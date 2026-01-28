Northeast Indiana Bancorp, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter And Annual Earnings

HUNTINGTON, Ind., Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Northeast Indiana Bancorp, Inc., (OTCQB: NIDB), the parent company of First Federal Savings Bank, today announced net income of $1,774,000 ($0.75 per diluted common share) for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2025 compared to net income of $972,000 ($0.41 per diluted common share) for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2024. The current quarter earnings equate to an annualized return on average assets (ROA) of 1.27% and an annualized return on average equity (ROE) of 13.14% compared to an annualized ROA of 0.74% and an annualized ROE of 8.01% for the fourth quarter ending December 31, 2024.
Net interest income increased $838,000 in the fourth quarter of 2025 compared to the same period in 2024. Provision for credit loss expense decreased by $574,000 for the three months ended December 31, 2025 as compared to the same period in 2024. Total non-interest income was $611,000 in the fourth quarter of 2025 compared to $660,000 the same period in 2024. Total non-interest expense was $3,333,000 for the three months ended December 31, 2025 as compared to $3,126,000 for the three months ended December 31, 2024.
Net income for the year ended December 31, 2025, was $6.3 million, or $2.64 per diluted common share, compared to net income of $4.3 million, or $1.80 per diluted common share for the year ended December 31, 2024. The current year earnings equate to an annualized ROA of 1.14% and an annualized ROE of 12.32% compared to an annualized ROA of 0.84% and an annualized ROE of 9.13% for the year ended December 31, 2024.
Total assets increased $37 million, or 7%, to $559.3 million at December 31, 2025 compared to total assets of $522.3 million at December 31, 2024. Total net loans increased $34.7 million, or 8.9%, to $425.3 million at December 31, 2025 compared to total loans of $390.6 million at December 31, 2024. Total deposits increased $26.9 million, or 6.3% on an annualized basis, to $455.8 million at December 31, 2025 compared to $428.9 million at December 31, 2024.
Shareholders' equity increased $6.6 million to $54.9 million at December 31, 2025 compared to $48.3 million at December 31, 2024. The book value of NIDB stock increased $3.05 to $23.19 per common share as of December 31, 2025, compared to $20.14 the previous year-end. The number of outstanding common shares was 2,367,741 as of December 31, 2025.
Additionally, Northeast Indiana Bancorp, Inc. maintained its position on the Dividend Champions List. To achieve Champion status, a company must increase its dividend payments to its shareholders for 25 consecutive years. Northeast Indiana Bancorp, Inc. is one of 146 companies in the United States to achieve this status. With the latest dividend increase in the fourth quarter of 2025, Northeast Indiana Bancorp has increased dividends 31 years in a row.
Michael S. Zahn, President and CEO, commented, "I am very pleased with our financial performance in 2025. Our team does an amazing job serving our customers and our communities. I am optimistic that we will continue to meet the expectations of our customers and shareholders while helping to make the communities which we serve the best versions of themselves."
Northeast Indiana Bancorp, Inc. is headquartered at 648 N. Jefferson Street, Huntington, Indiana. The company offers a full array of banking and financial brokerage services to its customers through its nine full-service Indiana offices in Huntington (3), Warsaw (2), Fort Wayne (3) and Roanoke (1). The Company trades on the OTC Markets Group, Inc. (www.otcmarkets.com) utilizing the OTCQB platform under the symbol "NIDB". Our web site address is www.firstfedindiana.bank.
This press release may contain forward-looking statements, which are based on management's current expectations regarding economic, legislative and regulatory issues. Factors which may cause future results to vary materially include, but are not limited to, general economic conditions, changes in interest rates, loan demand, and competition. Additional factors include changes in accounting principles, policies or guidelines; changes in legislation or regulation; and other economic, competitive, regulatory and technological factors affecting each company's operations, pricing, products and services.
NORTHEAST INDIANA BANCORP, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
December 31,
December 31,
Balance Sheet (Unaudited)
2025
2024
(Audited)
Assets
Non-interest earning cash and cash equivalents
$ 3,894,280
$ 3,754,395
Interest-earning cash and cash equivalents
3,185,624
6,452,143
Total cash and cash equivalents
7,079,904
10,206,538
Interest-earning time deposits
1,470,000
4,275,000
Securities available for sale
82,257,908
74,789,791
Securities held to maturity
11,545,964
11,602,482
Loans held for sale
81,200
71,200
Loans, gross
431,869,990
397,334,479
Allowance for credit losses
(6,593,425)
(6,771,171)
Loans, net
425,276,565
390,563,308
Accrued interest receivable
2,574,430
2,237,407
Premises and equipment
