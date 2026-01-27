Anzeige
Mittwoch, 28.01.2026
Warum Kupfer und Silber aus Nevada plötzlich wieder im Fokus stehen könnten
PR Newswire
27.01.2026 23:20 Uhr
Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc.: Ashford Hospitality Trust Announces Tax Reporting Information For 2025 Preferred Share Distributions

DALLAS, Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE: AHT) ("Ashford Trust" or the "Company") today announced the tax reporting (Federal Form 1099-DIV) information for the 2025 distributions on its Series D, F, G, H, I, J, K, L and M preferred shares.

The amounts below represent the income tax treatment applicable to each distribution that is reportable in 2025. The preferred distributions that the Company paid on January 15, 2025 to stockholders of record as of December 31, 2024 are reportable in 2025. The preferred distributions declared to stockholders of record as of December 31, 2025 remain unpaid, will be paid as soon as practicable, and we expect that they will be reported in the year of payment.

Security Description

CUSIP

Ticker
Symbol

Distributions
Per Share *

Ordinary Taxable
Dividend

Section 199A
Dividend

Capital Gain
Distribution

Return of
Capital

Series D Cumulative Preferred Stock

44103406

AHTPrD

$2.1124000

$0.0000000

$0.0000000

$0.0000000

$2.1124000

Series F Cumulative Preferred Stock

44103604

AHTPrF

$1.8436000

$0.0000000

$0.0000000

$0.0000000

$1.8436000

Series G Cumulative Preferred Stock

44103703

AHTPrG

$1.8436000

$0.0000000

$0.0000000

$0.0000000

$1.8436000

Series H Cumulative Preferred Stock

44103802

AHTPrH

$1.8750000

$0.0000000

$0.0000000

$0.0000000

$1.8750000

Series I Cumulative Preferred Stock

44103885

AHTPrI

$1.8750000

$0.0000000

$0.0000000

$0.0000000

$1.8750000

Series J Preferred Stock

04410A863


$2.0000400

$0.0000000

$0.0000000

$0.0000000

$2.0000400

Series J Preferred Stock

04410A798


$2.0000400

$0.0000000

$0.0000000

$0.0000000

$2.0000400

Series J Preferred Stock

04410A723


$2.0000400

$0.0000000

$0.0000000

$0.0000000

$2.0000400

Series J Preferred Stock

04410A657


$2.0000400

$0.0000000

$0.0000000

$0.0000000

$2.0000400

Series J Preferred Stock

04410A574


$2.0000400

$0.0000000

$0.0000000

$0.0000000

$2.0000400

Series J Preferred Stock

04410A517


$2.0000400

$0.0000000

$0.0000000

$0.0000000

$2.0000400

Series J Preferred Stock

04410A434


$2.0000400

$0.0000000

$0.0000000

$0.0000000

$2.0000400

Series J Preferred Stock

04410A368


$2.0000400

$0.0000000

$0.0000000

$0.0000000

$2.0000400

Series J Preferred Stock

04410A285


$2.0000400

$0.0000000

$0.0000000

$0.0000000

$2.0000400

Series J Preferred Stock

04410A228


$1.8333700

$0.0000000

$0.0000000

$0.0000000

$1.8333700

Series K Preferred Stock

04410D867


$2.1041600

$0.0000000

$0.0000000

$0.0000000

$2.1041600

Series K Preferred Stock

04410D792


$2.0979200

$0.0000000

$0.0000000

$0.0000000

$2.0979200

Series K Preferred Stock

04410D727


$2.0916800

$0.0000000

$0.0000000

$0.0000000

$2.0916800

Series K Preferred Stock

04410D651


$2.0854400

$0.0000000

$0.0000000

$0.0000000

$2.0854400

Series K Preferred Stock

04410D578


$2.0792000

$0.0000000

$0.0000000

$0.0000000

$2.0792000

Series K Preferred Stock

04410D511


$2.0729500

$0.0000000

$0.0000000

$0.0000000

$2.0729500

Series K Preferred Stock

04410D438


$2.0666800

$0.0000000

$0.0000000

$0.0000000

$2.0666800

Series K Preferred Stock

04410D362


$2.0604100

$0.0000000

$0.0000000

$0.0000000

$2.0604100

Series K Preferred Stock

04410D289


$2.0541400

$0.0000000

$0.0000000

$0.0000000

$2.0541400

Series K Preferred Stock

04410D222


$1.8791300

$0.0000000

$0.0000000

$0.0000000

$1.8791300

Series L Preferred Stock

04410E204


$1.2500000

$0.0000000

$0.0000000

$0.0000000

$1.2500000

Series L Preferred Stock

04410E303


$0.7812500

$0.0000000

$0.0000000

$0.0000000

$0.7812500

Series L Preferred Stock

04410E402


$0.3125000

$0.0000000

$0.0000000

$0.0000000

$0.3125000

Series M Preferred Stock

04410E832


$1.2833600

$0.0000000

$0.0000000

$0.0000000

$1.2833600

Series M Preferred Stock

04410E824


$0.8021000

$0.0000000

$0.0000000

$0.0000000

$0.8021000

Series M Preferred Stock

04410E816


$0.3208400

$0.0000000

$0.0000000

$0.0000000

$0.3208400

______

* Distributions Per Share reflects the annual rate per share for distributions reportable in 2025.




In accordance with IRS Code Section 6045B, the Company will post Form 8937, Report of Organizational Actions Affecting Basis of Securities, which may be found in the Corporate Actions section of the Company's website. This form provides detailed information on the return of capital amount of the preferred share distributions.

The Company encourages stockholders to consult with their own tax advisors with respect to the federal, state and local, and foreign income tax effects of these dividends.

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing predominantly in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements and assumptions in this press release contain or are based upon "forward-looking" information and are being made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the federal securities regulations. Forward-looking statements are generally identifiable by use of forward-looking terminology such as "may," "will," "should," "potential," "intend," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "approximately," "believe," "could," "project," "predict," or other similar words or expressions. Additionally, statements regarding the following subjects are forward-looking by their nature: our business and investment strategy; anticipated or expected purchases, sales or dispositions of assets; our projected operating results; completion of any pending transactions; our ability to restructure existing property-level indebtedness; our ability to secure additional financing to enable us to operate our business; our understanding of our competition; projected capital expenditures; and the impact of technology on our operations and business. Such forward-looking statements are based on our beliefs, assumptions, and expectations of our future performance taking into account all information currently known to us. These beliefs, assumptions, and expectations can change as a result of many potential events or factors, not all of which are known to us. If a change occurs, our business, financial condition, liquidity, results of operations, plans, and other objectives may vary materially from those expressed in our forward-looking statements. You should carefully consider this risk when you make an investment decision concerning our securities. These and other risk factors are more fully discussed in the Company's filings with the SEC.

The forward-looking statements included in this press release are only made as of the date of this press release. Investors should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. We will not publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or circumstances, changes in expectations or otherwise except to the extent required by law.

SOURCE Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc.

