PR Newswire
28.01.2026 01:35 Uhr
Northeast Indiana Bancorp, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter And Annual Earnings

HUNTINGTON, Ind., Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Northeast Indiana Bancorp, Inc., (OTCQB: NIDB), the parent company of First Federal Savings Bank, today announced net income of $1,774,000 ($0.75 per diluted common share) for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2025 compared to net income of $972,000 ($0.41 per diluted common share) for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2024. The current quarter earnings equate to an annualized return on average assets (ROA) of 1.27% and an annualized return on average equity (ROE) of 13.14% compared to an annualized ROA of 0.74% and an annualized ROE of 8.01% for the fourth quarter ending December 31, 2024.

Net interest income increased $838,000 in the fourth quarter of 2025 compared to the same period in 2024. Provision for credit loss expense decreased by $574,000 for the three months ended December 31, 2025 as compared to the same period in 2024. Total non-interest income was $611,000 in the fourth quarter of 2025 compared to $660,000 the same period in 2024. Total non-interest expense was $3,333,000 for the three months ended December 31, 2025 as compared to $3,126,000 for the three months ended December 31, 2024.

Net income for the year ended December 31, 2025, was $6.3 million, or $2.64 per diluted common share, compared to net income of $4.3 million, or $1.80 per diluted common share for the year ended December 31, 2024. The current year earnings equate to an annualized ROA of 1.14% and an annualized ROE of 12.32% compared to an annualized ROA of 0.84% and an annualized ROE of 9.13% for the year ended December 31, 2024.

Total assets increased $37 million, or 7%, to $559.3 million at December 31, 2025 compared to total assets of $522.3 million at December 31, 2024. Total net loans increased $34.7 million, or 8.9%, to $425.3 million at December 31, 2025 compared to total loans of $390.6 million at December 31, 2024. Total deposits increased $26.9 million, or 6.3% on an annualized basis, to $455.8 million at December 31, 2025 compared to $428.9 million at December 31, 2024.

Shareholders' equity increased $6.6 million to $54.9 million at December 31, 2025 compared to $48.3 million at December 31, 2024. The book value of NIDB stock increased $3.05 to $23.19 per common share as of December 31, 2025, compared to $20.14 the previous year-end. The number of outstanding common shares was 2,367,741 as of December 31, 2025.

Additionally, Northeast Indiana Bancorp, Inc. maintained its position on the Dividend Champions List. To achieve Champion status, a company must increase its dividend payments to its shareholders for 25 consecutive years. Northeast Indiana Bancorp, Inc. is one of 146 companies in the United States to achieve this status. With the latest dividend increase in the fourth quarter of 2025, Northeast Indiana Bancorp has increased dividends 31 years in a row.

Michael S. Zahn, President and CEO, commented, "I am very pleased with our financial performance in 2025. Our team does an amazing job serving our customers and our communities. I am optimistic that we will continue to meet the expectations of our customers and shareholders while helping to make the communities which we serve the best versions of themselves."

Northeast Indiana Bancorp, Inc. is headquartered at 648 N. Jefferson Street, Huntington, Indiana. The company offers a full array of banking and financial brokerage services to its customers through its nine full-service Indiana offices in Huntington (3), Warsaw (2), Fort Wayne (3) and Roanoke (1). The Company trades on the OTC Markets Group, Inc. (www.otcmarkets.com) utilizing the OTCQB platform under the symbol "NIDB". Our web site address is www.firstfedindiana.bank.

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, which are based on management's current expectations regarding economic, legislative and regulatory issues. Factors which may cause future results to vary materially include, but are not limited to, general economic conditions, changes in interest rates, loan demand, and competition. Additional factors include changes in accounting principles, policies or guidelines; changes in legislation or regulation; and other economic, competitive, regulatory and technological factors affecting each company's operations, pricing, products and services.

NORTHEAST INDIANA BANCORP, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS











December 31,

December 31,





Balance Sheet (Unaudited)

2025

2024








(Audited)





Assets








Non-interest earning cash and cash equivalents


$ 3,894,280

$ 3,754,395





Interest-earning cash and cash equivalents


3,185,624

6,452,143





Total cash and cash equivalents


7,079,904

10,206,538





Interest-earning time deposits


1,470,000

4,275,000





Securities available for sale


82,257,908

74,789,791





Securities held to maturity


11,545,964

11,602,482





Loans held for sale


81,200

71,200





Loans, gross


431,869,990

397,334,479





Allowance for credit losses


(6,593,425)

(6,771,171)





Loans, net


425,276,565

390,563,308





Accrued interest receivable


2,574,430

2,237,407





Premises and equipment


8,669,720

7,907,303





FHLB Stock


2,835,000

2,835,000





Cash surrender value of life insurance


12,502,813

12,159,543





Other assets


5,040,484

5,676,203





Total Assets


$ 559,333,988

$ 522,323,775













Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity








Non-interest bearing deposits


$ 51,188,798

$ 48,168,488





Interest bearing deposits


404,656,646

380,771,626





Borrowed funds


44,400,000

41,000,000





Accrued interest payable and other liabilities


4,173,430

4,106,965





Total Liabilities


504,418,874

474,047,079





Stockholders' equity


54,915,114

48,276,696





Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity


$ 559,333,988

$ 522,323,775























Three months ended


Twelve months ended



December 31,

September 30,

December 31,


December 31,

December 31,

Income Statement (Unaudited)

