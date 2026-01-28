Anzeige
Mittwoch, 28.01.2026
Warum Kupfer und Silber aus Nevada plötzlich wieder im Fokus stehen könnten
PR Newswire
28.01.2026 09:10 Uhr
Yutong Bus Reports Continued Sales Growth in 2025, Advancing Sustainable Public Transportation Worldwide

Steady operating performance, innovation-driven growth, and ESG integration reinforce long-term value creation

ZHENGZHOU, China, Jan. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Yutong Bus ("Yutong", SHA: 600066), a global commercial vehicle manufacturer, delivered steady and sustainable operating performance in 2025 as it continued advancing the global transition toward low-carbon public transportation. In 2025, Yutong Bus delivered 49,518 vehicles, marking a 5.54% year-on-year increase.

Robust Business Performance and Win-Win Partnerships with Public Transport Operators

In 2025, Yutong continued to expand its investments across Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. By establishing direct service stations and regional spare parts centers, the company enhanced post-sales vehicle reliability and operational uptime. The launch of its service brand, EnRoute+, demonstrated Yutong's commitment to providing more efficient, intelligent, and scenario-specific support throughout the whole vehicle lifecycle.

Innovation-Driven Achievements

Building on its solid operational track record, Yutong maintains annual R&D expenditures above 5% of its operating revenue. The company launched its EV Long-life Tech, which achieves a breakthrough lifespan of 15 years or 1.5 million km for pure electric buses through key innovations in batteries, motors, and electronic control systems. Meanwhile, Yutong's product innovation has also gained industry recognition. At the 2025 Busworld Europe in Belgium, the Yutong T14E and U15 models were awarded the "Grand Award Coach " and the "Grand Award Bus" respectively.

Product performance and operational reliability were validated through international market applications. In the Philippines, Yutong's C12Pro model recorded a 12% reduction in fuel consumption per 100 km compared with the previous generation. In Europe, the IC12E battery electric intercity bus completed 1,200 km of full-scenario testing across four Nordic countries, demonstrating adaptability under diverse operating conditions. In Ghana, Yutong V6 van achieved a combined fuel consumption of 9.2 L/100 km. In Kazakhstan, the maximum operating mileage of a single Yutong C12Pro vehicle can reach 2 million km.

Collaboration and Shared Growth with Society

Yutong works hand-in-hand with operators worldwide to deepen cooperation, achieving a strong integration of corporate and shared social commitment.

In Central Asia, Yutong's cumulative bus deliveries have exceeded 10,000 units. In Pakistan, 400 pure electric buses were delivered in 2025; in Chile, 372; and in Greece, 100. In the fourth quarter, Yutong delivered 723 buses in Morocco for the African International Sports Tournament to support event transportation. At the same time, the company actively promotes global localization and employment, creating a range of stable local jobs and continuously strengthening ties with host communities.

Long-Term Practices in Sustainable Development

Yutong values ESG management and is committed to driving sustainable development through systematic and long-term practices. In 2025, the company received an 81-point EcoVadis Gold rating, reflecting strong performance across sustainability, ethics, and responsible supply chain management.

Environmental initiatives included the continued expansion of Yutong's "Net Zero Forest" project, supporting the planting of approximately 47,000 trees across China, Chile, the United Kingdom, and Mexico, fulfilling its green commitment of "One Bus, One Tree." The company also deepened community engagement through public advocacy and education programs, including" Let's Go Green" campaign to promote public transportation in countries like Greece and "School Bus Safety Tour" initiatives in Kazakhstan, promoting road safety awareness and responsible mobility for children.

In 2026, Yutong will always remain committed to its mission of "Bring enjoyable travels to the public and create greater value for customers". Together with global partners, the company remains committed to advancing sustainable public transportation systems and contributing to a greener, more inclusive future for global mobility.

For more info, please visit https://en.yutong.com/.

SOURCE Yutong Bus