8,669,720
7,907,303
FHLB Stock
2,835,000
2,835,000
Cash surrender value of life insurance
12,502,813
12,159,543
Other assets
5,040,484
5,676,203
Total Assets
$ 559,333,988
$ 522,323,775
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
Non-interest bearing deposits
$ 51,188,798
$ 48,168,488
Interest bearing deposits
404,656,646
380,771,626
Borrowed funds
44,400,000
41,000,000
Accrued interest payable and other liabilities
4,173,430
4,106,965
Total Liabilities
504,418,874
474,047,079
Stockholders' equity
54,915,114
48,276,696
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
$ 559,333,988
$ 522,323,775
Three months ended
Twelve months ended
December 31,
September 30,
December 31,
December 31,
December 31,
Income Statement (Unaudited)
2025
2025
2024
2025
2024
Net interest income
Total interest income
$ 7,936,531
$ 8,055,361
$ 7,243,589
$ 30,947,699
$ 28,234,218
Total interest expense
3,129,838
3,311,854
3,275,092
12,797,245
13,067,903
Net interest income
4,806,693
4,743,507
3,968,497
18,150,454
15,166,315
Provision for credit loss expense
Loans
-
-
423,538
809,017
1,518,538
Off-balance sheet credit exposures
(45,000)
(35,000)
105,000
(69,000)
35,000
Total provision for credit loss expense
(45,000)
(35,000)
528,538
740,017
1,553,538
Net interest income after provision for credit losses
4,851,693
4,778,507
3,439,959
17,410,437
13,612,777
Non-interest income
Service charges on deposit accounts
171,625
177,533
176,311
670,377
704,644
Interchange fees
192,598
200,695
195,040
783,032
811,235
Loan servicing fees
80,392
83,947
69,887
364,737
340,874
Net gain on sale of loans
116,150
139,754
57,991
409,019
341,272
Increase in cash surrender value of life insurance
87,324
87,080
84,117
343,270
333,516
Net loss on sales of available-for-sale securities
(128,680)
(119,062)
-
(247,720)
-
Other income
91,726
89,595
76,746
367,468
1,038,031
Total non-interest income
611,135
659,542
660,092
2,690,183
3,569,572
Non-interest expense
Salaries and employee benefits
1,712,322
1,747,045
1,529,333
6,816,055
6,459,098
Occupancy
426,660
439,253
365,647
1,711,332
1,474,751
Data processing
474,230
385,504
433,325
1,485,877
1,704,538
Deposit insurance premiums
79,082
75,000
57,000
314,082
294,000
Professional fees
238,807
225,147
167,477
761,932
622,157
Advertising and marketing fees
102,299
94,741
61,688
369,108
335,887
Correspondent bank charges
27,605
29,436
53,454
108,197
173,480
Other expense
271,799
285,664
458,329
1,111,908
1,406,067
Total non-interest expense
3,332,804
3,281,790
3,126,253
12,678,491
12,469,978
Income before income taxes
2,130,024
2,156,259
973,798
7,422,129
4,712,371
Income tax expense
355,997
363,699
1,341
1,155,875
406,812
Net income
$ 1,774,027
$ 1,792,560
$ 972,457
$ 6,266,254
$ 4,305,559
Three months ended
Twelve months ended
December 31,
September 30,
December 31,
December 31,
December 31,
Selected Financial Ratios and Other Financial Data (Unaudited)
2025
2025
2024
2025
2024
Average shares outstanding - basic
2,358,273
2,369,920
2,378,357
2,372,147
2,393,143
Average shares outstanding - diluted
2,358,405
2,369,920
2,378,357
2,372,180
2,393,143
Basic earnings per share
$ 0.75
$ 0.76
$ 0.41
$ 2.64
$ 1.80
Diluted earnings per share
$ 0.75
$ 0.76
$ 0.41
$ 2.64
$ 1.80
Net interest margin
3.56 %
3.53 %
3.13 %
3.42 %
3.06 %
Return on average assets
1.27 %
1.29 %
0.74 %
1.14 %
0.84 %
Return on average equity
13.14 %
13.95 %
8.01 %
12.32 %
9.13 %
Efficiency ratio
61.52 %
60.74 %
67.54 %
60.84 %
66.56 %
Allowance for credit losses:
Balance, beginning of period
$ 6,608,476
$ 6,595,962
$ 6,326,783
$ 6,771,171
$ 5,335,305
Charge-offs:
One-to-four family
-
-
-
-
39,022
Commercial real estate
-
-
-
-
-
Land/land development
-
-
-
-
-
Commercial
-
-
20,441
959,749
20,441
Consumer
27,845
21,485
21,194
168,165
168,743
Gross charge-offs
27,845
21,485
41,635
1,127,914
228,206
Recoveries:
One-to-four family
-
-
39,022
3,247
40,544
Commercial real estate
-
-
-
-
-
Land/land development
-
-
-
-
-
Commercial
-
1,705
-
1,705
-
Consumer
12,794
32,294
23,463
136,199
104,990
Gross recoveries
12,794
33,999
62,485
141,151
145,534
Net charge-offs (recoveries)
15,051
(12,514)
(20,850)
986,763
82,672
Provision for credit losses
-
-
423,538
809,017
1,518,538
Balance, end of period
$ 6,593,425
$ 6,608,476
$ 6,771,171
$ 6,593,425
$ 6,771,171
Net loan charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans
0.01 %
-0.01 %
-0.02 %
0.23 %
0.02 %
As of
December 31,
September 30,
December 31,
Non-performing assets
2025
2025
2024
Loans:
Non-accrual
$ 5,447,240
$ 5,082,212
$ 5,031,555
Past 90 days or more and still accruing
-
-
-
Troubled debt modification
2,529,489
2,529,489
926,960
Total non-performing loans
7,976,729
7,611,701
5,958,515
Real estate owned
-
-
-
Other repossessed assets
-
-
-
Total non-performing assets
$ 7,976,729
$ 7,611,701
$ 5,958,515
Non-performing assets to total assets
1.43 %
1.36 %
1.14 %
Non-performing loans to gross loans
1.85 %
1.76 %
1.50 %
Allowance for credit losses to non-performing loans
82.66 %
86.82 %
113.64 %
Allowance for credit losses to gross loans
1.53 %
1.53 %
1.70 %
Other financial ratios
Tangible common equity
9.82 %
9.51 %
9.24 %
Book value per share
$ 23.19
$ 22.37
$ 20.14
Common shares outstanding
2,367,741
2,376,066
2,397,496
(1) Ratios for three-month periods are annualized
