New documents reveal US government found only two cases of communications in Chinese inverters that differed from official documentation. The discrepancies were deemed "non-malicious" and "non-intentional" by investigators.U.S. government analysis of Chinese-made inverters has found "no definitive evidence" of malicious wireless functions, according to a report seen by pv magazine examining the scope of wireless communications in inverters and the risks they pose. The US Department of Energy (DOE) has shared its analysis with energy sector partners following media reports that indicated the presence ...

