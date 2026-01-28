Edinburgh, Scotland--(Newsfile Corp. - January 28, 2026) - Kiwitaxi, a global airport transfer provider operating in over 105 countries and serving 438 airports worldwide, has launched its first mobile application in response to increasing demand for mobile-first travel booking worldwide.

Airport ground transportation is quietly shifting away from on-demand ride-hailing toward pre-booked, fixed-price transfers especially in unfamiliar cities, regional airports, and peak travel periods. As more travelers prioritize reliability over immediacy, mobile-first booking has become the default behavior.

The broader travel market has seen strong growth in mobile usage over the past two years. According to Sensor Tower's State of Mobile Travel Apps report, travel apps reached 4.2 billion downloads in 2024, with users spending more than 20 billion hours inside travel applications. Mobile booking revenue grew nearly 20% year-over-year.

But airport transfers occupy a specific niche within that ecosystem. Unlike city rides, airport trips are time-critical, often pre-planned, and less tolerant of uncertainty - especially for travelers arriving late at night, traveling with families or luggage, or landing in countries where local ride-hailing rules vary.

Kiwitaxi's internal data reflects that behavior. For the past two consecutive years, 68% of all bookings on the platform were made on mobile devices. In the last year, the company saw a 25% increase in completed rides, alongside a 17% expansion of its licensed local partner network.

"Our users were actively searching for a Kiwitaxi app before we had one," said Marie Borisova, CEO of Kiwitaxi. "That was a clear signal that people weren't just booking transfers on mobile - they expected a dedicated product built for that moment of travel."

The new app is fully aligned with Kiwitaxi's visual identity introduced in 2025 and designed around three principles: clarity, speed, and transparency.

Compared to the website, the mobile experience:

Shortens the booking journey with a simplified, linear flow

Improves clarity through a cleaner interface

Includes secure payment options: Visa, Mastercard, Apple Pay, and Google Pay

Integrates 7 services, including wallet sync, account management, and smart search

Completing a booking takes only a few taps. Users enter their pickup location, destination, and preferred vehicle type.

After checkout, trips can be instantly added to Apple Wallet or the user's calendar, integrating transfers directly into the traveler's itinerary.

The app features 173 unique screens, each optimized for speed and usability.

The app's home screen includes a Highlights section where travelers can:

Discover new features and service updates

Discover travel tips and destination guides via Travelmate, Kiwitaxi's travel media platform

Stay connected with company news

Every trip - past or upcoming - lives in a dedicated in-app space. Travelers can view full order summaries and manage all transfer details from one central location.

"Global travelers increasingly prefer pre-booked, fixed-price airport transfers, and the app is built to support that shift in a mobile-first environment," Borisova said.

The app is available now on iOS and Android.

Kiwitaxi

Kiwitaxi is a global provider of airport transfer services operating in over 100 countries. The company also offers chauffeur-driven hire services for both individual travelers and businesses. Since its founding in 2012, Kiwitaxi has served more than one million passengers worldwide.

For more information or to book a transfer, visit kiwitaxi.com.

