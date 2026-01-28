India's Waaree Renewable Technologies has approved the acquisition of an approximately 55% stake in power transmission and distribution contractor Associated Power Structures Ltd for INR 12.25 billion ($133.6 million), subject to due diligence and closing conditions.From pv magazine India Waaree Renewable Technologies said its board of directors has approved a binding term sheet to acquire around 55% of Associated Power Structures through a mix of primary and secondary investment. The transaction values the stake at INR 12.25 billion and remains subject to completion of due diligence and customary ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...