2025

2025

2024


2025

2024









Net interest income








Total interest income


$ 7,936,531

$ 8,055,361

$ 7,243,589


$ 30,947,699

$ 28,234,218

Total interest expense


3,129,838

3,311,854

3,275,092


12,797,245

13,067,903

Net interest income


4,806,693

4,743,507

3,968,497


18,150,454

15,166,315

Provision for credit loss expense








Loans


-

-

423,538


809,017

1,518,538

Off-balance sheet credit exposures


(45,000)

(35,000)

105,000


(69,000)

35,000

Total provision for credit loss expense


(45,000)

(35,000)

528,538


740,017

1,553,538

Net interest income after provision for credit losses


4,851,693

4,778,507

3,439,959


17,410,437

13,612,777









Non-interest income








Service charges on deposit accounts


171,625

177,533

176,311


670,377

704,644

Interchange fees


192,598

200,695

195,040


783,032

811,235

Loan servicing fees


80,392

83,947

69,887


364,737

340,874

Net gain on sale of loans


116,150

139,754

57,991


409,019

341,272

Increase in cash surrender value of life insurance


87,324

87,080

84,117


343,270

333,516

Net loss on sales of available-for-sale securities


(128,680)

(119,062)

-


(247,720)

-

Other income


91,726

89,595

76,746


367,468

1,038,031

Total non-interest income


611,135

659,542

660,092


2,690,183

3,569,572









Non-interest expense








Salaries and employee benefits


1,712,322

1,747,045

1,529,333


6,816,055

6,459,098

Occupancy


426,660

439,253

365,647


1,711,332

1,474,751

Data processing


474,230

385,504

433,325


1,485,877

1,704,538

Deposit insurance premiums


79,082

75,000

57,000


314,082

294,000

Professional fees


238,807

225,147

167,477


761,932

622,157

Advertising and marketing fees


102,299

94,741

61,688


369,108

335,887

Correspondent bank charges


27,605

29,436

53,454


108,197

173,480

Other expense


271,799

285,664

458,329


1,111,908

1,406,067

Total non-interest expense


3,332,804

3,281,790

3,126,253


12,678,491

12,469,978









Income before income taxes


2,130,024

2,156,259

973,798


7,422,129

4,712,371

Income tax expense


355,997

363,699

1,341


1,155,875

406,812

Net income


$ 1,774,027

$ 1,792,560

$ 972,457


$ 6,266,254

$ 4,305,559











Three months ended


Twelve months ended



December 31,

September 30,

December 31,


December 31,

December 31,

Selected Financial Ratios and Other Financial Data (Unaudited)

2025

2025

2024


2025

2024









Average shares outstanding - basic


2,358,273

2,369,920

2,378,357


2,372,147

2,393,143

Average shares outstanding - diluted


2,358,405

2,369,920

2,378,357


2,372,180

2,393,143

Basic earnings per share


$ 0.75

$ 0.76

$ 0.41


$ 2.64

$ 1.80

Diluted earnings per share


$ 0.75

$ 0.76

$ 0.41


$ 2.64

$ 1.80

Net interest margin


3.56 %

3.53 %

3.13 %


3.42 %

3.06 %

Return on average assets


1.27 %

1.29 %

0.74 %


1.14 %

0.84 %

Return on average equity


13.14 %

13.95 %

8.01 %


12.32 %

9.13 %

Efficiency ratio


61.52 %

60.74 %

67.54 %


60.84 %

66.56 %









Allowance for credit losses:








Balance, beginning of period


$ 6,608,476

$ 6,595,962

$ 6,326,783


$ 6,771,171

$ 5,335,305

Charge-offs:








One-to-four family


-

-

-


-

39,022

Commercial real estate


-

-

-


-

-

Land/land development


-

-

-


-

-

Commercial


-

-

20,441


959,749

20,441

Consumer


27,845

21,485

21,194


168,165

168,743

Gross charge-offs


27,845

21,485

41,635


1,127,914

228,206

Recoveries:








One-to-four family


-

-

39,022


3,247

40,544

Commercial real estate


-

-

-


-

-

Land/land development


-

-

-


-

-

Commercial


-

1,705

-


1,705

-

Consumer


12,794

32,294

23,463


136,199

104,990

Gross recoveries


12,794

33,999

62,485


141,151

145,534

Net charge-offs (recoveries)


15,051

(12,514)

(20,850)


986,763

82,672

Provision for credit losses


-

-

423,538


809,017

1,518,538

Balance, end of period


$ 6,593,425

$ 6,608,476

$ 6,771,171


$ 6,593,425

$ 6,771,171









Net loan charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans


0.01 %

-0.01 %

-0.02 %


0.23 %

0.02 %











As of






December 31,

September 30,

December 31,




Non-performing assets


2025

2025

2024




Loans:








Non-accrual


$ 5,447,240

$ 5,082,212

$ 5,031,555




Past 90 days or more and still accruing


-

-

-




Troubled debt modification


2,529,489

2,529,489

926,960




Total non-performing loans


7,976,729

7,611,701

5,958,515




Real estate owned


-

-

-




Other repossessed assets


-

-

-




Total non-performing assets


$ 7,976,729

$ 7,611,701

$ 5,958,515












Non-performing assets to total assets


1.43 %

1.36 %

1.14 %




Non-performing loans to gross loans


1.85 %

1.76 %

1.50 %




Allowance for credit losses to non-performing loans


82.66 %

86.82 %

113.64 %




Allowance for credit losses to gross loans


1.53 %

1.53 %

1.70 %












Other financial ratios








Tangible common equity


9.82 %

9.51 %

9.24 %




Book value per share


$ 23.19

$ 22.37

$ 20.14




Common shares outstanding


2,367,741

2,376,066

2,397,496












(1) Ratios for three-month periods are annualized








SOURCE Northeast Indiana Bancorp, Inc.

© 2026 PR Newswire
