transaction-related costs(a)
6,566
-
6,566
327
Equity method investment (income) loss(b)
(568)
(92)
(1,559)
16,460
Other nonoperating expenses(c)
-
-
1,019
5,691
Intangible asset amortization
1,249
2,014
7,290
8,055
Stock-based compensation expense
8,519
8,297
33,096
31,816
Foreign currency transaction (gain) loss, net
(595)
902
(367)
1,064
Cumulative tax effect of adjustments
(2,860)
(2,608)
(7,528)
(14,789)
Adjusted earnings
$
91,292
$
72,208
$
346,906
$
258,072
Diluted earnings per share
$
3.00
$
2.30
$
11.52
$
7.43
Adjusted earnings per share
$
3.46
$
2.61
$
12.96
$
9.15
Adjusted EBITDA
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
December 31,
December 31,
2025
2024
2025
2024
Net income
$
78,981
$
63,695
$
308,389
$
209,448
Depreciation and amortization expenses
9,066
10,196
41,831
40,207
Interest expense, net
89,026
76,989
339,305
290,442
Foreign currency transaction (gain) loss, net
(595)
902
(367)
1,064
Provision for income taxes
19,803
13,702
92,645
61,653
Stock-based compensation expense
8,519
8,297
33,096
31,816
Adjustments:
Transaction-related costs(a)
6,566
-
6,566
327
Equity method investment (income) loss(b)
(568)
(92)
(1,559)
16,460
Other nonoperating expenses(c)
-
-
1,019
5,691
Adjusted EBITDA
$
210,798
$
173,689
$
820,925
$
657,108
Adjusted EBITDA margin calculated as follows:
Total Revenue
$
839,391
$
729,551
$
3,151,653
$
2,657,800
Adjusted EBITDA
210,798
173,689
820,925
657,108
Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of total revenue
25.1
%
23.8
%
26.0
%
24.7
%
(a)
In the fourth quarter of 2025, the Company recorded $6.6 million ($5.0 million net of tax) of costs related to the announced acquisition of Grasshopper Bancorp, Inc. and its wholly-owned subsidiary Grasshopper Bank. In the first quarter of 2024, the Company recorded $0.3 million ($0.2 million net of tax) of costs related to a consent solicitation for the Senior Notes due 2025.
(b)
In the third quarter of 2024, the Company recorded an equity method investment loss of $16.6 million ($13.3 million net of tax) related to the write-down of its investment in Linear.
(c)
In the twelve-month periods ended December 31, 2025 and 2024, the Company recorded other nonoperating expense of $1.0 million ($0.8 million net of tax) and $5.7 million ($4.3 million net of tax), respectively, related to the early extinguishment of debt.
