MERIT INCENTIVES: Merit Acquires Synchro Marketing to Strengthen Global Leadership in Sales Incentives for Automotive and Oil & Gas

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Jan. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a strategic move to accelerate its global expansion, Merit, a global engagement and incentives technology company headquartered in Riyadh, announced the acquisition of Synchro Marketing, an Australian market leader in sales incentive programs for the automotive and oil & gas sectors.

This acquisition underscores Merit's commitment to building a fully integrated global platform for incentives and engagement, enhancing its sector-specific capabilities by combining Synchro's deep expertise and long-standing relationships in the Australian market, while expanding its presence across the APAC region and supporting its ambitions in serving major global markets.

"This acquisition strengthens our capabilities and accelerates our next phase of growth," said: Julie Barbier-Leblan, Group CEO and Co-Founder at Merit. "It reflects our commitment to building advanced engagement infrastructure from Saudi Arabia and scaling it globally. Synchro brings exceptional expertise in some of the world's most demanding sales environments, which complements Merit's global platform built for scale, data intelligence and measurable impact."

Mark McCowan, CEO of Synchro Marketing, added: "Joining Merit enhances what we can deliver to our clients including global reach, stronger technology, and scalable incentive programs, while staying true to Synchro's performance-driven approach. The ambition and pace of transformation in Saudi Arabia is impressive."

Synchro Marketing will continue to operate under its current leadership while integrating into Merit's global platform. With over 30 years of experience designing and managing incentive programs across dealer networks and channel partners in the automotive and oil & gas sectors, and a proven track record serving global brands including Toyota, Lexus, and ExxonMobil, Synchro strengthens Merit's ability to expand its B2B loyalty solutions.

Through this acquisition, Merit will enhance the deployment of data-driven and AI-enabled engagement models and enable multi-country, multi-currency programs through a unified platform, ensuring global clients achieve consistency, compliance, and scalable performance.

This milestone reflects Merit's long-term commitment to Saudi Arabia and alignment with Vision 2030. Since establishing its Riyadh headquarters through the NTDP Relocate Program in 2023, Merit has positioned the Kingdom as its global hub. In 2025, Merit closed a USD 40 million Series B led by Al Istithmar Capital and Tech Invest Com.

