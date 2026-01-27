Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc.: Ashford Hospitality Trust Announces Tax Reporting Information For 2025 Preferred Share Distributions

DALLAS, Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE: AHT) ("Ashford Trust" or the "Company") today announced the tax reporting (Federal Form 1099-DIV) information for the 2025 distributions on its Series D, F, G, H, I, J, K, L and M preferred shares.

The amounts below represent the income tax treatment applicable to each distribution that is reportable in 2025. The preferred distributions that the Company paid on January 15, 2025 to stockholders of record as of December 31, 2024 are reportable in 2025. The preferred distributions declared to stockholders of record as of December 31, 2025 remain unpaid, will be paid as soon as practicable, and we expect that they will be reported in the year of payment.

Security Description CUSIP Ticker

Symbol Distributions

Per Share * Ordinary Taxable

Dividend Section 199A

Dividend Capital Gain

Distribution Return of

Capital Series D Cumulative Preferred Stock 44103406 AHTPrD $2.1124000 $0.0000000 $0.0000000 $0.0000000 $2.1124000 Series F Cumulative Preferred Stock 44103604 AHTPrF $1.8436000 $0.0000000 $0.0000000 $0.0000000 $1.8436000 Series G Cumulative Preferred Stock 44103703 AHTPrG $1.8436000 $0.0000000 $0.0000000 $0.0000000 $1.8436000 Series H Cumulative Preferred Stock 44103802 AHTPrH $1.8750000 $0.0000000 $0.0000000 $0.0000000 $1.8750000 Series I Cumulative Preferred Stock 44103885 AHTPrI $1.8750000 $0.0000000 $0.0000000 $0.0000000 $1.8750000 Series J Preferred Stock 04410A863

$2.0000400 $0.0000000 $0.0000000 $0.0000000 $2.0000400 Series J Preferred Stock 04410A798

$2.0000400 $0.0000000 $0.0000000 $0.0000000 $2.0000400 Series J Preferred Stock 04410A723

$2.0000400 $0.0000000 $0.0000000 $0.0000000 $2.0000400 Series J Preferred Stock 04410A657

$2.0000400 $0.0000000 $0.0000000 $0.0000000 $2.0000400 Series J Preferred Stock 04410A574

$2.0000400 $0.0000000 $0.0000000 $0.0000000 $2.0000400 Series J Preferred Stock 04410A517

$2.0000400 $0.0000000 $0.0000000 $0.0000000 $2.0000400 Series J Preferred Stock 04410A434

$2.0000400 $0.0000000 $0.0000000 $0.0000000 $2.0000400 Series J Preferred Stock 04410A368

$2.0000400 $0.0000000 $0.0000000 $0.0000000 $2.0000400 Series J Preferred Stock 04410A285

$2.0000400 $0.0000000 $0.0000000 $0.0000000 $2.0000400 Series J Preferred Stock 04410A228

$1.8333700 $0.0000000 $0.0000000 $0.0000000 $1.8333700 Series K Preferred Stock 04410D867

$2.1041600 $0.0000000 $0.0000000 $0.0000000 $2.1041600 Series K Preferred Stock 04410D792

$2.0979200 $0.0000000 $0.0000000 $0.0000000 $2.0979200 Series K Preferred Stock 04410D727

$2.0916800 $0.0000000 $0.0000000 $0.0000000 $2.0916800 Series K Preferred Stock 04410D651

$2.0854400 $0.0000000 $0.0000000 $0.0000000 $2.0854400 Series K Preferred Stock 04410D578

$2.0792000 $0.0000000 $0.0000000 $0.0000000 $2.0792000 Series K Preferred Stock 04410D511

$2.0729500 $0.0000000 $0.0000000 $0.0000000 $2.0729500 Series K Preferred Stock 04410D438

$2.0666800 $0.0000000 $0.0000000 $0.0000000 $2.0666800 Series K Preferred Stock 04410D362

$2.0604100 $0.0000000 $0.0000000 $0.0000000 $2.0604100 Series K Preferred Stock 04410D289

$2.0541400 $0.0000000 $0.0000000 $0.0000000 $2.0541400 Series K Preferred Stock 04410D222

$1.8791300 $0.0000000 $0.0000000 $0.0000000 $1.8791300 Series L Preferred Stock 04410E204

$1.2500000 $0.0000000 $0.0000000 $0.0000000 $1.2500000 Series L Preferred Stock 04410E303

$0.7812500 $0.0000000 $0.0000000 $0.0000000 $0.7812500 Series L Preferred Stock 04410E402

$0.3125000 $0.0000000 $0.0000000 $0.0000000 $0.3125000 Series M Preferred Stock 04410E832

$1.2833600 $0.0000000 $0.0000000 $0.0000000 $1.2833600 Series M Preferred Stock 04410E824

$0.8021000 $0.0000000 $0.0000000 $0.0000000 $0.8021000 Series M Preferred Stock 04410E816

$0.3208400 $0.0000000 $0.0000000 $0.0000000 $0.3208400 ______ * Distributions Per Share reflects the annual rate per share for distributions reportable in 2025.







In accordance with IRS Code Section 6045B, the Company will post Form 8937, Report of Organizational Actions Affecting Basis of Securities, which may be found in the Corporate Actions section of the Company's website. This form provides detailed information on the return of capital amount of the preferred share distributions.

The Company encourages stockholders to consult with their own tax advisors with respect to the federal, state and local, and foreign income tax effects of these dividends.

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing predominantly in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

